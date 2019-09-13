Scores
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Menomonie
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Superior
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Chippewa Falls
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Hudson
|1
|1
|1
|3
|River Falls
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Eau Claire North
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Rice Lake
|0
|2
|0
|4
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls 16, Rice Lake 12
Superior 21, Eau Claire Memorial 9
Hudson 56, Eau Claire North 20
Menomonie 21, River Falls 7
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Colby
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Spencer/Columbus
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Cadott
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Osseo-Fairchild
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Altoona
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Fall Creek
|0
|4
|0
|4
Friday's Games
Cadott 14, Neillsville/Granton 0
Spencer/Columbus 47, Stanley-Boyd 14
Eau Claire Regis 48, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Altoona 34, Fall Creek 8
Spring Valley 39, Colby 0
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Northwestern
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Cumberland
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Hayward
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Ladysmith
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Saint Croix Falls
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Spooner
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Barron
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Cameron
|0
|4
|0
|4
Friday's Games
Bloomer 52, Hayward 26
Ladysmith 47, Cameron 12
Spooner 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 13
Northwestern 37, Cumberland 6
Saint Croix Falls 63, Barron 14
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Unity
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Webster
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Clear Lake
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Turtle Lake
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Grantsburg
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Flambeau
|0
|2
|1
|3
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 32, Turtle Lake 30
Clear Lake 33, Elmwood/Plum City 8
Webster 26, Flambeau 20
Unity 20, Grantsburg 7
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Luck
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Frederic
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Prairie Farm
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Alma Center Lincoln
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Bruce
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Clayton
|0
|2
|1
|3
|New Auburn
|0
|2
|2
|2
Friday's Games
Prairie Farm 20, New Auburn 18
Luck 74, Bruce 0
Alma Center Lincoln 38, Clayton 18
Fredreic 40, Mellen 0
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Athens
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Greenwood
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Thorp
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Loyal
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Gilman
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Owen-Withee
|0
|2
|0
|4
Thursday's Game
Loyal at Wis. Rapids Assumption, postponed to Saturday
Friday's Games
Abbotsford 32, Gilman 13
Athens 18, Thorp 12
Greenwood 40, Owen-Withee 6
State Scores
Amherst 52, Shiocton 0
Appleton East 48, Oshkosh North 7
Auburndale 56, Tomahawk 6
Baldwin-Woodville 16, New Richmond 14
Bangor 55, Necedah 6
Bay Port 42, Green Bay Southwest 0
Belmont 43, Wisconsin Heights 16
Brookfield Central 24, Germantown 7
Brookwood 35, Hillsboro 0
Cambridge 20, Watertown Luther Prep 10
Catholic Central 20, Shoreland Lutheran 6
Chequamegon 38, Sturgeon Bay 8
Chilton 35, Two Rivers 0
Clear Lake 33, Elmwood/Plum City 8
Coleman 44, Southern Door 0
Darlington 36, Iowa-Grant 0
De Soto 23, Highland 6
DeForest 61, Portage 0
Denmark 41, Green Bay West 0
Edgerton 42, Clinton 0
Fall River 14, Pacelli 8
Florence 60, Sevastopol 0
Fond du Lac 55, D.C. Everest 7
Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Little Chute 7
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 68, Wisconsin Dells 13
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 14, Lena 0
Greenfield 45, Brown Deer 8
Holmen 41, La Crosse Central 18
Hortonville 57, Kingsford, Mich. 13
Hudson 56, Eau Claire North 20
Kaukauna 35, Marshfield 7
Kenosha Tremper 20, Racine Case 7
Kiel 48, Valders 0
Laconia 43, Poynette 14
Lakeside Lutheran 40, Marshall 6
Lancaster 47, Luther 7
Madison Memorial 28, Middleton 11
Manawa 46, Oconto 6
Manitowoc Lincoln 28, Sheboygan North 7
Marquette University 24, Wauwatosa West 0
Mauston 7, Black River Falls 0
Mayville 31, North Fond du Lac 7
Medford Area 49, Lakeland 7
Menomonee Falls 9, Brookfield East 7
Milwaukee Obama SCTE 42, Milwaukee North 6
Mineral Point 42, Fennimore 15
Mondovi 59, Colfax 0
Mosinee 41, Merrill 7
New Holstein 35, Roncalli 6
Onalaska 50, La Crosse Logan 6
Oostburg 14, Ozaukee 7
Oregon 35, Edgewood 0
Osceola 14, Somerset 12
Prescott 35, Amery 0
Pulaski 31, Green Bay Preble 0
Southwestern 53, Boscobel 0
Sparta 28, Tomah 14
Spooner 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 13
Spring Valley 39, Colby 0
Stratford 46, Columbus 0
Waterford 47, Wilmot Union 14
Waunakee 44, Mount Horeb 0
Waunakee 44, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0
Whitnall 42, South Milwaukee 0
Wisconsin Lutheran 57, Pius XI Catholic 13
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 18, Iola-Scandinavia 8
Wrightstown 46, Oconto Falls 13
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 16, Rice Lake 12
|Chi-Hi
|0
|14
|0
|2
|16
|Rice Lake
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
First Quarter—Rice Lake: Jayden Perkins 32 pass from Tyson Tomesh (Pass failed), 5:02.
