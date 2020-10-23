 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 23
agate

Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 23

{{featured_button_text}}

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
River Falls 2 0 2 0
Menomonie 4 1 4 1
Hudson 3 1 3 1
New Richmond 2 2 2 2
Chippewa Falls 2 3 2 3
Rice Lake 0 5 0 5

Friday's Games

New Richmond 13, Chippewa Falls 10

Menomonie 28, Rice Lake 13

Saturday's Game

Hudson at River Falls

Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings

CWWC W L W L
Gilman 5 0 5 0
McDonell 4 1 4 1
Phillips 2 2 2 2
New Auburn 2 3 2 3
Alma Center Lincoln 1 4 1 4
Bruce 0 4 0 4

Friday's Games

McDonell 68, Bruce 28

Gilman 65, New Auburn 6

Phillips 32, Alma Center Lincoln 26

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Durand 5 0 5 0
Eau Claire Regis 5 0 5 0
Stanley-Boyd 3 2 3 2
Mondovi 3 2 3 2
Elk Mound 2 3 2 3
Neillsville/Granton 1 4 1 4
Osseo-Fairchild 1 4 1 4
Fall Creek 0 5 0 5

Friday's Games

Durand 28, Stanley-Boyd 21 (OT)

Mondovi 73, Fall Creek 14

Eau Claire Regis 43, Osseo-Fairchild 14

Elk Mound 27, Neillsville/Granton 0

Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings

Dunn-St. Croix W L W L
Spring Valley 4 0 4 0
Boyceville 4 1 4 1
Turtle Lake 3 1 3 1
Glenwood City 2 2 2 2
Cadott 2 3 2 3
Clear Lake 2 3 2 3
Elmwood/Plum City 1 3 1 3
Colfax 0 5 0 5

Friday's Games

Spring Valley 35, Cadott 0

Boyceville 27, Clear Lake 20

Glenwood City 41, Colfax 0

Elmwood/Plum City at Turtle Lake (Postponed)

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Cumberland 5 0 5 0
Northwestern 4 1 4 1
Spooner 4 1 4 1
Barron 2 3 2 3
Bloomer 2 3 2 3
Cameron 2 3 2 3
Saint Croix Falls 1 4 1 4
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 5 0 5

Friday's Games

Bloomer 20, Barron 6

Cameron 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Cumberland 62, Saint Croix Falls 6

Northwestern 28, Spooner 0

Lakeland Conference Football Standings

Lakeland W L W L
Grantsburg 3 0 3 1
Hurley 3 0 3 1
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 3 2 3 2
Webster 3 2 3 2
Unity 2 2 2 2
Rib Lake/Prentice 1 1 1 1
Ladysmith 0 4 0 4
Flambeau 0 4 0 4

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 20, Flambeau 8

Hurley at Grantsburg (postponed)

Unity 38, Ladysmith 6

Webster 20, Rib Lake/Prentice 14 (OT)

State Scores

Amherst 47, Shiocton 6

Antigo 20, Merrill 12, OT

Assumption 42, Wild Rose 12

Badger 14, Wilmot Union 0

Baraboo 35, Sauk Prairie 0

Blair-Taylor 24, Cochrane-Fountain City 14

Bloomer 20, Barron 6

Bonduel 37, Oconto 14

Boyceville 27, Clear Lake 20

Brillion 35, Peshtigo 8

Cambria-Friesland 34, St. John's NW Military Academy 14

Cambridge 35, Palmyra-Eagle 7

Cameron 9, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Catholic Memorial 15, New Berlin Eisenhower 9

