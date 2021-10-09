Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 8

Scores and Standings
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Menomonie
|5
|1
|7
|1
|Rice Lake
|5
|1
|6
|2
|Chippewa Falls
|4
|2
|6
|2
|Hudson
|4
|2
|5
|3
|New Richmond
|4
|2
|6
|2
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1
|5
|1
|7
|Superior
|1
|5
|1
|7
|Eau Claire North
|0
|6
|1
|7
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls 20, Superior 6
Menomonie 49, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Rice Lake 48, Eau Claire North 0
New Richmond 10, Hudson 7
Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|CWWC
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Gilman
|4
|0
|7
|0
|McDonell
|3
|1
|6
|1
|Phillips
|3
|1
|5
|2
|New Auburn
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Bruce
|1
|3
|1
|6
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|4
|1
|6
Friday's Games
Phillips 46, McDonell 44
New Auburn 50, Bruce 14
Gilman 49, Alma Center Lincoln 0
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|6
|0
|8
|0
|Durand
|5
|1
|7
|1
|Mondovi
|4
|2
|5
|3
|Fall Creek
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Stanley-Boyd
|3
|3
|5
|3
|Neillsville/Granton
|2
|4
|3
|5
|Elk Mound
|1
|5
|2
|6
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|6
|0
|8
Friday's Games
Eau Claire Regis 27, Stanley-Boyd 19
Durand 38, Fall Creek 20
Neillsville/Granton 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12
Mondovi 35, Elk Mound 0
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Spring Valley
|6
|0
|7
|1
|Boyceville
|4
|2
|6
|2
|Elmwood/Plum City
|4
|2
|4
|4
|Cadott
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Glenwood City
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Turtle Lake
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Clear Lake
|1
|5
|2
|6
|Colfax
|0
|6
|1
|7
Friday's Games
Cadott 15, Clear Lake 14
Boyceville 24, Glenwood City 10
Elmwood/Plum City 36, Colfax 0
Spring Valley 28, Turtle Lake 14
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Cumberland
|6
|0
|8
|0
|Northwestern
|6
|0
|8
|0
|Saint Croix Falls
|4
|2
|4
|4
|Bloomer
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Spooner
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Barron
|1
|5
|2
|6
|Cameron
|1
|5
|1
|7
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|6
|0
|8
Friday's Games
Cumberland 46, Bloomer 28
Barron 28, Cameron 0
Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Northwestern 46, Saint Croix Falls 20
Rogue Independent Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|Rogue Independent 8-Man
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Thorp
|5
|0
|6
|1
|Athens
|4
|0
|8
|0
|Owen-Withee
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Almond-Bancroft
|2
|4
|3
|5
|Cornell
|0
|3
|1
|6
|Lake Holcombe
|0
|4
|1
|6
Friday's Games
Northwood/Solon Springs 33, Lake Holcombe 6
Thorp 36, Greenwood 0
Flambeau at Owen-Withee, late
Athens at Gillett, late
Almond-Bancroft 52, Bowler/Gresham 6
Statewide Scores
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 20, Superior 6
|Chi-Hi
|7
|7
|6
|0
|20
|Superior
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
First Quarter—Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 22 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 8:18.
Second Quarter—Chi-Hi: Owen Krista 1 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 9:50.
Superior: Carson Gutelaere 3 run (Kick failed), 0:00.
Third Quarter—Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 1 run (Run failed), 0:57.
Rushing—Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 12-95, Owen Krista 12-58, Collin Beaudette 7-56, Brayden Warwick 9-43, Mason Howard 2-6, Mason Tester 1-6, Judah Dunham 1-(-1), Team 1-0. Superior: Carson Gutelaere 12-59, Ross Rivord 15-24, Kell Piggott 1-29, Courden Nelson-Skaggs 3-28, Jordan Goldfine 8-21, Jack Rivord 1-6. Passing—Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 8-10-89-0-1. Superior: Carson Gutelaere 10-20-74-0-1, Ross Rivord 3-5-23-0-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Mason Monarski 5-48, Karson Bowe 2-31, Judah Dunham 1-10. Superior: Alex Belleux 6-40, Jordan Goldfine 3-38, Treysean Sanigar 2-10, Ross Rivord 1-5, Jack Rivord 1-4. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 263-89-352. Superior: 167-97-264.
Cadott 15, Clear Lake 14
|Clear Lake
|8
|0
|0
|6
|14
|Cadott
|8
|0
|0
|7
|15
First Quarter—Cadott: Gavin Tegels 3 run (Nick Fasbender run).
Fourth Quarter—Cadott: Gavin Tegels 2 run (Peter Weir kick).
Rushing—Cadott: Kaleb Sonnentag 8-99, Gavin Tegels 15-84, Teagan Ritter 9-36, Tristan Drier 1-11, Nick Fasbender 4-8. Passing—Cadott: Tristan Drier 4-8-47-0-0, Gavin Tegels 0-2-0-0-0. Receiving—Cadott: Ryan Sonnentag 1-23, Kaleb Sonnentag 1-12, Teagan Ritter 1-7, Gavin Tegels 1-5. Total Yards—Clear Lake: 244-19-263. Cadott: 238-44-282.