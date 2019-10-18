Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Menomonie
|6
|1
|8
|1
|River Falls
|6
|1
|7
|2
|Superior
|5
|2
|7
|2
|Hudson
|4
|2
|4
|5
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3
|4
|5
|4
|Chippewa Falls
|3
|4
|3
|6
|Rice Lake
|1
|6
|1
|8
|Eau Claire North
|0
|7
|0
|9
Friday’s Games
Chippewa Falls 29, Hudson 25
River Falls 41, Eau Claire North 6
Menomonie 28, Eau Claire Memorial 14
Superior 37, Rice Lake 6
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|8
|0
|9
|0
|Colby
|7
|1
|7
|2
|Osseo-Fairchild
|5
|3
|5
|4
|Spencer/Columbus
|5
|3
|5
|4
|Cadott
|3
|5
|4
|5
|Neillsville/Granton
|3
|5
|4
|5
|Stanley-Boyd
|3
|5
|4
|5
|Altoona
|2
|6
|2
|7
|Fall Creek
|0
|8
|0
|9
Thursday's Game
Eau Claire Regis 52, Neillsville/Granton 8
Friday's Games
Colby 33, Stanley-Boyd 6
Cadott 52, Boyceville 14
Osseo-Fairchild 36, Fall Creek 8
Spencer/Columbus 49, Altoona 12
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Northwestern
|9
|0
|9
|0
|Cumberland
|8
|1
|8
|1
|Bloomer
|7
|2
|7
|2
|Hayward
|6
|3
|6
|3
|Saint Croix Falls
|5
|4
|5
|4
|Spooner
|4
|5
|4
|5
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|3
|6
|3
|6
|Ladysmith
|2
|7
|2
|7
|Barron
|1
|8
|1
|8
|Cameron
|0
|9
|0
|9
Friday’s Games
Bloomer 35, Cameron 0
Spooner 26, Barron 21
Cumberland 24, Hayward 0
Saint Croix Falls 35, Ladysmith 28
Northwestern 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Unity
|7
|0
|8
|1
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|5
|2
|5
|4
|Grantsburg
|5
|2
|6
|3
|Turtle Lake
|4
|3
|6
|3
|Webster
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Clear Lake
|3
|4
|5
|4
|Elmwood/Plum City
|1
|6
|2
|7
|Flambeau
|0
|7
|1
|8
Friday’s Games
Grantsburg 28, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 12
Unity 42, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Turtle Lake 36, Flambeau 0
Webster 8, Clear Lake 0
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Luck
|6
|0
|9
|0
|Frederic
|5
|1
|6
|3
|Alma Center Lincoln
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Bruce
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Prairie Farm
|2
|4
|4
|5
|Clayton
|1
|5
|2
|7
|New Auburn
|1
|5
|2
|7
Thursday's Game
Luck 58, New Auburn 20
Friday's Games
Alma Center Lincoln 50, Prairie Farm 48
Northwood/Solon Springs 52, Clayton 0
Frederic 46, Bruce 8
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|7
|0
|9
|0
|Gilman
|5
|2
|7
|2
|Loyal
|5
|2
|5
|4
|Athens
|4
|3
|5
|4
|Greenwood
|4
|3
|6
|3
|Thorp
|2
|5
|3
|6
|Owen-Withee
|1
|6
|1
|8
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|0
|7
|0
|9
Friday’s Games
Gilman 20, Loyal 0
Greenwood 12, Thorp 6
Abbotsford 50, Athens 19
Owen-Withee 36, Wis. Rapids Assumption 28 (OT)
State Scores
Abbotsford 50, Athens 19
Algoma 32, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0
Almond-Bancroft 34, Johnson Creek 28
Appleton East 42, Appleton West 8
Aquinas 39, Luther 0
Arcadia 42, Richland Center 8
Augusta 36, Cochrane-Fountain City 7
Badger 17, Waterford 7
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Somerset 14
Bangor 53, Cashton 0
Bay Port 42, Pulaski 0
Berlin 45, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7
Black Hawk 27, Pecatonica/Argyle 7
Blair-Taylor 48, Pepin/Alma 6
Bloomer 35, Cameron 0
Bonduel 42, Southern Door 0
Brookfield Central 28, Wauwatosa West 13
Brookfield East 24, Germantown 17
Brookwood 21, Highland 13
Burlington 57, Elkhorn Area 30
Cadott 52, Boyceville 14
Cambridge 33, Waterloo 6
Catholic Memorial 49, Waukesha North 17
Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Random Lake 14
Chippewa Falls 29, Hudson 25
Colby 33, Stanley-Boyd 6
Coleman 35, Rosholt 0
Crivitz 38, Northland Pines 28
D.C. Everest 42, Stevens Point 6
Darlington 40, Cuba City 28
De Soto 41, Kenosha Christian Life 0
DeForest 35, Waunakee 13
Denmark 14, Little Chute 3
Edgar 57, Tomahawk 0
Edgerton 49, Big Foot 13
Elk Mound 50, Glenwood City 21
Evansville 43, Clinton 0
