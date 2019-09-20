Scores
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Menomonie
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Hudson
|2
|1
|2
|3
|River Falls
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Superior
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Chippewa Falls
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Eau Claire North
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Rice Lake
|0
|3
|0
|5
Friday's Games
Eau Claire Memorial 33, Chippewa Falls 21
Menomonie 55, Eau Claire North 13
Hudson 49, Superior 24
River Falls 25, Rice Lake 8
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Colby
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Spencer/Columbus
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Osseo-Fairchild
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Stanley-Boyd
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Cadott
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Altoona
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|3
|2
|3
|Fall Creek
|0
|5
|0
|5
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd 43, Cadott 21
Colby 59, Fall Creek 0
Spencer/Columbus 29, Neillsville/Granton 0
Mondovi 47, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Saturday's Game
Altoona at Eau Claire Regis
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Northwestern
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Cumberland
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Hayward
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Saint Croix Falls
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Ladysmith
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Spooner
|2
|3
|2
|3
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Barron
|0
|5
|0
|5
|Cameron
|0
|5
|0
|5
Friday's Games
Bloomer 42, Ladysmith 12
Northwestern 52, Barron 7
Cumberland 58, Cameron 6
Hayward 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 31
Saint Croix Falls 17, Spooner 0
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Unity
|3
|0
|4
|1
|Turtle Lake
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Webster
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Clear Lake
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Grantsburg
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Flambeau
|0
|3
|1
|4
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 45, Flambeau 0
Grantsburg 13, Clear Lake 12
Turtle Lake 54, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Unity 16, Webster 6
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Luck
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Frederic
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Bruce
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Prairie Farm
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Alma Center Lincoln
|1
|2
|2
|3
|New Auburn
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Clayton
|0
|3
|1
|4
Thursday's Game
Bruce 52, Clayton 20
Friday's Games
New Auburn 34, Alma Center Lincoln 28
Luck 46, Siren 30
Frederic 38, Prairie Farm 14
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Athens
|3
|0
|4
|1
|Greenwood
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Loyal
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Gilman
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Thorp
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Owen-Withee
|0
|3
|0
|5
Friday's Games
Abbotsford 36, Thorp 20
Gilman 54, Owen-Withee 0
Athens 50, Wis. Rapids Assumption 14
Loyal 16, Greenwood 8
State Scores
Amherst 44, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Ozaukee 0
Denmark 41, Marinette 0
Edgar 42, Hurley 0
Marquette University 37, Wauwatosa East 7
Marshfield 28, Stevens Point 3
Milwaukee Riverside University 20, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 8
Mineral Point 49, Cuba City 6
Monroe 41, Fort Atkinson 6
Mukwonago 35, Kettle Moraine 3
Muskego 45, Oconomowoc 0
Neenah 25, Oshkosh West 13
Oostburg 48, Mishicot 6
Plymouth 43, Campbellsport 0
Reedsburg Area 43, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0
Somerset 40, Prescott 7
Spring Valley 45, Glenwood City 8
St. Croix Falls 17, Spooner 0
St. John's NW Military Academy 28, Saint Francis 20
Stratford 83, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Waterford 56, Westosha Central 7
Waukesha West 35, Menomonee Falls 6
Wisconsin Dells 49, Westfield Area 0
Box Scores
Eu Claire Memorial 33, Chi-Hi 21
|Eau Claire Memorial
|7
|7
|12
|7
|33
|Chi-Hi
|7
|7
|7
|0
|21
First Quarter—Eau Claire Memorial: Ethan Van Grunsven 5 run (Tyler Kent kick), 8:25.
Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 2 run (Jack Meyer kick), 2:38.
Second Quarter—Eau Claire Memorial: Will Hesse 31 pass from Bryson Johnson (Kent kick), 4:26.
Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 41 run (Jack Meyer kick), 3:31.
Third Quarter—Eau Claire Memorial: Reese Woerner 12 run (Kick failed), 10:48.
Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 67 pass from Hayden Goodman (Jack Meyer kick), 5:43.
Eau Claire Memorial: Ethan Van Grunsven 11 run (Pass failed), 0:45.
Fourth Quarter—Eau Claire Memorial: Ethan Van Grunsven 2 run (Kent kick), 5:54.
Rushing—Eau Claire Memorial: Bryson Johnson 16-70, Calvin Tanner 8-69, Reese Woerner 8-33, Ethan Van Grunsven 6-26. Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 11-79, Bohde Torkelson 6-16, Tyler Bohland 5-13, Hayden Goodman 11-9. Passing—Eau Claire Memorial: Bryson Johnson 16-25-171-1-0. Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 9-12-134-1-1. Receiving—Eau Claire Memorial: Will Hesse 5-72, Jack Piper 5-57, Calvin Tanner 4-27, Reese Woerner 1-11, Duncan McKinley 1-6, Ethan Van Grunsven 1-(-1). Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 2-70, Tyler Bohland 4-37, Brayden Warwick 2-20, Kaleb Xiong 1-7. Total Yards—Eau Claire Memorial: 197-171-368. Chi-Hi: 57-134-191.
Bloomer 42, Ladysmith 12
|Bloomer
|21
|8
|13
|0
|42
|Ladysmith
|0
|6
|0
|6
|12
First Quarter—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 4 run (Dave Tallman run).
Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 14 run (Conversion failed).