Cedar Grove-Belgium 33, Oostburg 7

Cedarburg 38, Nicolet 0

Crivitz 56, Tomahawk 25

Cumberland 62, St. Croix Falls 6

Darlington 30, Lancaster 13

De Soto 16, Hillsboro 0

Durand 28, Stanley-Boyd 21, OT

Edgar 62, Portage 0

Edgewood 16, Wisconsin Lutheran 15

Eleva-Strum 34, Augusta 26

Elk Mound 27, Neillsville/Granton 0

Elkhorn Area 22, Delavan-Darien 0

Ellsworth 43, Baldwin-Woodville 0

Fox Valley Lutheran 27, Freedom 23

Franklin 21, Wauwatosa West 7

Germantown 21, Brookfield Central 10

Gilman 65, New Auburn 6

Glenwood City 41, Colfax 0

Greenwood 79, Tri-County 0

Highland 35, Pecatonica/Argyle 8

Hilbert 62, Random Lake 6

Homestead 21, West Bend East 13

Horicon/Hustisford 35, Dodgeland 7

Iola-Scandinavia 55, Almond-Bancroft 0

Kenosha Indian Trail 26, Kenosha Tremper 20

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 21, Westby 0

Kiel 20, Chilton 6

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 58, Valders 18

Lake Country Lutheran 44, Wauwatosa East 36

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 20, Flambeau 8

Lakeside Lutheran 24, Lake Mills 21

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 46, Wausaukee 8

Luxemburg-Casco 31, Seymour 7

Manitowoc Lutheran 15, Howards Grove 0

Marathon 15, Abbotsford 0

Marshall 21, Pardeeville 6

Martin Luther 42, Saint Francis 0

Mauston 44, Westfield Area 6

McDonell Central 68, Bruce 28

Medford Area 26, Ashland 11

Melrose-Mindoro 10, Alma/Pepin 0

Menomonee Falls 24, Brookfield East 21

Menomonie 28, Rice Lake 13

Mishicot 20, Clintonville 8

Mondovi 73, Fall Creek 14

Mosinee 47, Hayward 0

Muskego 28, Mukwonago 7

Nekoosa 36, Weyauwega-Fremont 7

New Holstein 48, Roncalli 8

New London 24, Winneconne 21

New Richmond 13, Chippewa Falls 10

Newman Catholic 47, Port Edwards 10

Northwestern 28, Spooner 0

Norway, Mich. def. Niagara, forfeit

Oconomowoc 30, Kettle Moraine 7

Oconto Falls 30, Crandon 0

Phillips 32, Lincoln 26

Plymouth 35, Berlin 6

Port Washington 35, Kewaskum 21

Potosi/Cassville 54, Iowa-Grant 6

Reedsburg Area 24, Watertown 9

Reedsville 28, Ozaukee 0

Regis 43, Osseo-Fairchild 14

Rhinelander 29, Stratford 27

Richland Center 35, Dodgeville 0

Rosholt 18, Loyal 14

Saint Croix Central 41, Osceola 0

Shawano 49, Waupaca 14

Sheboygan Falls 41, Southern Door 0

Shoreland Lutheran 48, Saint Thomas More 12

Slinger 43, Hartford Union 31

Somerset 26, Prescott 0

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 12

Spring Valley 35, Cadott 0

St. Marys Springs 49, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 14

Suring 40, Gillett 6

Viroqua 25, Altoona 8

Waterloo 28, Markesan 16

Waukesha North 42, West Bend West 31

Waukesha West 31, Arrowhead 13

Webster 20, Rib Lake/Prentice 14, OT

West De Pere 25, Xavier 14

West Salem 22, Aquinas 6

Wisconsin Dells 14, Wautoma 7

Wrightstown 42, Marinette 6

Box Scores

New Richmond 13, Chi-Hi 10

New Richmond700613
Chi-Hi0010010

First Quarter—New Richmond: Sully Weiss 19 pass from Seamus Scanlan (Bode Gabriel kick), 4:59.

Third Quarter—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 21 run (Jack Meyer kick), 10:43.

Chi-Hi: Jack Meyer 27 FG, 5:14.

Fourth Quarter—New Richmond: Andrew Trandahl 76 run (Kick blocked), 6:41.

