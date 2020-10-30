Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 30

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hudson
|4
|1
|5
|1
|Menomonie
|3
|1
|4
|1
|River Falls
|2
|1
|2
|1
|New Richmond
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Chippewa Falls
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Rice Lake
|0
|5
|1
|5
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls 22, Marshfield 8
River Falls at Menomonie (postponed to Monday)
New Richmond 31, Baldwin-Woodville 7
Hudson 33, Wisconsin Rapids 14
Rice Lake 27, Medford 6
Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|CWWC
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Gilman
|5
|0
|6
|0
|McDonell
|4
|1
|4
|2
|Phillips
|3
|2
|3
|2
|New Auburn
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Alma Center Lincoln
|1
|4
|2
|4
|Bruce
|0
|5
|0
|5
Thursday's Games
Greenwood 48, McDonell 6
Gilman 66, Clayton 0
Philllips 50, Bruce 38
Alma Center Lincoln 49, Tri-County 22
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Durand
|5
|1
|5
|1
|Stanley-Boyd
|4
|2
|4
|2
|Mondovi
|4
|2
|4
|2
|Elk Mound
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Fall Creek
|0
|5
|0
|6
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12
Elk Mound 29, Durand 8
Mondovi 42, Neillsville/Granton 12
Iowa-Grant 42, Fall Creek 14
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Spring Valley
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Boyceville
|5
|1
|5
|1
|Turtle Lake
|4
|2
|4
|2
|Glenwood City
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Clear Lake
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Cadott
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Elmwood/Plum City
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Colfax
|0
|6
|0
|6
Friday's Games
Boyceville 16, Cadott 8
Clear Lake 26, Colfax 8
Spring Valley 54, Elmwood/Plum City 12
Glenwood City 21, Turtle Lake 6
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Cumberland
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Northwestern
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Spooner
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Bloomer
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Barron
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Cameron
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Saint Croix Falls
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|6
|0
|6
Friday's Games
Bloomer 36, Cameron 27
Northwestern at Barron (canceled)
Saint Croix Falls 44, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Saturday's Game
Spooner at Cumberland
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hurley
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Grantsburg
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|4
|2
|4
|2
|Unity
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Webster
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Rib Lake/Prentice
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Flambeau
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Flambeau
|0
|5
|0
|5
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 14, Rib Lake/Prentice 8
Hurley 28, Grantsburg 20
Unity 38, Webster 7
Flambeau 44, Ladysmith 18
State Scores
Abbotsford 28, Athens 22
Alma/Pepin 45, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
Amery 13, Osceola 12
Ashland 21, Antigo 8
Baraboo 45, Watertown 26
Blair-Taylor 45, Eleva-Strum 7
Bloomer 36, Cameron 27
Bonduel 41, Northland Pines 7
Boyceville 18, Cadott 8
Brillion 53, Valders 6
Brookfield East 40, Marquette University 34
Cambridge 43, Waterloo 13
Cedar Grove-Belgium 41, Howards Grove 6
Cedarburg 41, West Bend West 6
Darlington 23, Potosi/Cassville 20
Edgewood 21, Reedsburg Area 15
Elk Mound 29, Durand 8
Elkhorn Area 34, Badger 33
Ellsworth 33, Somerset 8
Fox Valley Lutheran 40, Denmark 14
Germantown 15, Catholic Memorial 0
Glenwood City 21, Turtle Lake 6
