Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 23

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|River Falls
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Menomonie
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Hudson
|3
|1
|3
|1
|New Richmond
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Chippewa Falls
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Rice Lake
|0
|5
|0
|5
Friday's Games
New Richmond 13, Chippewa Falls 10
Menomonie 28, Rice Lake 13
Saturday's Game
Hudson at River Falls
Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|CWWC
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Gilman
|5
|0
|5
|0
|McDonell
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Phillips
|2
|2
|2
|2
|New Auburn
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Alma Center Lincoln
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Bruce
|0
|4
|0
|4
Friday's Games
McDonell 68, Bruce 28
Gilman 65, New Auburn 6
Phillips 32, Alma Center Lincoln 26
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Durand
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Mondovi
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Elk Mound
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Fall Creek
|0
|5
|0
|5
Friday's Games
Durand 28, Stanley-Boyd 21 (OT)
Mondovi 73, Fall Creek 14
Eau Claire Regis 43, Osseo-Fairchild 14
Elk Mound 27, Neillsville/Granton 0
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Spring Valley
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Boyceville
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Turtle Lake
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Glenwood City
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Cadott
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Clear Lake
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Elmwood/Plum City
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Colfax
|0
|5
|0
|5
Friday's Games
Spring Valley 35, Cadott 0
Boyceville 27, Clear Lake 20
Glenwood City 41, Colfax 0
Elmwood/Plum City at Turtle Lake (Postponed)
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Cumberland
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Northwestern
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Spooner
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Barron
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Bloomer
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Cameron
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Saint Croix Falls
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|5
|0
|5
Friday's Games
Bloomer 20, Barron 6
Cameron 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Cumberland 62, Saint Croix Falls 6
Northwestern 28, Spooner 0
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grantsburg
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Hurley
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Webster
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Unity
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Rib Lake/Prentice
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ladysmith
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Flambeau
|0
|4
|0
|4
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 20, Flambeau 8
Hurley at Grantsburg (postponed)
Unity 38, Ladysmith 6
Webster 20, Rib Lake/Prentice 14 (OT)
State Scores
Amherst 47, Shiocton 6
Antigo 20, Merrill 12, OT
Assumption 42, Wild Rose 12
Badger 14, Wilmot Union 0
Baraboo 35, Sauk Prairie 0
Blair-Taylor 24, Cochrane-Fountain City 14
Bloomer 20, Barron 6
Bonduel 37, Oconto 14
Boyceville 27, Clear Lake 20
Brillion 35, Peshtigo 8
Cambria-Friesland 34, St. John's NW Military Academy 14
Cambridge 35, Palmyra-Eagle 7
Cameron 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Catholic Memorial 15, New Berlin Eisenhower 9
Cedar Grove-Belgium 33, Oostburg 7
Cedarburg 38, Nicolet 0
Crivitz 56, Tomahawk 25
Cumberland 62, St. Croix Falls 6
Darlington 30, Lancaster 13
De Soto 16, Hillsboro 0
Durand 28, Stanley-Boyd 21, OT
Edgar 62, Portage 0
Edgewood 16, Wisconsin Lutheran 15
Eleva-Strum 34, Augusta 26
Elk Mound 27, Neillsville/Granton 0
Elkhorn Area 22, Delavan-Darien 0
Ellsworth 43, Baldwin-Woodville 0
Fox Valley Lutheran 27, Freedom 23
Franklin 21, Wauwatosa West 7
Germantown 21, Brookfield Central 10
Gilman 65, New Auburn 6
Glenwood City 41, Colfax 0
Greenwood 79, Tri-County 0
Highland 35, Pecatonica/Argyle 8
Hilbert 62, Random Lake 6
Homestead 21, West Bend East 13
Horicon/Hustisford 35, Dodgeland 7
Iola-Scandinavia 55, Almond-Bancroft 0
Kenosha Indian Trail 26, Kenosha Tremper 20
