Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Menomonie 6 1 8 1
River Falls 6 1 7 2
Superior 5 2 7 2
Hudson 4 2 4 5
Eau Claire Memorial 3 4 5 4
Chippewa Falls 3 4 3 6
Rice Lake 1 6 1 8
Eau Claire North 0 7 0 9

Friday’s Games

Chippewa Falls 29, Hudson 25

River Falls 41, Eau Claire North 6

Menomonie 28, Eau Claire Memorial 14

Superior 37, Rice Lake 6

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Eau Claire Regis 8 0 9 0
Colby 7 1 7 2
Osseo-Fairchild 5 3 5 4
Spencer/Columbus 5 3 5 4
Cadott 3 5 4 5
Neillsville/Granton 3 5 4 5
Stanley-Boyd 3 5 4 5
Altoona 2 6 2 7
Fall Creek 0 8 0 9

Thursday's Game

Eau Claire Regis 52, Neillsville/Granton 8

Friday's Games

Colby 33, Stanley-Boyd 6

Cadott 52, Boyceville 14

Osseo-Fairchild 36, Fall Creek 8

Spencer/Columbus 49, Altoona 12

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Northwestern 9 0 9 0
Cumberland 8 1 8 1
Bloomer 7 2 7 2
Hayward 6 3 6 3
Saint Croix Falls 5 4 5 4
Spooner 4 5 4 5
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 3 6 3 6
Ladysmith 2 7 2 7
Barron 1 8 1 8
Cameron 0 9 0 9

Friday’s Games

Bloomer 35, Cameron 0

Spooner 26, Barron 21

Cumberland 24, Hayward 0

Saint Croix Falls 35, Ladysmith 28

Northwestern 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Lakeland Conference Football Standings

Lakeland W L W L
Unity 7 0 8 1
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 5 2 5 4
Grantsburg 5 2 6 3
Turtle Lake 4 3 6 3
Webster 3 4 4 4
Clear Lake 3 4 5 4
Elmwood/Plum City 1 6 2 7
Flambeau 0 7 1 8

Friday’s Games

Grantsburg 28, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 12

Unity 42, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Turtle Lake 36, Flambeau 0

Webster 8, Clear Lake 0

8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings

8-Man South Lakeland W L W L
Luck 6 0 9 0
Frederic 5 1 6 3
Alma Center Lincoln 3 3 4 5
Bruce 3 3 6 3
Prairie Farm 2 4 4 5
Clayton 1 5 2 7
New Auburn 1 5 2 7

Thursday's Game

Luck 58, New Auburn 20

Friday's Games

Alma Center Lincoln 50, Prairie Farm 48

Northwood/Solon Springs 52, Clayton 0

Frederic 46, Bruce 8

Cloverwood Conference Football Standings

Cloverwood W L W L
Abbotsford 7 0 9 0
Gilman 5 2 7 2
Loyal 5 2 5 4
Athens 4 3 5 4
Greenwood 4 3 6 3
Thorp 2 5 3 6
Owen-Withee 1 6 1 8
Wis. Rapids Assumption 0 7 0 9

Friday’s Games

Gilman 20, Loyal 0

Greenwood 12, Thorp 6

Abbotsford 50, Athens 19

Owen-Withee 36, Wis. Rapids Assumption 28 (OT)

