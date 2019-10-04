{{featured_button_text}}

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Menomonie 4 1 6 1
River Falls 4 1 5 2
Superior 4 1 6 1
Eau Claire Memorial 3 2 5 2
Hudson 3 2 3 4
Chippewa Falls 1 4 1 6
Rice Lake 1 4 1 6
Eau Claire North 0 5 0 7

Friday's Games

River Falls 37, Chippewa Falls 20

Eau Claire Memorial 35, Eau Claire North 0

Hudson 40, Rice Lake 8

Superior 14, Menomonie 13

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Eau Claire Regis 6 0 7 0
Colby 5 1 5 2
Osseo-Fairchild 4 2 4 3
Spencer/Columbus 4 2 4 3
Cadott 3 4 3 4
Neillsville/Granton 2 4 3 4
Stanley-Boyd 2 4 3 4
Altoona 2 5 2 5
Fall Creek 0 6 0 7

Friday's Games

Spencer/Columbus 28, Cadott 22

Neillsville/Granton 34, Stanley-Boyd 20

Eau Claire Regis 40, Colby 9

Osseo-Fairchild 43, Altoona 0

Glenwood City 31, Fall Creek 20

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Northwestern 7 0 7 0
Bloomer 6 1 6 1
Cumberland 6 1 6 1
Hayward 5 2 5 2
Saint Croix Falls 3 4 3 4
Spooner 3 4 3 4
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 2 5 2 5
Ladysmith 2 5 2 5
Barron 1 6 1 6
Cameron 0 7 0 7

Friday's Games

Bloomer 48, Barron 7

Cumberland 46, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12

Hayward 26, Saint Croix Falls 14

Spooner 37, Ladysmith 16

Northwestern 69, Cameron 0

Lakeland Conference Football Standings

Lakeland W L W L
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 5 0 5 2
Unity 5 0 6 1
Turtle Lake 3 2 5 2
Grantsburg 3 2 4 3
Clear Lake 2 3 4 3
Webster 2 3 3 3
Elmwood/Plum City 0 5 1 6
Flambeau 0 5 1 6

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22, Webster 6

Clear Lake 42, Flambeau 14

Grantsburg 48, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Unity 26, Turtle Lake 22

8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings

8-Man South Lakeland W L W L
Luck 4 0 7 0
Bruce 3 1 6 1
Frederic 3 1 4 3
Prairie Farm 2 2 4 3
Alma Center Lincoln 1 3 2 5
Clayton 1 4 2 5
New Auburn 1 4 3 4

Friday's Games

Clayton 34, New Auburn 14

Luck 50, Frederic 12

Shell Lake 42, Alma Center Lincoln 8

Bruce 24, Prairie Farm 14

Cloverwood Conference Football Standings

Cloverwood W L W L
Abbotsford 5 0 7 0
Athens 4 1 5 2
Loyal 4 1 4 3
Gilman 3 2 5 2
Greenwood 2 3 4 3
Thorp 2 3 3 4
Wis. Rapids Assumption 0 5 0 7
Owen-Withee 0 5 0 7

Friday's Games

Gilman 64, Wis. Rapids Assumption 0

Thorp 42, Owen-Withee 0

Abbotsford 28, Greenwood 22

Loyal 6, Athens 0

State Scores

Algoma 46, Gibraltar 22

Auburndale 26, Mayville 8

Bay Port 55, Ashwaubenon 0

Benton 38, Boscobel 6

Black Hawk 51, Southwestern 0

Bonduel 42, Shiocton 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 56, Mishicot 6

Chilton 49, Valders 0

Durand 47, Colfax 6

Eau Claire Memorial 35, Eau Claire North 0

Edgar 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 74, McDonell Central 22

Fall River 35, Deerfield 14

Franklin 41, Kenosha Tremper 0

Highland 43, Kickapoo/LaFarge 8

Hillsboro 30, Necedah 12

Holmen 41, La Crosse Logan 0

Homestead 24, Port Washington 7

Hortonville 49, Oshkosh North 7

Hudson 40, Rice Lake 8

Hurley 47, Tomahawk 8

Iola-Scandinavia 35, Oconto 0

Johnson Creek 26, Randolph 0

Lake Mills 49, Lakeside Lutheran 14

Lancaster 50, Iowa-Grant 6

Loyal 6, Athens 0

Madison Memorial 49, Beloit Memorial 0

Medford Area 27, Antigo 0

Middleton 42, Janesville Craig 7

Milwaukee Hamilton 12, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 6, OT