Rushing—New Richmond: Andrew Trandahl 13-159, Zach Panek 31-95, Seamus Scanlan 2(-13). Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 11-150, Brayden Warwick 8-28, Bohde Torkelson 3-9, Judah Dunham 2-8, Isaac Frenette 2-5, Collin Beaudette 2-5, Karson Bowe 2-1. Passing—New Richmond: Seamus Scanlan 9-12-84-1-1, Zach Panek 1-1-3-0-0. Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 4-14-38-0-1, Gavin Goodman 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—New Richmond: Sully Weiss 4-35, Drew Effertz 2-12, Kaleb Eastep 1-16, Andrew Trandahl 1-11, Caden Langeness 1-7, Jordan McGinley 1-6. Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 3-14, Judah Dunham 1-24. Total Yards—New Richmond: 251-87. Chi-Hi: 206-38.

Menomonie 28, Rice Lake 13

Menomonie7147028
Rice Lake070613

First Quarter—Menomonie: Brock Thornton 23 pass from Ryan Kahl (Kaleb Kazmarek kick), 2:47.

Second Quarter—Rice Lake: Alex Belongia 69 pass from Cole Fenske (Jaden Neaman kick), 11:00.

Menomonie: DeVauntaye Parker 17 run (Kaleb Kazmarek kick), 9:22.

Menomonie: Will Ockler 1 run (Kaleb Kazmarek kick), 0:20.

Third Quarter—Menomonie: Ryan Kahl 16 run (Kaleb Kazmarek kick), 9:07.

Fourth Quarter—Rice Lake: Andrew Farm 2 run (Kick failed), 30.1

Rushing—Menomonie: DeVauntaye Parker 21-164, Will Ockler 7-57, Ryan Kahl 8-23, Parker Schultz 2-21, No. 5 4-6, Max Sample 1-4. Rice Lake: Andrew Farm 10-49, Cole Fenske 11-33, Jayden Perkins 8-17, Gray Clark 1-8, Zach Fisher 3-6, Hunter Heller 1-(-4). Passing—Menomonie: Ryan Kahl 6-13-101-1-1. Rice Lake: Cole Fenske 6-12-157-1-0. Receiving—Menomonie: Brock Thornton 3-61, Noah Fedderson 1-25, Will Ockler 2-17. Rice Lake: Alex Belongia 4-146, Cole McDermott 1-6, Hunter Heller 1-5. Total Yards—Menomonie: 275-101-376. Rice Lake: 109-157-266.

Durand 28, Stanley-Boyd 21 (OT)

Stanley-Boyd7608021
Durand7770728

First Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 55 run (Michael Karlen kick), 11:42. 

Durand: Gunnar Hurlburt 5 pass from Joseph Biesterveld (Gunnar Hurlburt kick), 1:40.

Second Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 26 FG, 5:07.

Durand: Simon Bauer 3 run (Gunnar Hurlburt kick), 2:43.

Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 27 FG, 0:03.

Third Quarter—Durand: Ethan Fedie 8 pass from Joseph Biesterveld (Gunnar Hurlburt kick), 0:26.

Fourth Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Jake Nesterick 25 pass from Carsen Hause (Bo Chwala pass from Michael Karlen), 6:49.

Overtime—Simon Bauer 8 run (Gunnar Hurlburt kick).

Rushing—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 8-84, Jake Nesterick 9-42, Brady Potaczek 10-31, Carsen Hause 4-0, Cooper Nichols 4-(-7). Durand: Simon Bauer 33-165, Dawson Hartung 10-51, Joseph Biesterveld 3-2, Dawson Kurth 1-(-3). Passing—Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 20-28-123-1-1. Durand: Joseph Biesterveld 7-12-76-2-0. Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 10-37, Cooper Nichols 2-30, Jake Nesterick 1-25, Lucas Smith 4-15, Brady Potaczek 2-10, Bo Chwala 1-6. Durand: Caden Berger 2-33, Gunnar Hurlburt 2-15, Dawson Kurth 1-11, Cody Wieland 1-9, Ethan Fedie 1-8. Total Yards—Stanley-Boyd: 150-123-273. Durand: 208-76-284.

