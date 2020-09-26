 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Friday, September 25
agate

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Hudson 1 0 1 0
New Richmond 1 0 1 0
River Falls 1 0 1 0
Chippewa Falls 0 1 0 1
Menomonie 0 1 0 1
Rice Lake 0 1 0 1

Friday's Games

River Falls 23, Chippewa Falls 8

Hudson 30, Menomonie 23

New Richmond 28, Rice Lake 27

Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings

CWWC W L W L
Gilman 1 0 1 0
McDonell 1 0 1 0
Phillips 1 0 1 0
Alma Center Lincoln 0 1 0 1
Bruce 0 1 0 1
New Auburn 0 1 0 1

Friday's Games

McDonell 46, Alma Center Lincoln 20

Phillips 42, New Auburn 14

Gilman 53, Bruce 0

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Durand 1 0 1 0
Eau Claire Regis 1 0 1 0
Mondovi 1 0 1 0
Stanley-Boyd 1 0 1 0
Elk Mound 0 1 0 1
Fall Creek 0 1 0 1
Neillsville/Granton 0 1 0 1
Osseo-Fairchild 0 1 0 1
Fall Creek 0 8 0 9

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd 65, Fall Creek 6

Eau Claire Regis 28, Elk Mound 6

Durand 35, Neillsville/Granton 20

Mondovi 48, Osseo-Fairchild 20

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Bloomer 1 0 1 0
Cumberland 1 0 1 0
Northwestern 1 0 1 0
Spooner 1 0 1 0
Barron 0 1 0 1
Cameron 0 1 0 1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 1 0 1
Saint Croix Falls 0 1 0 1

Friday's Games

Bloomer 34, Saint Croix Falls 28 (OT)

Spooner 20, Barron 6

Cumberland 54, Cameron 6

Northwestern 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings

Dunn-St. Croix W L W L
Boyceville 1 0 1 0
Clear Lake 1 0 1 0
Turtle Lake 1 0 1 0
Glenwood City 0 0 0 0
Spring Valley 0 0 0 0
Cadott 0 1 0 1
Colfax 0 1 0 1
Elmwood/Plum City 0 1 0 1

Friday's Games

Turtle Lake 20, Cadott 15

Boyceville 34, Colfax 0

Clear Lake 28, Elmwood/Plum City 14

Spring Valley at Glenwood City (cancelled)

Lakeland Conference Football Standings

Lakeland W L W L
Hurley 1 0 1 0
Grantsburg 1 0 1 0
Flambeau 0 0 0 0
Ladysmith 0 0 0 0
Rib Lake/Prentice 0 0 0 0
Unity 0 0 0 0
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 0 1 0 1
Webster 0 1 0 1

Friday's Games

Hurley 39, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6

Grantsburg 42, Webster 0

Ladysmith at Flambeau (cancelled)

Unity at Rib Lake/Prentice (canceled)

Box Scores

River Falls 23, Chi-Hi 8

Chi-Hi00808
River Falls6107023

First Quarter—River Falls: Michael Krueger blocked punt recovery (Kick failed), 0:22.

Second Quarter—River Falls: Michael Krueger 31 run (Cole Evavold kick) 8:31.

River Falls: Cole Evavold 20 FG, 2:03.

Third Quarter—River Falls: Michael Krueger 5 run (Cole Evavold kick) 6:36.

Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 25 run (Bohde Torkelson run) 3:23.

Rushing—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 14-98, Collin Beaudette 7-11, Carson Bowe 1-5, Isaac Frenette 1-5, Bohde Torkelson 5-1, Braden Warwick 5-(-15). River Falls: Michael Krueger 20-122, Jaden Schwantz 1-41, Ronald Sackett 4-12, Tyler Haydon 9-8, Connor Cardell 1-4, Logan Zyduck 1-4, Vito Massa 2-2. Passing—Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 3-13-18-0-2. River Falls: Ronald Sackett 9-13-84-0-0, Vito Massa 1-3-13-0-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette 1-15, Carson Bowe 1-8, Ben Steinmetz 1-(-5). River Falls: Storm Jepson 5-50, Michael Krueger 1-18, Isaiah Gray 1-16, Michael Shurman 1-13, Jack Harstein 1-5, Tyler Haydon 1(-3). Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 105-18-123. River Falls: 193-97-290.

Stanley-Boyd 65, Fall Creek 6

Fall Creek60000
Stanley-Boyd123610765

First Quarter—Fall Creek: Ryan Whittlinger 70 INT return (Kick failed), 9:56.

Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 44 FG, 8:54.

Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 2 run (Kick blocked), 6:00.

Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 32 FG, 1:53.

Second Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 5 run (Jacob Nesterick run), 10:39.

Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 67 pass from Carsen Hause (Michael Karlen kick), 9:17.

Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 3 run (Michael Karlen kick), 5:24.

Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 19 run (Michael Karlen kick), 3:51.

Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 25 run (Michael Karlen kick), 2:43.

Third Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Jacob Nesterick 53 run (Michael Karlen kick), 7:28.

Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 46 FG, 2:55.

Fourth Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Landon Karlen 31 pass from Logan Burzynski (Michael Karlen kick), 8:37.

Rushing—Stanley-Boyd: Jacob Nesterick 4-81, Carsen Hause 9-54, Brady Potaczek 6-41. Passing—Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 9-16-129-1-1, Logan Burzynski 1-3-31-1-0. Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 3-104. Total Yards—Fall Creek: 10-35-45. Stanley-Boyd: 217-160-367.

Eau Claire Regis 28, Elk Mound 6

Eau Claire Regis0615728
Elk Mound00066

Second Quarter—Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 26 run (Run failed), 1:48.

Third Quarter—Eau Claire Regis: Peyton Mayer 2 run (Drew Goettl pass from Bennett Seelan), 6:09.

Eau Claire Regis: Drew Goettl 82 run (Kick good), 0:49.

Fourth Quarter—Eau Claire Regis: Gus Thiesen 61 run (Kick good), 8:16.

Elk Mound: Carson Steinhorst 85 pass from Ryan Bohl (Run failed), 5:52.

Rushing—Eau Claire Regis: Gus Thiesen 10-114, Drew Goettl 4-95, Zander Rockow 10-75, Peyton Mayer 9-26. Elk Mound: Michael Jenson 4-63, Avery Kaanta 14-43, Nate Lew 4-13. Passing—Eau Claire Regis: Bennett Seelan 3-5-1-0-0. Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 13-24-133-1-3. Receiving—Eau Claire Regis: JP Wolterstorff 3-1. Elk Mound: Ben Heath 3-48, Michael Jenson 4-31, Ethan Johnson 1-31, Carson Steinhorst 2-15. Total Yards—Eau Claire Regis: 352-1-353. Elk Mound: 117-133-250.

