Scores
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hudson
|4
|1
|6
|1
|Menomonie
|4
|1
|6
|1
|River Falls
|4
|1
|6
|1
|Rice Lake
|3
|2
|5
|2
|Eau Claire Memorial
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Superior
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Chippewa Falls
|1
|4
|3
|4
|Eau Claire North
|0
|5
|0
|7
Friday’s Games
River Falls 34, Chippewa Falls 21
Eau Claire Memorial 33, Eau Claire North 8
Menomonie 17, Superior 6
Hudson 34, Rice Lake 18
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Regis
|5
|0
|6
|0
|Spencer/Columbus
|5
|0
|6
|0
|Colby
|4
|1
|5
|1
|Stanley-Boyd
|4
|2
|5
|2
|Cadott
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Fall Creek
|2
|4
|3
|4
|Osseo-Fairchild
|2
|4
|2
|5
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|5
|1
|6
|Altoona
|1
|6
|1
|6
Friday’s Games
Stanley-Boyd 48, Neillsville/Granton 23
Osseo-Fairchild 30, Altoona 6
Fall Creek 29, Glenwood City 15
Saturday’s Games
Cadott at Spencer/Columbus
Colby at Eau Claire Regis
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Northwestern
|5
|0
|7
|0
|Cumberland
|4
|1
|5
|2
|Bloomer
|3
|2
|5
|2
|Spooner
|3
|2
|5
|2
|Hayward
|2
|3
|2
|5
|Ladysmith
|2
|3
|2
|4
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1
|4
|2
|5
|Barron
|0
|5
|1
|6
Friday’s Games
Bloomer 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32
Ladysmith 52, Barron 20
Cumberland 38, Hayward 18
Northwestern 34, Spooner 28
North Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|North Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grantsburg
|5
|0
|7
|0
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|4
|1
|6
|1
|Unity
|4
|1
|6
|1
|Webster
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Saint Croix Falls
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Cameron
|0
|4
|0
|7
Friday’s Games
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 50, Cameron 7
Grantsburg 46, Saint Croix Falls 6
Unity 30, Webster 28
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Luck
|4
|0
|7
|0
|Clayton
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Prairie Farm
|2
|2
|5
|2
|Bruce
|2
|2
|5
|2
|Frederic
|2
|2
|3
|4
|New Auburn
|1
|3
|1
|5
Friday’s Games
Luck 48, Frederic 12
Bruce 56, Prairie Farm 50
Saturday’s Game
New Auburn at Clayton
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|5
|0
|6
|1
|Loyal
|5
|0
|6
|1
|Gilman
|4
|1
|6
|1
|Greenwood
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Athens
|1
|4
|2
|5
|Owen-Withee
|1
|4
|1
|6
|Thorp
|0
|5
|0
|6
Friday’s Games
Loyal 54, Thorp 0
Gilman 62, Athens 0
Abbotsford 49, Owen-Withee 20
Saturday’s Game
Greenwood at Wis. Rapids Assumption
Box Scores
RIVER FALLS 34, CHI-HI 21
|River Falls
|7
|7
|7
|13
|34
|Chi-Hi
|7
|6
|8
|0
|21
First Quarter—CH: Matt Pomietlo 1 run (Nathan Custer kick), 3:06.
RF: Seth Kohel 17 run (Luke Nelson kick), :06.
Second Quarter—CH: Pomietlo 7 run (Kick blocked), 9:42.
RF: Kohel 9 run (Nelson kick) :59.
Third Quarter—RF: Jared Creen 13 pass from Logan Graetz (Nelson kick), 4:40.
CH: Pomietlo 11 run (Joe Reuter pass from Nolan Hutzler), :33.
Fourth Quarter—RF: Nate Rixmann 32 pass from Graetz (Nelson kick), 11:16.
RF: Joe Stoffel 27 pass from Graetz (Pass failed), 1:28.
Rushing—River Falls: Seth Kohel 31-198, Logan Graetz 9-24, Jared Creen 1-7, Mason Prigge 1(-2). Chi-Hi: Matt Pomietlo 24-162, Tyler Bohland 13-67, JD Czech 10-33, Nolan Hutzler 3-16. Passing—River Falls: Graetz 11-17-162-3-1. Chi-Hi: Hutzler 11-19-71-0-1. Receiving—River Falls: Payton Flood 3-48, Nate Rixmann 2-41, Jared Creed 4-31, Joe Stoffel 1-27. Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 2-35, Tyler Bohland 2-14, Ben Carani 1-12, JD Czech 2-9, David Dvoracek 2-3. Total Yards—River Falls: 228-162-390. Chi-Hi: 278-71-349.
