Scores
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hudson
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Rice Lake
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1
|1
|2
|2
|River Falls
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Menomonie
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Superior
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Eau Claire North
|0
|2
|0
|4
Friday's Games
Rice Lake 34, Chippewa Falls 13
Hudson 49, Eau Claire North 7
River Falls 25, Menomonie 18
Eau Claire Memorial 31, Superior 24
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Colby
|3
|0
|4
|0
|Spencer/Columbus
|3
|0
|4
|0
|Fall Creek
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Altoona
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Cadott
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Neillsville/Granton
|0
|3
|0
|4
Thursday's Game
Eau Claire Regis 35, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Friday's Games
Cadott 22, Neillsville/Granton 6
Spencer/Columbus 40, Stanley-Boyd 6
Fall Creek 41, Altoona 8
Colby 20, Spring Valley 13
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Northwestern
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Spooner
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Cumberland
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hayward
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ladysmith
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Barron
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|2
|1
|3
Friday's Games
Bloomer 46, Ladysmith 20
Cumberland 46, Barron 6
Northwestern 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 6
Spooner 45, Hayward 12
North Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|North Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grantsburg
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Unity
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Cameron
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Saint Croix Falls
|0
|1
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 38, Pepin/Alma 14
Elmwood/Plum City 59, Cameron 23
Grantsburg 55, Turtle Lake 28
Unity 31, Clear Lake 8
Webster 40, Flambeau 0
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Luck
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Prairie Farm
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Frederic
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bruce
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Clayton
|0
|1
|3
|1
|New Auburn
|0
|2
|0
|4
Friday's Games
Prairie Farm 48, New Auburn 0
Luck 38, Bruce 18
Clayton 50, Menominee Indian 12
Saturday's Games
Frederic at Mellen
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Loyal
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Athens
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Gilman
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Greenwood
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Owen-Withee
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Thorp
|0
|2
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Gilman 35, Owen-Withee 0
Abbotsford 41, Thorp 0
Loyal 46, Greenwood 8
Wis. Rapids Assumption 46, Athens 22
Box Scores
Friday Box Scores
RICE LAKE 34, CHI-HI 13
|Rice Lake
|6
|14
|8
|6
|34
|Chi-Hi
|0
|7
|0
|6
|13
First Quarter—RL: Braeden Verbsky 47 pass from Peyton Buckley (Kick blocked), 6:03.
Second Quarter—CH: Matt Pomietlo 14 run (Nathan Custer kick), 2:04.
RL: DeAirus Clerveaux 15 run (Conversion failed), 38.4.
RL: Buckley 70 fumble return (Buckley run), 0.0.
Third Quarter—RL: Clerveaux 19 run (Marquez Clerveaux run), 2:29.
Fourth Quarter—CH: Tyler Bohland 5 run (Kick failed), 9:39.
RL: Buckley 1 run (Kick blocked), 51.5.
Rushing—Rice Lake: Torien Hubbard 20-86, DeAirus Clerveaux 7-71, Marquez Clerveaux 9-59, Peyton Buckley 11-11, Dalton Drost 1-0. Chi-Hi: Tyler Bohland 13-103, Matt Pomietlo 13-92, Nolan Hutzler 7-16, JD Czech 4-13, Keyton Solberg 2-6, Rico DeLeon 1-2, Team 1-(-2). Passing—Rice Lake: Buckley 1-5-47-1-0. Chi-Hi: Hutzler 13-20-103-0-0. Receiving—Rice Lake: Braeden Verbsky 1-47. Chi-Hi: David Dvoracek 3-37, Ben Carani 3-34, Joe Reuter 2-16, Bohland 1-7, Luke Franz 1-3, Pomietlo 2-2, Solberg 1(-2). Total Yards—Rice Lake: 226-47-273. Chi-Hi: 230-103-333.
BLOOMER 46, LADYSMITH 20
|Bloomer
|6
|20
|20
|0
|46
|Ladysmith
|0
|12
|0
|8
|20
First Quarter—B: Leif Iverson 6 run (Conversion failed).
Second Quarter—L: Tru Dupee 5 pass from Peyton Rogers (Conversion failed).
B: Jace McMullin 68 kickoff return (Conversion failed).
B: Zach Ruf 4 run (Johnny Bleskachek run).
L: Caden Dupee 6 run (Conversion failed).
B: Iverson 82 kickoff return (Conversion failed).
Third Quarter—B: Iverson 14 run (Conversion failed).
B: Iverson 31 pass from Zach Ruf (Conversion failed).
B: Ruf 1 run (Tucker Kempe run).
Fourth Quarter—L: Rogers 1 run (Dylan Abbeihl run).
