Football Stock Photo

Scores

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Menomonie 2 0 4 0
Superior 2 0 4 0
Chippewa Falls 1 1 1 3
Eau Claire Memorial 1 1 3 1
Hudson 1 1 1 3
River Falls 1 1 2 2
Eau Claire North 0 2 0 4
Rice Lake 0 2 0 4

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls 16, Rice Lake 12

Superior 21, Eau Claire Memorial 9

Hudson 56, Eau Claire North 20

Menomonie 21, River Falls 7

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Eau Claire Regis 4 0 4 0
Colby 3 0 3 1
Spencer/Columbus 2 1 2 2
Cadott 2 2 2 2
Osseo-Fairchild 2 2 2 2
Neillsville/Granton 1 2 2 2
Stanley-Boyd 1 2 2 2
Altoona 1 3 1 3
Fall Creek 0 4 0 4

Friday's Games

Cadott 14, Neillsville/Granton 0

Spencer/Columbus 47, Stanley-Boyd 14

Eau Claire Regis 48, Osseo-Fairchild 20

Altoona 34, Fall Creek 8

Spring Valley 39, Colby 0

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Bloomer 4 0 4 0
Northwestern 4 0 4 0
Cumberland 3 1 3 1
Hayward 2 2 2 2
Ladysmith 2 2 2 2
Saint Croix Falls 2 2 2 2
Spooner 2 2 2 2
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1 3 1 3
Barron 0 4 0 4
Cameron 0 4 0 4

Friday's Games

Bloomer 52, Hayward 26

Ladysmith 47, Cameron 12

Spooner 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 13

Northwestern 37, Cumberland 6

Saint Croix Falls 63, Barron 14

Lakeland Conference Football Standings

Lakeland W L W L
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 2 0 2 2
Unity 2 0 3 1
Webster 2 0 3 0
Clear Lake 1 1 3 1
Turtle Lake 1 1 3 1
Elmwood/Plum City 0 2 1 3
Grantsburg 0 2 1 3
Flambeau 0 2 1 3

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 32, Turtle Lake 30

Clear Lake 33, Elmwood/Plum City 8

Webster 26, Flambeau 20

Unity 20, Grantsburg 7

8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings

8-Man South Lakeland W L W L
Luck 2 0 4 0
Frederic 1 0 2 2
Prairie Farm 1 0 3 1
Alma Center Lincoln 1 1 2 2
Bruce 1 1 3 1
Clayton 0 2 1 3
New Auburn 0 2 2 2

Friday's Games

Prairie Farm 20, New Auburn 18

Luck 74, Bruce 0

Alma Center Lincoln 38, Clayton 18

Fredreic 40, Mellen 0

Cloverwood Conference Football Standings

Cloverwood W L W L
Abbotsford 2 0 4 0
Athens 2 0 3 1
Greenwood 2 0 4 0
Thorp 1 1 2 2
Loyal 0 1 0 3
Wis. Rapids Assumption 0 1 0 3
Gilman 0 2 2 2
Owen-Withee 0 2 0 4

