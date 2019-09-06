Scores
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Menomonie
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Superior
|1
|0
|3
|0
|River Falls
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Hudson
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Eau Claire North
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Rice Lake
|0
|1
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Menomonie 42, Chippewa Falls 18
Eau Claire Memorial 21, Rice Lake 16
River Falls 34, Hudson 20
Superior 49, Eau Claire North 7
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Colby
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Osseo-Fairchild
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Spencer/Columbus
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Cadott
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Altoona
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Fall Creek
|0
|3
|0
|3
Thursday's Game
Eau Claire Regis 42, Stanley-Boyd 8
Friday's Games
Osseo-Fairchild 28, Cadott 12
Colby 65, Altoona 0
Spencer/Columbus 55, Fall Creek 0
Neillsville/Granton 41, Colfax 0
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Cumberland
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Northwestern
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Hayward
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Ladysmith
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Saint Croix Falls
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Spooner
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Barron
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Cameron
|0
|3
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Bloomer 50, Spooner 15
Saint Croix Falls 55, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14
Cumberland 50, Barron 0
Hayward 56, Cameron 8
Northwestern 42, Ladysmith 0
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Turtle Lake
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Unity
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Webster
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Clear Lake
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Grantsburg
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Flambeau
|0
|1
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 14, Clear Lake 8
Turtle Lake 32, Grantsburg 20
Unity 49, Flambeau 6
Webster 26, Elmwood/Plum City 6
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bruce
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Frederic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Luck
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Prairie Farm
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Clayton
|0
|1
|1
|2
|New Auburn
|0
|1
|2
|1
Thursday's Game
Prairie Farm 48, Winter 6
Friday's Games
Bruce 20, New Auburn 16
Luck 54, Clayton 16
Frederic 49, Alma Center Lincoln 24
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Athens
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Greenwood
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Thorp
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Gilman
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Loyal
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Owen-Withee
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|0
|1
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Greenwood 26, Gilman 20 (OT)
Thorp 48, Wis. Rapids Assumption 20
Abbotsford 35, Loyal 28
Athens 55, Owen-Withee 32
Box Scores
Menomonie 42, Chi-Hi 18
|Menomonie
|14
|21
|7
|0
|42
|Chi-Hi
|0
|10
|8
|18
|18
First Quarter—M: Will Ockler 1 run (Kick failed), 4:49.
M: DeVauntaye Parker 6 run (Dylan Boecker pass from Tyler Werner), 2:45.
Second Quarter—CH: Jack Meyer 28 FG, 9:55.
M: Davis Barthen 56 pass from Ryan Kahl (Kaleb Kazmarek kick), 8:34.
CH: Ben Steinmetz 66 run (Meyer kick), 8:17.
M: Davis Barthen 46 punt return (Kazmarek kick), 4:00.
M: Kaleb Miller 30 pass from Tyler Werner (Kazmarek kick), 2:16.
Third Quarter—M: Brock Thornton 13 pass from Tyler Werner (Kazmarek kick), 7:19.
CH: Ben Steinmetz 3 run (Hayden Goodman run), 4:15.
Rushing—Menomonie: DeVauntaye Parker 5-21, Caleb Hueman 6-16, Max Sample 3-13, Trent Weber 3-10, Brooks Brewer 5-6, Will Ockler 1-1, Ryan Kahl 1(-1), Reed Styer 4(-5), Tyler Werner 2(-8), Gavin Exner 1(-11). Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 9-96, Hayden Goodman 13-63, Ben Carani 1-5, Bohde Torkelson 2-1, Tyler Bohland 4-1, Bad Snap 2(-26). Passing—Menomonie: Tyler Werner 13-15-197-2-0, Ryan Kahl 7-10-131-1-0. Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman: 11-21-111-0-1. Receiving—Menomonie: Davis Barthen 7-117, Brock Thornton 4-66, Jaylen Wright 2-53, Dylan Boecker 4-44, Kaleb Miller 1-30, DeVauntaye Parker 2-29. Chi-Hi: Tyler Bohland 5-63, Ben Carani 4-37, Kaleb Xiong 1-10, Ben Steinmetz 1-1. Total Yards—Menomonie: 42-328-370. Chi-Hi: 141-111-252.
Bloomer 50, Spooner 15
|Bloomer
|6
|22
|22
|0
|50
|Spooner
|8
|0
|7
|0
|15
First Quarter—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 63 run (Conversion failed).
Spooner: Jack Meiser 3 run (Jackson Bassett run).
Second Quarter—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 2 run (Iverson run).
Bloomer: Ethan Rothbauer 22 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Iverson run).
Bloomer: Connor Crane 25 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Conversion failed).
Third Quarter—Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 34 run (Conversion failed).
Spooner: #5 34 pass from Connor Childs (Andrew Nauertz kick).