Bloomer: Dalton Grambo 13 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Isaiah LaGesse kick).
Second Quarter—Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 1 run (Dalton Grambo run).
Ladysmith: Dylan Abbiehl 2 run (Kick failed).
Third Quarter—Bloomer: Ethan Rothbauer 52 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Isaiah LaGesse kick).
Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 13 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Kick failed).
Fourth Quarter—Ladysmith: Tru DuPee 23 pass from Peyton Rogers (Kick failed).
Rushing—Bloomer: Colton Buchli 14-65, Carter Rubenzer 4-23, Ethan Rothbauer 2-7, Leif Iverson 3-6, Dave Tallman 2-1, Isaiah LaGesse 4(-3). Ladysmith: Carter Closs 12-79, Dylan Abbiehl 13-56, Spencer Draghi 3-25, Peyton Rogers 4-24, Team 1-0. Passing—Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 13-19-333-3-0. Ladysmith: Peyton Rogers 5-19-63-1-0. Receiving—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 3-111, Ethan Rothbauer 3-107, Carter Rubenzer 5-84, Dalton Grambo 2-31. Ladysmith: Grant Rydlund 3-30, Tru DuPee 1-23, Carter Closs 1-10. Total Yards—Bloomer: 99-333-432. Ladysmith: 184-63-247.
Stanley-Boyd 43, Cadott 21
|Cadott
|0
|6
|8
|7
|21
|Stanley-Boyd
|0
|29
|0
|14
|43
Second Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 33 run (Michael Karlen kick), 10:19.
Cadott: Brady Spaeth 69 run (Conversion failed), 6:27.
Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 5 run (Brady Ingersoll pass from Michael Karlen), 6:11.
Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 38 pass from Carter Hause (Michael Karlen kick), 3:35.
Stanley-Boyd: Bo Chwala 31 pass from Carter Hause (Michael Karlen kick), 0:30.
Third Quarter—Cadott: Nelson Wahl 3 run (Brady Spaeth run), 1:40.
Fourth Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Jake Nesterick 1 run (Michael Karlen kick), 10:18.
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 19 run (Michael Karlen kick), 6:26.
Cadott: Ethan West 43 fumble recovery (Peter Weir kick), 4:00.
Rushing—Cadott: Brady Spaeth 21-147. Stanley-Boyd: Mikey Karlen 7-96, Brady Potaczek 9-62. Passing—Cadott: Gavin Tegels 2-7-3-0-0, Tristan Drier 1-2-5-0-0. Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 11-22-131-2-0. Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 4-52, Bo Chwala 1-31, Carter Vait 3-29. Total Yards—Cadott: 156-8-164. Stanley-Boyd: 276-134-410.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 45, Flambeau 0
|Flambeau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|8
|19
|6
|12
|45
First Quarter—LH/C: Kaden Kinney 1 run (Josh Jones run).
Second Quarter—LH/C: Josh Jones 6 run (Kick failed).
LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 5 run (Conversion failed).
LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 59 pass from Kaden Kinney (Tate Sauerwein kick).
Third Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 55 run (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter—LH/C Kaden Crank 10 pass from Kaden Kinney (Kick failed).
LH/C: N/A 4 run (Conversion failed).
Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 14-124, Aden Story 8-31, Brock Flater 6-30, Josh Jones 2-12, Kaden Kinney 6-8, Colton Minnick 1-7, Caleb Johnson 1-3, Team 5-44. Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Kaden Kinney 5-9-122-2-0, Tate Sauerwein 1-1-26-0-0, Josh Jones 1-1-18-0-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: . Tate Sauerwein 1-59, Josh Wilmarth 1-34, Kaden Crank 3-29, Josh Jones 1-26, Aden Story 1-18. Total Yards—Flambeau: 75-17-92. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 259-166-425.
Gilman 54, Owen-Withee 0
|Gilman
|13
|22
|12
|7
|54
|Owen-Withee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
First Quarter—Gilman: Brayden Boie 57 run (Kade Kroeplin kick).
Gilman: Kirklan Thompson 36 run (Kick failed).
Second Quarter—Gilman: Bryson Keepers 9 pass from Gabe Gunderson (Kade Kroeplin run).
Gilman: Gabe Gunderson 1 run (Kade Kroeplin kick).
Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 53 pass from Gabe Gunderson (Kade Kroeplin kick).
Third Quarter—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 14 run (Conversion failed).
Gilman: Kirklan Thompson 6 run (Conversion failed).
Fourth Quarter—Gilman: Grady Kroeplin 9 run (Kade Kroeplin kick good).
Rushing—Gilman: Brayden Boie 7-133, Kade Kroeplin 9-103, Kirklan Thompson 6-49, Gabe Gunderson 7-45, Grady Kroeplin 8-32, Jordan Goebel 3-13, Julian Krizan 1-7. Owen-Withee: Tim Stanton 8-19, PJ Heggemeier 11-13, Logan Rasmussen 7-5, Treyton Tessmer 3(-1). Passing—Gilman: Gabe Gunderson 4-7-103-2-0. Owen-Withee: PJ Heggemeier 1-3-25-0-1. Receiving—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 1-53, Ethan Person 2-41, Bryson Keepers 1-9. Owen-Withee: Lane LaRock 1-25. Total Yards—Gilman: 382-103-485. Owen-Withee: 36-25-61.