Scores

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Hudson 3 0 5 0
River Falls 2 1 4 1
Menomonie 2 1 4 1
Rice Lake 2 1 4 1
Chippewa Falls 1 2 3 2
Eau Claire Memorial 1 2 2 3
Superior 1 2 3 2
Eau Claire North 0 3 0 5

Friday's Games

Chippewa Falls 67, Eau Claire Memorial 65 (2 OT)

Menomonie 52, Eau Claire North 0

River Falls 61, Rice Lake 44

Hudson 16, Superior 7

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Eau Claire Regis 5 0 5 0
Colby 4 0 5 0
Spencer/Columbus 4 0 5 0
Stanley-Boyd 2 2 3 2
Fall Creek 2 3 2 3
Osseo-Fairchild 1 3 1 4
Altoona 1 4 1 4
Cadott 1 4 1 4
Neillsville/Granton 0 4 0 5

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd 29, Cadott 22

Eau Claire Regis 35, Altoona 0

Colby 34, Fall Creek 21

Spencer/Columbus 46, Neillsville/Granton 16

Mondovi 13, Osseo-Fairchild 12

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Northwestern 3 0 5 0
Bloomer 2 1 4 1
Cumberland 2 1 3 2
Hayward 2 1 2 3
Spooner 2 1 3 2
Ladysmith 1 2 1 3
Barron 0 3 1 4
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 3 1 4

Friday's Games

Northwestern 35, Bloomer 12

Spooner 49, Barron 12

Cumberland 64, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26

Hayward 44, Ladysmith 26

North Lakeland Conference Football Standings

North Lakeland W L W L
Grantsburg 3 0 5 0
Unity 3 0 5 0
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 2 1 4 1
Webster 2 1 2 2
Saint Croix Falls 1 1 1 3
Cameron 0 2 0 5

Friday's Games

Unity 33, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13

Grantsburg 45, Webster 6

Saint Croix Falls 62, Cameron 26

8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings

8-Man South Lakeland W L W L
Luck 2 0 5 0
Clayton 1 1 3 2
Bruce 1 2 3 2
Frederic 1 1 2 3
New Auburn 1 2 1 4

Friday's Games

Clayton 46, Bruce 28

Luck 64, Siren 26

Prairie Farm 52, Frederic 34

Cloverwood Conference Football Standings

Cloverwood W L W L
Abbotsford 3 0 4 1
Loyal 3 0 4 1
Gilman 2 1 4 1
Greenwood 2 1 3 2
Athens 1 2 2 3
Wis. Rapids Assumption 1 2 1 4
Owen-Withee 0 3 0 5
Thorp 0 3 0 4

Friday's Games

Gilman 55, Thorp 6

Abbotsford 41, Wis. Rapids Assumption 6

Loyal 52, Owen-Withee 15

Greenwood 14, Athens 12

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 67, Eau Claire Memorial 65

Chi-Hi14716148867
Eau Claire Memorial21102008665

First Quarter—ECM: Nathan Hau 3 pass from Bryson Johnson (Colton Welke kick), 8:43.

ECM: Will Hesse 25 pass from Johnson (Welke kick), 8:30.

CH: Tyler Bohland 74 run (Nathan Custer kick), 7:37.

ECM: Calvin Tanner 43 pass from Johnson (Welke kick), 5:34.

CH: Matt Pomietlo 10 run (Custer kick), 0:59.

Second Quarter—ECM: Welke 31 FG, 9:52.

CH: Bohland 6 run (Custer kick), 6:15.

ECM: Tanner 16 pass from Johnson, 1:06.

Third Quarter—ECM: Hesse 65 pass from Johnson (Welke kick), 11:45.

ECM: Jack Piper 54 pass from Johnson (Welke Kick), 8:57.

CH: JD Czech 5 run (Pomietlo run), 6:47.

ECM: Johnson 7 run (Kick blocked), 5:04.

CH: Pomietlo 46 run (Pomietlo run), 3:54.

Fourth Quarter—CH: Pomietlo 8 run (Run failed), 8:16.

CH: Joe Reuter 7 pass from Nolan Hutzler (Pomietlo run), 0:45.

Overtime—ECM: Tanner 10 pass from Johnson (Tanner pass from Johnson).

CH: Czech 20 pass from Hutzler (Pomietlo run).

Second Overtime—CH: Pomietlo 25 run (Pomietlo run).

ECM: Piper 12 pass from Johnson (Pass failed).

Rushing—Chi-Hi: Tyler Bohland 17-208, Matt Pomietlo 25-175, JD Czech 11-76, Nolan Hutzler 4-17, Joe Forster 2-10, Keyton Solberg 2-8, Team 1-2. Eau Claire Memorial: Loyal Crawford 7-40, Bryson Johnson 3-20. Passing—Chi-Hi: Nolan Hutzler 11-21-152-2-0. Eau Claire Memorial: Johnson 31-53-442-8-2. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 6-102, Czech 2-38, Bohland 1-12, Pomietlo 2-0. Eau Claire Memorial: Jack Piper 8-136, Will Hesse 5-120, Nathan Hau 11-95, Calvin Tanner 6-85. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 496-152-648. Eau Claire Memorial: 97-442-539.

Northwestern 35, Bloomer 12

Northwestern02101435
Bloomer0001212

Second Quarter— NW: Plasch 16 run (Isaac Nichols kick), 7:51.

NW: Brody Payton 53 pass from Jake Brill (Nichols kick), 4:51.

NW: Reagan Ruffi 33 run (Nichols kick), 1:07.

Fourth Quarter— NW: Ruffi 4 run (Nichols kick), 9:44.

BL: Jesse Buckli 3 run (pass failed), 7:57.

NW: Ruffi 7 run (Nichols kick), 3:04.

BL: Buckli 3 run (run failed), 0:47.

Rushing—Northwestern: Ruffi 33-206, Trevor Janowicz 8-46, Plasch 3-26, Isaiah Huray 4-13, Brill 5-3. Bloomer: Zach Ruf 11-68, Buckli 4-13, Leif Iverson 4-2, LaGesse 2-(-10). Passing—Northwestern: Brill 3-7-98-1-0. Bloomer: LaGesse 7-14-122-0-1, Ruf 0-2-0-0-0. Receiving—Northwestern: Payton 2-85, Jagar Stillson 1-13. Bloomer: Iverson 2-44, Tucker Kempe 1-36, Bradley Sarauer 2-27, Johnny Bleskacek 1-11, Jace McMullin 1-4. Total Yards—Northwestern: 295-98-393. Bloomer: 73-122-205.

Unity 33, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13

Unity20013033
Lake Holcombe/Cornell0001313

Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Wyatt Viegut 12-36, Aden Story 7-30, Kaden Kinney 5-12, Tate Sauerwein 2-(-4), Luke Geist 9-(-22), Team 2-11. Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Luke Geist 6-13-112-0-0, Kaden Kinney 5-7-81-1-1. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Kaden Kinney 2-58, Caleb Johnson 1-35, Wyatt Viegut 5-32, Caleb Balow 1-31, Tate Sauerwein 1-27, Ty Anderson 1-10. Total Yards—Unity: 390-69-459. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 63-193-256.

