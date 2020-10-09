Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 9

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|River Falls
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Chippewa Falls
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Hudson
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Menomonie
|2
|1
|2
|1
|New Richmond
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Rice Lake
|0
|3
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls 27, Rice Lake 25
Menomonie 32, Marshfield 0
Hudson 34, New Richmond 14
Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|CWWC
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Gilman
|3
|0
|3
|0
|McDonell
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Phillips
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Alma Center Lincoln
|1
|2
|1
|2
|New Auburn
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Bruce
|0
|3
|0
|3
Friday's Games
New Auburn 20, Bruce 14
Gilman 48, Alma Center Lincoln 0
Saturday's Game
Phillips at McDonell
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Durand
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Mondovi
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Elk Mound
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Fall Creek
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|3
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Mondovi 21, Elk Mound 6
Durand 47, Fall Creek 6
Neillsville/Granton 21, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Saturday's Game
Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Turtle Lake
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Spring Valley
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Boyceville
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Cadott
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Glenwood City
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Clear Lake
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Colfax
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|3
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Boyceville 14, Elmwood/Plum City 8
Turtle Lake 48, Colfax 6
Cadott 20, Glenwood City 14
Spring Valley 41, Clear Lake 8
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Cumberland
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Northwestern
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Spooner
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Bloomer
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Saint Croix Falls
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Barron
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Cameron
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|3
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Cumberland 42, Bloomer 14
Barron 16, Cameron 14
Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Northwestern 10, Saint Croix Falls 6
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grantsburg
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Hurley
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Webster
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Unity
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Rib Lake/Prentice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ladysmith
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Flambeau
|0
|2
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22, Ladysmith 8
Hurley 38, Unity 20
Webster 29, Flambeau 14
Paynesville (Minn.) 58, Grantsburg 35
State Scores
Amherst 33, Manawa 14
Antigo 20, Hayward 14
Aquinas 36, Mauston 22
Arrowhead 35, Mukwonago 23
Ashland 46, Lakeland 8
Assumption 41, Almond-Bancroft 27
Badger 41, Delavan-Darien 21
Baldwin-Woodville 34, Amery 21
Barron 16, Cameron 14
Brookfield Central 14, Brookfield East 0
Burlington 35, Waterford 9
Cadott 20, Glenwood City 14
Cambria-Friesland 20, Waterloo 12
Cambridge 7, Markesan 6
Catholic Central 36, Saint Francis 10
Cedarburg 21, Homestead 14
Chippewa Falls 27, Rice Lake 25
Clayton 26, Siren 25
Colby 42, Crivitz 7
Cumberland 42, Bloomer 14
D.C. Everest 42, Wausau West 7
De Soto 26, Luther 8
Durand 47, Fall Creek 6
Edgar 54, Abbotsford 0
Edgewood 55, Portage 14
Ellsworth 26, Saint Croix Central 22
Fox Valley Lutheran 44, Marinette 7
Franklin 50, Kenosha Tremper 0
Frederic 26, Prairie Farm 14
Gilman 48, Lincoln 0
Grafton 29, New Berlin West 14
