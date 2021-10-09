 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 8

Scores and Standings

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Menomonie 5 1 7 1
Rice Lake 5 1 6 2
Chippewa Falls 4 2 6 2
Hudson 4 2 5 3
New Richmond 4 2 6 2
Eau Claire Memorial 1 5 1 7
Superior 1 5 1 7
Eau Claire North 0 6 1 7

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls 20, Superior 6

Menomonie 49, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Rice Lake 48, Eau Claire North 0

New Richmond 10, Hudson 7

Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings

CWWC W L W L
Gilman 4 0 7 0
McDonell 3 1 6 1
Phillips 3 1 5 2
New Auburn 1 3 2 4
Bruce 1 3 1 6
Alma Center Lincoln 0 4 1 6

Friday's Games

Phillips 46, McDonell 44

New Auburn 50, Bruce 14

Gilman 49, Alma Center Lincoln 0

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Eau Claire Regis 6 0 8 0
Durand 5 1 7 1
Mondovi 4 2 5 3
Fall Creek 3 3 3 5
Stanley-Boyd 3 3 5 3
Neillsville/Granton 2 4 3 5
Elk Mound 1 5 2 6
Osseo-Fairchild 0 6 0 8

Friday's Games

Eau Claire Regis 27, Stanley-Boyd 19

Durand 38, Fall Creek 20

Neillsville/Granton 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12

Mondovi 35, Elk Mound 0

Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings

Dunn-St. Croix W L W L
Spring Valley 6 0 7 1
Boyceville 4 2 6 2
Elmwood/Plum City 4 2 4 4
Cadott 3 3 4 4
Glenwood City 3 3 4 4
Turtle Lake 3 3 4 3
Clear Lake 1 5 2 6
Colfax 0 6 1 7

Friday's Games

Cadott 15, Clear Lake 14

Boyceville 24, Glenwood City 10

Elmwood/Plum City 36, Colfax 0

Spring Valley 28, Turtle Lake 14

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Cumberland 6 0 8 0
Northwestern 6 0 8 0
Saint Croix Falls 4 2 4 4
Bloomer 3 3 3 5
Spooner 3 3 4 4
Barron 1 5 2 6
Cameron 1 5 1 7
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 6 0 8

Friday's Games

Cumberland 46, Bloomer 28

Barron 28, Cameron 0

Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Northwestern 46, Saint Croix Falls 20

Rogue Independent Conference 8-Man Football Standings

Rogue Independent 8-Man W L W L
Thorp 5 0 6 1
Athens 4 0 8 0
Owen-Withee 3 3 3 3
Almond-Bancroft 2 4 3 5
Cornell 0 3 1 6
Lake Holcombe 0 4 1 6

Friday's Games

Northwood/Solon Springs 33, Lake Holcombe 6

Thorp 36, Greenwood 0

Flambeau at Owen-Withee, late

Athens at Gillett, late

Almond-Bancroft 52, Bowler/Gresham 6

Statewide Scores

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 20, Superior 6

Chi-Hi7   7     6     0     20
Superior    06006

First Quarter—Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 22 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 8:18.

Second Quarter—Chi-Hi: Owen Krista 1 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 9:50.

Superior: Carson Gutelaere 3 run (Kick failed), 0:00.

Third Quarter—Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 1 run (Run failed), 0:57.

Rushing—Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 12-95, Owen Krista 12-58, Collin Beaudette 7-56, Brayden Warwick 9-43, Mason Howard 2-6, Mason Tester 1-6, Judah Dunham 1-(-1), Team 1-0. Superior: Carson Gutelaere 12-59, Ross Rivord 15-24, Kell Piggott 1-29, Courden Nelson-Skaggs 3-28, Jordan Goldfine 8-21, Jack Rivord 1-6. Passing—Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 8-10-89-0-1. Superior: Carson Gutelaere 10-20-74-0-1, Ross Rivord 3-5-23-0-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Mason Monarski 5-48, Karson Bowe 2-31, Judah Dunham 1-10. Superior: Alex Belleux 6-40, Jordan Goldfine 3-38, Treysean Sanigar 2-10, Ross Rivord 1-5, Jack Rivord 1-4. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 263-89-352. Superior: 167-97-264.

Cadott 15, Clear Lake 14

Clear Lake    8    0    0    6    14
Cadott800715

First Quarter—Cadott: Gavin Tegels 3 run (Nick Fasbender run).

Fourth Quarter—Cadott: Gavin Tegels 2 run (Peter Weir kick).

Rushing—Cadott: Kaleb Sonnentag 8-99, Gavin Tegels 15-84, Teagan Ritter 9-36, Tristan Drier 1-11, Nick Fasbender 4-8. Passing—Cadott: Tristan Drier 4-8-47-0-0, Gavin Tegels 0-2-0-0-0. Receiving—Cadott: Ryan Sonnentag 1-23, Kaleb Sonnentag 1-12, Teagan Ritter 1-7, Gavin Tegels 1-5. Total Yards—Clear Lake: 244-19-263. Cadott: 238-44-282.

Tags

