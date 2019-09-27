{{featured_button_text}}

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Menomonie 4 0 6 0
River Falls 3 1 4 2
Superior 3 1 5 1
Eau Claire Memorial 2 2 4 2
Hudson 2 2 2 4
Chippewa Falls 1 3 1 5
Rice Lake 1 3 1 5
Eau Claire North 0 4 0 6

Friday's Games

Superior 36, Chippewa Falls 14

River Falls 24, Eau Claire Memorial 17

Menomonie 22, Hudson 14

Rice Lake 34, Eau Claire North 13

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Eau Claire Regis 5 0 5 0
Colby 5 0 5 1
Osseo-Fairchild 3 2 3 3
Spencer/Columbus 3 2 3 3
Cadott 3 3 3 3
Stanley-Boyd 2 3 3 3
Altoona 2 4 2 4
Neillsville/Granton 1 4 2 4
Fall Creek 0 6 0 6

Friday's Games

Cadott 49, Fall Creek 9

Osseo-Fairchild 44, Stanley-Boyd 28

Altoona 28, Neillsville/Granton 14

Colby 28, Spencer/Columbus 22 (OT)

Saturday's Game

Durand at Eau Claire Regis

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Northwestern 6 0 6 0
Bloomer 5 1 5 1
Cumberland 5 1 5 1
Hayward 4 2 4 2
Saint Croix Falls 3 3 3 3
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 2 4 2 4
Ladysmith 2 4 2 4
Spooner 2 4 2 4
Barron 1 5 1 5
Cameron 0 6 0 6

Friday's Games

Cumberland 34, Bloomer 28 (OT)

Barron 41, Cameron 0

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Ladysmith 26

Northwestern 33, Saint Croix Falls 21

Hayward 21, Spooner 20

Lakeland Conference Football Standings

Lakeland W L W L
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 4 0 4 2
Unity 4 0 5 1
Turtle Lake 3 1 5 1
Grantsburg 2 2 3 3
Webster 2 2 3 2
Clear Lake 1 3 3 3
Elmwood/Plum City 0 4 1 5
Flambeau 0 4 1 5

Friday's Games

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 56, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Unity 30, Clear Lake 7

Grantsburg 45, Flambeau 6

Turtle Lake 14, Webster 6

8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings

8-Man South Lakeland W L W L
Frederic 3 0 4 2
Luck 3 0 6 0
Bruce 2 1 4 1
Prairie Farm 1 1 3 2
Alma Center Lincoln 1 3 2 4
New Auburn 1 3 3 3
Clayton 0 3 1 4

Friday's Games

Frederic 39, New Auburn 8

Luck 64, Alma Center Lincoln 8

Saturday's Games

Prairie Farm at Clayton

Bruce at Mercer/Butternut

Cloverwood Conference Football Standings

Cloverwood W L W L
Athens 4 0 5 1
Abbotsford 3 0 5 0
Loyal 3 1 3 3
Gilman 2 2 4 2
Greenwood 2 2 4 2
Thorp 1 3 2 4
Wis. Rapids Assumption 0 3 0 5
Owen-Withee 0 4 0 6

Friday's Games

Gilman 27, Thorp 0

Athens 12, Greenwood 6

Loyal 46, Owen-Withee 12

Saturday's Game

Abbotsford at Wis. Rapids Assumption

Stats Scores

Adams-Friendship def. Westfield Area, forfeit

Amherst 35, Bonduel 7

Aquinas 14, Darlington 0

Arcadia 50, Dodgeville 8

Badger 48, Westosha Central 27

Berlin 46, Winneconne 8

Brookfield Central 0, Marquette University 0

Brookfield East 32, Wauwatosa East 0

Burlington 28, Delavan-Darien 10

Edgerton 33, Turner 0

Elk Mound 49, Colfax 0

Kenosha Indian Trail 37, Kenosha Tremper 6

Luxemburg-Casco 52, Oconto Falls 13

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 2, Milwaukee Madison 0

Mineral Point 35, Iowa-Grant 0

Mondovi 61, Glenwood City 0

Muskego 56, Catholic Memorial 14

Plymouth 31, Kewaskum 0

Port Edwards 53, Bowler/Gresham 0

River Valley 50, Viroqua 7

Spring Valley 41, Boyceville 0

Waterford 42, Elkhorn Area 0

Wauwatosa West 0, Menomonee Falls 0

Box Scores

Superior 36, Chi-Hi 14

Chi-Hi070714
Superior7714836

First Quarter—Superior: Brennan Morrissey 20 run (Carson Gotelaere kick), 6:21.