Grafton 22, Wauwatosa East 6
Hudson 33, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 14
Iola-Scandinavia 46, Loyal 8
Kaukauna 35, Wrightstown 7
Kewaskum 23, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 13
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 48, Roncalli 12
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 10, Rib Lake/Prentice 6
Lake Mills 22, Sauk Prairie 13
Lakeside Lutheran 35, Portage 6
Lancaster 29, Prairie du Chien 22
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 14, Suring 12
Lourdes Academy 39, Coleman 32
Luther 6, Hillsboro 0
Luxemburg-Casco 28, Little Chute 0
Markesan 68, Dodgeland 7
Mauston 36, Adams-Friendship 14
Menomonee Falls 35, Marquette University 13
Mineral Point 28, River Valley 19
Mondovi 42, Neillsville/Granton 12
Mosinee 47, Merrill 0
Mukwonago 27, D.C. Everest 7
Muskego 49, Oconomowoc 0
New Holstein 42, Kiel 17
New London 28, Seymour 7
New Richmond 31, Baldwin-Woodville 7
Oconto 30, Peshtigo 12
Onalaska 46, Aquinas 6
Pacelli 55, Assumption 22
Palmyra-Eagle 31, Pardeeville 6
Pewaukee 34, New Berlin Eisenhower 0
Platteville 42, Boscobel 6
Plymouth 26, Sheboygan Falls 21
Racine Lutheran 42, Brookfield Academy 14
Randolph 41, Fall River 6
Reedsville 24, Hilbert 17
Rhinelander 42, Hayward 6
Richland Center 19, Viroqua 6
River Ridge 20, Hayfield, Minn. 14
River Ridge 20, Highland 14
Rosholt 42, Wild Rose 0
Saint Croix Central 35, Prescott 0
Saint Thomas More 47, Saint Francis 0
Slinger 20, Homestead 14
Southern Door 40, Mishicot 0
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 32, Weyauwega-Fremont 21
Spring Valley 54, Elmwood/Plum City 12
St. Croix Falls 44, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Stanley-Boyd 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12
Tomahawk 26, Crandon 12
Union Grove 28, Burlington 14
Unity 38, Webster 7
Waukesha West 39, Waukesha North 0
Wautoma 13, Westfield Area 8
Wauwatosa West 35, Brookfield Central 14
West Bend East 26, Hartford Union 14
West De Pere 61, Waupaca 0
Westosha Central 36, Delavan-Darien 14
Whitefish Bay 0, Nicolet 0
Xavier 27, Winneconne 0
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 22, Marshfield 8
|Chi-Hi
|7
|7
|8
|0
|22
|Marshfield
|0
|8
|0
|0
|8
First Quarter—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 38 run (Jack Meyer kick), 5:44
Second Quarter—Marshfield: Logan Durham 8 run (Matthew Trulen run), 6:21.
Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette 90 kickoff return (Jack Meyer kick), 6:06.
Third Quarter—Chi-Hi: Bruce Sanborn fumble recovery in end zone (Run failed), 3:03.
Chi-Hi: Safety, 1:04.
Rushing—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 11-59, Collin Beaudette 11-38, Brayden Warwick 6-7, Karson Bowe 4-5, Bohde Torkelson 2-4, Brady Fixmer 1-0. Marshfield: Logan Durham 6-34, Trevor Foemmel 8-17, Matthew Trulen 6-15, Will Fetting 5-10, Jeffrey Marsh 4-6, Simon Slade 1-3, Ben Konrardy 1-1, Bad Snap 1-(-20). Passing—Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 5-12-96-0-1. Marshfield: Will Fetting 10-14-99-0-0, Trevor Foemmel 6-11-34-0-1, Simon Slade 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Bruce Sanborn 2-43, Isaac Frenette 1-42, Judah Dunham 1-8, Collin Beaudette 1-3. Marshfield: Wyatt LeMoine 7-55, Simon Slade 4-48, Peter Earll 2-14, Ben Konrardy 1-13, Matthew Trulen 1-7, Jaden Wilhelm 1-(-4). Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 113-96-209. Marshfield: 83-133-219.
Stanley-Boyd 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|6
|0
|6
|12
|Stanley-Boyd
|23
|7
|6
|13
|49
First Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 11 from Carsen Hause (Pass failed), 10:29.
Stanley-Boyd: Jake Nesterick 24 run (Michael Karlen kick), 7:36.
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 34 FG, 4:20.
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 36 run (Michael Karlen kick), 0:35.
Second Quarter—Osseo-Fairchild: Timmy Koskovich 24 pass from Brice Shimon (5 to 6), (Pass failed), 5:34.
