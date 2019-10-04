Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Menomonie
|4
|1
|6
|1
|River Falls
|4
|1
|5
|2
|Superior
|4
|1
|6
|1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|3
|2
|5
|2
|Hudson
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Chippewa Falls
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Rice Lake
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Eau Claire North
|0
|5
|0
|7
Friday's Games
River Falls 37, Chippewa Falls 20
Eau Claire Memorial 35, Eau Claire North 0
Hudson 40, Rice Lake 8
Superior 14, Menomonie 13
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|6
|0
|7
|0
|Colby
|5
|1
|5
|2
|Osseo-Fairchild
|4
|2
|4
|3
|Spencer/Columbus
|4
|2
|4
|3
|Cadott
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Neillsville/Granton
|2
|4
|3
|4
|Stanley-Boyd
|2
|4
|3
|4
|Altoona
|2
|5
|2
|5
|Fall Creek
|0
|6
|0
|7
Friday's Games
Spencer/Columbus 28, Cadott 22
Neillsville/Granton 34, Stanley-Boyd 20
Eau Claire Regis 40, Colby 9
Osseo-Fairchild 43, Altoona 0
Glenwood City 31, Fall Creek 20
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Northwestern
|7
|0
|7
|0
|Bloomer
|6
|1
|6
|1
|Cumberland
|6
|1
|6
|1
|Hayward
|5
|2
|5
|2
|Saint Croix Falls
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Spooner
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|2
|5
|2
|5
|Ladysmith
|2
|5
|2
|5
|Barron
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Cameron
|0
|7
|0
|7
Friday's Games
Bloomer 48, Barron 7
Cumberland 46, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12
Hayward 26, Saint Croix Falls 14
Spooner 37, Ladysmith 16
Northwestern 69, Cameron 0
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|5
|0
|5
|2
|Unity
|5
|0
|6
|1
|Turtle Lake
|3
|2
|5
|2
|Grantsburg
|3
|2
|4
|3
|Clear Lake
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Webster
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|5
|1
|6
|Flambeau
|0
|5
|1
|6
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22, Webster 6
Clear Lake 42, Flambeau 14
Grantsburg 48, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Unity 26, Turtle Lake 22
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Luck
|4
|0
|7
|0
|Bruce
|3
|1
|6
|1
|Frederic
|3
|1
|4
|3
|Prairie Farm
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Alma Center Lincoln
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1
|4
|2
|5
|New Auburn
|1
|4
|3
|4
Friday's Games
Clayton 34, New Auburn 14
Luck 50, Frederic 12
Shell Lake 42, Alma Center Lincoln 8
Bruce 24, Prairie Farm 14
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|5
|0
|7
|0
|Athens
|4
|1
|5
|2
|Loyal
|4
|1
|4
|3
|Gilman
|3
|2
|5
|2
|Greenwood
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Thorp
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|0
|5
|0
|7
|Owen-Withee
|0
|5
|0
|7
Friday's Games
Gilman 64, Wis. Rapids Assumption 0
Thorp 42, Owen-Withee 0
Abbotsford 28, Greenwood 22
Loyal 6, Athens 0
State Scores
Algoma 46, Gibraltar 22
Auburndale 26, Mayville 8
Bay Port 55, Ashwaubenon 0
Benton 38, Boscobel 6
Black Hawk 51, Southwestern 0
Bonduel 42, Shiocton 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 56, Mishicot 6
Chilton 49, Valders 0
Durand 47, Colfax 6
Eau Claire Memorial 35, Eau Claire North 0
Edgar 62, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 74, McDonell Central 22
Fall River 35, Deerfield 14
Franklin 41, Kenosha Tremper 0
Highland 43, Kickapoo/LaFarge 8
Hillsboro 30, Necedah 12
Holmen 41, La Crosse Logan 0
Homestead 24, Port Washington 7
Hortonville 49, Oshkosh North 7
Hudson 40, Rice Lake 8
