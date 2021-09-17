Local Scoreboard: Friday, September 17

Scores and Standings
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Rice Lake
|3
|0
|4
|1
|Chippewa Falls
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Hudson
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Menomonie
|2
|1
|4
|1
|New Richmond
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Superior
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Eau Claire North
|0
|3
|1
|4
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 14
Menomonie 28, Eau Claire North 0
Hudson 52, Eau Claire Memorial 12
Rie Lake 38, Superior 18
Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|CWWC
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Gilman
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Phillips
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Bruce
|0
|0
|0
|3
|McDonell
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|1
|1
|3
|New Auburn
|0
|1
|1
|2
Friday's Games
Gilman 44, New Auburn 6
Phillips 78, Alma Center Lincoln 38
Saturday's Game
Northwood/Solon Springs at McDonell
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Durand
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Fall Creek
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Mondovi
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Elk Mound
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|3
|0
|5
Thursday's Game
Eau Claire Regis 36, Durand 26
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd 28, Mondovi 22
Fall Creek 34, Neillsville/Granton 28
Elk Mound 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Spring Valley
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Boyceville
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Cadott
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Elmwood/Plum City
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Clear Lake
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Glenwood City
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Turtle Lake
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Colfax
|0
|3
|1
|4
Friday's Games
Cadott 17, Turtle Lake 14
Boyceville 51, Colfax 0
Elmwood/Plum City 16, Clear Lake 12
Spring Valley 42, Glenwood City 10
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Cumberland
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Northwestern
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Saint Croix Falls
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Cameron
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Barron
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Spooner
|0
|3
|1
|4
Friday's Games
Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14
Northwestern 56, Cameron 0
Cumberland 46, Barron 14
Saint Croix Falls 35, Spooner 28
Rogue Independent Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|Rogue Independent 8-Man
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Thorp
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Athens
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Owen-Withee
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Almond-Bancroft
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Cornell
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Lake Holcombe
|0
|3
|0
|4
Friday's Games
Owen-Withee 40, Cornell 6
Almond-Bancroft 22, Lake Holcombe 18
Thorp 46, Flambeau 30
Wausau East at Athens
Statewide Scores
Algoma 50, Gibraltar 42
Alma/Pepin 54, Eleva-Strum 16
Altoona 33, Viroqua 14
Amherst 36, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 14
Appleton North 42, Neenah 7
Appleton West 23, Hortonville 21
Aquinas 57, Westby 6
Arcadia 12, Black River Falls 0
Arrowhead 16, Kettle Moraine 8
Athens def. Auburndale, forfeit
Augusta def. Whitehall, forfeit
Badger 42, Elkhorn Area 21
Bangor 35, New Lisbon 20
Belleville 28, Lancaster 16
Big Foot def. Columbus, forfeit
Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14
Boyceville 51, Colfax 0
Brillion 21, Kiel 0
Brodhead/Juda 43, Platteville 0
Brookfield Academy 35, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 8
Brookfield East 21, Brookfield Central 7
Cadott 17, Turtle Lake 14
Cambridge 53, Dodgeland 7
Catholic Central 25, Kenosha Christian Life 22
Catholic Memorial 19, Pewaukee 3
Cedar Grove-Belgium 49, Howards Grove 14
Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 14
Clayton 41, Frederic 8
Clintonville 22, St. John's NW Military Academy 0
Coleman 32, Tomahawk 0
Crandon 12, Mishicot 6
Crandon def. Northland Pines, forfeit
Crivitz 35, Northern Elite 8
Cuba City 34, Mineral Point 24
D.C. Everest 17, Marshfield 7