State Scores

Algoma 32, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0

Almond-Bancroft 34, Johnson Creek 28

Appleton East 42, Appleton West 8

Aquinas 39, Luther 0

Arcadia 42, Richland Center 8

Augusta 36, Cochrane-Fountain City 7

Badger 17, Waterford 7

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Somerset 14

Bangor 53, Cashton 0

Bay Port 42, Pulaski 0

Berlin 45, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7

Black Hawk 27, Pecatonica/Argyle 7

Blair-Taylor 48, Pepin/Alma 6

Bloomer 35, Cameron 0

Bonduel 42, Southern Door 0

Brookfield Central 28, Wauwatosa West 13

Brookfield East 24, Germantown 17

Brookwood 21, Highland 13

Burlington 57, Elkhorn Area 30

Cadott 52, Boyceville 14

Cambridge 33, Waterloo 6

Catholic Memorial 49, Waukesha North 17

Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Random Lake 14

Chippewa Falls 29, Hudson 25

Colby 33, Stanley-Boyd 6

Coleman 35, Rosholt 0

Crivitz 38, Northland Pines 28

D.C. Everest 42, Stevens Point 6

Darlington 40, Cuba City 28

De Soto 41, Kenosha Christian Life 0

DeForest 35, Waunakee 13

Denmark 14, Little Chute 3

Edgar 57, Tomahawk 0

Edgerton 49, Big Foot 13

Elk Mound 50, Glenwood City 21

Evansville 43, Clinton 0

Fall River 41, Menominee Indian 6

Fennimore 36, Iowa-Grant 8

Florence 62, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 6

Fond du Lac 45, Neenah 21

Fox Valley Lutheran 29, Xavier 22

Frederic 46, Bruce 8

Freedom 42, Marinette 0

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 70, Adams-Friendship 6

Gibraltar 42, Wausaukee 13

Grafton 49, West Bend West 13

Grantsburg 28, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 12

Green Bay Southwest 34, Sheboygan North 6

Hartford Union 53, Port Washington 14

Hilbert 35, Reedsville 8

Hillsboro 34, Royall 28

Homestead 14, Nicolet 7

Hurley 37, Marathon 36

Ithaca 38, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 7

Janesville Parker 21, Beloit Memorial 7

Jefferson 42, Whitewater 6

Kenosha Indian Trail 27, Racine Case 14

Kewaunee 35, Peshtigo 8

Kiel 55, Two Rivers 13

Kimberly 45, Appleton North 14

La Crosse Logan 30, Tomah 7

Laconia 35, Mayville 19

Lake Mills 54, Watertown Luther Prep 8

Lakeland 34, Wausau East 26

Lakeside Lutheran 23, Lodi 15

Laona-Wabeno 54, Sevastopol 14

Lourdes Academy 42, Deerfield 14

Madison Memorial 29, Janesville Craig 16

Manawa 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 15

Manitowoc Lincoln 37, Notre Dame 0

Manitowoc Lutheran 7, Mishicot 0

Markesan 26, Pardeeville 14

Marquette University 48, West Allis Nathan Hale 7

Marshfield 24, Sparta 10

Medford Area 44, Merrill 7

Menasha 56, Green Bay East 0

Mineral Point 33, Lancaster 7

Mondovi 38, Durand 0

Monroe 42, Edgewood 6

Mosinee 42, Antigo 20

Muskego 49, Waukesha South 0

Necedah 32, New Lisbon 14

New Holstein 42, Brillion 27

New London 21, Seymour 0

New Richmond 43, Amery 6

Newman Catholic 52, Belmont 20

Northwestern 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Oconomowoc 21, Wauwatosa East 6

Oconto Falls 26, Clintonville 13

Omro 17, Lomira 14

Onalaska 17, Holmen 10

Osceola 28, Ellsworth 0

Oshkosh West 42, Oshkosh North 14

Osseo-Fairchild 36, Fall Creek 8

Ozaukee 33, Howards Grove 20

Pacelli 43, Wild Rose 13

Palmyra-Eagle 53, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 13

Pewaukee 21, Milwaukee Lutheran 14

Plymouth 62, Waupun 6

Port Edwards 48, Bowler/Gresham 6

Potosi 40, Boscobel 0

Potosi/Cassville 40, Boscobel 0

Prairie du Chien 42, Platteville 7

Racine Lutheran 34, Catholic Central 13

Randolph 24, Cambria-Friesland 22

Reedsburg Area 41, Portage 6

Rhinelander 16, Ashland 12

Ripon 17, Kewaskum 14

River Falls 41, Eau Claire North 6

River Ridge 47, Southwestern 12

Riverdale 75, North Crawford 14

Saint Croix Central 57, Prescott 6

Sauk Prairie 56, Beaver Dam 22

Shawano 42, Green Bay West 7

Sheboygan Falls 14, Chilton 0

Spooner 26, Barron 21

Spring Valley 42, Colfax 0

St. John's NW Military Academy 20, University School of Milwaukee 7

St. Marys Springs 42, North Fond du Lac 7

Stratford 61, South Beloit, Ill. 0

Sun Prairie 21, Madison West 13

Turtle Lake 36, Flambeau 0

Union Grove 40, Westosha Central 16

Unity 42, Elmwood/Plum City 6

Valders 27, Roncalli 22

Verona Area 55, Madison East 6

Webster 8, Clear Lake 0

West De Pere 42, Waupaca 6

Westby 21, Viroqua 8

Weyauwega-Fremont 20, Shiocton 13

Whitefish Bay 21, Slinger 10

Wilmot Union 14, Delavan-Darien 7

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 56, Marshall 0

Winneconne 27, Campbellsport 6

Wisconsin Lutheran 24, Cudahy 7

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 40, Wausau West 24

Wrightstown 30, Luxemburg-Casco 22

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 29, Hudson 25

Chi-Hi7701529
Hudson377825

First Quarter—Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 1 run (Jack Meyer kick), 5:07.

Hudson: Dan Zeuli 26 FG, 2:07.

Second Quarter—Hudson: Hunter Danielson 9 run (Dan Zeuli kick), 8:05.

Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 2 run (Jack Meyer kick), 0:53.

Third Quarter—Hudson: Tyler Stubbendick 14 pass from Owen Anderson (Dan Zeuli kick), 8:24.

Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 2 run (Gavin Goodman run), 9:50.

