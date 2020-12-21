 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Scoreboard: Monday, December 21
agate

Local Scoreboard: Monday, December 21

{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Ashwaubenon 51, Pulaski 40

Barron 57, Ladysmith 50

Brillion 54, Howards Grove 47

Burlington 67, Badger 40

Cashton 61, De Soto 38

Clear Lake 78, Prairie Farm 27

Colby 75, Spencer 51

Crivitz 84, Niagara 37

De Pere 70, West De Pere 68

Durand 59, Fall Creek 58

Edgerton 97, Whitewater 69

Evansville 56, Jefferson 42

Greendale 81, Brookfield Academy 67

Greenfield 76, Dominican 65

Greenwood 72, Colby 53

Janesville Parker 51, Edgewood 44

Lake Country Lutheran 66, Racine Lutheran 48

Lancaster 72, Mauston 52

Little Chute 61, Southern Door 30

Loyal 63, Gilman 21

Luck 65, Shell Lake 54

McDonell Central 51, Neillsville 50

Medford Area 69, Tomah 53

Menomonie 64, Chippewa Falls 59

Mineral Point 62, Aquinas 59

Mondovi 78, Gilmanton 66

New Auburn 54, Colfax 53

Newman Catholic 75, Northland Lutheran 22

Oostburg 70, Mishicot 34

Oshkosh West 69, Appleton North 63

Platteville 41, Poynette 37

Prescott 78, Ellsworth 67

Racine St. Catherine's 68, Elkhorn Area 32

River Ridge 55, Highland 29

Saint Francis 73, Catholic Central 61

South Shore 66, Butternut 28

St. Marys Springs 62, Markesan 45

Wauwatosa West 55, Oak Creek 47

Westfield Area 69, Nekoosa 53

Girls Basketball

Ashland 67, Prentice 58

Baldwin-Woodville 40, Amery 28

Belmont 55, Boscobel 32

Catholic Central 45, Cudahy 36

Colby 62, Granton 36

De Pere 84, New London 47

Lakeland 89, Northland Pines 48

Mosinee 64, Medford Area 52

Neenah 66, Oshkosh North 12

New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Union Grove 45

New Glarus 63, Argyle 27

New Holstein 74, Campbellsport 17

Northwestern 59, Bloomer 42

Osseo-Fairchild 54, Augusta 27

Pacelli 49, Menominee Indian 33

Plymouth 41, Whitefish Bay 30

Prairie Farm 59, Clear Lake 40

Prescott 79, Ellsworth 38

Regis 62, Thorp 31

Rhinelander 64, Antigo 31

Ripon 56, Wautoma 45

Royall 74, Ithaca 30

Saint Lawrence Seminary 61, White Lake 17

Somerset 63, New Richmond 58

Waupun 61, Winneconne 25

West Allis Central 63, Saint Francis 19

Westosha Central 59, East Troy 45

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Menomonie 64, Chi-Hi 59

Chi-Hi243559
Menomonie323264

Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 24, Jake Spaeth 2, Keion Twyman 4, Jacob Walczak 17, Mason Monarski 10, Kansas Smith 2. (22 9-11 10 59).

Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 20, DeVauntaye Parker 11, Zach Etzbach 8, Chayce Graff 5, Brock Thornton 11, Cole Fanetti 2, Logan Hollinger 3, Trevin Kressin 4. (25 10-10 10 64).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (6): Reuter 2, Walczak 2, Monarski 2. Menomonie (4): Noah Feddersen 20, DeVauntaye Parker 11, Zach Etzbach 8, Chayce Graff 5, Brock Thornton 11, Cole Fanetti 2, Logan Hollinger 3, Trevin Kressin 4.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Menomonie: none.

McDonell 51, Neillsville 50

Neillsville341650
McDonell321951

Neillsville: Braden Trunkel 10, Kaleb Walsh 8, Teagen Dillenbach 4, Drew Brown 11, Alex Roman 5, Michael Byrne 8, Mason Roenz 4. (18 9-16 11 50).

McDonell: Logan Hughes 10, Jake Siegenthaler 13, Eddie Mittermeyer 9, Dan Anderson 9, Tanner Opsal 4, Joe Janus 6. (21 1-3 14 51).

3-Pointers—Neillsville (4): Walsh 1, Dillenbach 1, Byrne 2. McDonell (8): Hughes 1, Siegenthaler 1, Mittermeyer 3, Anderson 3.

Fouled Out—Neillsville: none. McDonell: none.

New Auburn 54, Colfax 53

Colfax223153
New Auburn163854

Colfax: Max Knudson 3, Elijah Entzminger 8, Caden Erickson 4, Ryan Albricht 3, Tanner Hoffman 5, Tristan Lenz 3, Noah Heidorn 7, Mitch Reisdorf 4, Drew Gibson 16. (22 7-12 12 53).

