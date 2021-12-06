 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Monday, December 6

Scores

Boys Basketball

Altoona 50, Osceola 46, OT

Athens 82, Colby 70

Brookfield Academy 68, Milwaukee Pulaski 49

Columbus Catholic 53, Auburndale 49

Dodgeville 59, New Glarus 51

Greenwood 50, Abbotsford 41

Ithaca 58, New Lisbon 55

Johnson Creek 72, Albany 50

Kenosha Christian Life 59, Westlake, Ill. 51

Laona-Wabeno 55, Crandon 49

Marathon 71, Neillsville 50

Marshall 73, Watertown Luther Prep 52

Melrose-Mindoro 70, Mondovi 59

Mineral Point 72, Cambridge 49

Omro 86, Wautoma 70

Owen-Withee 57, Rib Lake 42

Royall 64, Coulee Christian-Providence 29

Sheboygan Area Luth. 105, Hilbert 50

Solon Springs 66, Mellen 52

Stratford 64, Spencer 39

Union Grove 69, Whitewater 55

West Salem 83, Tomah 59

Girls Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 78, White Lake 15

Augusta 63, Glenwood City 33

Bangor 59, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 41

Belleville 72, Benton 27

Bonduel 75, Peshtigo 60

Brookwood 48, North Crawford 37

Cambria-Friesland 58, Montello 44

Central Wisconsin Christian 55, Living Word Lutheran 54

Coleman 64, Oneida Nation 39

Columbus 42, Wisconsin Dells 21

Dodgeland 46, Wayland Academy 32

Dominican 50, Regina, Ill. 33

Johnson Creek 46, Parkview 45

Kickapoo 55, Wonewoc-Center 16

La Crosse Logan 75, Arcadia 63

Lena 47, Suring 33

Lincoln 40, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 37

Lourdes Academy 45, Hustisford 40

Manawa 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 45

Milton 61, Clinton 49

Niagara 49, Wausaukee 28

Oakfield 70, Horicon 21

Pardeeville 45, Markesan 27

Randolph 77, Rio 27

River Ridge 50, Seneca 31

Shorewood 71, Messmer 18

St. Croix Falls 57, Barron 37

Two Rivers 60, Manitowoc Lincoln 54

Watertown 64, Lake Country Lutheran 61

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Flambeau 63, Cadott 52

Flambeau    32   31   63
Cadott     23    29     52

Flambeau: Harley Opachan 31, Dawson Kauffman 4, Isaac Kopacz 6, Blake Moore 6, Giles Groothousen 8, Kevin Ross 8. (21 13-24 10 63).

Cadott: Braden Schneider 9, Warren Bowe 2, Tegan Ritter 19, Jordan Peters 5, Brodee Burish 3, Ryan Sonnentag 5, Nolan Blum 4, Dylan Drehmel 5. (20 7-10 18 52).

3-Pointers—Flambeau (8): Opachan 5, Kopacz 1, Groothousen 2. Cadott (5): Schneider 1, Ritter 1, Peters 1, Burish 1, Sonnentag 1.

Fouled Out—Flambeau: none. Cadott: none.

Gilmanton 61, New Auburn 57

Gilmanton   30   31   61
New Auburn     16     41     57

Gilmanton: Devon Werlein 2, Chase Jesse 12, Hunter Guenther 17, Trent Parr 5, Grady Meier 8, Carson Rieck 17. (24 6-18 17 61).

New Auburn: Braden Johnson 8, Triton Robey 12, Ethan Lotts 12, Matt Elmhorst 13, Caleb Gotham 2, Andrew Gotham 10. (25 4-16 18 57).

3-Pointers—Gilmanton (7): Guenther 4, Parr 1, Meier 2. New Auburn (3): Robey 2, Lotts 1.

Fouled Out—Gilmanton: none. New Auburn: Robey.

Shell Lake 71, Lake Holcombe 59

Lake Holcombe: Colton Minnick 21, Nate Jones 4, Harley Schroeder 2, Ryley Craker 11, Dylan Bowen 19, Sam Ewer 2. (24 2-4 X 59).

Shell Lake: Jack Brunberg 19, Aspen Klopp 14, Evan Fischer 2, Landon Daneen 17, Matthew Steines 19. (26 13-20 X 71).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (9): Bowen 5, Craker 3, Minnick 1. Shell Lake (6): Burnberg 3, Laner 2, Stein 1.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Shell Lake: none.

Girls Basketball

New Auburn 42, Gilmanton 34

Gilmanton   14     20     34
New Auburn     212142

Gilmanton: Lydia Evans 5, Keannah Bloomer 15, Hillari Klopp 10, Whitney Ottum 4. (13 7-13 12 34).

New Auburn: Aliya North 5, Bella Larson 2, Autumn Palmer 4, Evelyn Cody 2, Katie Reimer 8, Morgan Berg 21. (19 3-6 15 42).

3-Pointers—Gilmanton (1): Klopp 1. New Auburn (1): North 1.

Fouled Out—Gilmanton: none. New Auburn: none.