Hurley 47, Tomahawk 8
Iola-Scandinavia 35, Oconto 0
Johnson Creek 26, Randolph 0
Lake Mills 49, Lakeside Lutheran 14
Lancaster 50, Iowa-Grant 6
Loyal 6, Athens 0
Madison Memorial 49, Beloit Memorial 0
Medford Area 27, Antigo 0
Middleton 42, Janesville Craig 7
Milwaukee Hamilton 12, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 6, OT
Milwaukee Pulaski 48, Milwaukee Madison 8
Mondovi 53, Boyceville 0
Mosinee 21, Rhinelander 20
Muskego 24, Mukwonago 7
New Glarus 21, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6
Northwestern 69, Cameron 0
Omro 42, North Fond du Lac 6
Onalaska 37, West Salem 6
Osceola 41, Prescott 6
Osseo-Fairchild 43, Altoona 0
Pardeeville 14, Dodgeland 9
Plymouth 44, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
Port Edwards 42, Tri-County 12
Potosi/Cassville 50, Pecatonica/Argyle 6
Pulaski 33, Green Bay Southwest 0
Richland Center 20, Westby 18
River Ridge 21, Ithaca 6
Sauk Prairie 19, Portage 0
Shawano 21, Oconto Falls 14
Sheboygan North 13, Sheboygan South 7
Spring Valley 27, Elk Mound 0
St. Marys Springs 31, Laconia 6
Stratford 53, Marathon 0
Superior 14, Menomonie 13
Thorp 42, Owen-Withee 0
Waterford 41, Delavan-Darien 6
Watertown Luther Prep 26, Poynette 21
Waupaca 55, Green Bay East 6
West De Pere 49, Seymour 0
Westosha Central 21, Elkhorn Area 13
Whitnall 54, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 31, Weyauwega-Fremont 8
Box Scores
River Falls 37, Chi-Hi 20
|Chi-Hi
|0
|6
|7
|7
|20
|River Falls
|6
|14
|3
|14
|37
First Quarter—River Falls: Michael Krueger 35 run (Kick failed), 7:35.
Second Quarter—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 21 run (Kick failed), 9:41.
River Falls: Jaden Schwantz 9 run (Stefan Klechefski kick), 5:02.
River Falls: Isaiah Gray 8 pass from Peter Noreen (Stefan Klechefski kick), 0:02.
Third Quarter—Chi-Hi: Tyler Bohland 4 run (Jack Meyer kick), 9:04.
River Falls: Stefan Klechefski 32 FG 4:06.
Fourth Quarter—River Falls: Michael Krueger 1 run (Stefan Klechefski kick), 8:14.
Chi-Hi: Tyler Bohland 2 run (Jack Meyer kick), 5:56.
River Falls: Payton Flood 30 INT return, (Stefan Klechefski kick), 1:35.
Rushing—Chi-Hi: Tyler Bohland 13-92, Bohde Torkelson 9-76, Hayden Goodman 8-35, Ben Steinmetz 9-32, Kaleb Xiong 1-5. River Falls: Michael Krueger 28-167, Jaden Schwantz 12-98, Peter Noreen 6-34, Cole Evavold 5-16. Passing—Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 9-21-110-0-2. River Falls: Peter Noreen 6-9-58-1-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 5-72, Tyler Bohland 2-12, Ben Carani 1-18, Kaleb Xiong 1-8. River Falls: Payton Flood 3-40, Jaden Schwantz 1-9, Isaiah Gray 1-8, Joe Stoffel 1-1. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 240-110-350. River Falls: 315-58-373.
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 74, McDonell 22
|Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|21
|43
|3
|7
|74
|McDonell
|14
|8
|0
|0
|22
First Quarter—McDonell: Noah Hanson 4 pass from Tanner Opsal (Kendren Gullo pass from Tanner Opsal), 8:59.
EL-G: Jesse Guerrero 39 run (run failed), 7:26.
EL-G: Jesse Guerrero 68 run (Conversion good), 5:20.
McDonell: Noah Hanson 5 pass from Tanner Opsal (Pass failed), 3:38.
EL-G: Brady Hassinger 14 run (Kean O'Neil Kick), 1:59.
Second Quarter—McDonell: Kenden Gullo 6 pass from Tanner Opsal (Kendren Gullo pass from Tanner Opsal), 10:48.
EL-G: Jesse Guerrero 51 run (Finn Shields pass from Brady Hassinger), 10:39.
EL-G: Kean O'Neil pass from Brady Hassinger (Kean O'Neil kick), 5:51.
EL-G: Finn Shields 1 pass from Raistlin Lopez-Lloyd, (Kean O'Neil kick), 4:04.
EL-G: Raistlin Lopez-Lloyd 1 run (Kean O'Neil kick), 3:10.
