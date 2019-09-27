Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Menomonie
|4
|0
|6
|0
|River Falls
|3
|1
|4
|2
|Superior
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Hudson
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Chippewa Falls
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Rice Lake
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Eau Claire North
|0
|4
|0
|6
Friday's Games
Superior 36, Chippewa Falls 14
River Falls 24, Eau Claire Memorial 17
Menomonie 22, Hudson 14
Rice Lake 34, Eau Claire North 13
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Colby
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Osseo-Fairchild
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Spencer/Columbus
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Cadott
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Stanley-Boyd
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Altoona
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|4
|2
|4
|Fall Creek
|0
|6
|0
|6
Friday's Games
Cadott 49, Fall Creek 9
Osseo-Fairchild 44, Stanley-Boyd 28
Altoona 28, Neillsville/Granton 14
Colby 28, Spencer/Columbus 22 (OT)
Saturday's Game
Durand at Eau Claire Regis
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Northwestern
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Bloomer
|5
|1
|5
|1
|Cumberland
|5
|1
|5
|1
|Hayward
|4
|2
|4
|2
|Saint Croix Falls
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Ladysmith
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Spooner
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Barron
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Cameron
|0
|6
|0
|6
Friday's Games
Cumberland 34, Bloomer 28 (OT)
Barron 41, Cameron 0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 28, Ladysmith 26
Northwestern 33, Saint Croix Falls 21
Hayward 21, Spooner 20
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|4
|0
|4
|2
|Unity
|4
|0
|5
|1
|Turtle Lake
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Grantsburg
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Webster
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Clear Lake
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|4
|1
|5
|Flambeau
|0
|4
|1
|5
Friday's Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 56, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Unity 30, Clear Lake 7
Grantsburg 45, Flambeau 6
Turtle Lake 14, Webster 6
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Frederic
|3
|0
|4
|2
|Luck
|3
|0
|6
|0
|Bruce
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Prairie Farm
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Alma Center Lincoln
|1
|3
|2
|4
|New Auburn
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Clayton
|0
|3
|1
|4
Friday's Games
Frederic 39, New Auburn 8
Luck 64, Alma Center Lincoln 8
Saturday's Games
Prairie Farm at Clayton
Bruce at Mercer/Butternut
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Athens
|4
|0
|5
|1
|Abbotsford
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Loyal
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Gilman
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Greenwood
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Thorp
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|0
|3
|0
|5
|Owen-Withee
|0
|4
|0
|6
Friday's Games
Gilman 27, Thorp 0
Athens 12, Greenwood 6
Loyal 46, Owen-Withee 12
Saturday's Game
Abbotsford at Wis. Rapids Assumption
Stats Scores
Adams-Friendship def. Westfield Area, forfeit
Amherst 35, Bonduel 7
Aquinas 14, Darlington 0
Arcadia 50, Dodgeville 8
Badger 48, Westosha Central 27
Berlin 46, Winneconne 8
Brookfield Central 0, Marquette University 0
Brookfield East 32, Wauwatosa East 0
Burlington 28, Delavan-Darien 10
Edgerton 33, Turner 0
Elk Mound 49, Colfax 0
Kenosha Indian Trail 37, Kenosha Tremper 6
Luxemburg-Casco 52, Oconto Falls 13
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 2, Milwaukee Madison 0
Mineral Point 35, Iowa-Grant 0
Mondovi 61, Glenwood City 0
Muskego 56, Catholic Memorial 14
Plymouth 31, Kewaskum 0
Port Edwards 53, Bowler/Gresham 0
River Valley 50, Viroqua 7
Spring Valley 41, Boyceville 0
Waterford 42, Elkhorn Area 0
You have free articles remaining.
Wauwatosa West 0, Menomonee Falls 0
Box Scores
Superior 36, Chi-Hi 14
|Chi-Hi
|0
|7
|0
|7
|14
|Superior
|7
|7
|14
|8
|36
First Quarter—Superior: Brennan Morrissey 20 run (Carson Gotelaere kick), 6:21.
Second Quarter—Superior: Carter Fonger 7 pass from Kaden Kimmes (Carson Gotelaere kick), 6:00.
Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 9 pass from Hayden Goodman (Jack Meyer kick), 2:16.