Second Quarter—Superior: Carter Fonger 7 pass from Kaden Kimmes (Carson Gotelaere kick), 6:00.

Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 9 pass from Hayden Goodman (Jack Meyer kick), 2:16.

Third Quarter—Superior: Carter Fonger 11 run (Carter Fonger pass from Kaden Kimmes), 7:45.

Superior: Caden Stone 3 run (Pass failed), 2:27.

Fourth Quarter—Superior: Caden Stone 3 run (Caden Stone run), 11:21.

Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 43 run (Jack Meyer kick), 9:31.

Rushing—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 8-63, Tyler Bohland 6-36, Brayden Warwick 1-9, Hayden Goodman 11-3, Bad snap 1(-20). Superior: Jarrett Gronski 13-128, Caden Stone 17-99, Brennan Morrissey 4-86, Carter Fonger 4-33, Kaden Kimmes 7-14, Jordan Goldfine 2-13, Cody Kurki 1-4, Alex Velleaux 2-(-4). Passing—Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 11-18-92-1-0. Superior: Kaden Kimmes 5-5-44-0-0, Jarrett Gronski 1-2-30-0-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 5-49, Ben Carani 5-36, Brayden Warwick 1-7. Superior: Carter Fonger 4-64, Brady Herbst 1-7, Jarrett Gronski 1-3. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 91-92-183. Superior: 373-74-447.

Phillips 52, McDonell 18

Phillips14306052
McDonell0120618

First Quarter—Phillips: Ethan Mudgett 43 run (Run failed), 10:29.

Phillips: Ethan Mudgett 4 run (Nate Haskins pass from Ethan Mudgett), 7:53.

Second Quarter—McDonell: Kendren Gullo 10 pass from Tanner Opsal (Run failed), 11:57.

Phillips: Ethan Mudgett 65 run (Taber Fawley pass from Ethan Mudgett), 11:47.

Phillips: Nate Haskins 64 run (Jesse Bruhn pass from Ethan Mudgett), 10:39.

McDonell: Noah Hanson 32 pass from Tanner Opsal (Run failed), 4:20.

Phillips: Nate Haskins 12 run (Nate Haskins pass from Ethan Mudgett), 1:52.

Phillips: Ethan Mudgett 95 run (Pass failed), 0:00.

Third Quarter—Phillips: Ethan Mudgett 50 INT return (Nate Haskins run), 11:05.

Fourth Quarter—McDonell: Xayvion Matthews 6 run (Run failed), 11:30.

Rushing—Phillips: Ethan Mudgett 7-233, Nate Haskins 8-118, Taber Fawley 2-79, Will Knaack 2-5, Jesse Bruhn 2-1, James Bruhn 1-0, Ethan Kenner 1(-4). McDonell: Tanner Opsal 19-55, Xayvion Matthews 3-10, Landon Moulton 4-10, Andrew Bauer 1-9, Kendren Gullo 4(-7). Passing—McDonell: Tanner Opsal 15-26-156-2-2, Ethan Goulet 2-6-12-0-0. Receiving—McDonell: Noah Hanson 7-106, Kendren Gullo 4-31, Noah Christopherson 1-7, Brady Rubenzer 1-7, Landon Moulton 2-6, Nate Hauser 1-5, Ben Biskupski 1-2. Total Yards—Phillips: 422-0-422. McDonell: 77-168-245.

Cumberland 34, Bloomer 28 (OT)

Cumberland01288634
Bloomer80146028

First Quarter—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 7 run (Isaiah LaGesse run).

Second Quarter—Cumberland: Milan Monchilovich 6 run (Conversion failed).

Cumberland: Jack Martens 8 pass from Maddux Allen (Conversion failed).

Third Quarter—Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 8 run (Conversion failed).

Cumberland: Jack Martens 23 run (Conversion failed).

Bloomer: Leif Iverson 5 run (Leif Iverson run).