EL-G: Jesse Guerrero 17 pass from Brady Hassinger (Kean O'Neil kick), 2:44.
EL-G: Jesse Guerrero 53 run (Kean O'Neil kick), 0:23.
Third Quarter—EL-G: Kean O'Neil 19 FG, 3:10.
Fourth Quarter—EL-G: Kean O'Neil run 15 (Kean O'Neil kick), 8:32.
Rushing—Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah: Jesse Guerrero 8-248, Brady Hassinger 6-81, Kyle Jens 16-57, Raistlin Lopez-Lloyd 7-32, Kean O'Neil 2-16, Kean O'Neil2 1-6, Finn Shields 1-6. McDonell: Kendren Gullo 1-2, Ben Biskupski 1-(-1), Ethan Goulet 1-(-2), Tanner Opsal 10-(-16). Passing—Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah: Brady Hassinger 3-7-48-2-0, Raistlin Lopez-Lloyd 1-1-1-1-0. McDonell: Tanner Opsal 19-36-315-3-3, Ethan Goulet 0-2-0-0-1. Receiving—Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah: Finn Shields 2-27, Kean O'Neil 1-5, Jesse Guerrero 1-17. McDonell: Kendren Gullo 9-142, Noah Hanson 9-123, Ben Biskupski 2-42, Landon Moulton 1-8. Total Yards—Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah: 446-49-495. McDonell: (-17)-315-298.
Bloomer 48, Barron 7
|Bloomer
|22
|12
|8
|6
|48
|Barron
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
First Quarter—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 3 run (Iverson run).
Barron: Chase Peltier 18 pass from Andrew Williams (Chase Peltier kick).
Bloomer: Leif Iverson 3 run (Conversion failed).
Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 4 run (Conversion good).
Second Quarter—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 29 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Conversion failed).
Bloomer: Leif Iverson 3 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Conversion failed).
Third Quarter—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 4 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Carter Rubenzer run).
Fourth Quarter—Bloomer: Bowen Rothbauer 4 run (Conversion failed).
Rushing—Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 11-86, Colton Buchli 7-53, Leif Iverson 9-35, Ethan Rothbauer 2-18, Matthew Holstad 2-10, Bowen Rothbauer 2-2, Jay Ryder 1-1, Isaiah LaGesse 1(-5), Team 3-6. Barron: Andrew Williams 6-18, #Lucas Pond 6-18, Carter Peltier 5-17, Wyatt Boe 2-4, Colin Kappel 2-4, Ryan Etlicher 1-2, Team 1-(-11). Passing—Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 22-34-215-3-0. Barron: Andrew Williams 9-21-7-1-12, Wyatt Boe 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 11-87, Ethan Rothbauer 3-46, Carter Rubenzer 4-36, Charlie Herrick 2-23, Connor Crane 1-15, Colton Buchli 1-8. Barron: Wyatt Boe 4-52, Carter Peltier 2-15, Gavin Gordon 1-3, Andrew Williams 1-2, Taten Mullikin 1(-1). Total Yards—Bloomer: 206-215-421. Barron: 52-71-123.
Spencer/Columbus 28, Cadott 22
|Spencer/Columbus
|0
|14
|8
|6
|28
|Cadott
|0
|8
|8
|6
|22
Second Quarter—S/C: Austin Bacon 49 run (Run failed), 7:54.
S/C: Austin Bacon 65 run (Eden Jacobson run), 3:47.
Cadott: Brady Spaeth 62 run (Josh Briggs run), 2:44.
Third Quarter—S/C: Cole Timmler 24 run (Eden Jacobson run), 8:02.
Cadott: Josh Briggs 9 run (Josh Briggs run), 1:29.
Fourth Quarter—S/C: Eden Jacobson 10 run (Run failed), 7:55.
Cadott: Gavin Tegels 22 pass from Mason Poehls (Run failed), 3:08.
Rushing—Spencer/Columbus: Austin Bacon 18-204, Eden Jacobson 24-136, Hayden Bauman 6-49, Cole Timmler 1-24, Will Gorst 4-23, Gage Stratman 2-(-11). Cadott: Brady Spaeth 15-125, Nelson Wahl 5-35, Josh Briggs 6-20, Teagan Ritter 2-4, Mason Poehls 4(-6), Team 1-2. Passing—Cadott: Mason Poehls 4-6-37-1-0, Tristan Drier 2-2-34-0-0, Nelson Wahl 0-2-0-0-0. Receiving—Cadott: Mason Poehls 1-28, Gavin Tegels 1-22, Nelson Wahl 3-16, Ethan West 1-5. Total Yards—Spencer/Columbus: 425-0-425. Cadott: 180-64-244.