Bloomer 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|6
|14
|6
|6
|32
|Bloomer
|12
|8
|16
|6
|42
First Quarter—B: Zach Ruf 2 run (Conversion failed)
CW: Carter Buchman 88 kickoff return (Kick failed).
B: Tucker Kempe 18 run (Conversion failed).
Second Quarter—CW: Phil Gilbertson 18 pass from Bronson Schofield.
CW: 10 run (Kick good).
B: Jace McMullin 13 pass from Zach Ruf (Jesse Buchli run).
Third Quarter—B: Bradley Sarauer 22 run (Sarauer run).
CW: Buchman 69 run (Conversion failed).
B: Sarauer 10 run (Buchli run).
Fourth Quarter—B: Ruf 1 run (Conversion failed).
CW: Buchman 47 run (Conversion failed).
Rushing—Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Carter Buchman 4-109, Bronson Schofield 18-42. Bloomer: Bradley Sarauer 24-152, Jesse Buchli 21-111, Zach Ruf 13-54, Tucker Kempe 9-35, Caleb Ruf 3-11, Braedon Hoecherl 1-1. Passing—Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Bronson Schofield 6-17-89-1-0. Bloomer: Zach Ruf 7-10-103-1-0. Receiving—Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Phil Gilbertson 2-47, S. Grotberg 3-44. Bloomer: Sarauer 2-60, Jace McMullin 1-13, D. Cook 1-11, Kempe 1-10, Dalton Grambo 2-9. Total Yards—Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: 166-89-255. Bloomer: 370-103-473.
Stanley-Boyd 48, Neillsville/Granton 23
|Neillsville/Granton
|0
|0
|8
|15
|23
|Stanley-Boyd
|6
|14
|20
|8
|48
First Quarter—S-B: Clayton Carlson 27 fumble recovery (Kick failed), 9:59.
Second Quarter—S-B: Noah Gillingham 8 pass from LJ Schmelzer (Ben Milas pass from Mikey Karlen), 10:43.
S-B: Willy Burich-Reynolds 1 run (Pass failed), :02.
Third Quarter—S-B: Burich-Reynolds 56 pass from Schmelzer (Pass failed), 8:23.
S-B: Schmelzer 23 run (Karlen kick), 6:03.
N/G: Luke Mayer 64 run (Mayer pass from Monty Deistler), 5:51.
S-B: Carter Vait 21 pass from Schmelzer (Karlen kick), 0:10.
Fourth Quarter—N/G: Mayer 10 run (Mayer run), 7:13.
S-B: Gillingham 3 run (Matteo Collinelli kick), 3:12.
N/G: Mayer 18 run (Lucas Mosley kick), 0:19.
Rushing—Neillsville/Granton: Mayer 26-169, Thomas Selk 11-52. Stanley-Boyd: Schmelzer 11-104, Bo Chwala 11-94, Gillingham 5-57. Passing—Neillsville/Granton: Deistler 9-23-108-0-2. Stanley-Boyd: Schmelzer 12-19-209-3-1. Receiving—Neillsville/Granton: Hunter Hand 4-69. Stanley-Boyd: Vait 4-57, Burich-Reynolds 1-56, Gillingham 5-43. Total Yards—Neillsville/Granton: 224-108-332. Stanley-Boyd: 293-211-504.
Cameron X, Lake Holcombe/Cornell X
|Cameron
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|14
|23
|13
|0
|50
First Quarter— LH/C: Luke Geist 1 run (Geist run), 4:54.
CAM: McCormick Davison 40 pass from Mark Daniels (Leon Wingerath kick), 2:42.
LH/C: Wyatt Viegut 6 run (run failed), 2:18.
Second Quarter— LH/C: Viegut 17 run (Viegut run), 11:23.
LH/C: Viegut 2 run (Aden Story pass from Geist), 5:30.
LH/C: Viegut 9 run (Jordan Spegal kick), 3:07.
Third Quarter— LH/C: Geist 2 run (kick failed), 8:23.
LH/C: Tate Sauerwein 3 run (Spegal kick), 1:44.
Rushing—Cameron: No. 66 4-50, Malichi HIll 2-9, Richie Murphy 1-6, Derek Gifford 2-5, Thomas Quinn 1-(-10), Daniels 4-(-14). Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Viegut 20-260, Sauerwein 11-94, Story 4-35, Geist 5-18, Caleb Johnson 1-1. Passing—Cameron: Daniels 13-23-124-1-2, Quinn 1-4-9-0-1. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Geist 2-7-30-0-0. Receiving—Cameron: McCormick 4-43, Murphy 3-34, Gifford 1-26, Cort Reinke 2-16, Ashtyn Waite 1-9, Ian Payne 1-4, Hill 1-1. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Ty Anderson 1-21, Sauerwein 1-9. Total Yards—Cameron: 46-133-179. Lake Holcombe/Cornell: 408-30-438.