Highland 42, Iowa-Grant 0
Hilbert 44, Howards Grove 7
Hortonville 36, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 21
Hudson 34, New Richmond 14
Hurley 38, Unity 20
Iola-Scandinavia 40, Rosholt 7
Ithaca 37, Hillsboro 8
Johnson Creek 50, Fall River 6
Kaukauna 27, Plymouth 19
Kenosha Bradford 35, Oak Creek 20
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 28, Berlin 3
Kiel 34, Valders 0
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 51, New Holstein 50
Lake Country Lutheran 56, Saint Thomas More 0
Lake Mills 48, Kewaskum 7
Laona-Wabeno 40, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 6
Luxemburg-Casco 0, Freedom 0
Marion 64, Tri-County 6
Marquette University 28, Germantown 21
Marshall 35, Palmyra-Eagle 0
Martin Luther 41, Racine St. Catherine's 16
Medford Area 48, Mosinee 8
Melrose-Mindoro 27, Eleva-Strum 21
Mineral Point 69, Platteville 7
Mondovi 21, Elk Mound 6
Muskego 48, Kettle Moraine 14
Neillsville/Granton 21, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Northland Pines 43, Tomahawk 12
Northwestern 10, St. Croix Falls 6
Oconomowoc 50, Waukesha North 27
Ozaukee 20, Oostburg 14
Pacelli 41, Loyal 0
Paynesville, Minn. 58, Grantsburg 35
Pittsville 20, Wild Rose 18
Potosi/Cassville 28, River Ridge 20
Prescott 49, Altoona 6
Racine Lutheran 35, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 6
Random Lake 0, Manitowoc Lutheran 0
Reedsville 28, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14
Rhinelander 42, Merrill 8
River Valley 31, Lancaster 28
Sheboygan Falls 32, Port Washington 16
Shiocton 35, Nekoosa 8
Slinger 49, West Bend West 6
Somerset 22, Osceola 21
Southern Door 42, Oconto 12
Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Spring Valley 41, Clear Lake 8
Stratford 28, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
Tomah 28, Reedsburg Area 24
Turtle Lake 48, Colfax 6
Two Rivers 42, Roncalli 0
Union Grove 34, Elkhorn Area 6
University School of Milwaukee 27, Shoreland Lutheran 7
Watertown 43, Sauk Prairie 16
Watertown Luther Prep 49, Horicon/Hustisford 7
Waukesha West 35, Waukesha South 0
Wauwatosa West 28, Pewaukee 20
Webster 29, Flambeau 14
West Bend East 37, Nicolet 14
Westby 48, Viroqua 6
Whitefish Bay 7, Hartford Union 0
Wrightstown 9, Little Chute 6
Xavier 44, Shawano 18
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 27, Rice Lake 25
|Rice Lake
|6
|0
|0
|19
|25
|Chi-Hi
|7
|14
|3
|3
|27
First Quarter—Chi-Hi: Collin Beaudette 4 run (Jack Meyer kick), 7:14.
Rice Lake: Alex Belongia 80 pass from Cole Fenske (Kick failed), 6:24.
Second Quarter—Chi-Hi: Gavin Goodman 35 punt return (Jack Meyer kick), 7:17.
Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 11 run (Jack Meyer kick), 0:28.
Third Quarter—Chi-Hi: Jack Meyer 23 FG, 4:05.
Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Jack Meyer 25 FG, 10:27.
Rice Lake: Zack Fisher 9 run (Run failed), 6:27.
Rice Lake: Alex Belongia 13 pass from Cole Fenske (Jaden Neaman kick), 2:44.
Rice Lake: Andrew Farm 4 run (Run failed), 0:27.
Rushing—Rice Lake: Andrew Farm 14-49, Zack Fisher 9-49, Cole Fenske 7-12, Jaden Perkins 7-10, Hunter Heller 2-5. Chi-Hi: Braden Warwick 14-67, Ben Steinmetz 13-41, Bruce Sanborn 1-6, Karson Bowe 2-5, Collin Beaudette 1-4, Bohde Torkelson 1-(-2). Passing—Rice Lake: Cole Fenske 8-16-150-2-2. Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 8-16-70-0-0. Receiving—Rice Lake: Alex Belongia 4-108, Zack Fisher 2-19, Andrew Farm 1-22, Jaden Perkins 1-1. Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette 5-49, Dominiek Quigley 1-19, Jeffrey Dvoracek 1-7, Ben Steinmetz 1-5. Total Yards—Rice Lake: 125-150-275. Chi-Hi: 121-70-191.
Boyceville 14, Elmwood/Plum City 8
|Boyceville
|0
|6
|8
|0
|14
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|8
|0
|0
|8
Second Quarter—Boyceville: Tyler Dormanen 1 run (Run failed), 5:51.
Elmwood/Plum City: Luke Webb 58 run (Luke Webb run), 5:04.
Third Quarter—Boyceville: Tyler Dormanen 4 run (Jacob Granley pass from Ira Bialzik), 2:28.
Rushing—Boyceville: Tyler Dormanen 15-78, Sebastien Nielsen 8-34, Tate Downey 4-33, Nathan Stuart 3-26, Ira Bialzik 7-12, Jacob Granley 6, #36 1-5. Elmwood/Plum City: Luke Webb 31-176, Tervor Asher 12-34, Ethan Rupakas 2-8, Frank Weix 2-0, Ryden Carson 1(-22). Passing—Boyceville: Ira Bialzik 2-11-30-0-3. Elmwood/Plum City: Luke Webb 0-3-0-0-0. Receiving—Boyceville: John Klefstad 2-30. Total Yards—Boyceville: 194-30-224. Elmwood/Plum City: 196-0-196