Second Quarter—Rice Lake: Zack Fisher 3 run (Pass failed), 9:38.
Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 9 run (Jack Meyer kick), 7:54.
Chi-Hi: Ben Carani 14 pass from Hayden Goodman (Jack Meyer kick), 0:52.
Fourth Quarter—Chi-Hi: Safety 1:07.
Rushing—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 21-112, Tyler Bohland 15-80, Bohde Torkelson 6-17, Hayden Goodman 6-5. Rice Lake: Tyson Tomesh 11-65, Zack Fisher 21-64, Jayden Perkins 8-24, Hunter Heller 2-14, Bradley Hackel 1-4, Andy Farm 3-3. Passing—Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 2-7-11-1-1. Rice Lake: Tyson Tomesh 6-17-77-1-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Ben Carani 1-14, Ben Steinmetz 1-(-3). Rice Lake: Alex Belongia 4-39, Jayden Perkins 1-32, Hunter Heller 1-6. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 48(214)-11-225. Rice Lake: 174-77-251.
Bloomer 56, Hayward 28
|Hayward
|0
|6
|6
|14
|28
|Bloomer
|6
|32
|8
|6
|52
First Quarter—Bloomer: Ethan Rothbauer 59 run (Conversion failed).
Second Quarter—Hayward: Nate Sorensen 1 run (Conversion failed).
Bloomer: Leif Iverson 37 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Conversion failed).
Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 9 run (Conversion failed).
Bloomer: Ethan Rothbauer 50 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Conversion failed).
Bloomer: Ethan Rothbauer 15 run (Conversion failed).
Bloomer: Leif Iverson 67 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Carter Rubenzer run).
Third Quarter—Hayward: Nate Sorensen 6 run (Conversion failed).
Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 76 kickoff return (Iverson run).
Fourth Quarter—Hayward: Nate Sorensen 6 run (Conversion good).
Bloomer: Colton Buchli 1 run (Conversion failed).
Hayward: Calvin Mansheim 25 run (Failed conversion).
Rushing—Hayward: Nate Sorensen 35-169, Chase Briggs 1-40, Calvin Mansheim 1-25, Danny Toles 5-16, Nick Hadley 3-11, Austin Wessel 2-1. Bloomer: Leif Iverson 10-113, Ethan Rothbauer 5-102, Carter Rubenzer 6-36, Colton Buchli 6-21, Isaiah LaGesse 4-7, David Tallman 2-6, Team 2(-3). Passing—Hayward: Austin Wessel 8-22-113-0-0. Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 7-16-195-3-0. Receiving—Hayward: #12 2-35, Adam King 1-29, Louie Kolkind 3-27, Danny Toles 1-12, Nate Sorensen 1-10. Bloomer: Leif Iverson 4-139, Ethan Rothbauer 1-50, Carter Rubenzer 1-8, Dalton Grambo 1-(-2). Total Yards—Hayward: 262-113-375. Bloomer: 282-195-477.
Spencer/Columbus 47, Stanley-Boyd 14
|Spencer/Columbus
|16
|6
|12
|13
|47
|Stanley-Boyd
|0
|7
|7
|0
|14
First Quarter—S/C: Austin Bacon 5 run (Bacon run), 5:29.
S/C: Eden Jacobson 2 run (Jacobson run), 1:57.
Second Quarter—S/C: Bacon 2 run (Run failed), 7:57.