Fall River 41, Menominee Indian 6
Fennimore 36, Iowa-Grant 8
Florence 62, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 6
Fond du Lac 45, Neenah 21
Fox Valley Lutheran 29, Xavier 22
Frederic 46, Bruce 8
Freedom 42, Marinette 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 70, Adams-Friendship 6
Gibraltar 42, Wausaukee 13
Grafton 49, West Bend West 13
Grantsburg 28, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 12
Green Bay Southwest 34, Sheboygan North 6
Hartford Union 53, Port Washington 14
Hilbert 35, Reedsville 8
Hillsboro 34, Royall 28
Homestead 14, Nicolet 7
Hurley 37, Marathon 36
Ithaca 38, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 7
Janesville Parker 21, Beloit Memorial 7
Jefferson 42, Whitewater 6
Kenosha Indian Trail 27, Racine Case 14
Kewaunee 35, Peshtigo 8
Kiel 55, Two Rivers 13
Kimberly 45, Appleton North 14
La Crosse Logan 30, Tomah 7
Laconia 35, Mayville 19
Lake Mills 54, Watertown Luther Prep 8
Lakeland 34, Wausau East 26
Lakeside Lutheran 23, Lodi 15
Laona-Wabeno 54, Sevastopol 14
Lourdes Academy 42, Deerfield 14
Madison Memorial 29, Janesville Craig 16
Manawa 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 15
Manitowoc Lincoln 37, Notre Dame 0
Manitowoc Lutheran 7, Mishicot 0
Markesan 26, Pardeeville 14
Marquette University 48, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
Marshfield 24, Sparta 10
Medford Area 44, Merrill 7
Menasha 56, Green Bay East 0
Mineral Point 33, Lancaster 7
Mondovi 38, Durand 0
Monroe 42, Edgewood 6
Mosinee 42, Antigo 20
Muskego 49, Waukesha South 0
Necedah 32, New Lisbon 14
New Holstein 42, Brillion 27
New London 21, Seymour 0
New Richmond 43, Amery 6
Newman Catholic 52, Belmont 20
Northwestern 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Oconomowoc 21, Wauwatosa East 6
Oconto Falls 26, Clintonville 13
Omro 17, Lomira 14
Onalaska 17, Holmen 10
Osceola 28, Ellsworth 0
Oshkosh West 42, Oshkosh North 14
Osseo-Fairchild 36, Fall Creek 8
Ozaukee 33, Howards Grove 20
Pacelli 43, Wild Rose 13
Palmyra-Eagle 53, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 13
Pewaukee 21, Milwaukee Lutheran 14
Plymouth 62, Waupun 6
Port Edwards 48, Bowler/Gresham 6
Potosi 40, Boscobel 0
Potosi/Cassville 40, Boscobel 0
Prairie du Chien 42, Platteville 7
Racine Lutheran 34, Catholic Central 13
Randolph 24, Cambria-Friesland 22
Reedsburg Area 41, Portage 6
Rhinelander 16, Ashland 12
Ripon 17, Kewaskum 14
River Falls 41, Eau Claire North 6
River Ridge 47, Southwestern 12
Riverdale 75, North Crawford 14
Saint Croix Central 57, Prescott 6
Sauk Prairie 56, Beaver Dam 22
Shawano 42, Green Bay West 7
Sheboygan Falls 14, Chilton 0
Spooner 26, Barron 21
Spring Valley 42, Colfax 0
St. John's NW Military Academy 20, University School of Milwaukee 7
St. Marys Springs 42, North Fond du Lac 7
Stratford 61, South Beloit, Ill. 0
Sun Prairie 21, Madison West 13
Turtle Lake 36, Flambeau 0
Union Grove 40, Westosha Central 16
Unity 42, Elmwood/Plum City 6
Valders 27, Roncalli 22
Verona Area 55, Madison East 6
Webster 8, Clear Lake 0
West De Pere 42, Waupaca 6
Westby 21, Viroqua 8
Weyauwega-Fremont 20, Shiocton 13
Whitefish Bay 21, Slinger 10
Wilmot Union 14, Delavan-Darien 7
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 56, Marshall 0
Winneconne 27, Campbellsport 6
Wisconsin Lutheran 24, Cudahy 7
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 40, Wausau West 24
Wrightstown 30, Luxemburg-Casco 22
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 29, Hudson 25
|Chi-Hi
|7
|7
|0
|15
|29
|Hudson
|3
|7
|7
|8
|25
First Quarter—Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 1 run (Jack Meyer kick), 5:07.
Hudson: Dan Zeuli 26 FG, 2:07.
Second Quarter—Hudson: Hunter Danielson 9 run (Dan Zeuli kick), 8:05.
Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 2 run (Jack Meyer kick), 0:53.
Third Quarter—Hudson: Tyler Stubbendick 14 pass from Owen Anderson (Dan Zeuli kick), 8:24.
Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 2 run (Gavin Goodman run), 9:50.
