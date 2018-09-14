Scores
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hudson
|3
|0
|5
|0
|River Falls
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Menomonie
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Rice Lake
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Chippewa Falls
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Superior
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Eau Claire North
|0
|3
|0
|5
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls 67, Eau Claire Memorial 65 (2 OT)
Menomonie 52, Eau Claire North 0
River Falls 61, Rice Lake 44
Hudson 16, Superior 7
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Colby
|4
|0
|5
|0
|Spencer/Columbus
|4
|0
|5
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Fall Creek
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|1
|3
|1
|4
|Altoona
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Cadott
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Neillsville/Granton
|0
|4
|0
|5
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd 29, Cadott 22
Eau Claire Regis 35, Altoona 0
Colby 34, Fall Creek 21
Spencer/Columbus 46, Neillsville/Granton 16
Mondovi 13, Osseo-Fairchild 12
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Northwestern
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Bloomer
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Cumberland
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Hayward
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Spooner
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Ladysmith
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Barron
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|3
|1
|4
Friday's Games
Northwestern 35, Bloomer 12
Spooner 49, Barron 12
Cumberland 64, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26
Hayward 44, Ladysmith 26
North Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|North Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grantsburg
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Unity
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Webster
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Saint Croix Falls
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Cameron
|0
|2
|0
|5
Friday's Games
Unity 33, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13
Grantsburg 45, Webster 6
Saint Croix Falls 62, Cameron 26
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Luck
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Luck
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Clayton
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Bruce
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Frederic
|1
|1
|2
|3
|New Auburn
|1
|2
|1
|4
Friday's Games
Clayton 46, Bruce 28
Luck 64, Siren 26
Prairie Farm 52, Frederic 34
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|3
|0
|4
|1
|Loyal
|3
|0
|4
|1
|Gilman
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Greenwood
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Athens
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Owen-Withee
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Thorp
|0
|3
|0
|4
Friday's Games
Gilman 55, Thorp 6
Abbotsford 41, Wis. Rapids Assumption 6
Loyal 52, Owen-Withee 15
Greenwood 14, Athens 12
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 67, Eau Claire Memorial 65
|Chi-Hi
|14
|7
|16
|14
|8
|8
|67
|Eau Claire Memorial
|21
|10
|20
|0
|8
|6
|65
First Quarter—ECM: Nathan Hau 3 pass from Bryson Johnson (Colton Welke kick), 8:43.
ECM: Will Hesse 25 pass from Johnson (Welke kick), 8:30.
CH: Tyler Bohland 74 run (Nathan Custer kick), 7:37.
ECM: Calvin Tanner 43 pass from Johnson (Welke kick), 5:34.
CH: Matt Pomietlo 10 run (Custer kick), 0:59.
Second Quarter—ECM: Welke 31 FG, 9:52.
CH: Bohland 6 run (Custer kick), 6:15.
ECM: Tanner 16 pass from Johnson, 1:06.
Third Quarter—ECM: Hesse 65 pass from Johnson (Welke kick), 11:45.
ECM: Jack Piper 54 pass from Johnson (Welke Kick), 8:57.
CH: JD Czech 5 run (Pomietlo run), 6:47.
ECM: Johnson 7 run (Kick blocked), 5:04.
CH: Pomietlo 46 run (Pomietlo run), 3:54.
Fourth Quarter—CH: Pomietlo 8 run (Run failed), 8:16.
CH: Joe Reuter 7 pass from Nolan Hutzler (Pomietlo run), 0:45.
Overtime—ECM: Tanner 10 pass from Johnson (Tanner pass from Johnson).
CH: Czech 20 pass from Hutzler (Pomietlo run).
Second Overtime—CH: Pomietlo 25 run (Pomietlo run).
ECM: Piper 12 pass from Johnson (Pass failed).
Rushing—Chi-Hi: Tyler Bohland 17-208, Matt Pomietlo 25-175, JD Czech 11-76, Nolan Hutzler 4-17, Joe Forster 2-10, Keyton Solberg 2-8, Team 1-2. Eau Claire Memorial: Loyal Crawford 7-40, Bryson Johnson 3-20. Passing—Chi-Hi: Nolan Hutzler 11-21-152-2-0. Eau Claire Memorial: Johnson 31-53-442-8-2. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 6-102, Czech 2-38, Bohland 1-12, Pomietlo 2-0. Eau Claire Memorial: Jack Piper 8-136, Will Hesse 5-120, Nathan Hau 11-95, Calvin Tanner 6-85. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 496-152-648. Eau Claire Memorial: 97-442-539.
Northwestern 35, Bloomer 12
|Northwestern
|0
|21
|0
|14
|35
|Bloomer
|0
|0
|0
|12
|12
Second Quarter— NW: Plasch 16 run (Isaac Nichols kick), 7:51.
NW: Brody Payton 53 pass from Jake Brill (Nichols kick), 4:51.
NW: Reagan Ruffi 33 run (Nichols kick), 1:07.
Fourth Quarter— NW: Ruffi 4 run (Nichols kick), 9:44.
BL: Jesse Buckli 3 run (pass failed), 7:57.
NW: Ruffi 7 run (Nichols kick), 3:04.
BL: Buckli 3 run (run failed), 0:47.
Rushing—Northwestern: Ruffi 33-206, Trevor Janowicz 8-46, Plasch 3-26, Isaiah Huray 4-13, Brill 5-3. Bloomer: Zach Ruf 11-68, Buckli 4-13, Leif Iverson 4-2, LaGesse 2-(-10). Passing—Northwestern: Brill 3-7-98-1-0. Bloomer: LaGesse 7-14-122-0-1, Ruf 0-2-0-0-0. Receiving—Northwestern: Payton 2-85, Jagar Stillson 1-13. Bloomer: Iverson 2-44, Tucker Kempe 1-36, Bradley Sarauer 2-27, Johnny Bleskacek 1-11, Jace McMullin 1-4. Total Yards—Northwestern: 295-98-393. Bloomer: 73-122-205.
Unity 33, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13
|Unity
|20
|0
|13
|0
|33
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|13
|13
Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Wyatt Viegut 12-36, Aden Story 7-30, Kaden Kinney 5-12, Tate Sauerwein 2-(-4), Luke Geist 9-(-22), Team 2-11. Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Luke Geist 6-13-112-0-0, Kaden Kinney 5-7-81-1-1. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Kaden Kinney 2-58, Caleb Johnson 1-35, Wyatt Viegut 5-32, Caleb Balow 1-31, Tate Sauerwein 1-27, Ty Anderson 1-10. Total Yards—Unity: 390-69-459. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 63-193-256.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.