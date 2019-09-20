{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Menomonie 3 0 5 0
Eau Claire Memorial 2 1 4 1
Hudson 2 1 2 3
River Falls 2 1 3 2
Superior 2 1 4 1
Chippewa Falls 1 2 1 4
Eau Claire North 0 3 0 5
Rice Lake 0 3 0 5

Friday's Games

Eau Claire Memorial 33, Chippewa Falls 21

Menomonie 55, Eau Claire North 13

Hudson 49, Superior 24

River Falls 25, Rice Lake 8

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Eau Claire Regis 4 0 4 0
Colby 4 0 4 1
Spencer/Columbus 3 1 3 2
Osseo-Fairchild 2 2 2 3
Stanley-Boyd 2 2 3 2
Cadott 2 3 2 3
Altoona 1 3 1 3
Neillsville/Granton 1 3 2 3
Fall Creek 0 5 0 5

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd 43, Cadott 21

Colby 59, Fall Creek 0

Spencer/Columbus 29, Neillsville/Granton 0

Mondovi 47, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Saturday's Game

Altoona at Eau Claire Regis

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Bloomer 5 0 5 0
Northwestern 5 0 5 0
Cumberland 4 1 4 1
Hayward 3 2 3 2
Saint Croix Falls 3 2 3 2
Ladysmith 2 3 2 3
Spooner 2 3 2 3
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1 4 1 4
Barron 0 5 0 5
Cameron 0 5 0 5

Friday's Games

Bloomer 42, Ladysmith 12

Northwestern 52, Barron 7

Cumberland 58, Cameron 6

Hayward 49, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 31

Saint Croix Falls 17, Spooner 0

Lakeland Conference Football Standings

Lakeland W L W L
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 3 0 3 2
Unity 3 0 4 1
Turtle Lake 2 1 4 1
Webster 2 1 3 1
Clear Lake 1 2 3 2
Grantsburg 1 2 3 2
Elmwood/Plum City 0 3 1 4
Flambeau 0 3 1 4

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 45, Flambeau 0

Grantsburg 13, Clear Lake 12

Turtle Lake 54, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Unity 16, Webster 6

8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings

8-Man South Lakeland W L W L
Luck 2 0 5 0
Frederic 2 0 3 2
Bruce 2 1 4 1
Prairie Farm 1 1 3 2
Alma Center Lincoln 1 2 2 3
New Auburn 1 2 3 2
Clayton 0 3 1 4

Thursday's Game

Bruce 52, Clayton 20

Friday's Games

New Auburn 34, Alma Center Lincoln 28

Luck 46, Siren 30

Frederic 38, Prairie Farm 14

Cloverwood Conference Football Standings

Cloverwood W L W L
Abbotsford 3 0 5 0
Athens 3 0 4 1
Greenwood 2 1 4 1
Loyal 2 1 2 3
Gilman 1 2 3 2
Thorp 1 2 2 3
Wis. Rapids Assumption 0 3 0 5
Owen-Withee 0 3 0 5

Friday's Games

Abbotsford 36, Thorp 20

Gilman 54, Owen-Withee 0

Athens 50, Wis. Rapids Assumption 14

Loyal 16, Greenwood 8

State Scores

Amherst 44, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Ozaukee 0

Denmark 41, Marinette 0

Edgar 42, Hurley 0

Marquette University 37, Wauwatosa East 7

Marshfield 28, Stevens Point 3

Milwaukee Riverside University 20, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 8

Mineral Point 49, Cuba City 6

Monroe 41, Fort Atkinson 6

Mukwonago 35, Kettle Moraine 3

Muskego 45, Oconomowoc 0

Neenah 25, Oshkosh West 13

Oostburg 48, Mishicot 6

Plymouth 43, Campbellsport 0

Reedsburg Area 43, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 0

Somerset 40, Prescott 7

Spring Valley 45, Glenwood City 8

St. Croix Falls 17, Spooner 0

St. John's NW Military Academy 28, Saint Francis 20

Stratford 83, Rib Lake/Prentice 0

Waterford 56, Westosha Central 7

Waukesha West 35, Menomonee Falls 6

Wisconsin Dells 49, Westfield Area 0

Box Scores

Eu Claire Memorial 33, Chi-Hi 21

Eau Claire Memorial7712733
Chi-Hi777021

First Quarter—Eau Claire Memorial: Ethan Van Grunsven 5 run (Tyler Kent kick), 8:25.

Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 2 run (Jack Meyer kick), 2:38.

Second Quarter—Eau Claire Memorial: Will Hesse 31 pass from Bryson Johnson (Kent kick), 4:26.

Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 41 run (Jack Meyer kick), 3:31.

Third Quarter—Eau Claire Memorial: Reese Woerner 12 run (Kick failed), 10:48.

Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 67 pass from Hayden Goodman (Jack Meyer kick), 5:43.

Eau Claire Memorial: Ethan Van Grunsven 11 run (Pass failed), 0:45.

Fourth Quarter—Eau Claire Memorial: Ethan Van Grunsven 2 run (Kent kick), 5:54.

Rushing—Eau Claire Memorial: Bryson Johnson 16-70, Calvin Tanner 8-69, Reese Woerner 8-33, Ethan Van Grunsven 6-26. Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 11-79, Bohde Torkelson 6-16, Tyler Bohland 5-13, Hayden Goodman 11-9. Passing—Eau Claire Memorial: Bryson Johnson 16-25-171-1-0. Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 9-12-134-1-1. Receiving—Eau Claire Memorial: Will Hesse 5-72, Jack Piper 5-57, Calvin Tanner 4-27, Reese Woerner 1-11, Duncan McKinley 1-6, Ethan Van Grunsven 1-(-1). Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 2-70, Tyler Bohland 4-37, Brayden Warwick 2-20, Kaleb Xiong 1-7. Total Yards—Eau Claire Memorial: 197-171-368. Chi-Hi: 57-134-191.

