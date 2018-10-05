Scores
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hudson
|5
|1
|7
|1
|River Falls
|5
|1
|7
|1
|Menomonie
|4
|2
|6
|2
|Rice Lake
|4
|2
|6
|2
|Chippewa Falls
|2
|4
|4
|4
|Superior
|2
|4
|4
|4
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2
|4
|3
|5
|Eau Claire North
|0
|6
|0
|8
Friday’s Games
Chippewa Falls 42, Eau Claire North 6
Hudson 41, Eau Claire Memorial 23
Rice Lake 26, Menomonie 20
River Falls 40, Superior 16
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|7
|0
|8
|0
|Spencer/Columbus
|6
|1
|7
|1
|Colby
|5
|2
|6
|2
|Stanley-Boyd
|5
|2
|6
|2
|Fall Creek
|2
|5
|3
|5
|Neillsville/Granton
|2
|5
|2
|6
|Osseo-Fairchild
|2
|5
|2
|6
|Cadott
|2
|6
|2
|6
|Altoona
|1
|6
|1
|7
Friday’s Games
Colby 41, Cadott 0
Stanley-Boyd 26, Fall Creek 13
Eau Claire Regis 23, Spencer/Columbus 6
Neillsville/Granton 13, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Elk Mound 61, Altoona 0
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Northwestern
|6
|0
|8
|0
|Bloomer
|4
|2
|6
|2
|Cumberland
|4
|2
|5
|3
|Spooner
|4
|2
|5
|3
|Hayward
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Ladysmith
|2
|4
|2
|5
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1
|5
|2
|6
|Barron
|0
|6
|1
|7
Friday’s Games
Bloomer 42, Barron 0
Hayward 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Spooner 42, Cumberland 0
Northwestern 56, Ladysmith 22
North Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|North Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grantsburg
|6
|0
|8
|0
|Unity
|5
|1
|7
|1
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|4
|2
|6
|2
|Webster
|4
|2
|4
|3
|Saint Croix Falls
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Cameron
|0
|5
|0
|8
Friday’s Games
Webster 24, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 16
Grantsburg 55, Cameron 0
Unity 35, Saint Croix Falls 8
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Luck
|5
|0
|8
|0
|Clayton
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Bruce
|2
|2
|5
|3
|Prairie Farm
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Frederic
|2
|3
|3
|5
|New Auburn
|1
|4
|1
|6
Thursday's Game
Wausau Newman 47, Bruce 32
Friday's Games
Washburn/Bayfield/Solon Springs at New Auburn
Clayton 34, Frederic 30
Luck 56, Prairie Farm 22
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|6
|0
|7
|1
|Loyal
|6
|0
|7
|1
|Gilman
|4
|2
|6
|2
|Greenwood
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Athens
|1
|5
|2
|6
|Owen-Withee
|1
|5
|1
|7
|Thorp
|0
|6
|0
|7
Friday’s Games
Loyal 28, Gilman 11
Greenwood 34, Thorp 8
Wis. Rapids Assumption 42, Owen-Withee 12
Abbotsford 49, Athens 6
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 42, Eau Claire North 6
|Chi-Hi
|27
|8
|7
|0
|42
|Eau Claire North
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
First Quarter—CH: Matt Pomietlo 53 run (Nathan Custer kick), 11:55.
CH: Pomietlo 18 run (Kick blocked), 9:27.
CH: Garrett Mikula blocked punt return (Custer kick), 7:33.
CH: Pomietlo 38 run (Custer kick), 5:42.
Second Quarter—CH: Pomietlo 14 run (Ben Carani pass from Dane Weiland), 11:54.
Third Quarter—CH: Joe Forster 5 run (Jake Caron kick), 6:27.
Fourth Quarter—ECN: Taylor Ellis 1 run (Pass fail), 10:47.
Rushing—Chi-Hi: Matt Pomietlo 5-127, Ben Steinmetz 8-66, Tyler Bohland 3-63, Bruce Sanborn 4-37, Joe Forster 8-29, Bohde Torkelson 8-27, Nolan Hutzler 2-12, Evan Dennis 3-7, Keyton Solberg 1-3, Brady Fixmer 4(-3). Eau Claire North: Charlie Wolter 7-30, Ray Davis 8-27, Sammy Barby 15-25, Taylor Ellis 7-23, #38 1-3, Bennet Mayer 1(-4). Passing—Chi-Hi: Nolan Hutzler 2-4-10-0-1. Eau Claire North: Bennet Mayer 0-5-0-0-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: David Dvoracek 2-10. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 368-10-378. Eau Claire North: 104-0-104.
