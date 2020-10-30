 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 30
agate

Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 30

{{featured_button_text}}

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Hudson 4 1 5 1
Menomonie 3 1 4 1
River Falls 2 1 2 1
New Richmond 2 2 3 2
Chippewa Falls 2 3 3 3
Rice Lake 0 5 1 5

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls 22, Marshfield 8

River Falls at Menomonie (postponed to Monday)

New Richmond 31, Baldwin-Woodville 7

Hudson 33, Wisconsin Rapids 14

Rice Lake 27, Medford 6

Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings

CWWC W L W L
Gilman 5 0 6 0
McDonell 4 1 4 2
Phillips 3 2 3 2
New Auburn 2 3 2 3
Alma Center Lincoln 1 4 2 4
Bruce 0 5 0 5

Thursday's Games

Greenwood 48, McDonell 6

Gilman 66, Clayton 0

Philllips 50, Bruce 38

Alma Center Lincoln 49, Tri-County 22

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Eau Claire Regis 5 0 5 0
Durand 5 1 5 1
Stanley-Boyd 4 2 4 2
Mondovi 4 2 4 2
Elk Mound 3 3 3 3
Neillsville/Granton 1 5 1 5
Osseo-Fairchild 1 5 1 5
Fall Creek 0 5 0 6

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12

Elk Mound 29, Durand 8

Mondovi 42, Neillsville/Granton 12

Iowa-Grant 42, Fall Creek 14

Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings

Dunn-St. Croix W L W L
Spring Valley 5 0 5 0
Boyceville 5 1 5 1
Turtle Lake 4 2 4 2
Glenwood City 3 2 3 2
Clear Lake 3 3 3 3
Cadott 2 4 2 4
Elmwood/Plum City 1 5 1 5
Colfax 0 6 0 6

Friday's Games

Boyceville 16, Cadott 8

Clear Lake 26, Colfax 8

Spring Valley 54, Elmwood/Plum City 12

Glenwood City 21, Turtle Lake 6

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Cumberland 5 0 5 0
Northwestern 4 1 4 1
Spooner 4 1 4 1
Bloomer 3 3 3 3
Barron 2 3 2 3
Cameron 2 4 2 4
Saint Croix Falls 2 4 2 4
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 6 0 6

Friday's Games

Bloomer 36, Cameron 27

Northwestern at Barron (canceled)

Saint Croix Falls 44, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Saturday's Game

Spooner at Cumberland

Lakeland Conference Football Standings

Lakeland W L W L
Hurley 4 0 4 1
Grantsburg 3 1 3 2
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 4 2 4 2
Unity 3 2 3 2
Webster 3 3 3 3
Rib Lake/Prentice 1 2 1 2
Flambeau 1 4 1 4
Flambeau 0 5 0 5

