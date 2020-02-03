{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Beaver Dam 80, Mosinee 73

Benton 73, Monticello 64

Burlington 54, Milton 47

Cameron 64, Northwestern 60

Crivitz 53, Suring 33

Denmark 64, Oconto 42

Drummond 49, Bayfield 44

Frederic 61, Webster 60

Howards Grove 79, St. Marys Springs 74

Hustisford 84, Johnson Creek 44

Kickapoo 79, Brookwood 45

Lake Holcombe 91, Gilman 53

Lisbon, Maine 68, Madison Memorial 62

Luxemburg-Casco 94, Menasha 60

Mayville 60, Markesan 58

North Crawford 55, Ithaca 43

Oak Hill Christian 56, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 31

Phelps 36, White Lake 26

Prairie Farm 62, Clayton 16

Saint Croix Central 71, Barron 38

Saint Lawrence Seminary 63, Cristo Rey Jesuit 59

Shawano 68, Sturgeon Bay 62

Tomahawk 65, Chequamegon 61

Union Grove 73, Delavan-Darien 65

University Lake 61, Milwaukee Early View 59

Waterford 84, Hope Christian 72

West Bend West 61, Hartford Union 51

Westfield Area 46, Royall 28

Whitehall 61, Arcadia 56

Winneconne 63, Campbellsport 60

Girls Basketball

Appleton West 60, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55

Aquinas 90, La Crosse Central 40

Auburndale 73, Pittsville 35

Blair-Taylor 65, Gilmanton 42

Brillion 57, Southern Door 44

Chippewa Falls 69, Eau Claire North 41

Clear Lake 66, Glenwood City 28

Colfax 88, Saint Croix Central 54

Edgar 60, Thorp 51

Eleva-Strum 56, Cochrane-Fountain City 42

Ewen-Trout Creek, Mich. 61, Hurley 41

Gilman 63, Rib Lake 22

Gresham Community 49, Tigerton 37

Luther 61, Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 33

Marathon 51, Antigo 49

Markesan 44, Ripon 41

Mercer 47, Washburn 35

Oak Hill Christian 41, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 25

Onalaska 77, La Crosse Logan 64

Osseo-Fairchild 55, Fall Creek 44

Pardeeville 50, Tri-County 26

Plymouth 53, Kiel 34

Prairie Farm 70, New Auburn 27

Prescott 57, Durand 43

Racine St. Catherine's 54, Burlington 49

Southwestern 53, Boscobel 39

Sun Prairie 60, Madison West 15

Watertown Luther Prep 70, Palmyra-Eagle 31

Wauzeka-Steuben 55, Highland 48

Webster 58, Frederic 55

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52, Shiocton 47

Boys Hockey

D.C. Everest 5, Baraboo/Portage 1

West Bend 4, Beloit Memorial 1

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Lake Holcombe 91, Gilman 53

Lake Holcombe494291
Gilman143953

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 28, Josh Jones 6, Jarred Jiskra 12, Brendan Anders 2, Dylan Bowen 1, Kaden Kinney 18, Kaden Crank 24. (36 10-16 10 91)

Gilman: Blake Wisocky 6, Andrew Hecker 25, Jordan Goebel 10, Isaac Wininger 6, Grant McFadden 2, Ethan Grunseth 4. (19 5-11 13 53).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (9): Flater 5, Kinney 3, Crank 1. Gilman (10): Hecker 5, Wisocky 2, Goebel 3.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Gilman: none.

Girls Basketball

Prentice 53, Lake Holcombe 49

Prentice203353
Lake Holcombe262349

Prentice: Leah Thums 1, Serena Moore 3, Kaitlyn Erickson 2, McKenna Isaacson 15, Kiandra Hartmann 4, Brook Peterson 2, Kaelyn Isaacson 24, Megyn Eiser 2. (19 10-16 10 53).

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 1, Megan Lechleitner 7, Allison Golat-Hattamer 14, Brooke Lechleitner 20, Justine Kane 3, Josi Elmberg 1, Carly Vavra 2. (20 4-14 12 49).

3-Pointers—Prentice (5): Moore 1, K. Isaacson 4. Lake Holcombe (5): M. Lechleitner 2, Golat-Hattamer 2, Kane 1.

Fouled Out—Prentice: none. Lake Holcombe: none.

Prairie Farm 70, New Auburn 27

New Auburn101727
Prairie Farm432770

New Auburn: Kaylee Boortz 2, Evelyn Cody 4, Abby Sykora 2, Autumn Palmer 10, Faith Baker 3, Zoey Rada 5, Violet Hyke 1. (12 2-5 13 27).

Prairie Farm: Avery Hansen 7, Camryn Christopherson 2, Makaylin Christenson 13, Marnie Kahl 12, Eryn Bates 21, Sydney Rassbach 6, Sydney Junkans 7. (28 9-22 10 70).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Rada 1. Prairie Farm (3): Kahl 1, Bates 2.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Prairie Farm: none.

Local box scores and results from Monday's statewide prep action.

