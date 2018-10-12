Scores
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hudson
|6
|1
|8
|1
|River Falls
|5
|2
|7
|2
|Menomonie
|5
|2
|7
|2
|Rice Lake
|5
|2
|7
|2
|Chippewa Falls
|3
|4
|5
|4
|Superior
|2
|5
|4
|5
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2
|5
|3
|6
|Eau Claire North
|0
|7
|0
|9
Friday’s Games
Chippewa Falls 17, Hudson 7
Menomonie 35, Eau Claire Memorial 21
River Falls 47, Eau Claire North 20
Rice Lake 33, Superior 21
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|8
|0
|9
|0
|Spencer/Columbus
|7
|1
|8
|1
|Colby
|6
|2
|7
|2
|Stanley-Boyd
|5
|3
|6
|3
|Fall Creek
|3
|5
|4
|5
|Neillsville/Granton
|2
|6
|2
|7
|Osseo-Fairchild
|2
|6
|2
|7
|Cadott
|2
|6
|3
|6
|Altoona
|1
|7
|1
|8
Friday’s Games
Cadott 50, Boyceville 14
Colby 31, Stanley-Boyd 21
Spencer/Columbus 49, Altoona 20
Fall Creek 28, Osseo-Fairchild
Eau Claire Regis 42, Neillsville/Granton 8
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Northwestern
|7
|0
|9
|0
|Bloomer
|5
|2
|7
|2
|Cumberland
|5
|2
|6
|3
|Spooner
|5
|2
|6
|3
|Hayward
|3
|4
|3
|6
|Ladysmith
|2
|5
|2
|6
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1
|6
|2
|7
|Barron
|0
|7
|1
|8
Friday’s Games
Bloomer 56, Hayward 20
Northwestern 76, Barron 6
Cumberland 47, Ladysmith 22
Spooner 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
North Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|North Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grantsburg
|7
|0
|9
|0
|Unity
|6
|1
|8
|1
|Webster
|5
|2
|5
|3
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|4
|3
|6
|3
|Saint Croix Falls
|1
|5
|1
|7
|Cameron
|0
|6
|0
|9
Friday’s Games
Grantsburg 56, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 8
Unity 53, Cameron 0
Webster 36, Saint Croix Falls 6
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Luck
|6
|0
|9
|0
|Clayton
|5
|1
|6
|3
|Bruce
|4
|2
|7
|2
|Prairie Farm
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Frederic
|2
|4
|3
|6
|New Auburn
|1
|5
|2
|7
Friday's Games
Luck 40, New Auburn 14
Bruce 42, Frederic 34
Northwood/Solon Springs 50, Clayton 12
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|7
|0
|8
|1
|Loyal
|6
|1
|7
|2
|Gilman
|5
|2
|7
|2
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|4
|3
|4
|5
|Greenwood
|3
|4
|4
|5
|Owen-Withee
|2
|5
|2
|7
|Athens
|1
|6
|2
|7
|Thorp
|0
|7
|0
|8
Friday’s Games
Wis. Rapids Assumption 48, Thorp 6
Gilman 41, Greenwood 0
Abbotsford 49, Loyal 22
Owen-Withee 43, Athens 20
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 17, Hudson 7
|Hudson
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|Chi-Hi
|7
|7
|3
|0
|17
First Quarter—CF: Matt Pomietlo 3 run (Nate Custer kick), 7:21.
Second Quarter—CF: Pomietlo 5 run (Custer kick), 0:15.
Third Quarter—CF: Custer 22 field goal, 2:17.
Fourth Quarter—HUD: Keyser Helterbrand 3 run (Ben Karls kick), 6:20.
Rushing—Hudson: Helterbrand 23-90, Cole Danielson 3-6, Sage Lewis 6-2, David Miller 3-(-1). Chi-Hi: Pomietlo 19-124, JD Czech 13-52, Tyler Bohland 15-51, Nolan Hutzler 7-14, Rice DeLeon 2-2, David Dvoracek 1-(-3). Passing—Hudson: Helterbrand 9-21-117-0-0. Chi-Hi: Hutzler 3-12-20-0-1. Receiving—Hudson: Charlie Pierce 4-66, Karls 3-37, Danielson 2-14. Chi-Hi: Czech 2-14, Pomietlo 1-6. Total Yards—Hudson: 97-117-214. Chi-Hi: 240-20-260.