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 14, Rib Lake/Prentice 8

Hurley 28, Grantsburg 20

Unity 38, Webster 7

Flambeau 44, Ladysmith 18

State Scores

Abbotsford 28, Athens 22

Alma/Pepin 45, Cochrane-Fountain City 0

Amery 13, Osceola 12

Ashland 21, Antigo 8

Baraboo 45, Watertown 26

Blair-Taylor 45, Eleva-Strum 7

Bloomer 36, Cameron 27

Bonduel 41, Northland Pines 7

Boyceville 18, Cadott 8

Brillion 53, Valders 6

Brookfield East 40, Marquette University 34

Cambridge 43, Waterloo 13

Cedar Grove-Belgium 41, Howards Grove 6

Cedarburg 41, West Bend West 6

Darlington 23, Potosi/Cassville 20

Edgewood 21, Reedsburg Area 15

Elk Mound 29, Durand 8

Elkhorn Area 34, Badger 33

Ellsworth 33, Somerset 8

Fox Valley Lutheran 40, Denmark 14

Germantown 15, Catholic Memorial 0

Glenwood City 21, Turtle Lake 6

Grafton 22, Wauwatosa East 6

Hudson 33, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 14

Iola-Scandinavia 46, Loyal 8

Kaukauna 35, Wrightstown 7

Kewaskum 23, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 13

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 48, Roncalli 12

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 10, Rib Lake/Prentice 6

Lake Mills 22, Sauk Prairie 13

Lakeside Lutheran 35, Portage 6

Lancaster 29, Prairie du Chien 22

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 14, Suring 12

Lourdes Academy 39, Coleman 32

Luther 6, Hillsboro 0

Luxemburg-Casco 28, Little Chute 0

Markesan 68, Dodgeland 7

Mauston 36, Adams-Friendship 14

Menomonee Falls 35, Marquette University 13

Mineral Point 28, River Valley 19

Mondovi 42, Neillsville/Granton 12

Mosinee 47, Merrill 0

Mukwonago 27, D.C. Everest 7

Muskego 49, Oconomowoc 0

New Holstein 42, Kiel 17

New London 28, Seymour 7

New Richmond 31, Baldwin-Woodville 7

Oconto 30, Peshtigo 12

Onalaska 46, Aquinas 6

Pacelli 55, Assumption 22

Palmyra-Eagle 31, Pardeeville 6

Pewaukee 34, New Berlin Eisenhower 0

Platteville 42, Boscobel 6

Plymouth 26, Sheboygan Falls 21

Racine Lutheran 42, Brookfield Academy 14

Randolph 41, Fall River 6

Reedsville 24, Hilbert 17

Rhinelander 42, Hayward 6

Richland Center 19, Viroqua 6

River Ridge 20, Hayfield, Minn. 14

River Ridge 20, Highland 14

Rosholt 42, Wild Rose 0

Saint Croix Central 35, Prescott 0

Saint Thomas More 47, Saint Francis 0

Slinger 20, Homestead 14

Southern Door 40, Mishicot 0

Spencer/Columbus Catholic 32, Weyauwega-Fremont 21

Spring Valley 54, Elmwood/Plum City 12

St. Croix Falls 44, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Stanley-Boyd 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12

Tomahawk 26, Crandon 12

Union Grove 28, Burlington 14

Unity 38, Webster 7

Waukesha West 39, Waukesha North 0

Wautoma 13, Westfield Area 8

Wauwatosa West 35, Brookfield Central 14

West Bend East 26, Hartford Union 14

West De Pere 61, Waupaca 0

Westosha Central 36, Delavan-Darien 14

Whitefish Bay 0, Nicolet 0

Xavier 27, Winneconne 0

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 22, Marshfield 8

Chi-Hi778022
Marshfield08008

First Quarter—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 38 run (Jack Meyer kick), 5:44

Second Quarter—Marshfield: Logan Durham 8 run (Matthew Trulen run), 6:21.

Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette 90 kickoff return (Jack Meyer kick), 6:06.

Third Quarter—Chi-Hi: Bruce Sanborn fumble recovery in end zone (Run failed), 3:03.

Chi-Hi: Safety, 1:04.

Rushing—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 11-59, Collin Beaudette 11-38, Brayden Warwick 6-7, Karson Bowe 4-5, Bohde Torkelson 2-4, Brady Fixmer 1-0. Marshfield: Logan Durham 6-34, Trevor Foemmel 8-17, Matthew Trulen 6-15, Will Fetting 5-10, Jeffrey Marsh 4-6, Simon Slade 1-3, Ben Konrardy 1-1, Bad Snap 1-(-20). Passing—Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 5-12-96-0-1. Marshfield: Will Fetting 10-14-99-0-0, Trevor Foemmel 6-11-34-0-1, Simon Slade 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Bruce Sanborn 2-43, Isaac Frenette 1-42, Judah Dunham 1-8, Collin Beaudette 1-3. Marshfield: Wyatt LeMoine 7-55, Simon Slade 4-48, Peter Earll 2-14, Ben Konrardy 1-13, Matthew Trulen 1-7, Jaden Wilhelm 1-(-4). Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 113-96-209. Marshfield: 83-133-219.

Stanley-Boyd 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12

Osseo-Fairchild060612
Stanley-Boyd23761349

First Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 11 from Carsen Hause (Pass failed), 10:29.

Stanley-Boyd: Jake Nesterick 24 run (Michael Karlen kick), 7:36.

Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 34 FG, 4:20.

Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 36 run (Michael Karlen kick), 0:35.

