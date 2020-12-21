Local Scoreboard: Monday, December 21

Scores
Boys Basketball
Ashwaubenon 51, Pulaski 40
Barron 57, Ladysmith 50
Brillion 54, Howards Grove 47
Burlington 67, Badger 40
Cashton 61, De Soto 38
Clear Lake 78, Prairie Farm 27
Colby 75, Spencer 51
Crivitz 84, Niagara 37
De Pere 70, West De Pere 68
Durand 59, Fall Creek 58
Edgerton 97, Whitewater 69
Evansville 56, Jefferson 42
Greendale 81, Brookfield Academy 67
Greenfield 76, Dominican 65
Greenwood 72, Colby 53
Janesville Parker 51, Edgewood 44
Lake Country Lutheran 66, Racine Lutheran 48
Lancaster 72, Mauston 52
Little Chute 61, Southern Door 30
Loyal 63, Gilman 21
Luck 65, Shell Lake 54
McDonell Central 51, Neillsville 50
Medford Area 69, Tomah 53
Menomonie 64, Chippewa Falls 59
Mineral Point 62, Aquinas 59
Mondovi 78, Gilmanton 66
New Auburn 54, Colfax 53
Newman Catholic 75, Northland Lutheran 22
Oostburg 70, Mishicot 34
Oshkosh West 69, Appleton North 63
Platteville 41, Poynette 37
Prescott 78, Ellsworth 67
Racine St. Catherine's 68, Elkhorn Area 32
River Ridge 55, Highland 29
Saint Francis 73, Catholic Central 61
South Shore 66, Butternut 28
St. Marys Springs 62, Markesan 45
Wauwatosa West 55, Oak Creek 47
Westfield Area 69, Nekoosa 53
Girls Basketball
Ashland 67, Prentice 58
Baldwin-Woodville 40, Amery 28
Belmont 55, Boscobel 32
Catholic Central 45, Cudahy 36
Colby 62, Granton 36
De Pere 84, New London 47
Lakeland 89, Northland Pines 48
Mosinee 64, Medford Area 52
Neenah 66, Oshkosh North 12
New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Union Grove 45
New Glarus 63, Argyle 27
New Holstein 74, Campbellsport 17
Northwestern 59, Bloomer 42
Osseo-Fairchild 54, Augusta 27
Pacelli 49, Menominee Indian 33
Plymouth 41, Whitefish Bay 30
Prairie Farm 59, Clear Lake 40
Prescott 79, Ellsworth 38
Regis 62, Thorp 31
Rhinelander 64, Antigo 31
Ripon 56, Wautoma 45
Royall 74, Ithaca 30
Saint Lawrence Seminary 61, White Lake 17
Somerset 63, New Richmond 58
Waupun 61, Winneconne 25
West Allis Central 63, Saint Francis 19
Westosha Central 59, East Troy 45
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Menomonie 64, Chi-Hi 59
|Chi-Hi
|24
|35
|59
|Menomonie
|32
|32
|64
Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 24, Jake Spaeth 2, Keion Twyman 4, Jacob Walczak 17, Mason Monarski 10, Kansas Smith 2. (22 9-11 10 59).
Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 20, DeVauntaye Parker 11, Zach Etzbach 8, Chayce Graff 5, Brock Thornton 11, Cole Fanetti 2, Logan Hollinger 3, Trevin Kressin 4. (25 10-10 10 64).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (6): Reuter 2, Walczak 2, Monarski 2. Menomonie (4): Noah Feddersen 20, DeVauntaye Parker 11, Zach Etzbach 8, Chayce Graff 5, Brock Thornton 11, Cole Fanetti 2, Logan Hollinger 3, Trevin Kressin 4.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Menomonie: none.
McDonell 51, Neillsville 50
|Neillsville
|34
|16
|50
|McDonell
|32
|19
|51
Neillsville: Braden Trunkel 10, Kaleb Walsh 8, Teagen Dillenbach 4, Drew Brown 11, Alex Roman 5, Michael Byrne 8, Mason Roenz 4. (18 9-16 11 50).
McDonell: Logan Hughes 10, Jake Siegenthaler 13, Eddie Mittermeyer 9, Dan Anderson 9, Tanner Opsal 4, Joe Janus 6. (21 1-3 14 51).
3-Pointers—Neillsville (4): Walsh 1, Dillenbach 1, Byrne 2. McDonell (8): Hughes 1, Siegenthaler 1, Mittermeyer 3, Anderson 3.
Fouled Out—Neillsville: none. McDonell: none.
New Auburn 54, Colfax 53
|Colfax
|22
|31
|53
|New Auburn
|16
|38
|54
Colfax: Max Knudson 3, Elijah Entzminger 8, Caden Erickson 4, Ryan Albricht 3, Tanner Hoffman 5, Tristan Lenz 3, Noah Heidorn 7, Mitch Reisdorf 4, Drew Gibson 16. (22 7-12 12 53).
