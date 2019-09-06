{{featured_button_text}}
Football Stock Photo

Scores

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Eau Claire Memorial 1 0 3 0
Menomonie 1 0 3 0
Superior 1 0 3 0
River Falls 1 0 2 1
Hudson 0 1 0 3
Chippewa Falls 0 1 0 3
Eau Claire North 0 1 0 3
Rice Lake 0 1 0 3

Friday's Games

Menomonie 42, Chippewa Falls 18

Eau Claire Memorial 21, Rice Lake 16

River Falls 34, Hudson 20

Superior 49, Eau Claire North 7

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Colby 3 0 3 0
Eau Claire Regis 3 0 3 0
Osseo-Fairchild 2 1 2 1
Neillsville/Granton 1 1 2 1
Spencer/Columbus 1 1 1 2
Stanley-Boyd 1 1 2 1
Cadott 1 2 1 2
Altoona 0 3 0 3
Fall Creek 0 3 0 3

Thursday's Game

Eau Claire Regis 42, Stanley-Boyd 8

Friday's Games

Osseo-Fairchild 28, Cadott 12

Colby 65, Altoona 0

Spencer/Columbus 55, Fall Creek 0

Neillsville/Granton 41, Colfax 0

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Bloomer 3 0 3 0
Cumberland 3 0 3 0
Northwestern 3 0 3 0
Hayward 2 1 2 1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1 2 1 2
Ladysmith 1 2 1 2
Saint Croix Falls 1 2 1 2
Spooner 1 2 1 2
Barron 0 3 0 3
Cameron 0 3 0 3

Friday's Games

Bloomer 50, Spooner 15

Saint Croix Falls 55, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14

Cumberland 50, Barron 0

Hayward 56, Cameron 8

Northwestern 42, Ladysmith 0

Lakeland Conference Football Standings

Lakeland W L W L
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 1 0 2 1
Turtle Lake 1 0 3 0
Unity 1 0 2 1
Webster 1 0 2 0
Clear Lake 0 1 2 1
Elmwood/Plum City 0 1 1 2
Grantsburg 0 1 1 2
Flambeau 0 1 0 3

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 14, Clear Lake 8

Turtle Lake 32, Grantsburg 20

Unity 49, Flambeau 6

Webster 26, Elmwood/Plum City 6

8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings

8-Man South Lakeland W L W L
Bruce 1 0 3 0
Frederic 1 0 1 2
Luck 1 0 3 0
Prairie Farm 0 0 2 1
Alma Center Lincoln 0 1 1 2
Clayton 0 1 1 2
New Auburn 0 1 2 1

Thursday's Game

Prairie Farm 48, Winter 6

Friday's Games

Bruce 20, New Auburn 16

Luck 54, Clayton 16

Frederic 49, Alma Center Lincoln 24

Cloverwood Conference Football Standings

Cloverwood W L W L
Abbotsford 1 0 3 0
Athens 1 0 2 1
Greenwood 1 0 3 0
Thorp 1 0 2 1
Gilman 0 1 2 1
Loyal 0 1 0 3
Owen-Withee 0 1 0 3
Wis. Rapids Assumption 0 1 0 3

Friday's Games

Greenwood 26, Gilman 20 (OT)

Thorp 48, Wis. Rapids Assumption 20

Abbotsford 35, Loyal 28

Athens 55, Owen-Withee 32

Box Scores

Menomonie 42, Chi-Hi 18

Menomonie14217042
Chi-Hi01081818

First Quarter—M: Will Ockler 1 run (Kick failed), 4:49.

M: DeVauntaye Parker 6 run (Dylan Boecker pass from Tyler Werner), 2:45.

Second Quarter—CH: Jack Meyer 28 FG, 9:55.

M: Davis Barthen 56 pass from Ryan Kahl (Kaleb Kazmarek kick), 8:34.

CH: Ben Steinmetz 66 run (Meyer kick), 8:17.

M: Davis Barthen 46 punt return (Kazmarek kick), 4:00.

M: Kaleb Miller 30 pass from Tyler Werner (Kazmarek kick), 2:16.

Third Quarter—M: Brock Thornton 13 pass from Tyler Werner (Kazmarek kick), 7:19.

CH: Ben Steinmetz 3 run (Hayden Goodman run), 4:15.

Rushing—Menomonie: DeVauntaye Parker 5-21, Caleb Hueman 6-16, Max Sample 3-13, Trent Weber 3-10, Brooks Brewer 5-6, Will Ockler 1-1, Ryan Kahl 1(-1), Reed Styer 4(-5), Tyler Werner 2(-8), Gavin Exner 1(-11). Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 9-96, Hayden Goodman 13-63, Ben Carani 1-5, Bohde Torkelson 2-1, Tyler Bohland 4-1, Bad Snap 2(-26). Passing—Menomonie: Tyler Werner 13-15-197-2-0, Ryan Kahl 7-10-131-1-0. Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman: 11-21-111-0-1. Receiving—Menomonie: Davis Barthen 7-117, Brock Thornton 4-66, Jaylen Wright 2-53, Dylan Boecker 4-44, Kaleb Miller 1-30, DeVauntaye Parker 2-29. Chi-Hi: Tyler Bohland 5-63, Ben Carani 4-37, Kaleb Xiong 1-10, Ben Steinmetz 1-1. Total Yards—Menomonie: 42-328-370. Chi-Hi: 141-111-252.