Bloomer 42, Ladysmith 12

Bloomer21813042
Ladysmith060612

First Quarter—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 4 run (Dave Tallman run).

Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 14 run (Conversion failed).

Bloomer: Dalton Grambo 13 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Isaiah LaGesse kick).

Second Quarter—Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 1 run (Dalton Grambo run).

Ladysmith: Dylan Abbiehl 2 run (Kick failed).

Third Quarter—Bloomer: Ethan Rothbauer 52 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Isaiah LaGesse kick).

Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 13 pass from Isaiah LaGesse (Kick failed).

Fourth Quarter—Ladysmith: Tru DuPee 23 pass from Peyton Rogers (Kick failed).

Rushing—Bloomer: Colton Buchli 14-65, Carter Rubenzer 4-23, Ethan Rothbauer 2-7, Leif Iverson 3-6, Dave Tallman 2-1, Isaiah LaGesse 4(-3). Ladysmith: Carter Closs 12-79, Dylan Abbiehl 13-56, Spencer Draghi 3-25, Peyton Rogers 4-24, Team 1-0. Passing—Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 13-19-333-3-0. Ladysmith: Peyton Rogers 5-19-63-1-0. Receiving—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 3-111, Ethan Rothbauer 3-107, Carter Rubenzer 5-84, Dalton Grambo 2-31. Ladysmith: Grant Rydlund 3-30, Tru DuPee 1-23, Carter Closs 1-10. Total Yards—Bloomer: 99-333-432. Ladysmith: 184-63-247.

Stanley-Boyd 43, Cadott 21

Cadott068721
Stanley-Boyd02901443

Second Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 33 run (Michael Karlen kick), 10:19.

Cadott: Brady Spaeth 69 run (Conversion failed), 6:27.

Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 5 run (Brady Ingersoll pass from Michael Karlen), 6:11.

Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 38 pass from Carter Hause (Michael Karlen kick), 3:35.

Stanley-Boyd: Bo Chwala 31 pass from Carter Hause (Michael Karlen kick), 0:30.

Third Quarter—Cadott: Nelson Wahl 3 run (Brady Spaeth run), 1:40.

Fourth Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Jake Nesterick 1 run (Michael Karlen kick), 10:18.

Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 19 run (Michael Karlen kick), 6:26.

Cadott: Ethan West 43 fumble recovery (Peter Weir kick), 4:00.

Rushing—Cadott: Brady Spaeth 21-147. Stanley-Boyd: Mikey Karlen 7-96, Brady Potaczek 9-62. Passing—Cadott: Gavin Tegels 2-7-3-0-0, Tristan Drier 1-2-5-0-0. Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 11-22-131-2-0. Receiving—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 4-52, Bo Chwala 1-31, Carter Vait 3-29. Total Yards—Cadott: 156-8-164. Stanley-Boyd: 276-134-410.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 45, Flambeau 0

Flambeau00000
Lake Holcombe/Cornell81961245

First Quarter—LH/C: Kaden Kinney 1 run (Josh Jones run).

Second Quarter—LH/C: Josh Jones 6 run (Kick failed).

LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 5 run (Conversion failed).

LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 59 pass from Kaden Kinney (Tate Sauerwein kick).

Third Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 55 run (kick failed).

Fourth Quarter—LH/C Kaden Crank 10 pass from Kaden Kinney (Kick failed).

LH/C: N/A 4 run (Conversion failed).

Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwein 14-124, Aden Story 8-31, Brock Flater 6-30, Josh Jones 2-12, Kaden Kinney 6-8, Colton Minnick 1-7, Caleb Johnson 1-3, Team 5-44. Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Kaden Kinney 5-9-122-2-0, Tate Sauerwein 1-1-26-0-0, Josh Jones 1-1-18-0-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: . Tate Sauerwein 1-59, Josh Wilmarth 1-34, Kaden Crank 3-29, Josh Jones 1-26, Aden Story 1-18. Total Yards—Flambeau: 75-17-92. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 259-166-425.

Gilman 54, Owen-Withee 0

Gilman132212754
Owen-Withee00000

First Quarter—Gilman: Brayden Boie 57 run (Kade Kroeplin kick).

Gilman: Kirklan Thompson 36 run (Kick failed).

Second Quarter—Gilman: Bryson Keepers 9 pass from Gabe Gunderson (Kade Kroeplin run).

Gilman: Gabe Gunderson 1 run (Kade Kroeplin kick).

Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 53 pass from Gabe Gunderson (Kade Kroeplin kick).

Third Quarter—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 14 run (Conversion failed).

Gilman: Kirklan Thompson 6 run (Conversion failed).

Fourth Quarter—Gilman: Grady Kroeplin 9 run (Kade Kroeplin kick good).

Rushing—Gilman: Brayden Boie 7-133, Kade Kroeplin 9-103, Kirklan Thompson 6-49, Gabe Gunderson 7-45, Grady Kroeplin 8-32, Jordan Goebel 3-13, Julian Krizan 1-7. Owen-Withee: Tim Stanton 8-19, PJ Heggemeier 11-13, Logan Rasmussen 7-5, Treyton Tessmer 3(-1). Passing—Gilman: Gabe Gunderson 4-7-103-2-0. Owen-Withee: PJ Heggemeier 1-3-25-0-1. Receiving—Gilman: Kade Kroeplin 1-53, Ethan Person 2-41, Bryson Keepers 1-9. Owen-Withee: Lane LaRock 1-25. Total Yards—Gilman: 382-103-485. Owen-Withee: 36-25-61.

