Local Scoreboard: Friday, September 25

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hudson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|New Richmond
|1
|0
|1
|0
|River Falls
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Menomonie
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Rice Lake
|0
|1
|0
|1
Friday's Games
River Falls 23, Chippewa Falls 8
Hudson 30, Menomonie 23
New Richmond 28, Rice Lake 27
Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|CWWC
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Gilman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|McDonell
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Phillips
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bruce
|0
|1
|0
|1
|New Auburn
|0
|1
|0
|1
Friday's Games
McDonell 46, Alma Center Lincoln 20
Phillips 42, New Auburn 14
Gilman 53, Bruce 0
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Durand
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mondovi
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Elk Mound
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fall Creek
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Neillsville/Granton
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Fall Creek
|0
|8
|0
|9
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd 65, Fall Creek 6
Eau Claire Regis 28, Elk Mound 6
Durand 35, Neillsville/Granton 20
Mondovi 48, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cumberland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Spooner
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Barron
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Cameron
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Saint Croix Falls
|0
|1
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Bloomer 34, Saint Croix Falls 28 (OT)
Spooner 20, Barron 6
Cumberland 54, Cameron 6
Northwestern 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Boyceville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Clear Lake
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Turtle Lake
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Glenwood City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spring Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cadott
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Colfax
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|1
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Turtle Lake 20, Cadott 15
Boyceville 34, Colfax 0
Clear Lake 28, Elmwood/Plum City 14
Spring Valley at Glenwood City (cancelled)
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hurley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Grantsburg
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Flambeau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ladysmith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rib Lake/Prentice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unity
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Webster
|0
|1
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Hurley 39, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6
Grantsburg 42, Webster 0
Ladysmith at Flambeau (cancelled)
Unity at Rib Lake/Prentice (canceled)
Box Scores
River Falls 23, Chi-Hi 8
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|River Falls
|6
|10
|7
|0
|23
First Quarter—River Falls: Michael Krueger blocked punt recovery (Kick failed), 0:22.
Second Quarter—River Falls: Michael Krueger 31 run (Cole Evavold kick) 8:31.
River Falls: Cole Evavold 20 FG, 2:03.
Third Quarter—River Falls: Michael Krueger 5 run (Cole Evavold kick) 6:36.
Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 25 run (Bohde Torkelson run) 3:23.
Rushing—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 14-98, Collin Beaudette 7-11, Carson Bowe 1-5, Isaac Frenette 1-5, Bohde Torkelson 5-1, Braden Warwick 5-(-15). River Falls: Michael Krueger 20-122, Jaden Schwantz 1-41, Ronald Sackett 4-12, Tyler Haydon 9-8, Connor Cardell 1-4, Logan Zyduck 1-4, Vito Massa 2-2. Passing—Chi-Hi: Brayden Warwick 3-13-18-0-2. River Falls: Ronald Sackett 9-13-84-0-0, Vito Massa 1-3-13-0-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette 1-15, Carson Bowe 1-8, Ben Steinmetz 1-(-5). River Falls: Storm Jepson 5-50, Michael Krueger 1-18, Isaiah Gray 1-16, Michael Shurman 1-13, Jack Harstein 1-5, Tyler Haydon 1(-3). Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 105-18-123. River Falls: 193-97-290.
Stanley-Boyd 65, Fall Creek 6
|Fall Creek
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|12
|36
|10
|7
|65
First Quarter—Fall Creek: Ryan Whittlinger 70 INT return (Kick failed), 9:56.
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 44 FG, 8:54.
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 2 run (Kick blocked), 6:00.
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 32 FG, 1:53.
Second Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 5 run (Jacob Nesterick run), 10:39.
Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 67 pass from Carsen Hause (Michael Karlen kick), 9:17.
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 3 run (Michael Karlen kick), 5:24.
Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 19 run (Michael Karlen kick), 3:51.
Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 25 run (Michael Karlen kick), 2:43.
Third Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Jacob Nesterick 53 run (Michael Karlen kick), 7:28.
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 46 FG, 2:55.
Fourth Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Landon Karlen 31 pass from Logan Burzynski (Michael Karlen kick), 8:37.
Rushing—Stanley-Boyd: Jacob Nesterick 4-81, Carsen Hause 9-54, Brady Potaczek 6-41. Passing—Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 9-16-129-1-1, Logan Burzynski 1-3-31-1-0. Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 3-104. Total Yards—Fall Creek: 10-35-45. Stanley-Boyd: 217-160-367.
Eau Claire Regis 28, Elk Mound 6
|Eau Claire Regis
|0
|6
|15
|7
|28
|Elk Mound
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
Second Quarter—Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 26 run (Run failed), 1:48.
Third Quarter—Eau Claire Regis: Peyton Mayer 2 run (Drew Goettl pass from Bennett Seelan), 6:09.
Eau Claire Regis: Drew Goettl 82 run (Kick good), 0:49.
Fourth Quarter—Eau Claire Regis: Gus Thiesen 61 run (Kick good), 8:16.
Elk Mound: Carson Steinhorst 85 pass from Ryan Bohl (Run failed), 5:52.
Rushing—Eau Claire Regis: Gus Thiesen 10-114, Drew Goettl 4-95, Zander Rockow 10-75, Peyton Mayer 9-26. Elk Mound: Michael Jenson 4-63, Avery Kaanta 14-43, Nate Lew 4-13. Passing—Eau Claire Regis: Bennett Seelan 3-5-1-0-0. Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 13-24-133-1-3. Receiving—Eau Claire Regis: JP Wolterstorff 3-1. Elk Mound: Ben Heath 3-48, Michael Jenson 4-31, Ethan Johnson 1-31, Carson Steinhorst 2-15. Total Yards—Eau Claire Regis: 352-1-353. Elk Mound: 117-133-250.
