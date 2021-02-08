 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Scoreboard: Monday, February 8
agate

Local Scoreboard: Monday, February 8

{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Adams-Friendship 54, Reedsburg Area 42

Altoona 44, McDonell Central 41

Antigo 63, Tomahawk 37

Appleton East 50, Marshfield 43

Appleton West 70, Winneconne 57

Athens 68, Prentice 48

Auburndale 69, Newman Catholic 55

Bangor 67, Cashton 55

Birchwood 62, Winter 43

Blair-Taylor 84, Augusta 57

Bonduel 82, Shiocton 72

Boscobel 59, Riverdale 45

Brown Deer 86, Shorewood 49

Bruce 50, Flambeau 38

Cambria-Friesland 95, Valley Christian 49

Cassville 62, Benton 60

Cedarburg 65, West Bend West 44

Central Wisconsin Christian 49, Horicon 18

Crandon 67, Three Lakes 48

Crivitz 78, Suring 18

Cuba City 87, Platteville 53

D.C. Everest 72, Merrill 69

Darlington 89, Iowa-Grant 41

Denmark 64, Fox Valley Lutheran 49

Dodgeville 77, Lancaster 68

Durand 67, Elmwood/Plum City 53

East Troy 92, Jefferson 48

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 39, Lincoln 20

Edgar 49, Marathon 39

Elk Mound 80, Boyceville 25

Fall Creek 72, Stanley-Boyd 59

Fennimore 61, River Valley 45

Franklin 87, Kenosha Bradford 44

Gilmanton 54, Independence 47

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 69, Gibraltar 60

Greendale 67, Waukesha North 49

Greenwood 61, Colby 55

Hartford Union 61, West Bend East 59

Howards Grove 47, Mishicot 46

Iola-Scandinavia 73, Weyauwega-Fremont 54

Janesville Parker 71, Verona Area 66

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 78, Racine Lutheran 63

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 86, Ripon 77

Kimberly 81, Hortonville 48

Kohler 79, Menominee Indian 59

Lake Country Lutheran 76, New Berlin West 70

Little Chute 56, Luxemburg-Casco 51

Manitowoc Lincoln 60, Green Bay Southwest 59

Manitowoc Lutheran 64, Hilbert 34

Marion 49, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 46

Mayville 64, Kiel 55

Medford Area 76, Northland Pines 53

Melrose-Mindoro 60, Cochrane-Fountain City 40

Mondovi 50, Glenwood City 48

Mosinee 55, Middleton 41

Necedah 50, Royall 38

Neenah 76, Notre Dame 73

New London 59, Shawano 47

Northwestern 78, Hayward 39

Oconto Falls 55, Marinette 52

Omro 62, Kewaskum 60

Oostburg 71, Ozaukee 46

Oregon 76, New Glarus 66

Osceola 66, Prescott 58

Pardeeville 84, Montello 63

Pewaukee 89, West Allis Central 65

Racine St. Catherine's 69, Saint Thomas More 33

Randolph 85, Fall River 66

Reedsville 81, St. Mary Catholic 76

Regis 84, Osseo-Fairchild 71

Rhinelander 61, Lakeland 52

Richland Center 68, Prairie du Chien 48

River Ridge 68, Shullsburg 56

Roncalli 78, Two Rivers 59

Seymour 73, Valders 52

Shoreland Lutheran 61, The Prairie School 59

Southern Door 100, Sevastopol 57

Spring Valley 74, Colfax 34

Stockbridge 75, Gresham Community 63

Stratford 67, Assumption 30

Sturgeon Bay 41, Peshtigo 38

Sun Prairie 57, Hamilton 55

Turner 76, Brodhead 71, 2OT

Unity 63, Shell Lake 39

Watertown 56, Sauk Prairie 41

Waukesha South 76, Kettle Moraine 75

Webster 56, Lake Holcombe 54

West Salem 75, Black River Falls 54

Whitefish Bay 55, Port Washington 33

Whitehall 57, Eleva-Strum 55

Whitewater 70, Clinton 29

Williams Bay 85, Albany 37

Wilmot Union 76, Delavan-Darien 66

Wisconsin Dells 66, Wautoma 63

Wisconsin Heights 60, Marshall 47

Wisconsin Lutheran 80, Germantown 51

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50, Appleton North 43

Wrightstown 58, Waupaca 44

Xavier 94, Green Bay East 57

Girls Basketball

Arrowhead 52, Verona Area 41

Auburndale 76, Prentice 30

Badger 62, Mukwonago 46

Cambridge 56, Wisconsin Heights 41

Campbellsport 46, Stockbridge 38

