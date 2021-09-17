 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Friday, September 17
agate top story

Local Scoreboard: Friday, September 17

{{featured_button_text}}

Scores and Standings

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Rice Lake 3 0 4 1
Chippewa Falls 2 1 4 1
Hudson 2 1 3 2
Menomonie 2 1 4 1
New Richmond 2 1 4 1
Superior 1 2 1 4
Eau Claire Memorial 0 3 0 5
Eau Claire North 0 3 1 4

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 14

Menomonie 28, Eau Claire North 0

Hudson 52, Eau Claire Memorial 12

Rie Lake 38, Superior 18

Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings

CWWC W L W L
Gilman 1 0 4 0
Phillips 1 0 3 1
Bruce 0 0 0 3
McDonell 0 0 3 0
Alma Center Lincoln 0 1 1 3
New Auburn 0 1 1 2

Friday's Games

Gilman 44, New Auburn 6

Phillips 78, Alma Center Lincoln 38

Saturday's Game

Northwood/Solon Springs at McDonell

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Eau Claire Regis 3 0 5 0
Durand 2 1 4 1
Fall Creek 2 1 2 3
Mondovi 2 1 3 2
Elk Mound 1 2 2 3
Neillsville/Granton 1 2 2 3
Stanley-Boyd 1 2 3 2
Osseo-Fairchild 0 3 0 5

Thursday's Game

Eau Claire Regis 36, Durand 26

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd 28, Mondovi 22

Fall Creek 34, Neillsville/Granton 28

Elk Mound 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8

Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings

Dunn-St. Croix W L W L
Spring Valley 3 0 5 0
Boyceville 2 1 4 1
Cadott 2 1 3 2
Elmwood/Plum City 2 1 2 3
Clear Lake 1 2 2 3
Glenwood City 1 2 2 3
Turtle Lake 1 2 2 2
Colfax 0 3 1 4

Friday's Games

Cadott 17, Turtle Lake 14

Boyceville 51, Colfax 0

Elmwood/Plum City 16, Clear Lake 12

Spring Valley 42, Glenwood City 10

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Bloomer 3 0 3 2
Cumberland 3 0 5 0
Northwestern 3 0 5 0
Saint Croix Falls 2 1 2 3
Cameron 1 2 1 4
Barron 0 3 1 4
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 3 0 5
Spooner 0 3 1 4

Friday's Games

Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14

Northwestern 56, Cameron 0

Cumberland 46, Barron 14

Saint Croix Falls 35, Spooner 28

Rogue Independent Conference 8-Man Football Standings

Rogue Independent 8-Man W L W L
Thorp 2 0 3 0
Athens 2 0 3 0
Owen-Withee 2 2 2 2
Almond-Bancroft 1 2 1 3
Cornell 0 1 0 4
Lake Holcombe 0 3 0 4

