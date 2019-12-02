Scores
Boys Basketball
Cuba City 91, Potosi 51
Gilmanton 46, Mondovi 45
Luxemburg-Casco 88, Green Bay East 54
Milwaukee North 58, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 52
Monticello 74, New Glarus 63
Palmyra-Eagle 51, Waterloo 50
Rosholt 40, Suring 32
Sheboygan South 68, New Holstein 49
Wonewoc-Center 75, Coulee Region Christian 74
Girls Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 54, Tigerton 20
Butternut 47, Chequamegon 38
Cadott 46, Independence 40 (2 OT)
Cambria-Friesland 60, Central Wisconsin Christian 43
Durand 57, Bloomer 48
Florence 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 24
Ladysmith 59, Athens 16
Marathon 51, Rib Lake 24
Menominee, Mich. 79, Sturgeon Bay 23
Menomonee Falls 40, Baraboo 17
St. Augustine, La. 35, Destiny 15
Box Scores
Girls Basketball
Durand 57, Bloomer 48
|Bloomer
|23
|25
|48
|Durand
|27
|30
|57
Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 17, Vanessa Jenneman 6, Emma Seibel 9, Larissa Fossum 6, Cayce Grambo 4, Abby Iverson 6. (18 7-12 21 48).
Durand: Madison Sand 10, Josie Radie 5, Madisyn Kilboten 6, Paige Auth 2, Leah Sabelko 15, Joslin Carothers 8, McKenna Hurlburt 11. (18 17-30 11 48).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Buchholtz 2, Jenneman 2, Seibel 1. Durand (4): Sand 1, Radie 1, Carothers 2.