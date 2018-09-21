Local Scoreboard: Friday, September 21

Scores
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hudson
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Menomonie
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Rice Lake
|3
|1
|5
|1
|River Falls
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Superior
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Chippewa Falls
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Eau Claire North
|0
|4
|0
|6
Friday's Games
Superior 26, Chippewa Falls 7
Rice Lake 52, Eau Claire North 6
Menomonie 20, Hudson 17
River Falls 48, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|5
|0
|6
|0
|Spencer/Columbus
|5
|0
|6
|0
|Colby
|4
|1
|5
|1
|Stanley-Boyd
|3
|2
|4
|2
|Cadott
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Fall Creek
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|4
|1
|5
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1
|4
|1
|5
|Altoona
|1
|5
|1
|5
Friday's Games
Cadott 20, Fall Creek 19
Stanley-Boyd 14, Osseo-Fairchild 12
Spencer/Columbus 41, Colby 0
Neillsville/Granton 14, Altoona 7
Eau Claire Regis 42, Durand 6
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Northwestern
|4
|0
|6
|0
|Cumberland
|3
|1
|4
|2
|Spooner
|3
|1
|4
|2
|Bloomer
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Hayward
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Ladysmith
|1
|3
|1
|4
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Barron
|0
|4
|1
|5
Friday's Games
Cumberland 36, Bloomer 22
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 27, Barron 14
Spooner 30, Ladysmith 6
Northwestern 43, Hayward 16
North Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|North Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grantsburg
|4
|0
|6
|0
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Unity
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Webster
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Saint Croix Falls
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Cameron
|0
|3
|0
|6
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 54, Saint Croix Falls 28
Webster 50, Cameron 13
Grantsburg 49, Unity 6
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Luck
|3
|0
|6
|0
|Prairie Farm
|2
|1
|5
|1
|Clayton
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Frederic
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Bruce
|1
|2
|4
|2
|New Auburn
|1
|3
|1
|5
Friday's Games
Frederic 36, New Auburn 8
Clayton 44, Prairie Farm 20
Bruce 82, Mercer/Butternut 44
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|4
|0
|5
|1
|Loyal
|4
|0
|5
|1
|Gilman
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Greenwood
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Athens
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Owen-Withee
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Thorp
|0
|4
|0
|5
Friday's Games
Owen-Withee 53, Thorp 14
Abbotsford 41, Greenwood 14
Loyal 54, Athens 26
Saturday's Game
Gilman at Wis. Rapids Assumption
Box Scores
Superior 26, Chi-Hi 7
|Superior
|0
|0
|6
|20
|26
|Chi-Hi
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
Third Quarter—S: Jarrett Gronski 2 run (Kick failed), 6:43.
Fourth Quarter—CH: Matt Pomietlo 4 run (Nathan Custer kick), 11:19.
S: Gronski 2 run (Run failed), 6:32.
S: Gronski 2 run (Nate Peterson kick), 4:36.
S: Gronski 66 run (Peterson kick), 1:32.
Rushing—Superior: Jarrett Gronski 24-203, Caden Stone 13-46, Brennan Morrissey 1-2, Cody Kurki 1-(-4). Chi-Hi: Matt Pomietlo 20-95, Tyler Bohland 10-7, Nolan Hutzler 7-7, JD Czech 2-5, Joe Forster 1-0. Passing—Superior: Jarrett Gronski 3-10-19-0-2. Chi-Hi: Nolan Hutzler 12-28-115-0-2. Receiving—Superior: James Bronson 2-14, Brady Herbst 1-5. Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 5-55, Matt Pomietlo 4-46, Tyler Bohland 2-9, JD Czech 1-5. Total Yards—Superior: 247-19-266. Chi-Hi: 114-115-229.
Cadott 20, Fall Creek 19
|Fall Creek
|13
|0
|6
|0
|19
|Cadott
|0
|8
|6
|6
|20
First Quarter— FC: Joseph Kinderman 47 run (Brady Nicks kick), 10:43.
FC: Kinderman 62 pass from Hayden Goodman (kick failed), 4:50.
Second Quarter— CAD: Gavin Tegels 8 pass from Mason Poehls (Coy Bowe run), 4:48.
Third Quarter—CAD: Brady Spaeth 3 run (run failed), 7:53.
FC: Nolan Hellegers 79 pass from Goodman (run failed), 2:20.
Fourth Quarter— CAD: Poehls 2 run (run failed), 9:57.
Rushing—Fall Creek: Kinderman 11-67, Peyton Mayer 2-7, Taylor Anders 4-5, Goodman 4-(−13). Cadott: Spaeth 15-75, Bowe 12-48, Nelson Wahl 3-10, Poehls 4-6, CJ Spath 2-2, Gavin Tegels 1-(−2). Passing—Fall Creek: Goodman 6-13-159-2-0. Cadott: Poehls 6-9-83-1-1, Bowe 7-11-76-0-0. Receiving—Fall Creek: Hellegers 4-93. Kinderman 1-62, Anders 1-4. Cadott: Wahl 6-68, Bowe 2-26, Tegels 3-22, Noah Kahl 1-21, Zak Schofield 1-11. Total Yards—Fall Creek: 86-135-246. Cadott: 134-148-282.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 54, Saint Croix Falls 28
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|12
|0
|28
|14
|54
|Saint Croix Falls
|8
|14
|0
|6
|28
First Quarter—LH/C: Luke Geist 1 run (Failed conversion).
LH/C: Geist 28 run (Failed conversion).
Third Quarter—LH/C: Josh Jones 82 kickoff return (Geist run).
LH/C: Kaden Kinney 8 pass from Geist (Failed conversion).
LH/C: Geist 1 run (failed conversion).
LH/C: Wyatt Viegut 50 run (Geist run).
Fourth Quarter—LH/C: Talon Yeager 47 pass from Geist (Jordan Spegal kick).
LH/C: Geist 29 run (Spegal kick).
Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Luke Geist 15-87, Wyatt Viegut 9-70, Josh Jones 1-43, Aden Story 4-11, Tate Sauerwein 3-7, C.Minnick 1-5, Caleb Johnson 1-1, Kaden Kinney 3-(-5). Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Luke Geist 5-8-108-1-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Talon Yeager 1-47, Kaden Kinney 2-31, Tate Sauerwein 1-16Aden Story 1-14. Total Yards—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 239-107-346. Saint Croix Falls: 237-18-255.
Frederic 36, New Auburn 8
|Frederic
|6
|16
|14
|0
|36
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
First Quarter—F: Landon Johnson 65 pass from Oscar Lahti (Conversion failed), 1:10.
Second Quarter—F: Adam Menke 18 pass from Lahti, (Johnson run), 11:07.
F: Johnson 22 run (Andrew Tinman run), 6:36.
Third Quarter—F: Tinman 32 run (conversion failed), 10:23
F: Johnson 60 pass from Lahti (Tinman run), 7:57.
Fourth Quarter—NA: Wyatt Gotham 4 run (Gotham run), 5:41.
Rushing—Frederic: Landon Johnson 21-131. New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 15-54, Nick Walker 6-86, Zachary Fedie 6-19. Passing—Frederic: Oscar Lahti 5-6-153-3-0. New Auburn: Domonic Johnson 0-5-0-0-0. Receiving—Frederic: Landon Johnson 2-125. Total Yards—Frederic: 139-153-297. New Auburn: 211-0-211.
