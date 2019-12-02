{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Cuba City 91, Potosi 51

Gilmanton 46, Mondovi 45

Luxemburg-Casco 88, Green Bay East 54

Milwaukee North 58, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 52

Monticello 74, New Glarus 63

Palmyra-Eagle 51, Waterloo 50

Rosholt 40, Suring 32

Sheboygan South 68, New Holstein 49

Wonewoc-Center 75, Coulee Region Christian 74

Girls Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 54, Tigerton 20

Butternut 47, Chequamegon 38

Cadott 46, Independence 40 (2 OT)

Cambria-Friesland 60, Central Wisconsin Christian 43

Durand 57, Bloomer 48

Florence 48, Saint Thomas Aquinas 24

Ladysmith 59, Athens 16

Marathon 51, Rib Lake 24

Menominee, Mich. 79, Sturgeon Bay 23

Menomonee Falls 40, Baraboo 17

St. Augustine, La. 35, Destiny 15

Box Scores

Girls Basketball

Durand 57, Bloomer 48

Bloomer232548
Durand273057

Bloomer: Samantha Buchholtz 17, Vanessa Jenneman 6, Emma Seibel 9, Larissa Fossum 6, Cayce Grambo 4, Abby Iverson 6. (18 7-12 21 48).

Durand: Madison Sand 10, Josie Radie 5, Madisyn Kilboten 6, Paige Auth 2, Leah Sabelko 15, Joslin Carothers 8, McKenna Hurlburt 11. (18 17-30 11 48).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Buchholtz 2, Jenneman 2, Seibel 1. Durand (4): Sand 1, Radie 1, Carothers 2.