Thursday's Game

Loyal at Wis. Rapids Assumption, postponed to Saturday

Friday's Games

Abbotsford 32, Gilman 13

Athens 18, Thorp 12

Greenwood 40, Owen-Withee 6

State Scores

Amherst 52, Shiocton 0

Appleton East 48, Oshkosh North 7

Auburndale 56, Tomahawk 6

Baldwin-Woodville 16, New Richmond 14

Bangor 55, Necedah 6

Bay Port 42, Green Bay Southwest 0

Belmont 43, Wisconsin Heights 16

Brookfield Central 24, Germantown 7

Brookwood 35, Hillsboro 0

Cambridge 20, Watertown Luther Prep 10

Catholic Central 20, Shoreland Lutheran 6

Chequamegon 38, Sturgeon Bay 8

Chilton 35, Two Rivers 0

Clear Lake 33, Elmwood/Plum City 8

Coleman 44, Southern Door 0

Darlington 36, Iowa-Grant 0

De Soto 23, Highland 6

DeForest 61, Portage 0

Denmark 41, Green Bay West 0

Edgerton 42, Clinton 0

Fall River 14, Pacelli 8

Florence 60, Sevastopol 0

Fond du Lac 55, D.C. Everest 7

Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Little Chute 7

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 68, Wisconsin Dells 13

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 14, Lena 0

Greenfield 45, Brown Deer 8

Holmen 41, La Crosse Central 18

Hortonville 57, Kingsford, Mich. 13

Hudson 56, Eau Claire North 20

Kaukauna 35, Marshfield 7

Kenosha Tremper 20, Racine Case 7

Kiel 48, Valders 0

Laconia 43, Poynette 14

Lakeside Lutheran 40, Marshall 6

Lancaster 47, Luther 7

Madison Memorial 28, Middleton 11

Manawa 46, Oconto 6

Manitowoc Lincoln 28, Sheboygan North 7

Marquette University 24, Wauwatosa West 0

Mauston 7, Black River Falls 0

Mayville 31, North Fond du Lac 7

Medford Area 49, Lakeland 7

Menomonee Falls 9, Brookfield East 7

Milwaukee Obama SCTE 42, Milwaukee North 6

Mineral Point 42, Fennimore 15

Mondovi 59, Colfax 0

Mosinee 41, Merrill 7

New Holstein 35, Roncalli 6

Onalaska 50, La Crosse Logan 6

Oostburg 14, Ozaukee 7

Oregon 35, Edgewood 0

Osceola 14, Somerset 12

Prescott 35, Amery 0

Pulaski 31, Green Bay Preble 0

Southwestern 53, Boscobel 0

Sparta 28, Tomah 14

Spooner 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 13

Spring Valley 39, Colby 0

Stratford 46, Columbus 0

Waterford 47, Wilmot Union 14

Waunakee 44, Mount Horeb 0

Waunakee 44, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0

Whitnall 42, South Milwaukee 0

Wisconsin Lutheran 57, Pius XI Catholic 13

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 18, Iola-Scandinavia 8

Wrightstown 46, Oconto Falls 13

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 16, Rice Lake 12

Chi-Hi0140216
Rice Lake660012

First Quarter—Rice Lake: Jayden Perkins 32 pass from Tyson Tomesh (Pass failed), 5:02.

Second Quarter—Rice Lake: Zack Fisher 3 run (Pass failed), 9:38.

Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 9 run (Jack Meyer kick), 7:54.

Chi-Hi: Ben Carani 14 pass from Hayden Goodman (Jack Meyer kick), 0:52.

Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Safety 1:07.

Rushing—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 21-112, Tyler Bohland 15-80, Bohde Torkelson 6-17, Hayden Goodman 6-5. Rice Lake: Tyson Tomesh 11-65, Zack Fisher 21-64, Jayden Perkins 8-24, Hunter Heller 2-14, Bradley Hackel 1-4, Andy Farm 3-3. Passing—Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 2-7-11-1-1. Rice Lake: Tyson Tomesh 6-17-77-1-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Ben Carani 1-14, Ben Steinmetz 1-(-3). Rice Lake: Alex Belongia 4-39, Jayden Perkins 1-32, Hunter Heller 1-6. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 48(214)-11-225. Rice Lake: 174-77-251.

Bloomer 56, Hayward 28

Hayward0661428
Bloomer6328652

First Quarter—Bloomer: Ethan Rothbauer 59 run (Conversion failed).

Second Quarter—Hayward: Nate Sorensen 1 run (Conversion failed).

Bloomer: Leif Iverson 37 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Conversion failed).

Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 9 run (Conversion failed).

Bloomer: Ethan Rothbauer 50 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Conversion failed).

Bloomer: Ethan Rothbauer 15 run (Conversion failed).

Bloomer: Leif Iverson 67 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Carter Rubenzer run).

Third Quarter—Hayward: Nate Sorensen 6 run (Conversion failed).

Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 76 kickoff return (Iverson run).

Fourth Quarter—Hayward: Nate Sorensen 6 run (Conversion good).

Bloomer: Colton Buchli 1 run (Conversion failed).

Hayward: Calvin Mansheim 25 run (Failed conversion).

Rushing—Hayward: Nate Sorensen 35-169, Chase Briggs 1-40, Calvin Mansheim 1-25, Danny Toles 5-16, Nick Hadley 3-11, Austin Wessel 2-1. Bloomer: Leif Iverson 10-113, Ethan Rothbauer 5-102, Carter Rubenzer 6-36, Colton Buchli 6-21, Isaiah LaGesse 4-7, David Tallman 2-6, Team 2(-3). Passing—Hayward: Austin Wessel 8-22-113-0-0. Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 7-16-195-3-0. Receiving—Hayward: #12 2-35, Adam King 1-29, Louie Kolkind 3-27, Danny Toles 1-12, Nate Sorensen 1-10. Bloomer: Leif Iverson 4-139, Ethan Rothbauer 1-50, Carter Rubenzer 1-8, Dalton Grambo 1-(-2). Total Yards—Hayward: 262-113-375. Bloomer: 282-195-477.