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 21, Westby 0
Kiel 20, Chilton 6
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 58, Valders 18
Lake Country Lutheran 44, Wauwatosa East 36
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 20, Flambeau 8
Lakeside Lutheran 24, Lake Mills 21
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Wausaukee 8
Luxemburg-Casco 31, Seymour 7
Manitowoc Lutheran 15, Howards Grove 0
Marathon 15, Abbotsford 0
Marshall 21, Pardeeville 6
Martin Luther 42, Saint Francis 0
Mauston 44, Westfield Area 6
McDonell Central 68, Bruce 28
Medford Area 26, Ashland 11
Melrose-Mindoro 10, Alma/Pepin 0
Menomonee Falls 24, Brookfield East 21
Menomonie 28, Rice Lake 13
Mishicot 20, Clintonville 8
Mondovi 73, Fall Creek 14
Mosinee 47, Hayward 0
Muskego 28, Mukwonago 7
Nekoosa 36, Weyauwega-Fremont 7
New Holstein 48, Roncalli 8
New London 24, Winneconne 21
New Richmond 13, Chippewa Falls 10
Newman Catholic 47, Port Edwards 10
Northwestern 28, Spooner 0
Norway, Mich. def. Niagara, forfeit
Oconomowoc 30, Kettle Moraine 7
Oconto Falls 30, Crandon 0
Phillips 32, Lincoln 26
Plymouth 35, Berlin 6
Port Washington 35, Kewaskum 21
Potosi/Cassville 54, Iowa-Grant 6
Reedsburg Area 24, Watertown 9
Reedsville 28, Ozaukee 0
Regis 43, Osseo-Fairchild 14
Rhinelander 29, Stratford 27
Richland Center 35, Dodgeville 0
Rosholt 18, Loyal 14
Saint Croix Central 41, Osceola 0
Shawano 49, Waupaca 14
Sheboygan Falls 41, Southern Door 0
Shoreland Lutheran 48, Saint Thomas More 12
Slinger 43, Hartford Union 31
Somerset 26, Prescott 0
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 12
Spring Valley 35, Cadott 0
St. Marys Springs 49, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 14
Suring 40, Gillett 6
Viroqua 25, Altoona 8
Waterloo 28, Markesan 16
Waukesha North 42, West Bend West 31
Waukesha West 31, Arrowhead 13
Webster 20, Rib Lake/Prentice 14, OT
West De Pere 25, Xavier 14
West Salem 22, Aquinas 6
Wisconsin Dells 14, Wautoma 7
Wrightstown 42, Marinette 6
Box Scores
New Richmond 13, Chi-Hi 10
|New Richmond
|7
|0
|0
|6
|13
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|10
|0
|10
First Quarter—New Richmond: Sully Weiss 19 pass from Seamus Scanlan (Bode Gabriel kick), 4:59.
Third Quarter—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 21 run (Jack Meyer kick), 10:43.
Chi-Hi: Jack Meyer 27 FG, 5:14.
Fourth Quarter—New Richmond: Andrew Trandahl 76 run (Kick blocked), 6:41.
Rushing—New Richmond: Andrew Trandahl 13-159, Zach Panek 31-95, Seamus Scanlan 2(-13). Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 11-150, Brayden Warwick 8-28, Bohde Torkelson 3-9, Judah Dunham 2-8, Isaac Frenette 2-5, Collin Beaudette 2-5, Karson Bowe 2-1. Passing—New Richmond: Seamus Scanlan 9-12-84-1-1, Zach Panek 1-1-3-0-0. Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 4-14-38-0-1, Gavin Goodman 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—New Richmond: Sully Weiss 4-35, Drew Effertz 2-12, Kaleb Eastep 1-16, Andrew Trandahl 1-11, Caden Langeness 1-7, Jordan McGinley 1-6. Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 3-14, Judah Dunham 1-24. Total Yards—New Richmond: 251-87. Chi-Hi: 206-38.
Menomonie 28, Rice Lake 13
|Menomonie
|7
|14
|7
|0
|28
|Rice Lake
|0
|7
|0
|6
|13
First Quarter—Menomonie: Brock Thornton 23 pass from Ryan Kahl (Kaleb Kazmarek kick), 2:47.
Second Quarter—Rice Lake: Alex Belongia 69 pass from Cole Fenske (Jaden Neaman kick), 11:00.
Menomonie: DeVauntaye Parker 17 run (Kaleb Kazmarek kick), 9:22.
Menomonie: Will Ockler 1 run (Kaleb Kazmarek kick), 0:20.
Third Quarter—Menomonie: Ryan Kahl 16 run (Kaleb Kazmarek kick), 9:07.
Fourth Quarter—Rice Lake: Andrew Farm 2 run (Kick failed), 30.1
Rushing—Menomonie: DeVauntaye Parker 21-164, Will Ockler 7-57, Ryan Kahl 8-23, Parker Schultz 2-21, No. 5 4-6, Max Sample 1-4. Rice Lake: Andrew Farm 10-49, Cole Fenske 11-33, Jayden Perkins 8-17, Gray Clark 1-8, Zach Fisher 3-6, Hunter Heller 1-(-4). Passing—Menomonie: Ryan Kahl 6-13-101-1-1. Rice Lake: Cole Fenske 6-12-157-1-0. Receiving—Menomonie: Brock Thornton 3-61, Noah Fedderson 1-25, Will Ockler 2-17. Rice Lake: Alex Belongia 4-146, Cole McDermott 1-6, Hunter Heller 1-5. Total Yards—Menomonie: 275-101-376. Rice Lake: 109-157-266.
Durand 28, Stanley-Boyd 21 (OT)
|Stanley-Boyd
|7
|6
|0
|8
|0
|21
|Durand
|7
|7
|7
|0
|7
|28
First Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 55 run (Michael Karlen kick), 11:42.
Durand: Gunnar Hurlburt 5 pass from Joseph Biesterveld (Gunnar Hurlburt kick), 1:40.
Second Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 26 FG, 5:07.