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 4 run (Michael Karlen kick), 2:54.
Third Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 35 pass from Carsen Hause (Kick missed), 6:08.
Fourth Quarter—Osseo-Fairchild: Brice Shimon 51 pass from Garrett Koxlien (pass failed), 8:09.
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 2 run (Michael Karlen kick), 3:47.
Stanley-Boyd: Dominic Raffetto 10 run (Kick failed), 2:16.
Rushing—Osseo-Fairchild: Brice Shimon 17-63. Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 10-109, Cooper Nichols 13-79. Passing—Osseo-Fairchild: Brice Shimon 4-13-50-1-2, Garrett Koxlien 4-14-71-1-0. Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 13-22-158-2-0. Receiving—Osseo-Fairchild: Brice Shimon 4-67. Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 4-46, Cooper Nichols 4-30, Lucas Smith 1-35. Total Yards—Osseo-Fairchild: 87-129-216. Stanley-Boyd: 267-158-425.
Elk Mound 29, Durand 8
|Durand
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|Elk Mound
|8
|8
|6
|7
|29
First Quarter—Elk Mound: Ethan Levra 1 run (Steinhorst pass from Ryan Bohl), 5:42.
Second Quarter—Elk Mound: Ben Heath 32 pass from Ryan Bohl (Ben Heath pass from Ryan Bohl), 8:11.
Third Quarter—Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 10 run (Pass failed), 8:32.
Fourth Quarter—Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 11 run (Ryan Bohl kick), 2:23.
Durand: Dawson Kurth 30 pass from Biesterveld (Dawson Kurth run), 0:31.
Rushing—Durand: Simon Bauer 20-94. Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 20-68, Ethan Levra 5-14. Passing—Durand: Joseph Biesterveld 8-28-108-0-3. Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 12-20-161-1-0. Receiving—Durand: Dawson Kurth 1-30. Elk Mound: Ben Heath 4-69. Total Yards—Durand: 127-108-235. Elk Mound: 134-161-295
Boyceville 16, Cadott 8
|Boyceville
|0
|0
|16
|0
|16
|Cadott
|0
|8
|0
|0
|8
Second Quarter—Cadott: Tegan Ritter 15 run (Nick Fasbender run), 8:29.
Third Quarter—Boyceville: Jacob Granley 50 pass from Ira Bialzik (John Klefstad pass from Nicholas Olson), 3:23.
Boyceville: Jacob Granley 13 pass from Ira Bialzik (John Klefstad pass from Ira Bialzik), 1:04.
Rushing—Boyceville: Tyler Dormanen 11-50, Nicholas Olson 3-12, Sebastian Nielson 3-12, Nathan Stuart 3-0, Ira Bialzik 6-(-9). Cadott: Gavin Tegels 14-47, Nick Fasbender 12-21, Tegan Ritter 3-16, Nelson Wahl 1-(-4), Team 1-(-9). Passing—Boyceville: Ira Bialzik 8-16-138-2-0. Cadott: Gavin Tegels 4-12-68-0-2, Nick Fasbender, 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Boyceville: Jacob Granley 4-114, Nathan Stuart 1-89, Tyler Dormanen 1-8, John Klefstad 1-7. Cadott: Karson Dupey 1-42, Nelson Wahl 2-15, Tegan Ritter 1-11. Total Yards—Boyceville: 55-138-193. Cadott: 68-71-139.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 14, Rib Lake/Prentice 6
|Rib Lake/Prentice
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|0
|6
|8
|0
|14
Second Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 24 run (Run failed).
Third Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 5 run (Tate Sauerwein run).
Fourth Quarter—RL/P: Sam Gumz 45 pass from Michael Borchardt (Conversion failed).
Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 20-157, Brock Flater 3-21, Colton Minnick 4-(-1), Ian Lebal 1-(-2), Team 9-25. Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Brock Flater 1-1-18-0-0, Tate Sauerwein 0-2-0-0-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Sam Ewer 1-18. Total Yards—Rib Lake/Prentice: 129-62-191. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 200-18.