Bloomer 50, Spooner 15

Bloomer62222050
Spooner807015

First Quarter—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 63 run (Conversion failed).

Spooner: Jack Meiser 3 run (Jackson Bassett run).

Second Quarter—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 2 run (Iverson run).

Bloomer: Ethan Rothbauer 22 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Iverson run).

Bloomer: Connor Crane 25 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Conversion failed).

Third Quarter—Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 34 run (Conversion failed).

Spooner: #5 34 pass from Connor Childs (Andrew Nauertz kick).

Bloomer: Dalton Grambo 9 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Iverson run).

Bloomer: Colton Buchli 32 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Grambo run).

Rushing—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 8-83, Carter Rubenzer 4-52, Ethan Rothbauer 1-8, Colton Buchli 4-2, Isaiah LaGesse 2(-4), Team 2-(-2). Spooner: Jack Meiser 18-82, #7 8-28. Jackson Bassett 6-26, T.Kissack 2-10, C.Beach 1-9, A. Hotchkiss 1-3, N. Christianson 3-1, #30 1-0, S. Allatt 2-0, A. Daniels 1-0, Connor Childs 3(-1), D. Pfaff 1(-1), Team 1-2. Passing—Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 11-17-246-4-1. Spooner: Connor Childs 7-11-92-1-0. Receiving—Bloomer: Dalton Grambo 5-74, Leif Iverson 1-60, Carter Rubenzer 2-33, Colton Buchli 1-32, Connor Crane 1-25, Ethan Rothbauer 1-22. Spooner: #5 2-41, N. Christianson 3-36, A. Hotchkiss 1-9, D. Pfaff 1-6. Total Yards—Bloomer: 139-246-385. Spooner: 159-92-251.

Osseo-Fairchild 28, Cadott 12

O-F1406828
Cadott066012

First Quarter—O-F: Brice Shimon 75 kickoff return (Conversion failed).

O-F: Bret Kosta 14 pass from Jackson Johnson (conversion good), 2:04.

Second Quarter—Cadott: Brady Spaeth 1 run (Conversion failed), 1:16.

Third Quarter—Cadott: Brady Spaeth 1 run (Conversion failed), 6:15.

O-F: Garrett Koxlien 25 pass from Jackson Johnson (Conversion failed).

Fourth Quarter—O-F: Brice Shimon 57 run (Conversion good).

Rushing—Osseo-Fairchild: Brice Shimon 17-78. Cadott: Brady Spaeth 27-139, Nelson Wahl 23-99, Michael Pecha 2-3. Passing—Osseo-Fairchild: Jackson Johnson 9-12-139-2-0. Receiving—Osseo-Fairchild: Ryan Myhers 4-74, Garrett Koxlien 2-40, Bret Kostka 3-24. Total Yards—Osseo-Fairchild: 82-127-209. Cadott: 241-23-264.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 14, Clear Lake 8

LH/C0001414
Chi-Hi80008

First Quarter—Clear Lake: 12 yard touchdown run (Conversion successful).

Fourth Quarter—LH/C: Kaden Kinney 10 run (Conversion failed).

LH/C: Kaden Kinney 1 run (Kinney run).

Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 22-95, Kaden Kinney 11-33, Aden Story 6-17, Josh Jones 1-16, Brock Flater 3-1, Team 3(-11). Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Kaden Kinney 3-8-25-0-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Caleb Balow 1-13, Brock Flater 1-10, Kaden Crank 1-2. Total Yards—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 151-25-176. Clear Lake: 78-27-105.

Greenwood 26, Gilman 20 (OT)

Gilman00146020
Greenwood02000626

Second Quarter—Greenwood: Westen Schmitz 10 pass from Cooper Bredlau (Conversion good), 10:20. 

Greenwood: Quinten Meyes 63 pass from Bredlau (conversion failed), 7:01.

Greenwood: Westen Schmitz 16 pass from Cooper Bredlau (conversion failed) 1:31.

Third Quarter—Gilman: Gabe Gunderson 24 run, 5:50.

Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 40 pass from Gabe Gunderson, 0:49.

Fourth Quarter—Gilman: Gabe Gunderson 20 run (Kick blocked), 0:17.

Overtime—Greenwood: Xander Hinker 13 pass from Cooper Bredlau (Conversion failed).

Rushing—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 16-74, Gabe Gunderson 18-69, Grady Kroeplin 5-36, Brayden Boie 3-10, Kirklan Thompson 1-8. Greenwood: Wyatt Artac 22-99, Xander Hinker 2-16, Cooper Bredlau 7-9, Sullivan Whitford 3-8, Jesus Mendez 1-5, Andrew Morrow 1-4. Passing—Gilman: Gabe Gunderson 6-17-138-1-2. Greenwood: Cooper Bredlau 9-15-191-4-0. Receiving—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 4-105, Ethan Person 1-25, Bryson Keepers 1-8. Greenwood: Westen Schmitz 7-160, Sullivan Whitford 1-18, Xander Hinker 1-13. Total Yards—Gilman: 227-138-335. Greenwood: 156-191-348.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0