Darlington 58, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 6
De Pere 19, Bay Port 15
De Soto 38, Hillsboro 6
DeForest 58, Beaver Dam 14
Edgar 42, Marathon 0
Elk Mound 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8
Ellsworth 53, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8
Elmwood/Plum City 16, Clear Lake 12
Fennimore 56, Parkview/Albany 22
Fond du Lac 56, Oshkosh North 34
Fox Valley Lutheran 17, Winneconne 7
Franklin 51, Racine Horlick 22
Freedom 28, Menominee Indian 7
Freedom 28, Menominee, Mich. 7
Germantown 41, Marquette University 21
Gilman 44, New Auburn 6
Green Bay Preble 21, Green Bay Southwest 3
Greendale 28, Wisconsin Lutheran 20
Hamilton 28, Menomonee Falls 27
Hartford Union 49, Cedarburg 32
Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 13, Merrill 12
Highland 27, Cashton 20
Holmen 56, Tomah 20
Homestead 26, Whitefish Bay 7
Hudson 52, Eau Claire Memorial 12
Hurley 24, Webster 14
Iola-Scandinavia 42, Assumption 34
Ithaca 42, Boscobel 0
Janesville Craig 35, Oregon 21
Kaukauna 34, Oshkosh West 7
Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 53, Racine Case 6
Kenosha Indian Trail 27, Kenosha Tremper 20, OT
Kewaskum 42, Sheboygan Falls 0
Kewaunee 21, Oconto 7
Kimberly 42, Appleton East 8
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 28, Two Rivers 25
Lake Mills 14, Lakeside Lutheran 13
Laona-Wabeno 48, Wausaukee 14
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 69, Gillett 8
Lodi 24, Turner 6
Lomira 55, North Fond du Lac 18
Loyal def. Wild Rose, forfeit
Luther 22, Royall 6
Luxemburg-Casco 42, Little Chute 7
Madison La Follette 28, Madison East 18
Manitowoc Lincoln 42, Green Bay West 7
Markesan 60, Palmyra-Eagle 0
Marshall 15, Waterloo 14
Mayville 42, Omro 11
McFarland 28, Whitewater 14
Melrose-Mindoro 27, Blair-Taylor 14
Menomonie 28, Eau Claire North 0
Middleton def. Madison West, forfeit
Milton 17, Janesville Parker 0
Milwaukee Lutheran 24, Pius XI Catholic 12
Monona Grove 24, Stoughton 14
Monroe 28, Edgerton 7
Mosinee 40, Ashland 14
Mukwonago 56, Waukesha South 14
Necedah 20, Brookwood 16
New Berlin Eisenhower 21, New Berlin West 0
New Holstein 29, Chilton 28
Newman Catholic 55, Port Edwards 0
Nicolet 41, West Bend West 0
Northwestern 56, Cameron 0
Notre Dame 42, Sheboygan North 7
Oak Creek 51, Racine Park 0
Oconomowoc 21, Muskego 14
Oconto Falls 36, Menominee Indian 8
Onalaska 41, La Crosse Logan 13
Oostburg 48, Random Lake 0
Osceola 39, Baldwin-Woodville 14
Owen-Withee 40, Cornell 6
Ozaukee 15, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Pacelli 53, St. Mary Catholic 6
Pacelli def. Almond-Bancroft, forfeit
Pardeeville def. Clinton, forfeit
Peshtigo def. Mishicot, forfeit
Phillips 78, Lincoln 38
Plymouth 22, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 20
Port Washington 36, Ripon 0
Potosi/Cassville 51, Iowa-Grant 6
Prescott 42, Amery 13
Pulaski 56, Ashwaubenon 7
Racine Lutheran 64, Living Word Lutheran 8
Racine St. Catherine's 60, Shoreland Lutheran 27
Reedsburg Area 28, Sauk Prairie 0
Reedsville 42, Hilbert 7
Rhinelander 28, Medford Area 14
Rib Lake/Prentice def. Flambeau, forfeit
Rice Lake 38, Superior 18
Richland Center 13, Prairie du Chien 7, OT
River Falls 42, La Crosse Central 14
River Ridge 41, Southwestern 3
River Valley 49, Dodgeville 8
Saint Croix Central 27, Somerset 0
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 2, Williams Bay 0
Sheboygan South 42, Green Bay East 0
Shiocton def. Weyauwega-Fremont, forfeit
Siren 34, Shell Lake 6
Slinger 28, West Bend East 6
South Milwaukee 51, Cudahy 8
Southern Door 16, Bonduel 8
Spring Valley 42, Glenwood City 10
St. Croix Falls 35, Spooner 28
St. Marys Springs 7, Campbellsport 0
Stanley-Boyd 28, Mondovi 27
Stevens Point 24, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 6
Stratford 36, Nekoosa 0
Sun Prairie 50, Madison Memorial 7
Union Grove 41, Burlington 6
Unity def. Lake Holcombe, forfeit
University School of Milwaukee 27, Saint Francis 21, OT
Verona Area 49, Beloit Memorial 21
Waterford 28, Wilmot Union 17
Watertown Luther Prep 44, Horicon/Hustisford 7
Waukesha West 28, Waukesha North 20
Waunakee 40, Watertown 2
Waupaca 31, Shawano 21
Wausau East def. Wausau West, forfeit
Wautoma def. Adams-Friendship, forfeit
Wauwatosa West 2, Wauwatosa East 0
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 10, Riverdale 0
West Allis Nathan Hale def. West Allis Central, forfeit
West De Pere 49, Menasha 21
West Salem 33, Sparta 7
Westfield Area 26, Poynette 8
Whitnall 35, Greenfield 0
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 17, Laconia 13
Wisconsin Dells 48, New Glarus/Monticello 13
Wrightstown 26, Seymour 7
Xavier 20, New London 2
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South vs. Milwaukee North, ccd.
