Local Scoreboard: Friday, September 10

Local Scoreboard: Friday, September 10

Scores and Standings

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
New Richmond 2 0 4 0
Rice Lake 2 0 3 1
Chippewa Falls 1 1 3 1
Hudson 1 1 2 2
Menomonie 1 1 3 1
Superior 1 1 1 3
Eau Claire Memorial 0 1 0 4
Eau Claire North 0 1 1 3

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls 2, Eau Claire North 0 (forfeit)

Hudson 26, Menomonie 7

Rice Lake 32, Eau Claire Memorial 6

New Richmond 42, Superior 28

Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings

CWWC W L W L
Gilman 0 0 3 0
McDonell 0 0 3 0
Phillips 0 0 2 1
New Auburn 0 0 1 1
Alma Center Lincoln 0 0 1 2
Bruce 0 0 0 3

Friday's Games

McDonell 44, Port Edwards 20

New Auburn 42, Marion/Tigerton 32

Gilman 56, Bowler/Gresham 8

Wausau Newman at Alma Center Lincoln (canceled)

Tri-County at Bruce (canceled)

Greenwood 24, Phillips 20

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Durand 2 0 4 0
Eau Claire Regis 2 0 4 0
Mondovi 2 0 3 1
Fall Creek 1 1 1 3
Neillsville/Granton 1 1 1 3
Elk Mound 0 2 1 3
Osseo-Fairchild 0 2 0 4
Stanley-Boyd 0 2 2 2

Friday's Games

Fall Creek 2, Stanley-Boyd 0 (forfeit)

Eau Claire Regis 43, Elk Mound 6

Durand 45, Neillsville/Granton 8

Mondovi 48, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings

Dunn-St. Croix W L W L
Spring Valley 2 0 4 0
Boyceville 1 1 3 1
Cadott 1 1 2 1
Clear Lake 1 1 2 2
Elmwood/Plum City 1 1 1 3
Glenwood City 1 1 2 2
Turtle Lake 1 1 2 1
Colfax 0 2 1 3

Friday's Games

Cadott at Colfax (canceled)

Spring Valley 35, Boyceville 6

Elmwood/Plum City 32, Glenwod City 20

Turtle Lake 42, Clear Lake 0

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Bloomer 2 0 2 2
Cumberland 2 0 4 0
Northwestern 2 0 4 0
Cameron 1 1 1 3
Saint Croix Falls 1 1 1 3
Barron 0 2 1 3
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 2 0 4
Spooner 0 2 1 3

Friday's Games

Bloomer 56, Cameron 28

Saint Croix Falls 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

Northwestern 63, Barron 6

Cumberland 46, Spooner 24

Rogue Independent Conference 8-Man Football Standings

Rogue Independent 8-Man W L W L
Thorp 2 0 2 0
Athens 2 0 3 0
Owen-Withee 1 1 1 1
Cornell 0 0 0 3
Almond-Bancroft 0 2 0 3
Lake Holcombe 0 3 0 3

Friday's Games

Clayton 42, Cornell 6

Flambeau 22, Lake Holcombe 20

Luck at Thorp

Athens 64, Almond-Bancroft 6

Statewide Scores

Algoma 22, Suring 6

Altoona 30, Baldwin-Woodville 21

Amherst 26, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 19

Arcadia 22, Westby 14

Arrowhead 49, Waukesha West 0

Athens 64, Almond-Bancroft 8

Auburndale 42, Pittsville 20

Augusta 44, Melrose-Mindoro 28

Badger 51, Wilmot Union 32

Bangor 49, Necedah 30

Baraboo 17, Stoughton 0

Bay Port 26, West De Pere 21

Belmont 44, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 7

Bloomer 56, Cameron 28

Brookfield East 62, West Allis Nathan Hale 22

Burlington 20, Westosha Central 17

Campbellsport 30, Laconia 0

Cashton 35, Luther 18

Catholic Memorial 54, New Berlin West 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Oostburg 13

Cedarburg 41, West Bend West 0

Clayton 42, Cornell 6

Cochrane-Fountain City 48, Eleva-Strum 8

Colby 29, Edgar 14

Columbus 54, Horicon/Hustisford 7

Cuba City 32, Belleville 7

Cumberland 46, Spooner 24

D.C. Everest 35, Appleton West 10

Darlington 66, Parkview/Albany 0

De Pere 21, Ashwaubenon 0

De Soto 44, Boscobel 6

DeForest 53, Janesville Craig 0

East Dubuque, Ill. 58, Deerfield 20

Edgewood 42, Whitewater 0

Ellsworth 53, Somerset 0

Elmwood/Plum City 32, Glenwood City 20

Evansville 41, Edgerton 14

Fall Creek def. Stanley-Boyd, forfeit

Flambeau 22, Lake Holcombe 20

Florence 48, Sevastopol 6

Fort Atkinson 35, Sauk Prairie 6

Franklin 62, Racine Park 6

Frederic 42, Washburn 8

Freedom 35, Marinette 8

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 54, Viroqua 7

Gilman 56, Bowler/Gresham 8

Grafton 49, Wisconsin Lutheran 7

Green Bay Preble 20, Sheboygan South 14, OT

Greendale 37, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 0

Greenfield 44, Cudahy 0

Greenwood 24, Phillips 20

Hamilton 28, Germantown 12

Hartford Union 35, West Bend East 14

Highland 29, Ithaca 21

Hilbert 53, Random Lake 6

Hillsboro 36, Riverdale 34

Howards Grove 25, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Hudson 26, Menomonie 7