Spencer/Columbus 47, Stanley-Boyd 14

Spencer/Columbus166121347
Stanley-Boyd077014

First Quarter—S/C: Austin Bacon 5 run (Bacon run), 5:29.

S/C: Eden Jacobson 2 run (Jacobson run), 1:57.

Second Quarter—S/C: Bacon 2 run (Run failed), 7:57.

S-B: Cooper Nichols 86 kickoff return (Mikey Karlen kick), 7:43.

Third Quarter—S/C: Jacobson 2 run (Conversion failed), 8:35.

S/C: Bacon 4 run (Conversion failed), 4:38.

S-B: Carsen Hause 2 run (Karlen kick), 2:16.

Fourth Quarter—S/C: Will Schlafke 4 pass from Riemer, (Zach Dunbar kick), 1:38.

S/C: Ty Woodkey INT return (Conversion failed), 0:37.

Rushing—Spencer/Columbus: Austin Bacon 32-128, Eden Jacobson 33-127. Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 4-42. Passing—Spencer/Columbus: Stratman 5-9-48-0-0. Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 7-17-24-0-2. Receiving—Spencer/Columbus: Ty Woodkey 1-25, Austin Bacon 2-31. Stanley-Boyd: Brady Ingersoll 1-9. Total Yards—Spencer/Columbus: 297-64-361. Stanley-Boyd: 84-24-108.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 32, Turtle Lake 30

Turtle Lake8148030
Lake Holcombe/Cornell6128632

First Quarter—LH/C: Josh Jones 31 run (Run failed), 7:42.

TL: Lucas Torgerson 75 kickoff return (Casey Kahl pass from Adam Waite), 7:28.

Second Quarter—TL: Brendan Strenke 53 pass from Adam Wait), (Casey Kahl pass from Adam Wait), 7:12.

LH/C: Kaden Crank 6 pass from Kaden Kinney (Run failed), 3:20.

TL: Toby Kahl 55 pass from Adam Waite (Run failed), 0:42.

Third Quarter—TL: Dylan Nitchey 2 run (Dylan Nitchey run), 5:21.

LH/C: Aden Story 41 run (Josh Jones pass from Kaden Kinney), 2:34.

Fourth Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 2 run (Run failed), 1:04.

Rushing—Turtle Lake: Dylan Nitchey 7-48, Lucas Torgerson 5-44, Adam Waite 6-42. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Aden Story 20-102, Tate Sauerwein 20-101, Kaden Kinney 13-29, Josh Jones 1-31, Brock Flater 1-5, Team 1(-2). Passing—Turtle Lake: Adam Waite 11-19-162-2-1. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Josh Jones 1-1-55-1-0, Tate Sauerwein 1-2-25-0-0, Kaden Kinney 3-6-6-1-0. Receiving—Turtle Lake: Brendan Strenke 1-53, Casey Kahl 3-46, Cole Duffee 1-44, Dylan Nitchey 4-27, Lucas Torgerson 1-6, Blake Thill 1(-2). Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Brock Flater 1-55, Kaden Crank 2-31, Tate Sauerwein 2-0. Total Yards—Turtle Lake: 106-162-268. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 266-86-354

Abbotsford 32, Gilman 13

Abbotsford1366732
New Auburn760013

First Quarter—Gilman: Kirklan Thompson 7 run (Kick good).

Abbotsford: Dalton Feddick 3 run (Kick failed).

Abbotsford: Dalton Feddick 6 run (Kick good).

Second Quarter—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 51 pass from Gabe Gunderson (Kick failed).

Abbotsford: Dalton Feddick 6 run (Kick failed).

Third Quarter—Abbotsford: Mason Wellman 1 run (Kick failed).

Fourth Quarter—Abbotsford: Cade Faber 17 pas from Dalton Feddick (Martin Aguilera kick).

Rushing—Abbotsford: Dalton Feddick 20-124, Ty Falteisek 20-106, Cade Faber 10-51, Mason Wellman 4-27, Jair Menjivar 2-10, Team 7-36. Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 5-49, Kirklan Thompson 6-26, #10 2-23, Gabe Gunderson 2-2. Passing—Abbotsford: Dalton Feddick 2-4-20-1-0. Gilman: Gabe Gunderson 8-21-113-1-2, Brayden Boie 1-1-7-0-0. Receiving—Abbotsford: Cade Faber 1-17, Ty Falteisek 1-3. Gilman: Blake Wisocky 5-47, Kade Kroeplin 1-51, Bryson Keepers 1-14, Ethan Person 1-7, Kirklan Thompson 1-1. Total Yards—Abbotsford: 354-20-374. Gilman: 100-120-220.