Milwaukee Pulaski 48, Milwaukee Madison 8

Mondovi 53, Boyceville 0

Mosinee 21, Rhinelander 20

Muskego 24, Mukwonago 7

New Glarus 21, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6

Northwestern 69, Cameron 0

Omro 42, North Fond du Lac 6

Onalaska 37, West Salem 6

Osceola 41, Prescott 6

Osseo-Fairchild 43, Altoona 0

Pardeeville 14, Dodgeland 9

Plymouth 44, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0

Port Edwards 42, Tri-County 12

Potosi/Cassville 50, Pecatonica/Argyle 6

Pulaski 33, Green Bay Southwest 0

Richland Center 20, Westby 18

River Ridge 21, Ithaca 6

Sauk Prairie 19, Portage 0

Shawano 21, Oconto Falls 14

Sheboygan North 13, Sheboygan South 7

Spring Valley 27, Elk Mound 0

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

St. Marys Springs 31, Laconia 6

Stratford 53, Marathon 0

Superior 14, Menomonie 13

Thorp 42, Owen-Withee 0

Waterford 41, Delavan-Darien 6

Watertown Luther Prep 26, Poynette 21

Waupaca 55, Green Bay East 6

West De Pere 49, Seymour 0

Westosha Central 21, Elkhorn Area 13

Whitnall 54, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 31, Weyauwega-Fremont 8

Box Scores

River Falls 37, Chi-Hi 20

Chi-Hi067720
River Falls61431437

First Quarter—River Falls: Michael Krueger 35 run (Kick failed), 7:35.

Second Quarter—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 21 run (Kick failed), 9:41.

River Falls: Jaden Schwantz 9 run (Stefan Klechefski kick), 5:02.

River Falls: Isaiah Gray 8 pass from Peter Noreen (Stefan Klechefski kick), 0:02.

Third Quarter—Chi-Hi: Tyler Bohland 4 run (Jack Meyer kick), 9:04.

River Falls: Stefan Klechefski 32 FG 4:06.

Fourth Quarter—River Falls: Michael Krueger 1 run (Stefan Klechefski kick), 8:14.

Chi-Hi: Tyler Bohland 2 run (Jack Meyer kick), 5:56.

River Falls: Payton Flood 30 INT return, (Stefan Klechefski kick), 1:35.

Rushing—Chi-Hi: Tyler Bohland 13-92, Bohde Torkelson 9-76, Hayden Goodman 8-35, Ben Steinmetz 9-32, Kaleb Xiong 1-5. River Falls: Michael Krueger 28-167, Jaden Schwantz 12-98, Peter Noreen 6-34, Cole Evavold 5-16. Passing—Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 9-21-110-0-2. River Falls: Peter Noreen 6-9-58-1-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 5-72, Tyler Bohland 2-12, Ben Carani 1-18, Kaleb Xiong 1-8. River Falls: Payton Flood 3-40, Jaden Schwantz 1-9, Isaiah Gray 1-8, Joe Stoffel 1-1. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 240-110-350. River Falls: 315-58-373.

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 74, McDonell 22

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah21433774
McDonell1480022

First Quarter—McDonell: Noah Hanson 4 pass from Tanner Opsal (Kendren Gullo pass from Tanner Opsal), 8:59.

EL-G: Jesse Guerrero 39 run (run failed), 7:26.

EL-G: Jesse Guerrero 68 run (Conversion good), 5:20.

McDonell: Noah Hanson 5 pass from Tanner Opsal (Pass failed), 3:38.

EL-G: Brady Hassinger 14 run (Kean O'Neil Kick), 1:59.

Second Quarter—McDonell: Kenden Gullo 6 pass from Tanner Opsal (Kendren Gullo pass from Tanner Opsal), 10:48.

EL-G: Jesse Guerrero 51 run (Finn Shields pass from Brady Hassinger), 10:39.

EL-G: Kean O'Neil pass from Brady Hassinger (Kean O'Neil kick), 5:51.

EL-G: Finn Shields 1 pass from Raistlin Lopez-Lloyd, (Kean O'Neil kick), 4:04.

