Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 29

Scores
Eight-Man
Gilman 53, Prairie Farm 8
Laona-Wabeno 24, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 10
Luck 48, Shell Lake 20
Division 1
Appleton North 28, Neenah 7
Bay Port 49, Marquette University 14
Franklin 10, Oak Creek 7
Kimberly 35, Chippewa Falls 13
Middleton 21, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 20
Mukwonago 36, Arrowhead 35
Muskego 31, Hamilton 7
Sun Prairie 35, Fond du Lac 20
Division 2
Hartford Union 43, De Pere 42, OT
Homestead 26, Nicolet 14
Kettle Moraine 13, Badger 7, OT
Menomonie 29, DeForest 25
Pulaski 10, Slinger 7
Union Grove 21, Waterford 14
Wauwatosa West 14, Germantown 13
Division 3
Baraboo 35, Mosinee 28
Jefferson 26, New Berlin Eisenhower 7
Luxemburg-Casco 49, Waupaca 7
Menasha 43, Notre Dame 27
Monroe 42, Greendale 6
Pewaukee 34, Plymouth 0
Rice Lake 42, Onalaska 7
Whitefish Bay 20, Port Washington 14
Division 4
Catholic Memorial 44, Wrightstown 0
Columbus 26, Lake Mills 6
Denmark 46, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 40
Edgewood 40, Kewaskum 0
Ellsworth 46, Osceola 28
Freedom 17, Little Chute 6
Northwestern 42, West Salem 20
Wisconsin Dells 36, Berlin 13
Division 5
Amherst 28, Kewaunee 21
Aquinas 47, Stanley-Boyd 8
Belleville 28, Marshall 13
Brodhead/Juda 42, Richland Center 3
Campbellsport 23, Racine Lutheran 8
Mayville 55, Lake Country Lutheran 47
St. Croix Falls 19, Stratford 14
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Brillion 18
Division 6
Auburndale 19, Markesan 9
Colby 48, Abbotsford 8
Cuba City 41, Lancaster 30
Durand 38, Boyceville 19
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 28, Waterloo 8
St. Marys Springs 31, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14
Unity 22, Grantsburg 16
Division 7
Cashton 34, Bangor 14
Coleman 56, Pacelli 18
Hurley 22, Edgar 16
Potosi/Cassville 38, Highland 35
Reedsville 50, Catholic Central 7
Regis 50, Glenwood City 13
Spring Valley 27, Alma/Pepin 21
Box Scores
Kimberly 35, Chi-Hi 13
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|0
|13
|13
|Kimberly
|14
|0
|7
|14
|35
First Quarter—Kimberly: Colin Obermann 11 run (Hunter Berry kick), 9:24.
Kimberly: Colin Obermann 26 run (Hunter Berry kick), 3:12.
Third Quarter—Kimberly: Colin Obermann 78 run (Hunter Berry kick), 11:42.
Fourth Quarter—Kimberly: Cam Wnek 5 pass from Colin Obermann (Hunter Berry kick).
Chi-Hi: Gavin Goodman 78 kickoff return (Esubalew Mason kick), 11:37.
Chi-Hi: Collin Beaudette 3 run (Kick failed), 5:39.
Kimberly: Sean Burant 48 fumble recovery (Hunter Berry kick), 5:18.
Rushing—Kimberly: Colin Obermann 16-183, Blake Barry 8-71, Caden Pendleton 3-9, Brayden Pleau 3-8. Passing—Kimberly: Caden Pendleton 11-21-136-0-3, Colin Obermann 1-1-5-1-0. Receiving—Kimberly: Cam Wnek 5-51, Owen Pawlikowski 3-48, Abe Coronado 2-37, Ethan Criter 1-5, Colin Obermann 1-0. Total Yards—Kimberly: 271-141-412.