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 21, New Richmond 14
|New Richmond
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Chi-Hi
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
Second Quarter—Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 1 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 8:16.
New Richmond: Andrew Trandahl 1 run (Trey Cork kick), 4:22.
Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 10 run (Kick blocked), 1:26.
Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 18 run (Collin Beaudette run), 10:28.
New Richmond: Drew Effertz 10 pass from Seamus Scanlan (Trey Cork kick), 6:58.
Rushing—New Richmond: Andrew Trandahl 27-103, Seamus Scanlan 2-5, Ethan Turbeville 1-0, Kennan Stowers 1-(-2). Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 18-96, Brayden Warwick 13-45, Collin Beaudette 5-27, Judah Dunham 2-1, Mason Howard 1-(-2). Passing—New Richmond: Seamus Scanlan 15-21-140-1-1. Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 5-6-76-0-0. Receiving—New Richmond: Drew Effertz 5-81, Brock Unger 3-21, Drew Eckert 2-17, Andrew Trandahl 2-5, George Schroeder 1-13, Kennan Stowers 1-4, Jacob Hagman 1-(-1). Chi-Hi: Judah Dunham 1-33, Mason Howard 1-16, Mason Monarski 1-10, Karson Bowe 1-10, Collin Beaudette 1-7. Total Yards—New Richmond: 106-140-256. Chi-Hi: 167-76-243.
Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14
|Bloomer
|14
|22
|14
|0
|50
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
First Quarter—Bloomer: Connor Crane 54 pass from Jack Strand (Failed conversion).
Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 37 run (Marcus Harelstad run).
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Tristan Wendt 65 pass from Cade Johnson (Han Johnson kick).
Second Quarter—Bloomer: Bowen Rothbauer 4 run (Failed conversion).
Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 3 run (Ethan Rubenzer run).
Bloomer: Evan Rogge 28 pass from Jack Strand (Marcus Harelstad run).
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: 20 run. (Han Johnson kick).
Third Quarter—Bloomer: Bowen Rothbauer 1 run (Failed conversion).
Fourth Quarter—Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 4 run (Connor Crane run).
Rushing—Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 17-105, Bowen Rothbauer 6-30, Jay Ryder 7-24, Jack Strand 1-21, Ben Miller 4-13, Gabe Price 1-7, Matthew Holstad 2-4, Blake Hodowanic 1-2, Kionte Peterson 1-0. Passing—Bloomer: Jack Strand 18-27-286-2-0. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Cade Johnson 10-16-116-1-1. Receiving—Bloomer: Connor Crane 3-98, Evan Rogge 5-84, Bowen Rothbauer 2-37, Jay Ryder 2-28, Marcus Harelstad 5-27, Keegan Yohnk 1-12. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Tristan Wendt 2-77, Ryan Smith 4-21. Total Yards—Bloomer: 195-286-481. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: 56-116-172.
Stanley-Boyd 28, Mondovi 27
|Mondovi
|6
|0
|14
|7
|27
|Stanley-Boyd
|7
|8
|0
|13
|28
First Quarter—Mondovi: Jared Falkner 70 run (Run failed), 11:41.
Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 84 pass from Carsen Hause (Michael Karlen kick), 3:20.
Second Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 84 pass from Carsen Hause (Brady Potaczek pass from Carsen Hause), 10:48.
Third Quarter—Mondovi: Dustin Mohler 14 pass from Jared Falkner (Jared Falkner kick), 8:30.
Mondovi: Dawson Rud 1 run (Jared Falkner kick), 6:28.
Fourth Quarter—Mondovi: Dawson Rud 5 run (Jared Falkner kick), 2:29.
Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 12 pass from Carsen Hause (Michael Karlen kick), 1:02.
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 12 pass from Carsen Hause, :00.
Rushing—Mondovi: Jared Falkner 24-177, Dawson Rud 35-123. Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 9-42, Jacob Nesterick 7-32. Passing—Mondovi: Jared Falkner 5-10-37-1-1. Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 27-44-354-4-1. Receiving—Mondovi: Dustin Mohler 1-14. Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 11-217, Cooper Nichols 6-74. Total Yards—Mondovi: 300-37-337. Stanley-Boyd: 104-354-458.