EL-G: Raistlin Lopez-Lloyd 1 run (Kean O'Neil kick), 3:10.

EL-G: Jesse Guerrero 17 pass from Brady Hassinger (Kean O'Neil kick), 2:44.

EL-G: Jesse Guerrero 53 run (Kean O'Neil kick), 0:23.

Third Quarter—EL-G: Kean O'Neil 19 FG, 3:10.

Fourth Quarter—EL-G: Kean O'Neil run 15 (Kean O'Neil kick), 8:32.

Rushing—Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah: Jesse Guerrero 8-248, Brady Hassinger 6-81, Kyle Jens 16-57, Raistlin Lopez-Lloyd 7-32, Kean O'Neil 2-16, Kean O'Neil2 1-6, Finn Shields 1-6. McDonell: Kendren Gullo 1-2, Ben Biskupski 1-(-1), Ethan Goulet 1-(-2), Tanner Opsal 10-(-16). Passing—Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah: Brady Hassinger 3-7-48-2-0, Raistlin Lopez-Lloyd 1-1-1-1-0. McDonell: Tanner Opsal 19-36-315-3-3, Ethan Goulet 0-2-0-0-1. Receiving—Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah: Finn Shields 2-27, Kean O'Neil 1-5, Jesse Guerrero 1-17. McDonell: Kendren Gullo 9-142, Noah Hanson 9-123, Ben Biskupski 2-42, Landon Moulton 1-8. Total Yards—Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah: 446-49-495. McDonell: (-17)-315-298.

Bloomer 48, Barron 7

Bloomer22128648
Barron70007

First Quarter—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 3 run (Iverson run).

Barron: Chase Peltier 18 pass from Andrew Williams (Chase Peltier kick).

Bloomer: Leif Iverson 3 run (Conversion failed).

Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 4 run (Conversion good).

Second Quarter—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 29 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Conversion failed).

Bloomer: Leif Iverson 3 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Conversion failed).

Third Quarter—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 4 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Carter Rubenzer run).

Fourth Quarter—Bloomer: Bowen Rothbauer 4 run (Conversion failed).

Rushing—Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 11-86, Colton Buchli 7-53, Leif Iverson 9-35, Ethan Rothbauer 2-18, Matthew Holstad 2-10, Bowen Rothbauer 2-2, Jay Ryder 1-1, Isaiah LaGesse 1(-5), Team 3-6. Barron: Andrew Williams 6-18, #Lucas Pond 6-18, Carter Peltier 5-17, Wyatt Boe 2-4, Colin Kappel 2-4, Ryan Etlicher 1-2, Team 1-(-11). Passing—Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 22-34-215-3-0. Barron: Andrew Williams 9-21-7-1-12, Wyatt Boe 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 11-87, Ethan Rothbauer 3-46, Carter Rubenzer 4-36, Charlie Herrick 2-23, Connor Crane 1-15, Colton Buchli 1-8. Barron: Wyatt Boe 4-52, Carter Peltier 2-15, Gavin Gordon 1-3, Andrew Williams 1-2, Taten Mullikin 1(-1). Total Yards—Bloomer: 206-215-421. Barron: 52-71-123.

Spencer/Columbus 28, Cadott 22

Spencer/Columbus0148628
Cadott088622

Second Quarter—S/C: Austin Bacon 49 run (Run failed), 7:54.

S/C: Austin Bacon 65 run (Eden Jacobson run), 3:47.

Cadott: Brady Spaeth 62 run (Josh Briggs run), 2:44.

Third Quarter—S/C: Cole Timmler 24 run (Eden Jacobson run), 8:02.

Cadott: Josh Briggs 9 run (Josh Briggs run), 1:29.

Fourth Quarter—S/C: Eden Jacobson 10 run (Run failed), 7:55.

Cadott: Gavin Tegels 22 pass from Mason Poehls (Run failed), 3:08.