Third Quarter—Superior: Carter Fonger 11 run (Carter Fonger pass from Kaden Kimmes), 7:45.
Superior: Caden Stone 3 run (Pass failed), 2:27.
Fourth Quarter—Superior: Caden Stone 3 run (Caden Stone run), 11:21.
Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 43 run (Jack Meyer kick), 9:31.
Rushing—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 8-63, Tyler Bohland 6-36, Brayden Warwick 1-9, Hayden Goodman 11-3, Bad snap 1(-20). Superior: Jarrett Gronski 13-128, Caden Stone 17-99, Brennan Morrissey 4-86, Carter Fonger 4-33, Kaden Kimmes 7-14, Jordan Goldfine 2-13, Cody Kurki 1-4, Alex Velleaux 2-(-4). Passing—Chi-Hi: Hayden Goodman 11-18-92-1-0. Superior: Kaden Kimmes 5-5-44-0-0, Jarrett Gronski 1-2-30-0-0. Receiving—Chi-Hi: Ben Steinmetz 5-49, Ben Carani 5-36, Brayden Warwick 1-7. Superior: Carter Fonger 4-64, Brady Herbst 1-7, Jarrett Gronski 1-3. Total Yards—Chi-Hi: 91-92-183. Superior: 373-74-447.
Phillips 52, McDonell 18
|Phillips
|14
|30
|6
|0
|52
|McDonell
|0
|12
|0
|6
|18
First Quarter—Phillips: Ethan Mudgett 43 run (Run failed), 10:29.
Phillips: Ethan Mudgett 4 run (Nate Haskins pass from Ethan Mudgett), 7:53.
Second Quarter—McDonell: Kendren Gullo 10 pass from Tanner Opsal (Run failed), 11:57.
Phillips: Ethan Mudgett 65 run (Taber Fawley pass from Ethan Mudgett), 11:47.
Phillips: Nate Haskins 64 run (Jesse Bruhn pass from Ethan Mudgett), 10:39.
McDonell: Noah Hanson 32 pass from Tanner Opsal (Run failed), 4:20.
Phillips: Nate Haskins 12 run (Nate Haskins pass from Ethan Mudgett), 1:52.
Phillips: Ethan Mudgett 95 run (Pass failed), 0:00.
Third Quarter—Phillips: Ethan Mudgett 50 INT return (Nate Haskins run), 11:05.
Fourth Quarter—McDonell: Xayvion Matthews 6 run (Run failed), 11:30.
Rushing—Phillips: Ethan Mudgett 7-233, Nate Haskins 8-118, Taber Fawley 2-79, Will Knaack 2-5, Jesse Bruhn 2-1, James Bruhn 1-0, Ethan Kenner 1(-4). McDonell: Tanner Opsal 19-55, Xayvion Matthews 3-10, Landon Moulton 4-10, Andrew Bauer 1-9, Kendren Gullo 4(-7). Passing—McDonell: Tanner Opsal 15-26-156-2-2, Ethan Goulet 2-6-12-0-0. Receiving—McDonell: Noah Hanson 7-106, Kendren Gullo 4-31, Noah Christopherson 1-7, Brady Rubenzer 1-7, Landon Moulton 2-6, Nate Hauser 1-5, Ben Biskupski 1-2. Total Yards—Phillips: 422-0-422. McDonell: 77-168-245.
Cumberland 34, Bloomer 28 (OT)
|Cumberland
|0
|12
|8
|8
|6
|34
|Bloomer
|8
|0
|14
|6
|0
|28
First Quarter—Bloomer: Leif Iverson 7 run (Isaiah LaGesse run).
Second Quarter—Cumberland: Milan Monchilovich 6 run (Conversion failed).
Cumberland: Jack Martens 8 pass from Maddux Allen (Conversion failed).
Third Quarter—Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 8 run (Conversion failed).
Cumberland: Jack Martens 23 run (Conversion failed).
Bloomer: Leif Iverson 5 run (Leif Iverson run).
Fourth Quarter—Bloomer: Carter Rubenzer 5 run (Conversion failed).
Cumberland: Milan Monchilovich 9 run (Conversion good).
Overtime—Cumberland: Jack Martens 9 run (Conversion failed).
