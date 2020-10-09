 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 9
agate

Local Scoreboard: Friday, October 9

{{featured_button_text}}

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
River Falls 2 0 2 0
Chippewa Falls 2 1 2 1
Hudson 2 1 2 1
Menomonie 2 1 2 1
New Richmond 1 2 1 2
Rice Lake 0 3 0 3

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls 27, Rice Lake 25

Menomonie 32, Marshfield 0

Hudson 34, New Richmond 14

Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings

CWWC W L W L
Gilman 3 0 3 0
McDonell 2 0 2 0
Phillips 1 1 1 1
Alma Center Lincoln 1 2 1 2
New Auburn 1 2 1 2
Bruce 0 3 0 3

Friday's Games

New Auburn 20, Bruce 14

Gilman 48, Alma Center Lincoln 0

Saturday's Game

Phillips at McDonell

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Durand 3 0 3 0
Eau Claire Regis 2 0 2 0
Stanley-Boyd 2 0 2 0
Mondovi 2 1 2 1
Elk Mound 1 2 1 2
Neillsville/Granton 1 2 1 2
Fall Creek 0 3 0 3
Osseo-Fairchild 0 3 0 3

Friday's Games

Mondovi 21, Elk Mound 6

Durand 47, Fall Creek 6

Neillsville/Granton 21, Osseo-Fairchild 20

Saturday's Game

Stanley-Boyd at Eau Claire Regis

Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings

Dunn-St. Croix W L W L
Turtle Lake 3 0 3 0
Spring Valley 2 0 2 0
Boyceville 2 0 2 0
Cadott 2 0 2 1
Glenwood City 1 1 1 1
Clear Lake 1 2 1 2
Colfax 0 3 0 3
Elmwood/Plum City 0 3 0 3

Friday's Games

Boyceville 14, Elmwood/Plum City 8

Turtle Lake 48, Colfax 6

Cadott 20, Glenwood City 14

Spring Valley 41, Clear Lake 8

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Cumberland 3 0 3 0
Northwestern 3 0 3 0
Spooner 3 0 3 0
Bloomer 1 2 1 2
Saint Croix Falls 1 2 1 2
Barron 1 2 1 2
Cameron 0 3 0 3
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 3 0 3

Friday's Games

Cumberland 42, Bloomer 14

Barron 16, Cameron 14

Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Northwestern 10, Saint Croix Falls 6

Lakeland Conference Football Standings

Lakeland W L W L
Grantsburg 2 0 2 1
Hurley 2 0 2 1
Webster 2 1 2 1
Unity 1 1 1 1
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 1 2 1 2
Rib Lake/Prentice 0 0 0 0
Ladysmith 0 2 0 2
Flambeau 0 2 0 2