Rushing—Spencer/Columbus: Austin Bacon 18-204, Eden Jacobson 24-136, Hayden Bauman 6-49, Cole Timmler 1-24, Will Gorst 4-23, Gage Stratman 2-(-11). Cadott: Brady Spaeth 15-125, Nelson Wahl 5-35, Josh Briggs 6-20, Teagan Ritter 2-4, Mason Poehls 4(-6), Team 1-2. Passing—Cadott: Mason Poehls 4-6-37-1-0, Tristan Drier 2-2-34-0-0, Nelson Wahl 0-2-0-0-0. Receiving—Cadott: Mason Poehls 1-28, Gavin Tegels 1-22, Nelson Wahl 3-16, Ethan West 1-5. Total Yards—Spencer/Columbus: 425-0-425. Cadott: 180-64-244.

Neillsville/Granton 34, Stanley-Boyd 20

Stanley-Boyd608620
Neillsville/Granton02113034

First Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 3 run (Kick failed), 1:58.

Second Quarter—Neillsville/Granton: Tommy Friemoth 4 run (Hunter Roenz kick), 8:20.

Neillsville/Granton: Tommy Friemoth 4 run (Hunter Roenz kick), 5:27.

Neillsville/Granton: Braden Trunkel 5 run (Hunter Roenz kick), 0:41.

Third Quarter—Neillsville/Granton: Carrson Mohr 29 pass from Braden Trunkel (Hunter Roenz kick), 10:02.

Neillsville/Granton: Jonah Zoschke 50 run (Kick failed), 6:12.

Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 1 run (Michael Karlen run), 0:47.

Fourth Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Brady Ingersoll 8 pass from Carsen Hause (Run failed), 1:51.

Rushing—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 8-65, Jake Nesterick 2-21, Brady Potaczek 4-12, Cooper Nichols 6-12, Lucas Smmith 1-6, Carter Vait 2-4, Carsen Hause 4-0. Neillsville/Granton: Tommy Friemoth 24-137, Jonah Zoschke 20-108, Braden Trunkel 7-55, Carson Opelt 7-15, Matthew Ladd 1-9. Passing—Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 20-31-193-1-1. Neillsville/Granton: Braden Trunkel 2-8-39-1-0. Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 9-96, Brady Ingersoll 4-39, Bo Chwala 4-39, Brady Potaczek 1-15, Michael Karlen 2-4. Neillsville/Granton: Carrson Mohr 1-29, Monte Diestler 1-10. Total Yards—Stanley-Boyd: 120-193-313. Neillsville/Granton: 324-39-363.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22, Webster 6

Webster06006
Lake Holcombe/Cornell860822

First Quarter—LH/C: Aden Story 9 run (Josh Jones run).

Second Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 10 run (Failed conversion).

Webster: 1 run (Conversion failed).

Fourth Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 10 run (Tate Sauerwein run).

Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 21-88, Aden Story 11-49, Brock Flater 3-(-5), Team 3(-11). Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Brock Flater 3-4-48-0-0, Tate Sauerwein 5-14-41-0-2. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Caleb Balow 3-40, Josh Jones 3-35, Kaden Crank 1-14. Total Yards—Webster: 59-110-169 Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 121-89-210

Thorp 42, Owen-Withee 0

Owen-Withee00000
Thorp01222842

Second Quarter—Thorp: Zander Rockow 34 run (Kick failed), 5:22.

Thorp: Isaac Soumis 65 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (Kick failed), 0:35.

Third Quarter—Thorp: Zander Rockow 3 run (Jack Syryczuk pass from Aiden Rosemeyer), 9:23.

Thorp: Jack Syryczuk 98 INT (Conversion failed), 2:44.

Thorp: Aidan Reis 65 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (Kalvin Lara run), 0:24.

Fourth Quarter—Thorp: Zander Rockow 4 run (Logan Kroeplin run), 5:20.

Rushing—Owen-Withee: PJ Heggemeier 22-65, Timothy Stanton 4-13, Tyler Weaver 9-11, Logan Rasmussen 2-0. Thorp: Zander Rockow 25-160, Aidan Reis 7-26, Kalvin Lara 1-5, Aiden Rosemeyer 1-4, Jack Syryczuk 1-0. Passing—Owen-Withee: PJ Heggemeier 6-12-41-0-3. Thorp: Aiden Rosemeyer 7-10-201-2-0. Receiving—Owen-Withee: Tyler Weaver 3-21, Logan Rasmussen 1-7, Timothy Stanton 1-2. Thorp: Aidan Reis 4-121, Isaac Soumis 2-64. Total Yards—Owen-Withee: 89-41-130. Thorp: 195-201-396.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0