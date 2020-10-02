Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 2

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|River Falls
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Chippewa Falls
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hudson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Menomonie
|1
|1
|1
|1
|New Richmond
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rice Lake
|0
|2
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls 17, Hudson 14
Menomonie 42, New Richmond 0
River Falls 19, Rice Lake 14
Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|CWWC
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Gilman
|2
|0
|2
|0
|McDonell
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Phillips
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Alma Center Lincoln
|1
|1
|1
|1
|New Auburn
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bruce
|0
|2
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Gilman 45, Phillips 0
Alma Center Lincoln 28, Bruce 12
Saturday's Game
New Auburn at McDonell
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Durand
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Elk Mound
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Mondovi
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Fall Creek
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Neillsville/Granton
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|2
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0
Elk Mound 43, Fall Creek 0
Eau Claire Regis 22, Mondovi 0
Durand 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Turtle Lake
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Glenwood City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Spring Valley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Boyceville
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cadott
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Clear Lake
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Colfax
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|2
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Cadott 49, Elmwood/Plum City 16
Turtle Lake 6, Boyceville 0
Spring Valley 52, Colfax 6
Glenwood City 27, Clear Lake 14
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Cumberland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Northwestern
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Spooner
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Bloomer
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Saint Croix Falls
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Barron
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Cameron
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|2
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Northwestern 41, Bloomer 6
Saint Croix Falls 45, Barron 0
Spooner 37, Cameron 6
Cumberland 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grantsburg
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Grantsburg
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Unity
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ladysmith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rib Lake/Prentice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flambeau
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Webster
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|0
|2
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Grantsburg 65, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13
Unity 48, Flambeau 8
Rib Lake/Prentice at Hurley (cancelled)
Webster at Ladysmith
State Scores
Adams-Friendship 22, Wisconsin Dells 7
Amherst 48, Nekoosa 12
Aquinas 48, Viroqua 13
Arrowhead 34, Waukesha South 7
Ashland 41, Hayward 14
Baraboo 33, Edgewood 0
Blair-Taylor 18, Whitehall 14
Bonduel 31, Clintonville 14
Boscobel 30, Pecatonica/Argyle 27
Brillion 42, Roncalli 6
Brookfield East 31, Hamilton 14
Cadott 49, Elmwood/Plum City 16
Catholic Memorial 17, Brookfield Central 10
Cedar Grove-Belgium 25, Hilbert 18
Chippewa Falls 17, Hudson 14
Coleman 30, Mishicot 6
Cumberland 52, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12
D.C. Everest 42, Hortonville 7
Durand 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14
Edgar 12, Onalaska 7
Elk Mound 43, Fall Creek 0
Elkhorn Area 46, Westosha Central 41
Ellsworth 35, Prescott 12
Fall River 22, Palmyra-Eagle 14
Franklin 28, Kenosha Indian Trail 6
Freedom 38, Denmark 7
Glenwood City 27, Clear Lake 14