Elk Mound 27, Neillsville/Granton 0

Neillsville/Granton2700027
Elk Mound00000

First Quarter—Elk Mound: Nate Lew 11 run (Ryan Bohl kick), 10:06.

Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 26 run (Run failed), 4:50.

Elk Mound: Nate Lew 39 run (Ryan Bohl run), 1:21.

Elk Mound: Ethan Levra 23 fumble return (Kick failed), 0:26.

Rushing—Neillsville/Granton: Jonah Zoschke 9-32, Tommy Friemoth 7-7, Braden Trunkel 12-(-5). Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 18-109, Nate Lew 12-106, Ethan Levra 6-41, Michael Jenson 4-15, Blake Burlingame 2-(-1), Ryan Bohl 5-(-11). Passing—Neillsville/Granton: Braden Trunkel 1-12-20-0-0. Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 3-9-28-0-0. Receiving—Neillsville/Granton: Carson Opelt 1-20. Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 2-24, Michael Jenson 1-4. Total Yards—Neillsville/Granton: 34-20-54. Elk Mound: 259-28-287

Spring Valley 35, Cadott 0

Cadott00000
Spring Valley7217035

First Quarter—Spring Valley: Justin Rielly 32 pass from Connor Ducklow (Nolan Stans kick), 3:42.

Second Quarter—Spring Valley: Nathan Fesenmaier 11 run (Nolan Stans kick), 9:26.

Spring Valley: Nathan Fesenmaier 5 run (Nolan Stans kick), 6:57.

Spring Valley: Brayden Wolf 27 run (Nolan Stans kick), 4:05.

Third Quarter—Spring Valley: Brayden Wolf 15 pass from Connor Ducklow (Nolan Stans kick), 10:46.

Rushing—Cadott: Gavin Tegels 15-49, Conner Roth 1-14, Nick Fasbender 4-9, Ryan Sonnentag 7-7, Tegan Ritter 5-6, Nelson Wahl 2-5. Spring Valley: Nathan Fesenmaier 15-89, Brayden Wolf 3-80, Connor Ducklow 5-27, Brady Bednarek 4-24, Justin Rielly 1-19, Jackson Stein 3-4, Wyatt Goveronski 1-(-1). Passing—Cadott: Gavin Tegels 3-13-8-0-1, Ryan Sonnentag 0-1-0-0-1. Spring Valley: Connor Ducklow 5-6-107-2-0. Receiving—Cadott: Nelson Wahl 2-4, Ryan Sonnentag 1-4. Spring Valley: Justin Rielly 3-72, Carter Deppa 1-20, Brayden Wolf 1-15. Total Yards—Cadott: 90-8-98. Spring Valley: 242-107-349.

Bloomer 20, Barron 6

Barron00066
Bloomer6140020

First Quarter—Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 5 run (Failed conversion).

Second Quarter—Bloomer: Dalton Cook 1 run (Failed conversion).

Bloomer: Jack Strand 1 run (Jack Strand run).

Rushing—Bloomer: Landon Rego 11-77, Marcus Harelstad 12-61, Dalton Cook 13-51, Jack Strand 9-41, Brock Haseltine 1-5, Vaughn Zwiefelhofer 2-1. Passing—Barron: Colin Kappel 22-40-169-1-3. Bloomer: Jack Strand 13-18-124-0-2. Receiving—Barron: Bloomer: Dalton Cook 5-55, Connor Crane 2-30, Marcus Harelstad 1-22, Charlie Herrick 4-15, Landon Rego 1-2. Total Yards—Barron: (-13)-200-187. Bloomer: 234-124-358.

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer girls basketball 12-5-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News