Hudson: Hunter Danielson 2 run (Tyler Stubbendick from Jake Miller), 5:53.
Chi-Hi: Tyler Bohland 8 pass from Hayden Goodman (Jack Meyer kick), 0:27.
Rushing—Chi-Hi: Tyler Bohland 12-76, Bohde Torkelson 14-69, Ben Steinmetz 17-51, Hayden Goodman 8-14. Hudson: Hunter Danielson 14-55, Troy Bounting 7-36, Jake Miller 5-35, Owen Anderson 6-29, Sage Lewis 2-23, Chase McArthur 3-3. Passing—Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 10-16-67-1-0, Jack Meyer 0-1-0-0-0. Passing: Jake Miller 6-13-76-0-1, Owen Anderson 2-3-55-0-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Bohde Torkelson 4-39, Tyler Bohland 4-32, Ben Steinmetz 2-(-4). Hudson: Carter Harink 3-66, Tyler Stubbendick 3-45, Sage Lewis 1-12, Matthew McDevitt 1-8. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 210-67-277. Hudson: 181-131-312.
Bloomer 35, Cameron 0
|Bloomer
|20
|15
|0
|0
|35
|Cameron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
First Quarter—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 16 run (Leif Iverson run).
Bloomer: Cal Lueck 74 fumble return (Kick failed).
Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 11 run (Kick failed).
Second Quarter—Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 32 run (Isaiah LaGesse kick).
Bloomer: Colton Buchli 34 run (Leif Iverson run).
Rushing—Bloomer: Colton Buchli 3-50, Carter Rubenzer 3-38, Ethan Rothbauer 1-27, Leif Iverson 3-24, Isaiah LaGesse 1-11, Jack Strand 1-11, Jay Ryder 1-4, Marcus Harelstad 2-2, Bowen Rothbauer 1-0, Matthew Holstad 1-0, Team 1-27. Cameron: Dylan Duxbury 12-47, Mark Daniels 8-28, Nick Schuman 11-23, Julian Pense 4-17, Dylan Foss 5-5, Dylan Holdeman 1(-5). Passing—Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 7-10-63-0-0. Passing: Mark Daniels 6-17-45-0-0, Dylan Foss 0-3-0-0-1. Receiving—Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 2-22, Leif Iverson 3-20, Charlie Herrick 1-18, Colton Buchli 1-3. Cameron: Dylan Foss 3-24, Dylan Duxbury 2-14, Dylan Holdeman 1-10. Total Yards—Bloomer: 194-63-257. Cameron: 115-48-163.
Cadott 52, Boyceville 14
|Boyceville
|0
|6
|0
|8
|14
|Cadott
|27
|13
|12
|0
|52
Rushing—Cadott: Brady Spaeth 14-207, Nelson Wahl 8-109, Josh Briggs 6-38, Ethan Tegels 2-9, Brant Bowe 1-5, Teagan Ritter 1-5, Ethan Duck 4-2. Passing—Cadott: Tristan Drier 2-2-12-0-0, Mason Poehls 3-7-32-1-0, Ethan West 0-1-0-0-1, Nelson Wahl 0-2-0-0-0. Receiving—Cadott: Teagan Ritter 2-27, Brady Spaeth 1-16, Ryan Sonnentag 1-2, Mitch Drilling 1-(-1). Total Yards—Boyceville: 64-43-107. Cadott: 373-44-417
Colby 33, Stanley-Boyd 6
|Colby
|7
|14
|12
|0
|33
|Stanley-Boyd
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
First Quarter—Colby: Tyler Klement 72 run (Harley Schmelzer kick), 11:31.
Second Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 8 run (Run failed), 9:16.
Colby: Tyler Klement 5 run (Harley Schmelzer kick), 6:54.
Colby: Joe Hawthorne 42 pass from Roman Schmitt (Harley Schmelzer kick), 0:09.
Third Quarter—Colby: Tyler Klement 4 run (Kick failed), 9:58.
Colby: Joe Hawthorne 21 pass from Roman Schmitt (Kick failed), 0:00.
Rushing—Colby: Tyler Klement 19-130, Gavino Lopez 13-101. Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 13-66, Cooper Nichols 12-33, Michael Karlen 10-31. Passing—Colby: Roman Schmitt 7-10-149-2-0. Passing: Carsen Hause 19-32-104-0-2. Receiving—Colby: Joe Hawthorne 2-63, Noah Robida 2-45. Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 7-47, Michael Karlen 6-30. Total Yards—Colby: 230-149-379. Stanley-Boyd: 145-104-249.
Grantsburg 28, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 12
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|6
|0
|0
|6
|12
|Grantsburg
|21
|0
|0
|7
|28
Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 20-224, Aden Story 9-38, Brock Flater 3-11, Caleb Balow 2-6, Kaden Kinney 6-2, Josh Jones 2(-3), Team 3-45. Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Kaden Kinney 3-8-18-0-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Josh Jones 1-16, Caleb Balow 1-5, Tate Sauerwein 1(-3). Total Yards—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 323-18-341. Grantsburg: 142-155-297.