Hudson: Hunter Danielson 2 run (Tyler Stubbendick from Jake Miller), 5:53.

Chi-Hi: Tyler Bohland 8 pass from Hayden Goodman (Jack Meyer kick), 0:27.

Rushing—Chi-Hi: Tyler Bohland 12-76, Bohde Torkelson 14-69, Ben Steinmetz 17-51, Hayden Goodman 8-14. Hudson: Hunter Danielson 14-55, Troy Bounting 7-36, Jake Miller 5-35, Owen Anderson 6-29, Sage Lewis 2-23, Chase McArthur 3-3. Passing—Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 10-16-67-1-0, Jack Meyer 0-1-0-0-0. Passing: Jake Miller 6-13-76-0-1, Owen Anderson 2-3-55-0-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Bohde Torkelson 4-39, Tyler Bohland 4-32, Ben Steinmetz 2-(-4). Hudson: Carter Harink 3-66, Tyler Stubbendick 3-45, Sage Lewis 1-12, Matthew McDevitt 1-8. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 210-67-277. Hudson: 181-131-312.

Bloomer 35, Cameron 0

Bloomer20150035
Cameron00000

First Quarter—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 16 run (Leif Iverson run).

Bloomer: Cal Lueck 74 fumble return (Kick failed).

Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 11 run (Kick failed).

Second Quarter—Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 32 run (Isaiah LaGesse kick).

Bloomer: Colton Buchli 34 run (Leif Iverson run).

Rushing—Bloomer: Colton Buchli 3-50, Carter Rubenzer 3-38, Ethan Rothbauer 1-27, Leif Iverson 3-24, Isaiah LaGesse 1-11, Jack Strand 1-11, Jay Ryder 1-4, Marcus Harelstad 2-2, Bowen Rothbauer 1-0, Matthew Holstad 1-0, Team 1-27. Cameron: Dylan Duxbury 12-47, Mark Daniels 8-28, Nick Schuman 11-23, Julian Pense 4-17, Dylan Foss 5-5, Dylan Holdeman 1(-5). Passing—Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 7-10-63-0-0. Passing: Mark Daniels 6-17-45-0-0, Dylan Foss 0-3-0-0-1. Receiving—Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 2-22, Leif Iverson 3-20, Charlie Herrick 1-18, Colton Buchli 1-3. Cameron: Dylan Foss 3-24, Dylan Duxbury 2-14, Dylan Holdeman 1-10. Total Yards—Bloomer: 194-63-257. Cameron: 115-48-163.

Cadott 52, Boyceville 14

Boyceville060814
Cadott271312052

Rushing—Cadott: Brady Spaeth 14-207, Nelson Wahl 8-109, Josh Briggs 6-38, Ethan Tegels 2-9, Brant Bowe 1-5, Teagan Ritter 1-5, Ethan Duck 4-2. Passing—Cadott: Tristan Drier 2-2-12-0-0, Mason Poehls 3-7-32-1-0, Ethan West 0-1-0-0-1, Nelson Wahl 0-2-0-0-0. Receiving—Cadott: Teagan Ritter 2-27, Brady Spaeth 1-16, Ryan Sonnentag 1-2, Mitch Drilling 1-(-1). Total Yards—Boyceville: 64-43-107. Cadott: 373-44-417

Colby 33, Stanley-Boyd 6

Colby71412033
Stanley-Boyd06006

First Quarter—Colby: Tyler Klement 72 run (Harley Schmelzer kick), 11:31.

Second Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 8 run (Run failed), 9:16.

Colby: Tyler Klement 5 run (Harley Schmelzer kick), 6:54.

Colby: Joe Hawthorne 42 pass from Roman Schmitt (Harley Schmelzer kick), 0:09.

Third Quarter—Colby: Tyler Klement 4 run (Kick failed), 9:58.

Colby: Joe Hawthorne 21 pass from Roman Schmitt (Kick failed), 0:00.

Rushing—Colby: Tyler Klement 19-130, Gavino Lopez 13-101. Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 13-66, Cooper Nichols 12-33, Michael Karlen 10-31. Passing—Colby: Roman Schmitt 7-10-149-2-0. Passing: Carsen Hause 19-32-104-0-2. Receiving—Colby: Joe Hawthorne 2-63, Noah Robida 2-45. Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 7-47, Michael Karlen 6-30. Total Yards—Colby: 230-149-379. Stanley-Boyd: 145-104-249.

Grantsburg 28, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 12

Lake Holcombe/Cornell600612
Grantsburg2100728

Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 20-224, Aden Story 9-38, Brock Flater 3-11, Caleb Balow 2-6, Kaden Kinney 6-2, Josh Jones 2(-3), Team 3-45. Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Kaden Kinney 3-8-18-0-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Josh Jones 1-16, Caleb Balow 1-5, Tate Sauerwein 1(-3). Total Yards—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 323-18-341. Grantsburg: 142-155-297.