Kenosha Bradford 52, Racine Case 46

La Crosse Central 67, La Crosse Logan 56

McFarland 71, Whitewater 39

Mercer 37, Washburn 29

Notre Dame 67, De Pere 40

Oneida Nation 53, Niagara 46

Prairie du Chien 52, Richland Center 37

Reedsville 47, Central Wisconsin Christian 39

Rio 69, Montello 40

Somerset 68, Clear Lake 45

Stratford 54, Assumption 33

Waunakee 35, Sauk Prairie 26

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Altoona 44, McDonell 41

Altoona   232144
McDonell   162541

Altoona: Andy Schmid 3, Evan Moss 20, Anthony Giani 1, Blend Sabani 5, Reece Bergh 7, Marsten Salsbury 8, Jon Sabani 2. (15 10-25 17 44).

McDonell: Eddie Mittermeyer 7, Logan Hughes 9, Max Hauser 2, Jake Siegenthaler 15, Dan Anderson 2, Luke Newton 2, Tanner Opsal 4. (15 8-16 20 41).

3-Pointers—Altoona (4): Schmid 1, Bergh 1, Salsbury 2. McDonell (3): Mittermeyer 1, Hughes 1, Siegenthaler 1.

Fouled Out—Altoona: none. McDonell: none.

Bloomer 46, Cumberland 31

Bloomer   222446
Cumberland   191231

Bloomer: Dalton Cook 2, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 8, Marcus Harelstad 5, Connor Crane 10, Gavin Meinen 6, Charlie Herrick 9, Cael Iverson 4. (20 1-2 12 46).

Cumberland: Deshaun Ames 5, Sam Schradle 2, Josh Martens 2, Jack Martens 13, Matthew Friess 2, Travis Rumberg 2, Dylan Weber 5. (11 9-15 10 31).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Schwarzenberger 2, Harelstad 1, Crane 1, Herrick 1. Cumberland (0): none.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Cumberland: none.

Cadott 50, Thorp 47

Cadott   252550
Thorp   232447

Cadott: Jordan Peters 8, Ryan Sonnentag 7, Brodee Burish 2, Cole Sopiarz 20, Blake Irwin 3, Andy Falkenberg 10. (18 10-16 13 50).

Thorp: Ryan Raether 11, Aiden Rosemeyer 8, Jaxon Hurst 3, Brad Hempleman 4, Jesse Windl 4, Zach Tieman 17. (17 2-4 14 47).

3-Pointers—Cadott (6): Peters 2, Sonnentag 1, Sopiarz 2, Irwin 1. Thorp (7): Raether 1, Rosemeyer 2, Hurst 1, Tieman 3.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Thorp: none.

Fall Creek 72, Stanley-Boyd 59

Stanley-Boyd   253459
Fall Creek   304272

Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 10, Cooper Nichols 6, Michael Karlen 12, Brady Potaczek 11, Anthony Candela 12, Spencer Booth 8. (27 2-4 17 59).

Fall Creek: Nathan Sorensen 4, Teigan Ploeckelman 16, Jayden Fitch 26, Cameron Martzke 2, Soren Johnson 8, Luke Olson 7, Bo Vollrath 9. (30 11-17 10 72).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (3): Karlen 2, Potaczek 1. Fall Creek (1): Olson 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: none. Fall Creek: none.

Webster 56, Lake Holcombe 54

Webster   292756
Lake Holcombe   124254

Webster: Owen Washburn 14, Mason Gustafson 9, McFaggon 2, Austin Sigfrids 7, Gage Rossow 4, Tristan Benjamin 20. (23 9-15 4 56).

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 15, Colton Minnick 6, Dylan Bowen 6, Riley Gingras 9, Kaden Crank 18. (22 1-1 12 54).

3-Pointers—Webster (1): Gustafson 1. Lake Holcombe (9): Flater 5, Bowen 2, Gingras 1, Crank 1.

Fouled Out—Webster: none. Lake Holcombe: none.

Elk Mound 80, Boyceville 25

Elk Mound   384280
Boyceville   18725

Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 11, Ryan Bartig 11, Ben Heath 17, Nate Lew 11, Kaden Russo 13, , Brex Todd 3, Aiden Bartholomew 3, Jack Gabert 3, Michael Jenson 8. (27 12-16 12 80).

Boyceville: Walker Retz 5, Connor Sempf 15, Jack Phillips 4, Grant Kaiser 4. (11 3-9 11 25).

3-Pointers—Elk Mound (14): Bohl 3, Bartig 3, Heath 3, Lew 1, Todd 1, Bartholomew 1, Jenson 2. Boyceville (0): none.

Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Boyceville: none.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tony Granato looks back on Badgers' sweep of Minnesota, ahead to series at Michigan

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News