Fourth Quarter—Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 5 run (Conversion failed).

Cumberland: Milan Monchilovich 9 run (Conversion good).

Overtime—Cumberland: Jack Martens 9 run (Conversion failed). 

Rushing—Cumberland: Milan Monchilovich 22-102, Jack Martens 12-99, Ryley Otto 4-17, Josh Bauer 4-7, Maddux Allen 5(-7), Team 1(-5). Bloomer: Leif Iverson 26-159, Carter Rubenzer 23-127, Colton Buchli 6-37, Ethan Rothbauer 1-11, Isaiah LaGesse 1(-8), Team 1(-8). Passing—Cumberland: Maddux Allen 12-17-108-1-2, Jack Martens 2-2-38-0-0. Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 11-24-150-0-3. Receiving—Cumberland: Jack Martens 6-54, Travis Runberg 2-33, Ryley Otto 3-15, DeShaun Ames 1-6, Team 2-38. Bloomer: Leif Iverson 2-52, Ethan Rothbauer 4-47, Dalton Grambo 2-22, Charlie Herrick 2-19, Colton Buchli 1-10. Total Yards—Cumberland: 146-213-359. Bloomer: 150-318-468.

Cadott 49, Fall Creek 9

Cadott22062149
Fall Creek36009

Rushing—Cadott: Brady Spaeth 28-249, Nelson Wahl 23-197, Josh Briggs 2-13, Teagan Ritter 3-8, Tristan Drier 2(-9). Passing—Cadott: Tristan Drier 1-4-5-0-1, Gavin Tegels 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Cadott: Teagan Ritter 1-5. Total Yards—Cadott: 458-5-463. Fall Creek: 26-50-76.

Osseo-Fairchild 44, Stanley-Boyd 28

Osseo-Fairchild03201244
Stanley-Boyd1370828

First Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 6 run (Kick failed), 3:14.

Stanley-Boyd: Carter Vait 2 run (Michael Karlen kick), 0:44.

Second Quarter—Osseo-Fairchild: Jackson Johnson 3 run (Bret Kostka pass from Johnson), 9:10.

Osseo-Fairchild: Dayne Vojtik 6 run (Dayne Vojtik run), 6:56.

Stanley-Boyd: Carter Vait 1 run (Michael Karlen kick), 5:16.

Osseo-Fairchild: Dayne Vojtik 8 run (Garrett Koxlien run), 3:33.

Osseo-Fairchild: Jackson Johnson 5 run (Dayne Vojtik run), 2:42.

Fourth Quarter—Osseo-Fairchild: Dayne Vojtik 13 run (Conversion failed), 9:41.

Osseo-Fairchild: Garrett Koxlien 24 pass from Jackson Johnson (Kick failed), 5:31.

Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 1 run (Michael Karlen run), 3:11.

Rushing—Osseo-Fairchild: Dayne Vojtik 28-132. Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 11-78, Cooper Nichols 10-75. Passing—Osseo-Fairchild: Jackson Johnson 18-27-192-1-0. Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 25-40-361-0-4. Receiving—Osseo-Fairchild: Garrett Koxlien 6-68. Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 5-142, Cooper Nichols 10-127. Total Yards—Osseo-Fairchild: 177-192-369. Stanley-Boyd: 186-361-547.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 56, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Lake Holcombe/Cornell241814056
Elmwood/Plum City00000

First Quarter—LH/C: Josh Jones 70 INT return (Conversion good).

LH/C: Kaden Kinney 32 run (Conversion good).

LH/C: Caleb Balow 44 run (Conversion good).

Second Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwerin 40 run (Kick failed).

LH/C: Kaden Kinney 14 run (Kick failed).

LH/C: Jordan Spegal 4 run (Conversion failed).

Third Quarter—LH/C: Brock Flater 4 run (Conversion good).

LH/C: Josh Jones 67 INT return (Kick failed).

Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwerin 7-104, Aden Story 5-65, Brock Flater 4-52, Caleb Balow 43, Kaden Kinney 2-16, Josh Jones 1-0, Caleb Johnson 2-(-3), Team 5-39. Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Kaden Kinney 3-5-41-0-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Caleb Balow 2-28, Josh Jones 1-13. Total Yards—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 316-41-357. Elmwood/Plum City: 70-140-210.