Second Quarter—Osseo-Fairchild: Timmy Koskovich 24 pass from Brice Shimon (5 to 6), (Pass failed), 5:34.

Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 4 run (Michael Karlen kick), 2:54.

Third Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 35 pass from Carsen Hause (Kick missed), 6:08.

Fourth Quarter—Osseo-Fairchild: Brice Shimon 51 pass from Garrett Koxlien (pass failed), 8:09.

Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 2 run (Michael Karlen kick), 3:47.

Stanley-Boyd: Dominic Raffetto 10 run (Kick failed), 2:16.

Rushing—Osseo-Fairchild: Brice Shimon 17-63. Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 10-109, Cooper Nichols 13-79. Passing—Osseo-Fairchild: Brice Shimon 4-13-50-1-2, Garrett Koxlien 4-14-71-1-0. Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 13-22-158-2-0. Receiving—Osseo-Fairchild: Brice Shimon 4-67. Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 4-46, Cooper Nichols 4-30, Lucas Smith 1-35. Total Yards—Osseo-Fairchild: 87-129-216. Stanley-Boyd: 267-158-425.

Elk Mound 29, Durand 8

Durand00088
Elk Mound886729

First Quarter—Elk Mound: Ethan Levra 1 run (Steinhorst pass from Ryan Bohl), 5:42.

Second Quarter—Elk Mound: Ben Heath 32 pass from Ryan Bohl (Ben Heath pass from Ryan Bohl), 8:11.

Third Quarter—Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 10 run (Pass failed), 8:32.

Fourth Quarter—Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 11 run (Ryan Bohl kick), 2:23.

Durand: Dawson Kurth 30 pass from Biesterveld (Dawson Kurth run), 0:31.

Rushing—Durand: Simon Bauer 20-94. Elk Mound: Avery Kaanta 20-68, Ethan Levra 5-14. Passing—Durand: Joseph Biesterveld 8-28-108-0-3. Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 12-20-161-1-0. Receiving—Durand: Dawson Kurth 1-30. Elk Mound: Ben Heath 4-69. Total Yards—Durand: 127-108-235. Elk Mound: 134-161-295

Boyceville 16, Cadott 8

Boyceville0016016
Cadott08008

Second Quarter—Cadott: Tegan Ritter 15 run (Nick Fasbender run), 8:29.

Third Quarter—Boyceville: Jacob Granley 50 pass from Ira Bialzik (John Klefstad pass from Nicholas Olson), 3:23.

Boyceville: Jacob Granley 13 pass from Ira Bialzik (John Klefstad pass from Ira Bialzik), 1:04.

Rushing—Boyceville: Tyler Dormanen 11-50, Nicholas Olson 3-12, Sebastian Nielson 3-12, Nathan Stuart 3-0, Ira Bialzik 6-(-9). Cadott: Gavin Tegels 14-47, Nick Fasbender 12-21, Tegan Ritter 3-16, Nelson Wahl 1-(-4), Team 1-(-9). Passing—Boyceville: Ira Bialzik 8-16-138-2-0. Cadott: Gavin Tegels 4-12-68-0-2, Nick Fasbender, 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Boyceville: Jacob Granley 4-114, Nathan Stuart 1-89, Tyler Dormanen 1-8, John Klefstad 1-7. Cadott: Karson Dupey 1-42, Nelson Wahl 2-15, Tegan Ritter 1-11. Total Yards—Boyceville: 55-138-193. Cadott: 68-71-139.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 14, Rib Lake/Prentice 6

Rib Lake/Prentice00066
Lake Holcombe/Cornell068014

Second Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 24 run (Run failed).

Third Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 5 run (Tate Sauerwein run).

Fourth Quarter—RL/P: Sam Gumz 45 pass from Michael Borchardt (Conversion failed).

Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 20-157, Brock Flater 3-21, Colton Minnick 4-(-1), Ian Lebal 1-(-2), Team 9-25. Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Brock Flater 1-1-18-0-0, Tate Sauerwein 0-2-0-0-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Sam Ewer 1-18. Total Yards—Rib Lake/Prentice: 129-62-191. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 200-18.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer girls basketball 12-5-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News