Rushing—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 13-75, Tucker Kempe 7-67, Isaiah LaGesse 3-29, Zach Ruf 9-27, Team 3-(-3), Braedon Hoecherl 2(-4), Ethan Rothbauer 1-(-7). Ladysmith: Caden Dupee 16-118, Jacob Palumbo 24-76, Dylan Abbeihl 3-38, Carter Closs 7-5, Spencer Draghi 1-4, Adam Martin 1-0, Peyton Rogers 3-(-2). Passing—Bloomer: Zach Ruf 7-9-224-1-0, LaGesse 0-1-0-0-1. Ladysmith: Rogers 2-7-17-1-0, Team 1-1-7-0-0. Receiving—Bloomer: Bradley Sarauer 3-105, Kempe 1-37, Ethan Rothbauer 1-32, Iverson 1-31, Luke Tyler 1-19. Ladysmith: Tru Dupee 2-17, Connor Franson 1-7. Total Yards—Bloomer: 184-224-408. Ladysmith: 239-24-263.
Spencer/Columbus 40, Stanley-Boyd 6
|Stanley-Boyd
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|Spencer/Columbus
|21
|7
|12
|0
|40
First Quarter—S/C: Austin Bacon 61 run (Jarred Mandel kick), 8:55.
S/C: Hayden Bauman 24 pass from Mandel (Mandel kick), 6:24.
S/C: Bauman 19 run (Mandel kick), 2:42.
Second Quarter—S/C: Bacon 3 pass from Mandel (Mandel kick), 4:45.
Third Quarter—S/C: Carson Hildebrandt 14 run (Kick failed), 9:21.
S/C: Hildebrandt 22 fumble return, (Kick failed), 8:31.
Fourth Quarter—S-B: Willie Burich-Reynolds 7 run (Run failed), 5:42.
Rushing—Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 13-39, Willy Burich-Reynolds 9-27, Bo Chwala 5-22, Marcus Campbell 3-13, Cooper Nichols 2-0. Spencer/Columbus: Austin Bacon 4-77, Hayden Bauman 7-72, Eden Jacobson 3-51, Carson Hildebrandt 6-35, Will Gorst 7-34, Tyson McDonald 2-20, Jarred Mandel 3-12, Chase Wirtz 1-6, Leon Rodriguez 1-(-11). Passing—Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 7-15-60-0-1. Spencer/Columbus: Mandel 8-17-84-2-0. Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Burich-Reynolds 4-29, Clayton Carlson 1-22, Chwala 1-6, Nichols 1-5. Spencer/Columbus: Bacon 5-54, Bauman 1-24, Hildebrandt 1-6. Total Yards—Stanley-Boyd: 101-60-161. Spencer/Columbus: 296-84-380.
LAKE HOLCOMBE/CORNELL 38, PEPIN/ALMA 14
|Pepin/Alma
|0
|6
|0
|8
|14
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|16
|8
|8
|6
|38
First Quarter—LH/C: Aden Story 2 run (Wyatt Viegut run).
LH/C: Viegut 22 run (Viegut run).
Second Quarter—P/A: Xavier Bergmann 4 run (Failed conversion).
LH/C: Luke Geist 4 run (Viegut run).
Third Quarter—LH/C: Geist 54 run (Kaden Kinney run).
Fourth Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 75 run (Kick failed).
P/A: Roman Engestrand 18 run (Conversion good).
Rushing—Pepin/Alma: Xavier Bergmann 18-106, Lane Wieczorek 18-72 Roman Engstrand 16-48. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 3-86, Wyatt Viegut 11-79, Luke Geist 11-61, Aden Story 3-12, Kaden Kinney 1-3. Passing—Pepin/Alma: Jordan Pearson 5-10-52-0-0. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Geist 3-4-74-0-0. Receiving— Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Kinney 1-29, Josh Jones 1-28, Story 1-17. Total Yards—Pepin/Alma: 235-52-287. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 241-74-315.
Prairie Farm 48, New Auburn 0
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie Farm
|16
|16
|8
|8
|48
First Quarter—PF: Jarek Nelson 98 run (Dusty Harren run), 7:48.
PF: Mitch Seeger 55 punt return (Collin Christenson run), 6:07.
Second Quarter—PF: Jacob Stewart 15 pass from Nelson (Caleb Briel pass from Nelson) 8:14.
PF: Christenson 2 run (Nelson run), 4:09.
Third Quarter—PF: Nelson 3 run (Austin Harmon run), 1:57.
Fourth Quarter—PF: Jacob Stewart 3 run (Tyler Glaser run), 1:45.
Rushing—New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 17-80. Prairie Farm: Jarek Nelson 31-229. Passing—New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 3-8-65-0-3. Prairie Farm: Nelson 6-7-44-2-1. Receiving—New Auburn: Domonic Johnson 3-65. Prairie Farm: Jacob Stewart 6-44. Total Yards—New Auburn: 160-65-225. Prairie Farm: 229-44-273.