Rushing—Cumberland: Milan Monchilovich 22-102, Jack Martens 12-99, Ryley Otto 4-17, Josh Bauer 4-7, Maddux Allen 5(-7), Team 1(-5). Bloomer: Leif Iverson 26-159, Carter Rubenzer 23-127, Colton Buchli 6-37, Ethan Rothbauer 1-11, Isaiah LaGesse 1(-8), Team 1(-8). Passing—Cumberland: Maddux Allen 12-17-108-1-2, Jack Martens 2-2-38-0-0. Bloomer: Isaiah LaGesse 11-24-150-0-3. Receiving—Cumberland: Jack Martens 6-54, Travis Runberg 2-33, Ryley Otto 3-15, DeShaun Ames 1-6, Team 2-38. Bloomer: Leif Iverson 2-52, Ethan Rothbauer 4-47, Dalton Grambo 2-22, Charlie Herrick 2-19, Colton Buchli 1-10. Total Yards—Cumberland: 146-213-359. Bloomer: 150-318-468.
Cadott 49, Fall Creek 9
|Cadott
|22
|0
|6
|21
|49
|Fall Creek
|3
|6
|0
|0
|9
Rushing—Cadott: Brady Spaeth 28-249, Nelson Wahl 23-197, Josh Briggs 2-13, Teagan Ritter 3-8, Tristan Drier 2(-9). Passing—Cadott: Tristan Drier 1-4-5-0-1, Gavin Tegels 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Cadott: Teagan Ritter 1-5. Total Yards—Cadott: 458-5-463. Fall Creek: 26-50-76.
Osseo-Fairchild 44, Stanley-Boyd 28
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|32
|0
|12
|44
|Stanley-Boyd
|13
|7
|0
|8
|28
First Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 6 run (Kick failed), 3:14.
Stanley-Boyd: Carter Vait 2 run (Michael Karlen kick), 0:44.
Second Quarter—Osseo-Fairchild: Jackson Johnson 3 run (Bret Kostka pass from Johnson), 9:10.
Osseo-Fairchild: Dayne Vojtik 6 run (Dayne Vojtik run), 6:56.
Stanley-Boyd: Carter Vait 1 run (Michael Karlen kick), 5:16.
Osseo-Fairchild: Dayne Vojtik 8 run (Garrett Koxlien run), 3:33.
Osseo-Fairchild: Jackson Johnson 5 run (Dayne Vojtik run), 2:42.
Fourth Quarter—Osseo-Fairchild: Dayne Vojtik 13 run (Conversion failed), 9:41.
Osseo-Fairchild: Garrett Koxlien 24 pass from Jackson Johnson (Kick failed), 5:31.
Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 1 run (Michael Karlen run), 3:11.
Rushing—Osseo-Fairchild: Dayne Vojtik 28-132. Stanley-Boyd: Michael Karlen 11-78, Cooper Nichols 10-75. Passing—Osseo-Fairchild: Jackson Johnson 18-27-192-1-0. Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 25-40-361-0-4. Receiving—Osseo-Fairchild: Garrett Koxlien 6-68. Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 5-142, Cooper Nichols 10-127. Total Yards—Osseo-Fairchild: 177-192-369. Stanley-Boyd: 186-361-547.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 56, Elmwood/Plum City 0
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|24
|18
|14
|0
|56
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
First Quarter—LH/C: Josh Jones 70 INT return (Conversion good).
LH/C: Kaden Kinney 32 run (Conversion good).
LH/C: Caleb Balow 44 run (Conversion good).
Second Quarter—LH/C: Tate Sauerwerin 40 run (Kick failed).
LH/C: Kaden Kinney 14 run (Kick failed).
LH/C: Jordan Spegal 4 run (Conversion failed).
Third Quarter—LH/C: Brock Flater 4 run (Conversion good).
LH/C: Josh Jones 67 INT return (Kick failed).
Rushing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Tate Sauerwerin 7-104, Aden Story 5-65, Brock Flater 4-52, Caleb Balow 43, Kaden Kinney 2-16, Josh Jones 1-0, Caleb Johnson 2-(-3), Team 5-39. Passing—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Kaden Kinney 3-5-41-0-0. Receiving—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Caleb Balow 2-28, Josh Jones 1-13. Total Yards—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 316-41-357. Elmwood/Plum City: 70-140-210.