Neillsville/Granton 34, Stanley-Boyd 20
|Stanley-Boyd
|6
|0
|8
|6
|20
|Neillsville/Granton
|0
|21
|13
|0
|34
First Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 3 run (Kick failed), 1:58.
Second Quarter—Neillsville/Granton: Tommy Friemoth 4 run (Hunter Roenz kick), 8:20.
Neillsville/Granton: Tommy Friemoth 4 run (Hunter Roenz kick), 5:27.
Neillsville/Granton: Braden Trunkel 5 run (Hunter Roenz kick), 0:41.
Third Quarter—Neillsville/Granton: Carrson Mohr 29 pass from Braden Trunkel (Hunter Roenz kick), 10:02.
Neillsville/Granton: Jonah Zoschke 50 run (Kick failed), 6:12.
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 1 run (Michael Karlen run), 0:47.
Fourth Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Brady Ingersoll 8 pass from Carsen Hause (Run failed), 1:51.
Rushing—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 8-65, Jake Nesterick 2-21, Brady Potaczek 4-12, Cooper Nichols 6-12, Lucas Smmith 1-6, Carter Vait 2-4, Carsen Hause 4-0. Neillsville/Granton: Tommy Friemoth 24-137, Jonah Zoschke 20-108, Braden Trunkel 7-55, Carson Opelt 7-15, Matthew Ladd 1-9. Passing—Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 20-31-193-1-1. Neillsville/Granton: Braden Trunkel 2-8-39-1-0. Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 9-96, Brady Ingersoll 4-39, Bo Chwala 4-39, Brady Potaczek 1-15, Michael Karlen 2-4. Neillsville/Granton: Carrson Mohr 1-29, Monte Diestler 1-10. Total Yards—Stanley-Boyd: 120-193-313. Neillsville/Granton: 324-39-363.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22, Webster 6
|Webster
|0
|6
|0
|0
|6
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|8
|6
|0
|8
|22
First Quarter—LH/C: Aden Story 9 run (Josh Jones run).
Second Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 10 run (Failed conversion).
Webster: 1 run (Conversion failed).
Fourth Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 10 run (Tate Sauerwein run).
Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 21-88, Aden Story 11-49, Brock Flater 3-(-5), Team 3(-11). Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Brock Flater 3-4-48-0-0, Tate Sauerwein 5-14-41-0-2. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Caleb Balow 3-40, Josh Jones 3-35, Kaden Crank 1-14. Total Yards—Webster: 59-110-169 Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 121-89-210
Thorp 42, Owen-Withee 0
|Owen-Withee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thorp
|0
|12
|22
|8
|42
Second Quarter—Thorp: Zander Rockow 34 run (Kick failed), 5:22.
Thorp: Isaac Soumis 65 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (Kick failed), 0:35.
Third Quarter—Thorp: Zander Rockow 3 run (Jack Syryczuk pass from Aiden Rosemeyer), 9:23.
Thorp: Jack Syryczuk 98 INT (Conversion failed), 2:44.
Thorp: Aidan Reis 65 pass from Aiden Rosemeyer (Kalvin Lara run), 0:24.
Fourth Quarter—Thorp: Zander Rockow 4 run (Logan Kroeplin run), 5:20.
Rushing—Owen-Withee: PJ Heggemeier 22-65, Timothy Stanton 4-13, Tyler Weaver 9-11, Logan Rasmussen 2-0. Thorp: Zander Rockow 25-160, Aidan Reis 7-26, Kalvin Lara 1-5, Aiden Rosemeyer 1-4, Jack Syryczuk 1-0. Passing—Owen-Withee: PJ Heggemeier 6-12-41-0-3. Thorp: Aiden Rosemeyer 7-10-201-2-0. Receiving—Owen-Withee: Tyler Weaver 3-21, Logan Rasmussen 1-7, Timothy Stanton 1-2. Thorp: Aidan Reis 4-121, Isaac Soumis 2-64. Total Yards—Owen-Withee: 89-41-130. Thorp: 195-201-396.