 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Scoreboard: Monday, December 14

Local Scoreboard: Monday, December 14

{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Bruce 64, Cornell 23

Coleman 77, Wausaukee 26

Darlington 78, Platteville 47

Dominican 51, Catholic Central 47

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 41, Sheboygan Christian 40

Hurley 70, Butternut 37

Lena 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43

Marshall 56, New Glarus 51

Medford Area 73, Rice Lake 60

Mellen 75, Mercer 45

Monticello 64, Parkview 45

Mosinee 59, Stratford 49

Niagara 60, Gillett 43

Oconto 68, Kewaunee 61

Pardeeville 64, Portage 55

Prentice 75, Lake Holcombe 39

Rhinelander 74, Northland Pines 53

Shullsburg 55, Cassville 45

Southern Door 63, Sturgeon Bay 48

The Prairie School 77, Racine Lutheran 67

Girls Basketball

Albany 84, Juda 21

Aquinas 67, Altoona 58

Athens 35, Newman Catholic 31

Beaver Dam 82, Edgerton 33

Black Hawk 80, Mineral Point 76

Butternut 34, Mercer 23

Cashton 76, New Lisbon 26

Clear Lake 53, Glenwood City 39

Crandon 111, White Lake 9

Dominican 43, Catholic Central 31

Edgerton 76, East Troy 45

Evansville 63, Clinton 46

Freedom 77, Little Chute 13

Greenwood 38, Spencer 36

Jefferson 64, Whitewater 50

La Farge 48, Hillsboro 42

Lake Mills 65, Lake Country Lutheran 45

Lancaster 71, Cuba City 63

Laona-Wabeno 60, Niagara 35

Lourdes Academy 62, Horicon 25

Loyal 69, Owen-Withee 9

Markesan 38, Fall River 22

New Glarus 46, Lodi 43

New London 55, Clintonville 46

Oostburg 29, St. Marys Springs 23

Pewaukee 61, Pius XI Catholic 53

Potosi/Cassville 72, Benton 21

Princeton/Green Lake 64, Cambria-Friesland 41

Racine Lutheran 74, The Prairie School 48

Regis 44, Colfax 36

Rosholt 53, Menominee Indian 42

Seymour 52, Shawano 51

Sheboygan Area Luth. 49, Central Wisconsin Christian 38

Tigerton 45, Marion 21

Turner 53, Big Foot 24

Waterloo 57, Pardeeville 45

Waupun 73, Berlin 43

Westby 59, Weston 22

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 15

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Marathon 67, Stanley-Boyd 39

Marathon313667
Stanley-Boyd211839

Marathon: Jaden Koeller 9, Dalton Lang 2, Ben Robbins 6, Matt Vandeloom 11, Noah Gage 2, Mike Hahn 10, Nathan Hanke 12, Brock Warren 12. (28 6-8 9 67).

Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 11, Carsen Hause 11, Cooper Nichols 4, Michael Karlen 2, Landon Karlen 2, Logan Burzynski 5, Henry Hoel 2, Anthony Candella 2. (16 3-4 7 39).

3-Pointers—Marathon (5): Koeller 1, Vandeloom 1, Hanke 3. Stanley-Boyd (4): Smith 1, Hause 2, Burzynski 1.

Fouled Out—Marathon: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Glenwood City 50, Cadott 31

Cadott181331
Glenwood City222850

Cadott: Tegan Ritter 4, Brad Irwin 12, Ryan Sonnentag 3, Cole Sopiarz 4, Dylan Drehmel 2, Andy Falkenberg 5. (14 1-8 20 31).

Glenwood City: Brandyn Hallquist 19, Bryce Wickman 6, Gavin Janson 9, Max Janson 11, Will Eggert 2, Owen Swenby 3. (16 13-23 12 50).

3-Pointers—Cadott (2): Sonnentag 1, Drehmel 1. Glenwood City (5): Hallquist 1, Wickman 1, Janson 2, Swenby 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: Ritter, Irwin, Sopiarz. Lake Holcombe: none.

Girls Basketball

Cadott 58, Lake Holcombe 47

Cadott273158
Lake Holcombe242347

Cadott: Olivia Goodman 4, Elly Eiler 7, Mac Prokupek 1, Hailey Wellner 6, Meadow Barone 8, Eva Enestvedt 2, Jada Kowalczyk 24, Morgan Moldrem 2, Laken Ryan 4. (24 4-10 11 58).

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 11, Emma Lechleitner 5, Allison Golat-Hattamer 19, Brooke Lechleitner 10, Justine Kane 3. (18 9-16 14 47).

3-Pointers—Cadott (5): Eiler 1, Wellner 2, Kowalczyk 1, Ryan 1. Lake Holcombe (3): Kirkman 1, Golat-Hattamer 2. .

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Lake Holcombe: none.

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Chippewa County Prep Football Player of the Year: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Sauerwein stays hungry in follow-up to breakout junior season
High-school

Chippewa County Prep Football Player of the Year: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Sauerwein stays hungry in follow-up to breakout junior season

Tate Sauerwein didn't rest on his laurels. The Lake Holcombe/Cornell senior built upon a breakout junior campaign with an even better senior season in which he was among the state's leading rushers during the regular season while winning Lakeland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Co-Player of the Year honors. Sauerwein is the 2020 Chippewa County Player of the Year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Cadott wrestling battles Boyceville in season-opening dual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News