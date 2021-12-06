Local Scoreboard: Monday, December 6

Scores
Boys Basketball
Altoona 50, Osceola 46, OT
Athens 82, Colby 70
Brookfield Academy 68, Milwaukee Pulaski 49
Columbus Catholic 53, Auburndale 49
Dodgeville 59, New Glarus 51
Greenwood 50, Abbotsford 41
Ithaca 58, New Lisbon 55
Johnson Creek 72, Albany 50
Kenosha Christian Life 59, Westlake, Ill. 51
Laona-Wabeno 55, Crandon 49
Marathon 71, Neillsville 50
Marshall 73, Watertown Luther Prep 52
Melrose-Mindoro 70, Mondovi 59
Mineral Point 72, Cambridge 49
Omro 86, Wautoma 70
Owen-Withee 57, Rib Lake 42
Royall 64, Coulee Christian-Providence 29
Sheboygan Area Luth. 105, Hilbert 50
Solon Springs 66, Mellen 52
Stratford 64, Spencer 39
Union Grove 69, Whitewater 55
West Salem 83, Tomah 59
Girls Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 78, White Lake 15
Augusta 63, Glenwood City 33
Bangor 59, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 41
Belleville 72, Benton 27
Bonduel 75, Peshtigo 60
Brookwood 48, North Crawford 37
Cambria-Friesland 58, Montello 44
Central Wisconsin Christian 55, Living Word Lutheran 54
Coleman 64, Oneida Nation 39
Columbus 42, Wisconsin Dells 21
Dodgeland 46, Wayland Academy 32
Dominican 50, Regina, Ill. 33
Johnson Creek 46, Parkview 45
Kickapoo 55, Wonewoc-Center 16
La Crosse Logan 75, Arcadia 63
Lena 47, Suring 33
Lincoln 40, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 37
Lourdes Academy 45, Hustisford 40
Manawa 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 45
Milton 61, Clinton 49
Niagara 49, Wausaukee 28
Oakfield 70, Horicon 21
Pardeeville 45, Markesan 27
Randolph 77, Rio 27
River Ridge 50, Seneca 31
Shorewood 71, Messmer 18
St. Croix Falls 57, Barron 37
Two Rivers 60, Manitowoc Lincoln 54
Watertown 64, Lake Country Lutheran 61
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Flambeau 63, Cadott 52
|Flambeau
|32
|31
|63
|Cadott
|23
|29
|52
Flambeau: Harley Opachan 31, Dawson Kauffman 4, Isaac Kopacz 6, Blake Moore 6, Giles Groothousen 8, Kevin Ross 8. (21 13-24 10 63).
Cadott: Braden Schneider 9, Warren Bowe 2, Tegan Ritter 19, Jordan Peters 5, Brodee Burish 3, Ryan Sonnentag 5, Nolan Blum 4, Dylan Drehmel 5. (20 7-10 18 52).
3-Pointers—Flambeau (8): Opachan 5, Kopacz 1, Groothousen 2. Cadott (5): Schneider 1, Ritter 1, Peters 1, Burish 1, Sonnentag 1.
Fouled Out—Flambeau: none. Cadott: none.
Gilmanton 61, New Auburn 57
|Gilmanton
|30
|31
|61
|New Auburn
|16
|41
|57
Gilmanton: Devon Werlein 2, Chase Jesse 12, Hunter Guenther 17, Trent Parr 5, Grady Meier 8, Carson Rieck 17. (24 6-18 17 61).
New Auburn: Braden Johnson 8, Triton Robey 12, Ethan Lotts 12, Matt Elmhorst 13, Caleb Gotham 2, Andrew Gotham 10. (25 4-16 18 57).
3-Pointers—Gilmanton (7): Guenther 4, Parr 1, Meier 2. New Auburn (3): Robey 2, Lotts 1.
Fouled Out—Gilmanton: none. New Auburn: Robey.
Shell Lake 71, Lake Holcombe 59
Lake Holcombe: Colton Minnick 21, Nate Jones 4, Harley Schroeder 2, Ryley Craker 11, Dylan Bowen 19, Sam Ewer 2. (24 2-4 X 59).
Shell Lake: Jack Brunberg 19, Aspen Klopp 14, Evan Fischer 2, Landon Daneen 17, Matthew Steines 19. (26 13-20 X 71).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (9): Bowen 5, Craker 3, Minnick 1. Shell Lake (6): Burnberg 3, Laner 2, Stein 1.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Shell Lake: none.
Girls Basketball
New Auburn 42, Gilmanton 34
|Gilmanton
|14
|20
|34
|New Auburn
|21
|21
|42
Gilmanton: Lydia Evans 5, Keannah Bloomer 15, Hillari Klopp 10, Whitney Ottum 4. (13 7-13 12 34).
New Auburn: Aliya North 5, Bella Larson 2, Autumn Palmer 4, Evelyn Cody 2, Katie Reimer 8, Morgan Berg 21. (19 3-6 15 42).
3-Pointers—Gilmanton (1): Klopp 1. New Auburn (1): North 1.
Fouled Out—Gilmanton: none. New Auburn: none.