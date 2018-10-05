Try 1 month for 500¢
Football Stock Photo

Scores

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Hudson 5 1 7 1
River Falls 5 1 7 1
Menomonie 4 2 6 2
Rice Lake 4 2 6 2
Chippewa Falls 2 4 4 4
Superior 2 4 4 4
Eau Claire Memorial 2 4 3 5
Eau Claire North 0 6 0 8

Friday’s Games

Chippewa Falls 42, Eau Claire North 6

Hudson 41, Eau Claire Memorial 23

Rice Lake 26, Menomonie 20

River Falls 40, Superior 16

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Eau Claire Regis 7 0 8 0
Spencer/Columbus 6 1 7 1
Colby 5 2 6 2
Stanley-Boyd 5 2 6 2
Fall Creek 2 5 3 5
Neillsville/Granton 2 5 2 6
Osseo-Fairchild 2 5 2 6
Cadott 2 6 2 6
Altoona 1 6 1 7

Friday’s Games

Colby 41, Cadott 0

Stanley-Boyd 26, Fall Creek 13

Eau Claire Regis 23, Spencer/Columbus 6

Neillsville/Granton 13, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Elk Mound 61, Altoona 0

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Northwestern 6 0 8 0
Bloomer 4 2 6 2
Cumberland 4 2 5 3
Spooner 4 2 5 3
Hayward 3 3 3 5
Ladysmith 2 4 2 5
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1 5 2 6
Barron 0 6 1 7

Friday’s Games

Bloomer 42, Barron 0

Hayward 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Spooner 42, Cumberland 0

Northwestern 56, Ladysmith 22

North Lakeland Conference Football Standings

North Lakeland W L W L
Grantsburg 6 0 8 0
Unity 5 1 7 1
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 4 2 6 2
Webster 4 2 4 3
Saint Croix Falls 1 4 1 6
Cameron 0 5 0 8

Friday’s Games

Webster 24, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 16

Grantsburg 55, Cameron 0

Unity 35, Saint Croix Falls 8

8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings

8-Man South Lakeland W L W L
Luck 5 0 8 0
Clayton 4 1 6 2
Bruce 2 2 5 3
Prairie Farm 2 3 5 3
Frederic 2 3 3 5
New Auburn 1 4 1 6

Thursday's Game

Wausau Newman 47, Bruce 32

Friday's Games

Washburn/Bayfield/Solon Springs at New Auburn

Clayton 34, Frederic 30

Luck 56, Prairie Farm 22

Cloverwood Conference Football Standings

Cloverwood W L W L
Abbotsford 6 0 7 1
Loyal 6 0 7 1
Gilman 4 2 6 2
Greenwood 3 3 4 4
Wis. Rapids Assumption 3 3 3 5
Athens 1 5 2 6
Owen-Withee 1 5 1 7
Thorp 0 6 0 7

Friday’s Games

Loyal 28, Gilman 11

Greenwood 34, Thorp 8

Wis. Rapids Assumption 42, Owen-Withee 12

Abbotsford 49, Athens 6

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 42, Eau Claire North 6

Chi-Hi2787042
Eau Claire North00066

First Quarter—CH: Matt Pomietlo 53 run (Nathan Custer kick), 11:55.

CH: Pomietlo 18 run (Kick blocked), 9:27.

CH: Garrett Mikula blocked punt return (Custer kick), 7:33.

CH: Pomietlo 38 run (Custer kick), 5:42.

Second Quarter—CH: Pomietlo 14 run (Ben Carani pass from Dane Weiland), 11:54.

Third Quarter—CH: Joe Forster 5 run (Jake Caron kick), 6:27.

Fourth Quarter—ECN: Taylor Ellis 1 run (Pass fail), 10:47.

Rushing—Chi-Hi: Matt Pomietlo 5-127, Ben Steinmetz 8-66, Tyler Bohland 3-63, Bruce Sanborn 4-37, Joe Forster 8-29, Bohde Torkelson 8-27, Nolan Hutzler 2-12, Evan Dennis 3-7, Keyton Solberg 1-3, Brady Fixmer 4(-3). Eau Claire North: Charlie Wolter 7-30, Ray Davis 8-27, Sammy Barby 15-25, Taylor Ellis 7-23, #38 1-3, Bennet Mayer 1(-4). Passing—Chi-Hi: Nolan Hutzler 2-4-10-0-1. Eau Claire North: Bennet Mayer 0-5-0-0-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: David Dvoracek 2-10. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 368-10-378. Eau Claire North: 104-0-104.