New Auburn: Braden Johnson 6, Matt Elmhorst 11, Triton Robey 6, Ethan Lotts 8, Cole Pederson 2, Tristen Harder 21. (23 6-8 14 54).
3-Pointers—Colfax (2): Knudson 1, Hoffman 1. New Auburn (2): Robey 2.
Fouled Out—Colfax: none. New Auburn: none.
Stanley-Boyd 67, Osseo-Fairchild 47
|Stanley-Boyd
|37
|30
|67
|Osseo-Fairchild
|25
|22
|47
Stanley-Boyd: Lucas Smith 21, Carsen Hause 16, Michael Karlen 7, Brady Potaczek 17, Spencer Booth 6. (20 21-34 15 67).
Osseo-Fairchild: Parker Gehrmann 7, Brice Shimon 9, Garrett Koxlien 19, Dayne Vojtik 4, Boettcher 2, Benjamin Jacobson 2, Coese 2, Vold 2. (16 11-16 26 47).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (6): Smith 2, Hause 1, Karlen 1, Potaczek 2. Osseo-Fairchild (2): Gehrman 1, Shimon 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Smith. Osseo-Fairchild: Ziegler.
Elmwood/Plum City 49, Elk Mound 47
|Elk Mound
|15
|32
|47
|Elmwood/Plum City
|26
|23
|49
Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 18, Ryan Bartig 5, Ben Heath 4, Nate Lew 4, Ethan Levra 2, Kaden Russo 10, Michael Jenson 1. (17 2-5 18 47).
Elmwood/Plum City: Zack Hartung 7, Dayne Whipple 11, Jarrod Pelzel 3, Basil Giles 9, Elijah Gansluckner 3, Luke Webb 7, Tyler Bauer 9. (14 13 20 12 49).
3-Pointers—Elk Mound (7): Bohl 4, Bartig 1, Heath 1, Russo 1. Elmwood/Plum City (7): Hartung 1, Whipple 1, Pelzel 1, Giles 1, Gansluckner 3.
Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Elmwood/Plum City: none.
Girls Basketball
Cadott 69, Cornell 19
|Cadott
|41
|28
|69
|Cornell
|10
|9
|19
Cadott: Elly Eiler 12, Lauryn Goettl 9, Mckenzie Prokupek 3, Bradee Burish 5, Hailey Wellner 6, Meadow Barone 10, Jazlynn Messenger 4, Jada Kowalczyk 15, Laken Ryan 5. (27 5-7 11 69).
Cornell: Isabelle Clark 6, Alyssa Helland 1, Teaira Spaeth 12. (8 3-7 6 19).
3-Pointers—Cadott (9): Eiler 2, Goettl 3, Prokupek 1, Burish 1, Wellner 2. Cornell (0): none.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Cornell: none.
Northwestern 59, Bloomer 42
|Northwestern
|26
|33
|59
|Bloomer
|14
|28
|42
Northwestern: Tieryn Plasch 20, Claire Brinker 1, Gabby Risley 10, Brynn Erickson 9, Gracie Altman 2, Allison Luoma 15. (21 12-25 14 59).
Bloomer: Paige Jacobs 8, Karissa Petska 2, Bella Seibel 4, Leah Score 10, Madison Faschingbauer 7, Elizabeht Anderson 2, Abby Iverson 9. (17 2-6 20 42).
3-Pointers—Northwestern (5): Plasch 3, Risley 2. Bloomer (6): Jacobs 2, Score 2, Faschingbauer 2.
Fouled Out—Northwestern: none. Bloomer: none.
Boys Hockey
Hayward 3, Chi-Hi 1
|Hayward
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Chi-Hi
|0
|1
|0
|1
First Period—Hayward: Cole Asp (Cole Haack), 15:38, PP.
Second Period—Chi-Hi: Trevor Bowe (Ben Carlson, Owen Krista), 2:14.
Hayward: Cole Haack (Chase Briggs, Monte Goold), 15:31, PP.
Third Period—Hayward: Gibson Walsh (Monte Goold, Chase Briggs), 12:20.
Shots on Goal—Hayward: 15-8-7-30. Chi-Hi: 6-5-3-14. Saves—Hayward: Logan Abric 6-4-3-13. Chi-Hi: Zach LeMay 14-7-6-27. Penalties—Hayward: 1-2:00. Chi-Hi: 3-9:00.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Wisconsin Valley Union 1
|Wisconsin Valley Union
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|2
|0
|0
|2
First Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Ella Ausman (Sidney Polzin, Addie Frenette), 10:52.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Joey Schemenauer (Abigail Martin, Emma-Lyn Stephenson), 12:11.
Second Period—Wisconsin Valley Union: Shelby Tryba, 8:35, PP.
Shots on Goal—Wisconsin Valley Union: 3-8-3-14. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 19-12-16-47. Saves—Wisconsin Valley Union: Madison Wagner-Durr 17-11-16-44. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 3-7-3-13. Penalties—Wisconsin Valley Union: 3-6:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 3-6:00.
