Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 29

Scores

Eight-Man

Gilman 53, Prairie Farm 8

Laona-Wabeno 24, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 10

Luck 48, Shell Lake 20

Division 1

Appleton North 28, Neenah 7

Bay Port 49, Marquette University 14

Franklin 10, Oak Creek 7

Kimberly 35, Chippewa Falls 13

Middleton 21, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 20

Mukwonago 36, Arrowhead 35

Muskego 31, Hamilton 7

Sun Prairie 35, Fond du Lac 20

Division 2

Hartford Union 43, De Pere 42, OT

Homestead 26, Nicolet 14

Kettle Moraine 13, Badger 7, OT

Menomonie 29, DeForest 25

Pulaski 10, Slinger 7

Union Grove 21, Waterford 14

Wauwatosa West 14, Germantown 13

Division 3

Baraboo 35, Mosinee 28

Jefferson 26, New Berlin Eisenhower 7

Luxemburg-Casco 49, Waupaca 7

Menasha 43, Notre Dame 27

Monroe 42, Greendale 6

Pewaukee 34, Plymouth 0

Rice Lake 42, Onalaska 7

Whitefish Bay 20, Port Washington 14

Division 4

Catholic Memorial 44, Wrightstown 0

Columbus 26, Lake Mills 6

Denmark 46, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 40

Edgewood 40, Kewaskum 0

Ellsworth 46, Osceola 28

Freedom 17, Little Chute 6

Northwestern 42, West Salem 20

Wisconsin Dells 36, Berlin 13

Division 5

Amherst 28, Kewaunee 21

Aquinas 47, Stanley-Boyd 8

Belleville 28, Marshall 13

Brodhead/Juda 42, Richland Center 3

Campbellsport 23, Racine Lutheran 8

Mayville 55, Lake Country Lutheran 47

St. Croix Falls 19, Stratford 14

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Brillion 18

Division 6

Auburndale 19, Markesan 9

Colby 48, Abbotsford 8

Cuba City 41, Lancaster 30

Durand 38, Boyceville 19

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Waterloo 8

St. Marys Springs 31, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14

Unity 22, Grantsburg 16

Division 7

Cashton 34, Bangor 14

Coleman 56, Pacelli 18

Hurley 22, Edgar 16

Potosi/Cassville 38, Highland 35

Reedsville 50, Catholic Central 7

Regis 50, Glenwood City 13

Spring Valley 27, Alma/Pepin 21

Box Scores

Kimberly 35, Chi-Hi 13

Chi-Hi0001313
Kimberly    14    0    7    14    35

First Quarter—Kimberly: Colin Obermann 11 run (Hunter Berry kick), 9:24.

Kimberly: Colin Obermann 26 run (Hunter Berry kick), 3:12.

Third Quarter—Kimberly: Colin Obermann 78 run (Hunter Berry kick), 11:42.

Fourth Quarter—Kimberly: Cam Wnek 5 pass from Colin Obermann (Hunter Berry kick).

Chi-Hi: Gavin Goodman 78 kickoff return (Esubalew Mason kick), 11:37.

Chi-Hi: Collin Beaudette 3 run (Kick failed), 5:39.

Kimberly: Sean Burant 48 fumble recovery (Hunter Berry kick), 5:18.

Rushing—Kimberly: Colin Obermann 16-183, Blake Barry 8-71, Caden Pendleton 3-9, Brayden Pleau 3-8. Passing—Kimberly: Caden Pendleton 11-21-136-0-3, Colin Obermann 1-1-5-1-0. Receiving—Kimberly: Cam Wnek 5-51, Owen Pawlikowski 3-48, Abe Coronado 2-37, Ethan Criter 1-5, Colin Obermann 1-0. Total Yards—Kimberly: 271-141-412.