Friday's Games

Owen-Withee 40, Cornell 6

Almond-Bancroft 22, Lake Holcombe 18

Thorp 46, Flambeau 30

Wausau East at Athens

Statewide Scores

Algoma 50, Gibraltar 42

Alma/Pepin 54, Eleva-Strum 16

Altoona 33, Viroqua 14

Amherst 36, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 14

Appleton North 42, Neenah 7

Appleton West 23, Hortonville 21

Aquinas 57, Westby 6

Arcadia 12, Black River Falls 0

Arrowhead 16, Kettle Moraine 8

Athens def. Auburndale, forfeit

Augusta def. Whitehall, forfeit

Badger 42, Elkhorn Area 21

Bangor 35, New Lisbon 20

Belleville 28, Lancaster 16

Big Foot def. Columbus, forfeit

Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14

Boyceville 51, Colfax 0

Brillion 21, Kiel 0

Brodhead/Juda 43, Platteville 0

Brookfield Academy 35, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 8

Brookfield East 21, Brookfield Central 7

Cadott 17, Turtle Lake 14

Cambridge 53, Dodgeland 7

Catholic Central 25, Kenosha Christian Life 22

Catholic Memorial 19, Pewaukee 3

Cedar Grove-Belgium 49, Howards Grove 14

Chippewa Falls 21, New Richmond 14

Clayton 41, Frederic 8

Clintonville 22, St. John's NW Military Academy 0

Coleman 32, Tomahawk 0

Crandon 12, Mishicot 6

Crandon def. Northland Pines, forfeit

Crivitz 35, Northern Elite 8

Cuba City 34, Mineral Point 24

D.C. Everest 17, Marshfield 7

Darlington 58, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 6

De Pere 19, Bay Port 15

De Soto 38, Hillsboro 6

DeForest 58, Beaver Dam 14

Edgar 42, Marathon 0

Elk Mound 42, Osseo-Fairchild 8

Ellsworth 53, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8

Elmwood/Plum City 16, Clear Lake 12

Fennimore 56, Parkview/Albany 22

Fond du Lac 56, Oshkosh North 34

Fox Valley Lutheran 17, Winneconne 7

Franklin 51, Racine Horlick 22

Freedom 28, Menominee Indian 7

Freedom 28, Menominee, Mich. 7

Germantown 41, Marquette University 21

Gilman 44, New Auburn 6

Green Bay Preble 21, Green Bay Southwest 3

Greendale 28, Wisconsin Lutheran 20

Hamilton 28, Menomonee Falls 27

Hartford Union 49, Cedarburg 32

Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 13, Merrill 12

Highland 27, Cashton 20

Holmen 56, Tomah 20

Homestead 26, Whitefish Bay 7

Hudson 52, Eau Claire Memorial 12

Hurley 24, Webster 14

Iola-Scandinavia 42, Assumption 34

Ithaca 42, Boscobel 0

Janesville Craig 35, Oregon 21

Kaukauna 34, Oshkosh West 7

Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 53, Racine Case 6

Kenosha Indian Trail 27, Kenosha Tremper 20, OT

Kewaskum 42, Sheboygan Falls 0

Kewaunee 21, Oconto 7

Kimberly 42, Appleton East 8

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 28, Two Rivers 25

Lake Mills 14, Lakeside Lutheran 13

Laona-Wabeno 48, Wausaukee 14

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 69, Gillett 8

Lodi 24, Turner 6

Lomira 55, North Fond du Lac 18

Loyal def. Wild Rose, forfeit

Luther 22, Royall 6

Luxemburg-Casco 42, Little Chute 7

Madison La Follette 28, Madison East 18

Manitowoc Lincoln 42, Green Bay West 7

Markesan 60, Palmyra-Eagle 0

Marshall 15, Waterloo 14

Mayville 42, Omro 11

McFarland 28, Whitewater 14

Melrose-Mindoro 27, Blair-Taylor 14

Menomonie 28, Eau Claire North 0

Middleton def. Madison West, forfeit

Milton 17, Janesville Parker 0

Milwaukee Lutheran 24, Pius XI Catholic 12

Monona Grove 24, Stoughton 14

Monroe 28, Edgerton 7

Mosinee 40, Ashland 14

Mukwonago 56, Waukesha South 14

Necedah 20, Brookwood 16

New Berlin Eisenhower 21, New Berlin West 0

New Holstein 29, Chilton 28

Newman Catholic 55, Port Edwards 0

Nicolet 41, West Bend West 0

Northwestern 56, Cameron 0

Notre Dame 42, Sheboygan North 7

Oak Creek 51, Racine Park 0

Oconomowoc 21, Muskego 14

Oconto Falls 36, Menominee Indian 8

Onalaska 41, La Crosse Logan 13

Oostburg 48, Random Lake 0

Osceola 39, Baldwin-Woodville 14

Owen-Withee 40, Cornell 6

Ozaukee 15, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Pacelli 53, St. Mary Catholic 6

Pacelli def. Almond-Bancroft, forfeit

Pardeeville def. Clinton, forfeit

Peshtigo def. Mishicot, forfeit

Phillips 78, Lincoln 38

Plymouth 22, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 20

Port Washington 36, Ripon 0

Potosi/Cassville 51, Iowa-Grant 6

Prescott 42, Amery 13

Pulaski 56, Ashwaubenon 7

Racine Lutheran 64, Living Word Lutheran 8

Racine St. Catherine's 60, Shoreland Lutheran 27

Reedsburg Area 28, Sauk Prairie 0

Reedsville 42, Hilbert 7

Rhinelander 28, Medford Area 14

Rib Lake/Prentice def. Flambeau, forfeit

Rice Lake 38, Superior 18

Richland Center 13, Prairie du Chien 7, OT

River Falls 42, La Crosse Central 14

River Ridge 41, Southwestern 3

River Valley 49, Dodgeville 8

Saint Croix Central 27, Somerset 0

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 2, Williams Bay 0

Sheboygan South 42, Green Bay East 0

Shiocton def. Weyauwega-Fremont, forfeit

Siren 34, Shell Lake 6

Slinger 28, West Bend East 6

South Milwaukee 51, Cudahy 8

Southern Door 16, Bonduel 8

Spring Valley 42, Glenwood City 10

St. Croix Falls 35, Spooner 28

St. Marys Springs 7, Campbellsport 0

Stanley-Boyd 28, Mondovi 27

Stevens Point 24, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 6

Stratford 36, Nekoosa 0

Sun Prairie 50, Madison Memorial 7

Union Grove 41, Burlington 6

Unity def. Lake Holcombe, forfeit

University School of Milwaukee 27, Saint Francis 21, OT

Verona Area 49, Beloit Memorial 21

Waterford 28, Wilmot Union 17

Watertown Luther Prep 44, Horicon/Hustisford 7

Waukesha West 28, Waukesha North 20

Waunakee 40, Watertown 2

Waupaca 31, Shawano 21

Wausau East def. Wausau West, forfeit

Wautoma def. Adams-Friendship, forfeit

Wauwatosa West 2, Wauwatosa East 0

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 10, Riverdale 0

West Allis Nathan Hale def. West Allis Central, forfeit

West De Pere 49, Menasha 21

West Salem 33, Sparta 7

Westfield Area 26, Poynette 8

Whitnall 35, Greenfield 0

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 17, Laconia 13

Wisconsin Dells 48, New Glarus/Monticello 13

Wrightstown 26, Seymour 7

Xavier 20, New London 2

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South vs. Milwaukee North, ccd.