Grafton 13, Pewaukee 9
Grantsburg 65, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13
Hartford Union 23, Homestead 17
Highland 28, Ithaca 14
Independence/Gilmanton 22, Eleva-Strum 0
Iola-Scandinavia 61, Pacelli 33
Kaukauna 39, Martin Luther 7
Kenosha Bradford 30, Kenosha Tremper 13
Kettle Moraine 38, Waukesha North 0
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 46, Chilton 6
Lake Country Lutheran 30, University School of Milwaukee 7
Lakeland 34, Merrill 6
Lakeside Lutheran 30, Watertown Luther Prep 15
Little Chute 41, Marinette 20
Lourdes Academy def. Johnson Creek, forfeit
Luck 38, Solon Springs 6
Marquette University 52, Wisconsin Lutheran 13
Marshall 28, Cambridge 3
Mauston 12, Wautoma 7
Medford Area 43, Antigo 0
Menomonee Falls 28, Germantown 14
Menomonie 42, New Richmond 0
Mineral Point 44, Lake Mills 36
Mukwonago 30, Oconomowoc 7
Muskego 28, Waukesha West 0
New Holstein 48, Valders 15
Nicolet 27, Slinger 7
Northwestern 41, Bloomer 6
Oconto Falls 40, Northland Pines 23
Oostburg 49, Manitowoc Lutheran 0
Osceola 47, Altoona 6
Ozaukee 27, Random Lake 0
Pittsville 26, Loyal 12
Plymouth 21, Port Washington 0
Racine Lutheran 52, Catholic Central 20
Randolph 42, Cambria-Friesland 22
Reedsburg Area 41, Sauk Prairie 6
Reedsville 44, Howards Grove 0
Regis 22, Mondovi 0
Rhinelander 28, Mosinee 21
River Falls 19, Rice Lake 14
River Ridge 44, Luther 0
River Valley 35, Prairie du Chien 8
Saint Croix Central 28, Baldwin-Woodville 8
Sevastopol 40, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 20
Seymour 26, Waupaca 21
Shawano 44, New London 27
Sheboygan Falls 22, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 10
Shell Lake 50, Frederic 0
Shoreland Lutheran 49, Saint Francis 14
Somerset 34, Amery 21
Southern Door 60, Peshtigo 12
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 51, Manawa 49, OT
Spooner 37, Cameron 6
Spring Valley 52, Colfax 6
St. Croix Falls 45, Barron 0
Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0
Stratford 41, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Turtle Lake 6, Boyceville 0
Two Rivers 21, Kiel 7
Union Grove 27, Badger 21
Unity 48, Flambeau 8
Waterford 41, Delavan-Darien 8
Watertown 31, Portage 26
Wauwatosa East 10, New Berlin West 7
Wauwatosa West 48, New Berlin Eisenhower 6
West Bend East 35, West Bend West 10
Whitefish Bay 40, Cedarburg 23
Wild Rose 22, Almond-Bancroft 8
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 14, Shiocton 6
Wrightstown 41, Luxemburg-Casco 16
Xavier 54, Fox Valley Lutheran 18
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 17, Hudson 14
|Hudson
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|Chi-Hi
|0
|6
|0
|11
|17
First Quarter—Hudson: Owen Anderson 2 run (Carter Mears kick), 1:15.
Second Quarter—Hudson: Troy Bounting 8 pass from Owen Anderson (Carter Mears kick), 6:07.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette 8 pass from Brayden Warwick (Kick failed), 0:50.
Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Jack Meyer 43 FG, 11:02.
Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 2 run (Brayden Warwick run) 6:20.
Rushing—Hudson: Hunter Danielson 9-48, Owen Anderson 14-32, Troy Bounting 7-27, Zach Kochendorfer 3-11, Carter Mears 1-(-1), Sage Lewis 1-(-4). Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 19-79, Brayden Warwick 11-34, Isaac Frenette 2-27, Collin Beaudette 3-8, Bruce Sanborn 1-8, Mason Howard 1-7, Karson Bowe 1-0. Passing—Hudson: Owen Anderson 9-21-121-1-0, Carter Mears 1-1-25-0-0. Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 7-11-109-1-0. Receiving—Hudson: Troy Bounting 5-73, Grant Jamieson 2-24, Hunter Danielson 1-21, Carter Herink 1-18, Sage Lewis 1-10. Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 3-55, Isaac Frenette 2-35, Bruce Sanborn 2-19. Total Yards—Hudson: 113-146-259. Chi-Hi: 163-109-272.
Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0
|Neillsville/Granton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|9
|14
|7
|7
|37
First Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 27 FG, 4:42.
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 10 run (Conversion failed), :07.
Second Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 26 pass from Carsen Hause (Michael Karlen kick), 8:55.
Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 4 run (Michael Karlen kick), 3:21.
Third Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 5 run (Michael Karlen kick), 10:15.
Fourth Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 1 run (Michael Karlen kick), 11:06.