Iola-Scandinavia 42, Loyal 0

Kaukauna 46, Oshkosh North 14

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 42, Kenosha Christian Life 7

Kenosha Tremper 42, Racine Horlick 41

Kettle Moraine 29, Oconomowoc 26

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 44, Ripon 7

Kewaunee 40, Clintonville 6

Kiel 20, New Holstein 0

Kimberly 26, Appleton North 20

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 52, Dominican 6

Kingsford, Mich. 45, Shawano 18

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 64, Roncalli 0

La Crosse Central 36, Onalaska 33

Lake Mills 21, Watertown Luther Prep 20, OT

Lakeside Lutheran 32, Turner 31, OT

Lancaster 46, Fennimore 19

Little Chute 31, Denmark 27

Lodi 38, Big Foot 6

Luxemburg-Casco 40, Wrightstown 21

Madison Memorial 35, Madison East 6

Marathon 28, Bonduel 16

Markesan 50, Dodgeland 27

Marquette University 28, Menomonee Falls 13

Marshall 28, Clinton 6

Marshfield 52, Wausau East 0

Martin Luther 26, University School of Milwaukee 13

Mayville 66, North Fond du Lac 0

McFarland 27, East Troy 10

Medford Area 45, Lakeland 20

Menasha 63, Sheboygan North 28

Middleton 55, Madison La Follette 12

Mineral Point 22, Black Hawk/Warren IL 16

Mondovi 48, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Monona Grove 33, Reedsburg Area 13

Monroe 18, Jefferson 7

Mosinee 46, Merrill 0

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 29, Portage 26

Muskego 20, Mukwonago 14

Neenah 21, Fond du Lac 7

Nekoosa def. Manawa, forfeit

New Auburn 28, Tigerton/Marion 26

New Lisbon 31, Royall 6

New Richmond 42, Superior 28

Northwestern 63, Barron 6

Notre Dame 58, Green Bay West 12

Oak Creek 21, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 18

Oconto 2, Peshtigo 0

Oconto Falls 38, Crivitz 35

Oregon 34, Janesville Parker 20

Osceola 47, Amery 0

Oshkosh West 17, Appleton East 7

Pardeeville 50, Palmyra-Eagle 6

Pewaukee 37, New Berlin Eisenhower 0

Pittsville 2, Almond-Bancroft 0

Plymouth 31, Kewaskum 12

Port Washington 24, Berlin 14

Potosi/Cassville 48, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 26

Prescott 25, Saint Croix Central 0

Pulaski 49, Green Bay Southwest 7

Racine Lutheran 42, Brookfield Academy 27

Reedsville 48, Ozaukee 7

Regis 43, Elk Mound 6

Rice Lake 32, Eau Claire Memorial 6

River Falls 35, Holmen 20

River Valley 42, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 6

Rosholt 41, Wild Rose 13

Saint Francis 19, Saint Thomas More 18

Sheboygan Falls 32, Waupun 16

Slinger 20, Homestead 14

Southern Door 28, Mishicot 20

Southwestern 28, Iowa-Grant 12

Sparta 55, Tomah 7

Spring Valley 35, Boyceville 6

St. Croix Falls 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Stevens Point 28, Hortonville 13

Stratford 31, Shiocton 6

Sturgeon Bay 62, Williams Bay 6

Sun Prairie 55, Beloit Memorial 8

Turtle Lake 42, Clear Lake 0

Two Rivers 0, Chilton 0

Union Grove 27, Waterford 7

Unity 14, Webster 6

Verona Area 49, Madison West 18

Waterloo 33, Cambridge 14

Waukesha South 35, Waukesha North 31

Waunakee 48, Milton 7

Waupaca 27, New London 16

Wautoma 50, Westfield Area 12

Wauwatosa East 21, Pius XI Catholic 0

Wauwatosa West 72, Milwaukee Lutheran 6

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 23, Brookwood 6

West Salem 21, La Crosse Logan 7

Whitefish Bay 35, Nicolet 6

Whitnall 40, South Milwaukee 18

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 21, Omro 14

Winneconne 30, Seymour 7

Wisconsin Dells 36, Poynette 7

Wisconsin Heights 69, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 13

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 36, Wausau West 20

Xavier 21, Fox Valley Lutheran 7

Box Scores

Bloomer 56, Cameron 28

Cameron    8     14    0    6     28
Bloomer162014656

First Quarter—Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 72 run (Evan Rogge run).

Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 56 run (Marcus Harelstad run).

Cameron: 1 run (Conversion good).

Second Quarter—Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 7 run (Bowen Rothbauer run).

Cameron: Caleb Gillett 4 pass from Tyson Lucas (Garr run).

Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 7 run (Conversion failed).

Cameron: 46 pass from Tyson Lucas (Failed conversion).

Bowen Rothbauer 1 run (failed conversion).

Third Quarter—Bloomer: Jay Ryder 46 pass from Jack Strand (Harelstad run).

Bloomer: Evan Rogge 47 pass from Jack Strand (Failed conversion).

Fourth Quarter—Bloomer: Ben Miller 5 run (Kick failed).

Cameron: 19 pass from Tyson Lucas (Conversion failed).

Rushing—Cameron: Tyson Lucas 9-12.. Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 28-247, Jay Ryder 7-28, Jack Strand 5-26, Bowen Rothbauer 5-17, Ben Miller 5-14. Passing—Cameron: Tyson Lucas 16-29-259-3-0 Bloomer: Jack Strand 11-15-220-2-0, Gabriel Prince 2-2-40-0-0. Receiving—Cameron: Caleb Gillett 6-67. Bloomer: Jay Ryder 5-123, Evan Rogge 1-47, Marcus Harelstad 2-40, Karim Bah 2-31, Ethan Rubenzer 2-13, Connor Crane 1-6. Total Yards—Cameron: 14-259-273. Bloomer: 332-260-592.

New Auburn 42, Marion/Tigerton 32

Marion/Tigerton    12    68    632
New Auburn820    014    42

First Quarter—New Auburn: Ethan Lotts 9 run (Ethan Lotts run), 5:24.

Marion/Tigerton: Mick Malueg 80 kickoff return (Run failed), 5:12.

Marion/Tigerton: Jack Van Kooy 16 pass from Ethan Scheef (Run failed), 2:08.

Second Quarter—New Auburn: Matt Elmhorst 7 run (Ethan Lotts run), 10:54.

New Auburn: Ethan Lotts 56 run (Run failed), 8:32.

New Auburn: Matt Elmhorst 66 run (Run failed), 1:55.

Marion/Tigerton: Nick Malueg 54 pass from Ethan Scheef (Pass failed), 0.0

Third Quarter—Marion/Tigerton: Nick Malueg 53 run (Quinn Tolan pass from Ethan Scheef), 9:36.

Fourth Quarter—New Auburn: Braden Johnson 85 run (Run failed), 7:13.

New Auburn: Matt Elmhorst 36 run (Braden Johnson run), 4:45.

Marion/Tigerton: Ethan Scheef 2 run (Pass failed), 2:24.

Rushing—Marion/Tigerton: Nick Malueg 15-78, Ethan Scheef 18-29, Quinn Tolan 2-8, Jack Van Kooy 1-8. New Auburn: Ethan Lotts 21-192, Matt Elmhorst 19-178, Braden Johnson 6-108, Caleb Gotham 3-5. Passing—Marion/Tigerton: Ethan Scheef 8-20-194-1-1. New Auburn: Caleb Gotham 1-4-38-0-0, Ethan Lotts 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Marion/Tigerton: Jack Van Kooy 3-101, Nick Malueg 2-51, Quinn Tolan 2-31, Ryan Malueg 1-11. New Auburn: Braden Johnson 1-38. Total Yards—Marion/Tigerton: 123-194-317. New Auburn: 484-38-522.

Clayton 42, Cornell 6

Clayton    13    22    7    042
Cornell0006    6

First Quarter—Clayton: Colton Zacharias 35 run (Kick failed), 5:14.

Clayton: Colton Zacharias 6 run (Braden Curtis kick), 4:03.

Second Quarter—Clayton: Ryan Becker 4 run (Ryan Becker run), 5:33.

Clayton: Colton Zacharias 35 run (Logan Gitzen kick), 2:45.

Clayton: Avery Starzecki 5 run (Logan Gitzen kick), 43.2

Third Quarter—Clayton: Avery Starzecki 5 run (Logan Gitzen kick), 5:53.

Fourth Quarter—Cornell: Dylan Bowe 4 run (Run failed), 6:36.

Rushing—Clayton: Colton Zacharias 11-163, Ryan Becker 10-69, Avery Starzecki 9-58, Josh Young 3-25, Logan Gitzen 1-9, Braden Curtis 3-7, Nick Luoma 2-5. Cornell: Avery Turany 18-179, Dylan Bowe 15-46, Daniel Person 3-3, Preston Fredrickson 4-3. Passing—Clayton: Colton Zacharias 2-2-63-0-0. Cornell: Avery Turany 0-4-0-0-0, Daniel Person 0-5-0-0-0. Receiving—Clayton: Ryan Becker 1-50, Nick Luoma 1-13. Cornell: none. Total Yards—Clayton: 336-63-399. Cornell: 231-0-231.

