Third round
Division 1
Bay Port 31, Appleton North 21
Kimberly 7, Neenah 3
Fond du Lac 28, Arrowhead 22
Sun Prairie 31, Hamilton 13
Muskego 56, Kettle Moraine 20
Franklin 34, Mukwonago 7
Marquette 41, Kenosha Indian Trail 17
Racine Horlick 18, Oak Creek 13
Division 2
Marshfield 26, Menasha 20
Pulaski 27, River Falls 21
Homestead 59, Watertown 13
Slinger 28, Hartford 0
Waunakee 23, DeForest 20
Monona Grove 56, La Crosse Central 28
Brookfield Central 14, Brookfield East 0
Waukesha West 31, Waterford 28
Division 3
Rice Lake 40, Onalaska 25
Sparta 33, New Richmond 14
West De Pere 35, Freedom 6
Notre Dame 56, Seymour 28
Catholic Memorial 41, East Troy 14
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 48, Pewaukee 7
New Berlin Eisenhower 24, Grafton 7
Greendale 31, Plymouth 20
Division 4
Saint Croix Central 21, Somerset 7
Northwestern 42, Baldwin-Woodville 6
Little Chute 33, Chilton 0
Wrightstown 54, Winneconne 27
Lakeside Lutheran 23, River Valley 13
Edgerton 35, Lodi 14
Racine St. Catherine's 32, Sheboygan Falls 14
Martin Luther 38, Kiel 35
Division 5
Spencer/Columbus 37, Bloomer 18
Westby 35, Elk Mound 6
Kewaunee 31, Southern Door 28
Stratford 48, Colby 0
Lake Country Lutheran 45, Mayville 7
Horicon/Hustisford 48, New Glarus/Monticello 7
Saint Mary's Springs 33, Omro 20
Amherst 37, Cedar Grove-Belgium 19
Division 6
Eau Claire Regis 41, Spring Valley 14
Grantsburg 51, Unity 13
Iola-Scandinavia 42, Coleman 6
Abbotsford 54, Auburndale 6
Fennimore 35, Cuba City 0
Lancaster 42, Darlington 6
Cambridge 27, Markesan 16
Racine Lutheran 49, Mineral Point 14
Division 7
Edgar 36, Clear Lake 0
Loyal 24, Gilman 17
Pittsville 17, Almond-Bancroft 7
Reedsville 31, Hilbert 14
Bangor 28, Eleva-Strum 0
Highland 47, Ithaca 0
Black Hawk 6, Potosi-Cassville 0
Benton/Scales Mound 32, Johnson Creek 6
8-Player Semifinal
Luck 78, Northwood/Solon Springs 38
Sevastopol 50, Wausau Newman 28
Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 37, Bloomer 18
|Bloomer
|0
|0
|12
|6
|18
|Spencer/Columbus
|7
|23
|0
|7
|37
First Quarter—S/C: Austin Bacon 5 run (Evan Dieringer kick), 3:02.
Second Quarter—SC: Carson Hildebrandt 1 run (Dieringer kick), 11:14.
S/C: Bacon 4 pass from Jarred Mandel (Dieringer kick), 7:04.
S/C: Mandel 4 run (kick failed), 4:25.
S/C: Dieringer 26 kick, 0:01.
Third Quarter—BL: Zach Ruf 54 run (pass failed), 11:03.
BL: Jesse Buchli 7 run (pass failed), 7:47.
Fourth Quarter—BL: Buchli 2 run (pass failed), 9:10.
S/C: Bauman 4 run (Dieringer kick), 2:29.
Rushing—Bloomer: Jesse Buchli 27-102, Zach Ruf 8-57, Caleb Ruf 6-12, Leif Iverson 1-1, Team 1-(-7). Spencer/Columbus: Austin Bacon 12-123, Hayden Bauman 12-103, Jarred Mandel 8-87, Carson Hildebrandt 11-56, Andres Rodriguez 2-11, Eden Jacobson 2-(-2). Passing—Bloomer: Z. Ruf 3-12-42-0-1, Iverson 1-1-18-0-0. Spencer/Columbus: Mandel 6-13-84-1-1. Receiving—Bloomer: C. Ruf 1-27, Z. Ruf 1-18, Jace McMullin 1-12, Winston Conrad 1-3. Spencer/Columbus Bauman 3-53, Ethan Meece 1-23, Bacon 2-8. Total Yards—. Bloomer: 185-60-245. Spencer/Columbus 378-84-462.
Loyal 24, Gilman 17
|Gilman
|8
|0
|6
|3
|17
|Loyal
|8
|8
|0
|8
|24
First Quarter—G: Maverick Birkenholz 6 run (Kade Kroeplin pass from Birkenholz), 6:59.
L: Maverick Roehl 16 run (Roehl run), 3:24.
Second Quarter—L: Matthew Szymanski 5 run (Roehl run), 9:36.
Third Quarter—G: Gabe Gunderson 6 run (conversion failed), 6:06.
Fourth Quarter—G: Kroeplin 31 field goal, 11:56.
L: Stephen Buchanan 2 run (Buchanan run), 0:30.
Rushing—Gilman: Kellvin Krizan 9-41, Gunderson 12-19, Kroeplin 1-(-4). Loyal: Buchanan 22-126, Szymanski 8-77, Roehl 9-31, Clayton Rarick 7-22, Quinn Brussow 4-5, Skylar Ruggles 1-1. Passing—Gilman: Gunderson 10-28-248-0-0. Loyal: Brussow 1-5-6-0-1. Receiving—Gilman: Kroeplin 9-144, Togar Crick 2-36, Dayne Tallier 2-35, Birkenholz 3-33. Loyal: Szymanski 1-6. Total Yards—Gilman: 66-248-314. Loyal: 262-6-268.