New Auburn: Braden Johnson 6, Matt Elmhorst 11, Triton Robey 6, Ethan Lotts 8, Cole Pederson 2, Tristen Harder 21. (23 6-8 14 54).

3-Pointers—Colfax (2): Knudson 1, Hoffman 1. New Auburn (2): Robey 2.

Fouled Out—Colfax: none. New Auburn: none.

Stanley-Boyd 67, Osseo-Fairchild 47

Stanley-Boyd373067
Osseo-Fairchild252247

Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 21, Carsen Hause 16, Michael Karlen 7, Brady Potaczek 17, Spencer Booth 6. (20 21-34 15 67).

Osseo-Fairchild: Parker Gehrmann 7, Brice Shimon 9, Garrett Koxlien 19, Dayne Vojtik 4, Boettcher 2, Benjamin Jacobson 2, Coese 2, Vold 2. (16 11-16 26 47).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (6): Smith 2, Hause 1, Karlen 1, Potaczek 2. Osseo-Fairchild (2): Gehrman 1, Shimon 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Smith. Osseo-Fairchild: Ziegler.

Elmwood/Plum City 49, Elk Mound 47

Elk Mound153247
Elmwood/Plum City262349

Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 18, Ryan Bartig 5, Ben Heath 4, Nate Lew 4, Ethan Levra 2, Kaden Russo 10, Michael Jenson 1. (17 2-5 18 47).

Elmwood/Plum City: Zack Hartung 7, Dayne Whipple 11, Jarrod Pelzel 3, Basil Giles 9, Elijah Gansluckner 3, Luke Webb 7, Tyler Bauer 9. (14 13 20 12 49).

3-Pointers—Elk Mound (7): Bohl 4, Bartig 1, Heath 1, Russo 1. Elmwood/Plum City (7): Hartung 1, Whipple 1, Pelzel 1, Giles 1, Gansluckner 3.

Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Elmwood/Plum City: none.

Girls Basketball

Cadott 69, Cornell 19

Cadott412869
Cornell10919

Cadott: Elly Eiler 12, Lauryn Goettl 9, Mckenzie Prokupek 3, Bradee Burish 5, Hailey Wellner 6, Meadow Barone 10, Jazlynn Messenger 4, Jada Kowalczyk 15, Laken Ryan 5. (27 5-7 11 69).

Cornell: Isabelle Clark 6, Alyssa Helland 1, Teaira Spaeth 12. (8 3-7 6 19).

3-Pointers—Cadott (9): Eiler 2, Goettl 3, Prokupek 1, Burish 1, Wellner 2. Cornell (0): none.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Cornell: none.

Northwestern 59, Bloomer 42

Northwestern263359
Bloomer142842

Northwestern: Tieryn Plasch 20, Claire Brinker 1, Gabby Risley 10, Brynn Erickson 9, Gracie Altman 2, Allison Luoma 15. (21 12-25 14 59).

Bloomer: Paige Jacobs 8, Karissa Petska 2, Bella Seibel 4, Leah Score 10, Madison Faschingbauer 7, Elizabeht Anderson 2, Abby Iverson 9. (17 2-6 20 42).

3-Pointers—Northwestern (5): Plasch 3, Risley 2. Bloomer (6): Jacobs 2, Score 2, Faschingbauer 2.

Fouled Out—Northwestern: none. Bloomer: none.

Boys Hockey

Hayward 3, Chi-Hi 1

Hayward1113
Chi-Hi0101

First Period—Hayward: Cole Asp (Cole Haack), 15:38, PP.

Second Period—Chi-Hi: Trevor Bowe (Ben Carlson, Owen Krista), 2:14.

Hayward: Cole Haack (Chase Briggs, Monte Goold), 15:31, PP.

Third Period—Hayward: Gibson Walsh (Monte Goold, Chase Briggs), 12:20.

Shots on Goal—Hayward: 15-8-7-30. Chi-Hi: 6-5-3-14. Saves—Hayward: Logan Abric 6-4-3-13. Chi-Hi: Zach LeMay 14-7-6-27. Penalties—Hayward: 1-2:00. Chi-Hi: 3-9:00.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 1

Wisconsin Valley Union0101
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie2002

First Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Ella Ausman (Sidney Polzin, Addie Frenette), 10:52.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Joey Schemenauer (Abigail Martin, Emma-Lyn Stephenson), 12:11.

Second Period—Wisconsin Valley Union: Shelby Tryba, 8:35, PP.

Shots on Goal—Wisconsin Valley Union: 3-8-3-14. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 19-12-16-47. Saves—Wisconsin Valley Union: Madison Wagner-Durr 17-11-16-44. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 3-7-3-13. Penalties—Wisconsin Valley Union: 3-6:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-6:00.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jackson Acker signs his National Letter of Intent to play football for the Badgers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News