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 21, New Richmond 14

New Richmond    0    70    00
Chi-Hi013    000

Second Quarter—Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 1 run (Esubalew Mason kick), 8:16.

New Richmond: Andrew Trandahl 1 run (Trey Cork kick), 4:22.

Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 10 run (Kick blocked), 1:26.

Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 18 run (Collin Beaudette run), 10:28.

New Richmond: Drew Effertz 10 pass from Seamus Scanlan (Trey Cork kick), 6:58.

Rushing—New Richmond: Andrew Trandahl 27-103, Seamus Scanlan 2-5, Ethan Turbeville 1-0, Kennan Stowers 1-(-2). Chi-Hi: Karson Bowe 18-96, Brayden Warwick 13-45, Collin Beaudette 5-27, Judah Dunham 2-1, Mason Howard 1-(-2). Passing—New Richmond: Seamus Scanlan 15-21-140-1-1. Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 5-6-76-0-0. Receiving—New Richmond: Drew Effertz 5-81, Brock Unger 3-21, Drew Eckert 2-17, Andrew Trandahl 2-5, George Schroeder 1-13, Kennan Stowers 1-4, Jacob Hagman 1-(-1). Chi-Hi: Judah Dunham 1-33, Mason Howard 1-16, Mason Monarski 1-10, Karson Bowe 1-10, Collin Beaudette 1-7. Total Yards—New Richmond: 106-140-256. Chi-Hi: 167-76-243.

Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14

Bloomer14    22    14    0    50
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser    770014

First Quarter—Bloomer: Connor Crane 54 pass from Jack Strand (Failed conversion).

Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 37 run (Marcus Harelstad run).

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Tristan Wendt 65 pass from Cade Johnson (Han Johnson kick).

Second Quarter—Bloomer: Bowen Rothbauer 4 run (Failed conversion).

Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 3 run (Ethan Rubenzer run).

Bloomer: Evan Rogge 28 pass from Jack Strand (Marcus Harelstad run).

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: 20 run. (Han Johnson kick).

Third Quarter—Bloomer: Bowen Rothbauer 1 run (Failed conversion).

Fourth Quarter—Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 4 run (Connor Crane run).

Rushing—Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 17-105, Bowen Rothbauer 6-30, Jay Ryder 7-24, Jack Strand 1-21, Ben Miller 4-13, Gabe Price 1-7, Matthew Holstad 2-4, Blake Hodowanic 1-2, Kionte Peterson 1-0. Passing—Bloomer: Jack Strand 18-27-286-2-0. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Cade Johnson 10-16-116-1-1. Receiving—Bloomer: Connor Crane 3-98, Evan Rogge 5-84, Bowen Rothbauer 2-37, Jay Ryder 2-28, Marcus Harelstad 5-27, Keegan Yohnk 1-12. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Tristan Wendt 2-77, Ryan Smith 4-21. Total Yards—Bloomer: 195-286-481. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: 56-116-172.

Stanley-Boyd 28, Mondovi 27

Mondovi6    0    14    727
Stanley-Boyd    78013    28

First Quarter—Mondovi: Jared Falkner 70 run (Run failed), 11:41.

Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 84 pass from Carsen Hause (Michael Karlen kick), 3:20.

Second Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 84 pass from Carsen Hause (Brady Potaczek pass from Carsen Hause), 10:48.

Third Quarter—Mondovi: Dustin Mohler 14 pass from Jared Falkner (Jared Falkner kick), 8:30.

Mondovi: Dawson Rud 1 run (Jared Falkner kick), 6:28.

Fourth Quarter—Mondovi: Dawson Rud 5 run (Jared Falkner kick), 2:29.

Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 12 pass from Carsen Hause (Michael Karlen kick), 1:02.

Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 12 pass from Carsen Hause, :00.

Rushing—Mondovi: Jared Falkner 24-177, Dawson Rud 35-123. Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 9-42, Jacob Nesterick 7-32. Passing—Mondovi: Jared Falkner 5-10-37-1-1. Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 27-44-354-4-1. Receiving—Mondovi: Dustin Mohler 1-14. Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 11-217, Cooper Nichols 6-74. Total Yards—Mondovi: 300-37-337. Stanley-Boyd: 104-354-458.