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22, Ladysmith 8

Hurley 38, Unity 20

Webster 29, Flambeau 14

Paynesville (Minn.) 58, Grantsburg 35

State Scores

Amherst 33, Manawa 14

Antigo 20, Hayward 14

Aquinas 36, Mauston 22

Arrowhead 35, Mukwonago 23

Ashland 46, Lakeland 8

Assumption 41, Almond-Bancroft 27

Badger 41, Delavan-Darien 21

Baldwin-Woodville 34, Amery 21

Barron 16, Cameron 14

Brookfield Central 14, Brookfield East 0

Burlington 35, Waterford 9

Cadott 20, Glenwood City 14

Cambria-Friesland 20, Waterloo 12

Cambridge 7, Markesan 6

Catholic Central 36, Saint Francis 10

Cedarburg 21, Homestead 14

Chippewa Falls 27, Rice Lake 25

Clayton 26, Siren 25

Colby 42, Crivitz 7

Cumberland 42, Bloomer 14

D.C. Everest 42, Wausau West 7

De Soto 26, Luther 8

Durand 47, Fall Creek 6

Edgar 54, Abbotsford 0

Edgewood 55, Portage 14

Ellsworth 26, Saint Croix Central 22

Fox Valley Lutheran 44, Marinette 7

Franklin 50, Kenosha Tremper 0

Frederic 26, Prairie Farm 14

Gilman 48, Lincoln 0

Grafton 29, New Berlin West 14

Highland 42, Iowa-Grant 0

Hilbert 44, Howards Grove 7

Hortonville 36, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 21

Hudson 34, New Richmond 14

Hurley 38, Unity 20

Iola-Scandinavia 40, Rosholt 7

Ithaca 37, Hillsboro 8

Johnson Creek 50, Fall River 6

Kaukauna 27, Plymouth 19

Kenosha Bradford 35, Oak Creek 20

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 28, Berlin 3

Kiel 34, Valders 0

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 51, New Holstein 50

Lake Country Lutheran 56, Saint Thomas More 0

Lake Mills 48, Kewaskum 7

Laona-Wabeno 40, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 6

Luxemburg-Casco 0, Freedom 0

Marion 64, Tri-County 6

Marquette University 28, Germantown 21

Marshall 35, Palmyra-Eagle 0

Martin Luther 41, Racine St. Catherine's 16

Medford Area 48, Mosinee 8

Melrose-Mindoro 27, Eleva-Strum 21

Mineral Point 69, Platteville 7

Mondovi 21, Elk Mound 6

Muskego 48, Kettle Moraine 14

Neillsville/Granton 21, Osseo-Fairchild 20

Northland Pines 43, Tomahawk 12

Northwestern 10, St. Croix Falls 6

Oconomowoc 50, Waukesha North 27

Ozaukee 20, Oostburg 14

Pacelli 41, Loyal 0

Paynesville, Minn. 58, Grantsburg 35

Pittsville 20, Wild Rose 18

Potosi/Cassville 28, River Ridge 20

Prescott 49, Altoona 6

Racine Lutheran 35, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 6

Random Lake 0, Manitowoc Lutheran 0

Reedsville 28, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14

Rhinelander 42, Merrill 8

River Valley 31, Lancaster 28

Sheboygan Falls 32, Port Washington 16

Shiocton 35, Nekoosa 8

Slinger 49, West Bend West 6

Somerset 22, Osceola 21

Southern Door 42, Oconto 12

Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Spring Valley 41, Clear Lake 8

Stratford 28, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0

Tomah 28, Reedsburg Area 24

Turtle Lake 48, Colfax 6

Two Rivers 42, Roncalli 0

Union Grove 34, Elkhorn Area 6

University School of Milwaukee 27, Shoreland Lutheran 7

Watertown 43, Sauk Prairie 16

Watertown Luther Prep 49, Horicon/Hustisford 7

Waukesha West 35, Waukesha South 0

Wauwatosa West 28, Pewaukee 20

Webster 29, Flambeau 14

West Bend East 37, Nicolet 14

Westby 48, Viroqua 6

Whitefish Bay 7, Hartford Union 0

Wrightstown 9, Little Chute 6

Xavier 44, Shawano 18

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 27, Rice Lake 25

Rice Lake6001925
Chi-Hi7143327

First Quarter—Chi-Hi: Collin Beaudette 4 run (Jack Meyer kick), 7:14.

Rice Lake: Alex Belongia 80 pass from Cole Fenske (Kick failed), 6:24.

Second Quarter—Chi-Hi: Gavin Goodman 35 punt return (Jack Meyer kick), 7:17.

Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 11 run (Jack Meyer kick), 0:28.

Third Quarter—Chi-Hi: Jack Meyer 23 FG, 4:05.

Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Jack Meyer 25 FG, 10:27.

Rice Lake: Zack Fisher 9 run (Run failed), 6:27.

Rice Lake: Alex Belongia 13 pass from Cole Fenske (Jaden Neaman kick), 2:44.

Rice Lake: Andrew Farm 4 run (Run failed), 0:27.

Rushing—Rice Lake: Andrew Farm 14-49, Zack Fisher 9-49, Cole Fenske 7-12, Jaden Perkins 7-10, Hunter Heller 2-5. Chi-Hi: Braden Warwick 14-67, Ben Steinmetz 13-41, Bruce Sanborn 1-6, Karson Bowe 2-5, Collin Beaudette 1-4, Bohde Torkelson 1-(-2). Passing—Rice Lake: Cole Fenske 8-16-150-2-2. Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 8-16-70-0-0. Receiving—Rice Lake: Alex Belongia 4-108, Zack Fisher 2-19, Andrew Farm 1-22, Jaden Perkins 1-1. Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette 5-49, Dominiek Quigley 1-19, Jeffrey Dvoracek 1-7, Ben Steinmetz 1-5. Total Yards—Rice Lake: 125-150-275. Chi-Hi: 121-70-191.

Boyceville 14, Elmwood/Plum City 8

Boyceville068014
Elmwood/Plum City08008

Second Quarter—Boyceville: Tyler Dormanen 1 run (Run failed), 5:51.

Elmwood/Plum City: Luke Webb 58 run (Luke Webb run), 5:04.

Third Quarter—Boyceville: Tyler Dormanen 4 run (Jacob Granley pass from Ira Bialzik), 2:28.

Rushing—Boyceville: Tyler Dormanen 15-78, Sebastien Nielsen 8-34, Tate Downey 4-33, Nathan Stuart 3-26, Ira Bialzik 7-12, Jacob Granley 6, #36 1-5. Elmwood/Plum City: Luke Webb 31-176, Tervor Asher 12-34, Ethan Rupakas 2-8, Frank Weix 2-0, Ryden Carson 1(-22). Passing—Boyceville: Ira Bialzik 2-11-30-0-3. Elmwood/Plum City: Luke Webb 0-3-0-0-0. Receiving—Boyceville: John Klefstad 2-30. Total Yards—Boyceville: 194-30-224. Elmwood/Plum City: 196-0-196

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer girls basketball 12-5-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News