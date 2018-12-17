Try 1 month for 99¢
Boys Basketball

Scores

Badger 77, Kenosha Indian Trail 66

Belleville 60, Monticello 54

Clintonville 50, Bonduel 40

Cuba City 74, Potosi 62

Deerfield 83, Parkview 64

Gilman 83, Lake Holcombe 70, OT

Hurley 56, Bayfield 44

Hustisford 86, Valley Christian 35

Johnson Creek 64, Waterloo 61

Mellen 66, Butternut 41

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 82, Milwaukee School of Languages 55

New Glarus 85, Barneveld 49

Oakfield 56, Central Wisconsin Christian 41

Pardeeville 58, Montello 40

Pecatonica 73, River Ridge 59

Rio 74, Princeton/Green Lake 35

Solon Springs 50, South Shore 43

St. Mary Catholic 70, Brillion 69

Watertown Luther Prep 55, Lodi 51

Whitefish Bay 63, Milwaukee King 62

Wonewoc-Center 58, Weston 17

Box Scores

Gilman 83, Lake Holcombe 70  (OT)

Gilman46 231483
Lake Holcombe37321 70

Gilman: Aaron Nagel 23, Torgor Crick 17, Ethan Grunseth 13, Dallas Skabroud 12, Trevor Schmitt 8, Blake Wisocky 5, Joe Olson 5. (33 8-13 17 TP).

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 24, Kaden Kinney 18, Kaden Crank 16, Josh Jones 10, Tristan Jones 2. (26 6-16 16 70).

3-Pointers—Gilman (9): Grunseth 4, Skabroud 2, Torger 1, Schmidt 1, Wisocky 1. Lake Holcombe (12): Flater 5, Crank 4, J. Jones 2, Kinney 1.

Fouled Out—Gilman: Crick. Lake Holcombe: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Albany 53, Johnson Creek 37

Arcadia 38, Cochrane-Fountain City 26

Belleville 70, Monticello 29

Bonduel 51, Algoma 46

Chilton 65, Reedsville 35

Edgar 64, Northland Lutheran 47

Howards Grove 55, Sheboygan Christian 22

Hustisford 55, Williams Bay 25

Iowa-Grant 57, Highland 37

Marinette 31, Waupaca 20

Mayville 52, Columbus 49

Melrose-Mindoro 69, Colfax 52

New Glarus 85, Barneveld 49

Niagara 47, Florence 31

Ozaukee 67, Lomira 50

Prairie Farm 68, Birchwood 43

Randolph 59, Cambria-Friesland 26

Shoreland Lutheran 69, Racine Park 60

St. Mary Catholic 52, New London 50

Washburn 46, Mercer 25

Wisconsin Dells 49, River Valley 26

Boys Hockey

Scores

Whitefish Bay 4, Sheboygan 2

Somerset 7, Legacy Christian/PACT Charter, Minn. 2