S-B: Cooper Nichols 86 kickoff return (Mikey Karlen kick), 7:43.
Third Quarter—S/C: Jacobson 2 run (Conversion failed), 8:35.
S/C: Bacon 4 run (Conversion failed), 4:38.
S-B: Carsen Hause 2 run (Karlen kick), 2:16.
Fourth Quarter—S/C: Will Schlafke 4 pass from Riemer, (Zach Dunbar kick), 1:38.
S/C: Ty Woodkey INT return (Conversion failed), 0:37.
Rushing—Spencer/Columbus: Austin Bacon 32-128, Eden Jacobson 33-127. Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 4-42. Passing—Spencer/Columbus: Stratman 5-9-48-0-0. Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 7-17-24-0-2. Receiving—Spencer/Columbus: Ty Woodkey 1-25, Austin Bacon 2-31. Stanley-Boyd: Brady Ingersoll 1-9. Total Yards—Spencer/Columbus: 297-64-361. Stanley-Boyd: 84-24-108.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 32, Turtle Lake 30
|Turtle Lake
|8
|14
|8
|0
|30
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|6
|12
|8
|6
|32
First Quarter—LH/C: Josh Jones 31 run (Run failed), 7:42.
TL: Lucas Torgerson 75 kickoff return (Casey Kahl pass from Adam Waite), 7:28.
Second Quarter—TL: Brendan Strenke 53 pass from Adam Wait), (Casey Kahl pass from Adam Wait), 7:12.
LH/C: Kaden Crank 6 pass from Kaden Kinney (Run failed), 3:20.
TL: Toby Kahl 55 pass from Adam Waite (Run failed), 0:42.
Third Quarter—TL: Dylan Nitchey 2 run (Dylan Nitchey run), 5:21.
LH/C: Aden Story 41 run (Josh Jones pass from Kaden Kinney), 2:34.
Fourth Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 2 run (Run failed), 1:04.
Rushing—Turtle Lake: Dylan Nitchey 7-48, Lucas Torgerson 5-44, Adam Waite 6-42. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Aden Story 20-102, Tate Sauerwein 20-101, Kaden Kinney 13-29, Josh Jones 1-31, Brock Flater 1-5, Team 1(-2). Passing—Turtle Lake: Adam Waite 11-19-162-2-1. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Josh Jones 1-1-55-1-0, Tate Sauerwein 1-2-25-0-0, Kaden Kinney 3-6-6-1-0. Receiving—Turtle Lake: Brendan Strenke 1-53, Casey Kahl 3-46, Cole Duffee 1-44, Dylan Nitchey 4-27, Lucas Torgerson 1-6, Blake Thill 1(-2). Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Brock Flater 1-55, Kaden Crank 2-31, Tate Sauerwein 2-0. Total Yards—Turtle Lake: 106-162-268. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 266-86-354
Abbotsford 32, Gilman 13
|Abbotsford
|13
|6
|6
|7
|32
|New Auburn
|7
|6
|0
|0
|13
First Quarter—Gilman: Kirklan Thompson 7 run (Kick good).
Abbotsford: Dalton Feddick 3 run (Kick failed).
Abbotsford: Dalton Feddick 6 run (Kick good).
Second Quarter—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 51 pass from Gabe Gunderson (Kick failed).
Abbotsford: Dalton Feddick 6 run (Kick failed).
Third Quarter—Abbotsford: Mason Wellman 1 run (Kick failed).
Fourth Quarter—Abbotsford: Cade Faber 17 pas from Dalton Feddick (Martin Aguilera kick).
Rushing—Abbotsford: Dalton Feddick 20-124, Ty Falteisek 20-106, Cade Faber 10-51, Mason Wellman 4-27, Jair Menjivar 2-10, Team 7-36. Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 5-49, Kirklan Thompson 6-26, #10 2-23, Gabe Gunderson 2-2. Passing—Abbotsford: Dalton Feddick 2-4-20-1-0. Gilman: Gabe Gunderson 8-21-113-1-2, Brayden Boie 1-1-7-0-0. Receiving—Abbotsford: Cade Faber 1-17, Ty Falteisek 1-3. Gilman: Blake Wisocky 5-47, Kade Kroeplin 1-51, Bryson Keepers 1-14, Ethan Person 1-7, Kirklan Thompson 1-1. Total Yards—Abbotsford: 354-20-374. Gilman: 100-120-220.