Bloomer 40, Barron 0

Barron00000
Bloomer24160040

First Quarter—Bl: Jesse Buchli 4 run (Buchli run).

Bl: Zach Ruf 3 run (Buchli run).

Bl: Tucker Kempe 46 run (Buchli run).

Second Quarter—Bl: Leif Iverson 4 run (Buchli run).

Bl: Buchli 61 run (Buchli run).

Rushing—Barron: C.Peltier 9-48, W.Boe 16(-36), Team 1-(-5). Bloomer: Jesse Buchli 6-123, Tucker Kempe 3-64, Isaiah LaGesse 2-39, Dalton Cook 3-21, Jayzson Thompson 1-16, Kyle Schmidt 3-14, Landon Rego 5-12, Colton Buchli 3-11, Leif Iverson 3-9, Zach Ruf 1-3, Braedon Hoecherl 1-2, Brock Haseltine 2-0, Tyler Luke 1-0, Cole Boettcher 1(-2). Passing—Barron: W.Boe 6-9-6-0-0, A. Williams 2-4-4-0-1. Bloomer: Zach Ruf 0-1-0-0-0, Isaiah LaGesse 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Barron: A.Williams 1-5, W.Boe 2-4, D.Hegna 2-4, C.Peltier 3-(-3). Total Yards—Barron: 7-10-17. Bloomer: 309-0-309.

Colby 41, Cadott 0

Colby2120000
Cadott00000

First Quarter—Co: Reece Kellnhofer 80 run (Harley Schmelzer kick), 11:39.

Co: Tyler Klement 1 run (Schmelzer kick), 10:22.

Co: Klement 33 run (Schmelzer kick), 4:30.

Second Quarter—Co: Kellnhofer 12 run (Schmelzer kick), 10:49.

Co: Kellnhofer 5 run (Kick failed), 7:27.

Co: Klement 26 run (Schmelzer kick), 2:24.

Rushing—Colby: Name Tyler Klement 10-176, Reece Kellnhofer 7-164. Cadott: Brady Spaeth 11-24, Nelson Wahl 3-16. Passing—Colby: Roman Schmitt 4-6-35-0-0. Cadott: Mason Poehls 5-8-100-0-1. Receiving—Colby: Isaac Karl 1-18, Joe Hawthorne 1-12. Cadott: Noah Kahl 3-86, Coy Bowe 5-30. Total Yards—Colby: 415-35-447. Cadott: 63-114-177.

Stanley-Boyd 26, Fall Creek 13

Fall Creek700613
Stanley-Boyd776626

First Quarter— FC: Hayden Goodman 25 run (Brady Nicks kick), 6:30.

S-B: Noah Gillingham 23 pass from LJ Schmelzer (Mikey Karlen kick), 1:24.

Second Quarter— S-B: Willis Burich-Reynolds 3 run (Karlen kick), 1:06.

Third Quarter— S-B: Burich-Reynolds 22 run (run failed), 2:03.

Fourth Quarter— S-B: Burich-Reynolds 5 run (kick failed), 11:19.

FC: Travis Laube 6 pass from Goodman (pass failed), 4:25.

Rushing—Fall Creek: Goodman 16-47, Taylor Anders 7-38, Peyton Mayer 6-37, Joseph Kinderman 10-22. Stanley-Boyd: Bo Chwala 6-52, Burich-Reynolds 7-42, Schmelzer 13-33, Cooper Nichols 3-6, Brady Potaczek 1-1, Milo Koenig 1-(-1). Passing—Fall Creek: Goodman 8-14-55-1-0. Stanley-Boyd: Schmelzer 9-13-210-1-1. Receiving—Fall Creek: Kinderman 3-26, Laube 3-25, Anders 1-7, No. 87 1-(-3). Stanley-Boyd: Ben Milas 1-70, Clayton Carlson 2-52,  Gillingham 4-47, Burich-Reynolds 2-41. Total Yards—Fall Creek: 144-55-199. Stanley-Boyd: 133-210-343.