Bloomer: Dalton Grambo 9 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Iverson run).
Bloomer: Colton Buchli 32 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Grambo run).
Rushing—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 8-83, Carter Rubenzer 4-52, Ethan Rothbauer 1-8, Colton Buchli 4-2, Isaiah LaGesse 2(-4), Team 2-(-2). Spooner: Jack Meiser 18-82, #7 8-28. Jackson Bassett 6-26, T.Kissack 2-10, C.Beach 1-9, A. Hotchkiss 1-3, N. Christianson 3-1, #30 1-0, S. Allatt 2-0, A. Daniels 1-0, Connor Childs 3(-1), D. Pfaff 1(-1), Team 1-2. Passing—Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 11-17-246-4-1. Spooner: Connor Childs 7-11-92-1-0. Receiving—Bloomer: Dalton Grambo 5-74, Leif Iverson 1-60, Carter Rubenzer 2-33, Colton Buchli 1-32, Connor Crane 1-25, Ethan Rothbauer 1-22. Spooner: #5 2-41, N. Christianson 3-36, A. Hotchkiss 1-9, D. Pfaff 1-6. Total Yards—Bloomer: 139-246-385. Spooner: 159-92-251.
Osseo-Fairchild 28, Cadott 12
|O-F
|14
|0
|6
|8
|28
|Cadott
|0
|6
|6
|0
|12
First Quarter—O-F: Brice Shimon 75 kickoff return (Conversion failed).
O-F: Bret Kosta 14 pass from Jackson Johnson (conversion good), 2:04.
Second Quarter—Cadott: Brady Spaeth 1 run (Conversion failed), 1:16.
Third Quarter—Cadott: Brady Spaeth 1 run (Conversion failed), 6:15.
O-F: Garrett Koxlien 25 pass from Jackson Johnson (Conversion failed).
Fourth Quarter—O-F: Brice Shimon 57 run (Conversion good).
Rushing—Osseo-Fairchild: Brice Shimon 17-78. Cadott: Brady Spaeth 27-139, Nelson Wahl 23-99, Michael Pecha 2-3. Passing—Osseo-Fairchild: Jackson Johnson 9-12-139-2-0. Receiving—Osseo-Fairchild: Ryan Myhers 4-74, Garrett Koxlien 2-40, Bret Kostka 3-24. Total Yards—Osseo-Fairchild: 82-127-209. Cadott: 241-23-264.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 14, Clear Lake 8
|LH/C
|0
|0
|0
|14
|14
|Chi-Hi
|8
|0
|0
|0
|8
First Quarter—Clear Lake: 12 yard touchdown run (Conversion successful).
Fourth Quarter—LH/C: Kaden Kinney 10 run (Conversion failed).
LH/C: Kaden Kinney 1 run (Kinney run).
Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 22-95, Kaden Kinney 11-33, Aden Story 6-17, Josh Jones 1-16, Brock Flater 3-1, Team 3(-11). Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Kaden Kinney 3-8-25-0-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Caleb Balow 1-13, Brock Flater 1-10, Kaden Crank 1-2. Total Yards—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 151-25-176. Clear Lake: 78-27-105.
Greenwood 26, Gilman 20 (OT)
|Gilman
|0
|0
|14
|6
|0
|20
|Greenwood
|0
|20
|0
|0
|6
|26
Second Quarter—Greenwood: Westen Schmitz 10 pass from Cooper Bredlau (Conversion good), 10:20.
Greenwood: Quinten Meyes 63 pass from Bredlau (conversion failed), 7:01.
Greenwood: Westen Schmitz 16 pass from Cooper Bredlau (conversion failed) 1:31.
Third Quarter—Gilman: Gabe Gunderson 24 run, 5:50.
Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 40 pass from Gabe Gunderson, 0:49.
Fourth Quarter—Gilman: Gabe Gunderson 20 run (Kick blocked), 0:17.
Overtime—Greenwood: Xander Hinker 13 pass from Cooper Bredlau (Conversion failed).
Rushing—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 16-74, Gabe Gunderson 18-69, Grady Kroeplin 5-36, Brayden Boie 3-10, Kirklan Thompson 1-8. Greenwood: Wyatt Artac 22-99, Xander Hinker 2-16, Cooper Bredlau 7-9, Sullivan Whitford 3-8, Jesus Mendez 1-5, Andrew Morrow 1-4. Passing—Gilman: Gabe Gunderson 6-17-138-1-2. Greenwood: Cooper Bredlau 9-15-191-4-0. Receiving—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 4-105, Ethan Person 1-25, Bryson Keepers 1-8. Greenwood: Westen Schmitz 7-160, Sullivan Whitford 1-18, Xander Hinker 1-13. Total Yards—Gilman: 227-138-335. Greenwood: 156-191-348.