Durand: Simon Bauer 3 run (Gunnar Hurlburt kick), 2:43.
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 27 FG, 0:03.
Third Quarter—Durand: Ethan Fedie 8 pass from Joseph Biesterveld (Gunnar Hurlburt kick), 0:26.
Fourth Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Jake Nesterick 25 pass from Carsen Hause (Bo Chwala pass from Michael Karlen), 6:49.
Overtime—Simon Bauer 8 run (Gunnar Hurlburt kick).
Rushing—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 8-84, Jake Nesterick 9-42, Brady Potaczek 10-31, Carsen Hause 4-0, Cooper Nichols 4-(-7). Durand: Simon Bauer 33-165, Dawson Hartung 10-51, Joseph Biesterveld 3-2, Dawson Kurth 1-(-3). Passing—Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 20-28-123-1-1. Durand: Joseph Biesterveld 7-12-76-2-0. Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 10-37, Cooper Nichols 2-30, Jake Nesterick 1-25, Lucas Smith 4-15, Brady Potaczek 2-10, Bo Chwala 1-6. Durand: Caden Berger 2-33, Gunnar Hurlburt 2-15, Dawson Kurth 1-11, Cody Wieland 1-9, Ethan Fedie 1-8. Total Yards—Stanley-Boyd: 150-123-273. Durand: 208-76-284.
Elk Mound 27, Neillsville/Granton 0
|Neillsville/Granton
|27
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Elk Mound
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
First Quarter—Elk Mound: Nate Lew 11 run (Ryan Bohl kick), 10:06.
Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 26 run (Run failed), 4:50.
Elk Mound: Nate Lew 39 run (Ryan Bohl run), 1:21.
Elk Mound: Ethan Levra 23 fumble return (Kick failed), 0:26.
Rushing—Neillsville/Granton: Jonah Zoschke 9-32, Tommy Friemoth 7-7, Braden Trunkel 12-(-5). Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 18-109, Nate Lew 12-106, Ethan Levra 6-41, Michael Jenson 4-15, Blake Burlingame 2-(-1), Ryan Bohl 5-(-11). Passing—Neillsville/Granton: Braden Trunkel 1-12-20-0-0. Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 3-9-28-0-0. Receiving—Neillsville/Granton: Carson Opelt 1-20. Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 2-24, Michael Jenson 1-4. Total Yards—Neillsville/Granton: 34-20-54. Elk Mound: 259-28-287
Spring Valley 35, Cadott 0
|Cadott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spring Valley
|7
|21
|7
|0
|35
First Quarter—Spring Valley: Justin Rielly 32 pass from Connor Ducklow (Nolan Stans kick), 3:42.
Second Quarter—Spring Valley: Nathan Fesenmaier 11 run (Nolan Stans kick), 9:26.
Spring Valley: Nathan Fesenmaier 5 run (Nolan Stans kick), 6:57.
Spring Valley: Brayden Wolf 27 run (Nolan Stans kick), 4:05.
Third Quarter—Spring Valley: Brayden Wolf 15 pass from Connor Ducklow (Nolan Stans kick), 10:46.
Rushing—Cadott: Gavin Tegels 15-49, Conner Roth 1-14, Nick Fasbender 4-9, Ryan Sonnentag 7-7, Tegan Ritter 5-6, Nelson Wahl 2-5. Spring Valley: Nathan Fesenmaier 15-89, Brayden Wolf 3-80, Connor Ducklow 5-27, Brady Bednarek 4-24, Justin Rielly 1-19, Jackson Stein 3-4, Wyatt Goveronski 1-(-1). Passing—Cadott: Gavin Tegels 3-13-8-0-1, Ryan Sonnentag 0-1-0-0-1. Spring Valley: Connor Ducklow 5-6-107-2-0. Receiving—Cadott: Nelson Wahl 2-4, Ryan Sonnentag 1-4. Spring Valley: Justin Rielly 3-72, Carter Deppa 1-20, Brayden Wolf 1-15. Total Yards—Cadott: 90-8-98. Spring Valley: 242-107-349.
Bloomer 20, Barron 6
|Barron
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|Bloomer
|6
|14
|0
|0
|20
First Quarter—Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 5 run (Failed conversion).
Second Quarter—Bloomer: Dalton Cook 1 run (Failed conversion).
Bloomer: Jack Strand 1 run (Jack Strand run).
Rushing—Bloomer: Landon Rego 11-77, Marcus Harelstad 12-61, Dalton Cook 13-51, Jack Strand 9-41, Brock Haseltine 1-5, Vaughn Zwiefelhofer 2-1. Passing—Barron: Colin Kappel 22-40-169-1-3. Bloomer: Jack Strand 13-18-124-0-2. Receiving—Barron: Bloomer: Dalton Cook 5-55, Connor Crane 2-30, Marcus Harelstad 1-22, Charlie Herrick 4-15, Landon Rego 1-2. Total Yards—Barron: (-13)-200-187. Bloomer: 234-124-358.