Bloomer 40, Barron 0
|Barron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bloomer
|24
|16
|0
|0
|40
First Quarter—Bl: Jesse Buchli 4 run (Buchli run).
Bl: Zach Ruf 3 run (Buchli run).
Bl: Tucker Kempe 46 run (Buchli run).
Second Quarter—Bl: Leif Iverson 4 run (Buchli run).
Bl: Buchli 61 run (Buchli run).
Rushing—Barron: C.Peltier 9-48, W.Boe 16(-36), Team 1-(-5). Bloomer: Jesse Buchli 6-123, Tucker Kempe 3-64, Isaiah LaGesse 2-39, Dalton Cook 3-21, Jayzson Thompson 1-16, Kyle Schmidt 3-14, Landon Rego 5-12, Colton Buchli 3-11, Leif Iverson 3-9, Zach Ruf 1-3, Braedon Hoecherl 1-2, Brock Haseltine 2-0, Tyler Luke 1-0, Cole Boettcher 1(-2). Passing—Barron: W.Boe 6-9-6-0-0, A. Williams 2-4-4-0-1. Bloomer: Zach Ruf 0-1-0-0-0, Isaiah LaGesse 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Barron: A.Williams 1-5, W.Boe 2-4, D.Hegna 2-4, C.Peltier 3-(-3). Total Yards—Barron: 7-10-17. Bloomer: 309-0-309.
Colby 41, Cadott 0
|Colby
|21
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Cadott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
First Quarter—Co: Reece Kellnhofer 80 run (Harley Schmelzer kick), 11:39.
Co: Tyler Klement 1 run (Schmelzer kick), 10:22.
Co: Klement 33 run (Schmelzer kick), 4:30.
Second Quarter—Co: Kellnhofer 12 run (Schmelzer kick), 10:49.
Co: Kellnhofer 5 run (Kick failed), 7:27.
Co: Klement 26 run (Schmelzer kick), 2:24.
Rushing—Colby: Name Tyler Klement 10-176, Reece Kellnhofer 7-164. Cadott: Brady Spaeth 11-24, Nelson Wahl 3-16. Passing—Colby: Roman Schmitt 4-6-35-0-0. Cadott: Mason Poehls 5-8-100-0-1. Receiving—Colby: Isaac Karl 1-18, Joe Hawthorne 1-12. Cadott: Noah Kahl 3-86, Coy Bowe 5-30. Total Yards—Colby: 415-35-447. Cadott: 63-114-177.
Stanley-Boyd 26, Fall Creek 13
|Fall Creek
|7
|0
|0
|6
|13
|Stanley-Boyd
|7
|7
|6
|6
|26
First Quarter— FC: Hayden Goodman 25 run (Brady Nicks kick), 6:30.
S-B: Noah Gillingham 23 pass from LJ Schmelzer (Mikey Karlen kick), 1:24.
Second Quarter— S-B: Willis Burich-Reynolds 3 run (Karlen kick), 1:06.
Third Quarter— S-B: Burich-Reynolds 22 run (run failed), 2:03.
Fourth Quarter— S-B: Burich-Reynolds 5 run (kick failed), 11:19.
FC: Travis Laube 6 pass from Goodman (pass failed), 4:25.
Rushing—Fall Creek: Goodman 16-47, Taylor Anders 7-38, Peyton Mayer 6-37, Joseph Kinderman 10-22. Stanley-Boyd: Bo Chwala 6-52, Burich-Reynolds 7-42, Schmelzer 13-33, Cooper Nichols 3-6, Brady Potaczek 1-1, Milo Koenig 1-(-1). Passing—Fall Creek: Goodman 8-14-55-1-0. Stanley-Boyd: Schmelzer 9-13-210-1-1. Receiving—Fall Creek: Kinderman 3-26, Laube 3-25, Anders 1-7, No. 87 1-(-3). Stanley-Boyd: Ben Milas 1-70, Clayton Carlson 2-52, Gillingham 4-47, Burich-Reynolds 2-41. Total Yards—Fall Creek: 144-55-199. Stanley-Boyd: 133-210-343.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.