Bloomer 56, Hayward 20
|Bloomer
|16
|26
|8
|6
|56
|Hayward
|0
|6
|6
|8
|20
First Quarter—B: Zach Ruf 85 run (Ruf run).
B: Ruf 32 run (Dalton Grambo run).
Second Quarter—B: Jesse Buchli 6 run (Failed conversion)
B: Bradley Sarauer 16 pass from Zach Ruf (Buchli run).
H: Craig Burger 3 run (Conversion failed).
B: Leif Iverson 31 run (Conversion failed).
B: Zach Ruf 5 run (Kick failed).
Third Quarter—H: Burger 8 run (Conversion failed).
B: Tucker Kempe 4 run (Ruf run).
Fourth Quarter—H: 1 run (Conversion).
B: Kempe 64 run (conversion failed).
Rushing—Bloomer: Zach Ruf 8-151, Tucker Kempe 4-72, Jesse Buchli 10-54, Caleb Ruf 4-51, Leif Iverson 3-39, Ian LaGasse 1-0. Hayward: #2 28-124, Craig Burger 12-97, #12 5-27, #1 41-5. Passing—Bloomer: Zach Ruf 6-8-111-1-0. Hayward: Burger 6-13-57-0-1. Receiving—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 3-59, Bradley Sarauer 2-31, Tucker Kempe 1-21. Hayward: #11 3-53, #1 1-9, #6 1-0, #12 1-(-5). Total Yards—Bloomer: 367-111-478. Hayward: 263-57-320.
Colby 31, Stanley-Boyd 21
|Stanley-Boyd
|9
|7
|15
|0
|31
|Colby
|14
|7
|0
|0
|21
First Quarter—C: Tyler Klement 57 run (Kick failed), 11:42.
S-B: Bo Chwala 8 run (Mikey Karlen kick), 5:02.
C: Harley Schmelzer 21 FG, 1:40.
S-B: Noah Gillingham 40 pass from LJ Schmelzer (Karlen kick), 0:40.
Second Quarter—S-B: Schmelzer 1 run (Karlen kick), 1:25.
C: Schmelzer 43 pass from Klement (Schmelzer kick), 1:00.
Third Quarter—C: Schmelzer 95 pass from Roman Schmitt (Reece Kellnhofer run), 6:52.
C: Kellnhofer 15 pass from Schmitt (Schmelzer kick), 0:52.
Rushing—Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 21-71, Bo Chwala 10-56. Colby: Tyler Klement 18-145, Reece Kellnhofer 11-58. Passing—Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 13-25-187-1-2. Colby: Roma Schmitt 4-14-126-1-1. Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Noah Gillingham 7-93, Willy Burich-Reynolds 2-54. Colby: Harley Schmelzer 3-147, Reece Kellnhofer 2-22. Total Yards—Stanley-Boyd: 176-187-363. Colby: 225-169-392.
Grantsburg 56, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 8
|Grantsburg
|21
|21
|7
|7
|56
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 5-45, Caleb Johnson 1-12, Kaden Kinney 4-4, Luke Geist 2-3, Aden Story 1-(-2), Wyatt Viegut 6-(-3), Ty Anderson 1-(-5). Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Luke Geist 9-12-59-0-1, Kaden Kinney 1-4-16-0-1, Aden Story 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Ty Anderson 3-43, Kaden Kinney 3-17, Tate Sauerwein 1-7, Wyatt Viegut 2-7, Aden Story 1-1. Total Yards—Grantsburg: 170-229-399 Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 54-75-129.
Luck 40, New Auburn 14
|Luck
|32
|6
|0
|0
|40
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|8
|6
|14
First Quarter—LUCK: Levi Jensen 70 punt return (Isaac Todd run), 10:18.
LUCK: Jensen 50 punt return (run failed), 8:00.
LUCK: Jensen 3 interception return (run failed), 6:32.
LUCK: Todd 44 run (Run failed), 4:40.
LUCK: Dennis Brule 39 run (Andrew Moos run), 0:16.
Second Quarter—LUCK: Brule 70 run (run failed), 4:56.
Third Quarter—NA: Aaron Hinton 3 punt block return (Domonic Johnson run), 6:14.
Fourth Quarter—NA: Wyatt Gotham 40 run (run failed), 10:40.
Rushing—Luck: Dennis Brule 6-130, Levi Jensen 2-120. New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 16-56, Wyatt Gotham 11-54. Passing—New Auburn: Domonic Johnson 0-2-0-0-0. Total Yards—Luck: 323-0-323. New Auburn: 140-0-140.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.