Rushing—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 13-90, Michael Karlen 15-61. Neillsville/Granton: Jonah Zoschke 18-67. Passing—Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 12-15-117-1-1. Neillsville/Granton: Braden Trunkel 4-10-32-0-2. Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 3-53, Cooper Nichols 4-35. Total Yards—Stanley-Boyd: 227-117-344. Neillsville/Granton: 131-32-163.
Elk Mound 43, Fall Creek 0
|Fall Creek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elk Mound
|14
|15
|14
|0
|43
First Quarter—Elk Mound: Ethan Levra 2 run (Pass failed), 5:48.
Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 8 run (Michael Jenson pass from Ryan Bohl), 2:43.
Second Quarter—Elk Mound: Ben Heath 36 pass from Ryan Bohl (Carson Steinhorst pass from Ryan Bohl), 5:04.
Elk Mound: Michael Jenson 21 pass from Ryan Bohl (Ryan Bohl kick), 1:52.
Third Quarter—Elk Mound: Ben Heath 25 pass from Ryan Bohl (Ryan Bohl kick), 10:19.
Elk Mound: Carsen Steinhorst 40 INT return (Ryan Bohl kick), 6:36.
Rushing—Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 19-226. Fall Creek: Soren Johnson 3-14, Ben Kelly 2-13, Kaden Stabenow 8-6, Riley Wathke 7(-22). Passing—Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 5-10-88-3-1. Fall Creek: Riley Wathke 20-36-105-0-4. Receiving—Elk Mound: Ben Heath 2-61, Michael Jenson 2-24, Carson Steinhorst 1-3. Fall Creek: Cameron Martzke 7-41, Teigan Plockleman 2-25, Ryan Whittlinger 2-23. Total Yards—Elk Mound: 312-88-400. Fall Creek: 11-105-116.
Spring Valley 56, Colfax 6
|Colfax
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|Spring Valley
|33
|13
|6
|0
|56
First Quarter—Spring Valley: Brayden Wolf 36 run (Brady Bednarek run), 11:07.
Spring Valley: Safety, 4:58.
Spring Valley: Nathan Fesenmaier 35 run (Brayden Wolf pass from Connor Ducklow), 4:03.
Spring Valley: Justin Rielly 1 run (Brayden Wolf run), 2:13.
Spring Valley: Brayden Wolf INT return (Coy Stasiek kick), 0:03.
Second Quarter—Spring Valley: Tyler Bowman 60 punt return (Coy Stasiek kick), 9:47.
Spring Valley: Brayden Wolf 11 run (Coy Stasiek kick), 5:10.
Third Quarter—Spring Valley: Justin Rielly 66 run (Run failed), 8:56.
Fourth Quarter—Colfax: Max Knutson 39 pass from Drew Gibson (Run failed), 8:31.
Rushing—Colfax: Hunter Rebak 11-21, Julio Hernandez 7-10, Coltin Lemon 1-9, Aiden McKee 11-9, Drew Gibson 2-6, Max Knutson 1-0. Spring Valley: Justin Rielly 3-91, Brayden Wolf 3-66, Nathan Fesenmaier 4-55, Brady Bednarek 1-19, Tristan Neisinger 2-18, Blake Allen 6-15, Jackson Stein 2-4, Connor Ducklow 4-2, Diego Schmitt 1-0, Wyatt Goveronski 5(-5). Passing—Colfax: Drew Gibson 7-15-80-1-3. Spring Valley: Connor Ducklow 1-1-34-0-0. Receiving—Colfax: Max Knutson 1-39, Tanner Hoffman 3-25, Hunter Rebak 3-16. Total Yards—Colfax: 55-80-135. Spring Valley: 265-34-299.
Grantsburg 65, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|0
|6
|7
|0
|13
|Grantsburg
|30
|28
|7
|0
|65
Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 23-177, Colton Minnick 8-44, Brock Flater 8-20. Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Brock Flater 1-1-24-0-0, Colton Minnick 2-3-14-0-0, Tate Sauerwein 2-4-12-0-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Sam Ewer 1-24, Kaden Crank 1-10, Avery Turany 1-9. Total Yards—Grantsburg: 146-123-269. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 244-50-294.
