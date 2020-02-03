Scores
Boys Basketball
Beaver Dam 80, Mosinee 73
Benton 73, Monticello 64
Burlington 54, Milton 47
Cameron 64, Northwestern 60
Crivitz 53, Suring 33
Denmark 64, Oconto 42
Drummond 49, Bayfield 44
Frederic 61, Webster 60
Howards Grove 79, St. Marys Springs 74
Hustisford 84, Johnson Creek 44
Kickapoo 79, Brookwood 45
Lake Holcombe 91, Gilman 53
Lisbon, Maine 68, Madison Memorial 62
Luxemburg-Casco 94, Menasha 60
Mayville 60, Markesan 58
North Crawford 55, Ithaca 43
Oak Hill Christian 56, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 31
Phelps 36, White Lake 26
Prairie Farm 62, Clayton 16
Saint Croix Central 71, Barron 38
Saint Lawrence Seminary 63, Cristo Rey Jesuit 59
Shawano 68, Sturgeon Bay 62
Tomahawk 65, Chequamegon 61
Union Grove 73, Delavan-Darien 65
University Lake 61, Milwaukee Early View 59
Waterford 84, Hope Christian 72
West Bend West 61, Hartford Union 51
Westfield Area 46, Royall 28
Whitehall 61, Arcadia 56
Winneconne 63, Campbellsport 60
Girls Basketball
Appleton West 60, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 55
Aquinas 90, La Crosse Central 40
Auburndale 73, Pittsville 35
Blair-Taylor 65, Gilmanton 42
Brillion 57, Southern Door 44
Chippewa Falls 69, Eau Claire North 41
Clear Lake 66, Glenwood City 28
Colfax 88, Saint Croix Central 54
Edgar 60, Thorp 51
Eleva-Strum 56, Cochrane-Fountain City 42
Ewen-Trout Creek, Mich. 61, Hurley 41
Gilman 63, Rib Lake 22
Gresham Community 49, Tigerton 37
Luther 61, Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 33
Marathon 51, Antigo 49
Markesan 44, Ripon 41
Mercer 47, Washburn 35
Oak Hill Christian 41, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 25
Onalaska 77, La Crosse Logan 64
Osseo-Fairchild 55, Fall Creek 44
Pardeeville 50, Tri-County 26
Plymouth 53, Kiel 34
Prairie Farm 70, New Auburn 27
Prescott 57, Durand 43
Racine St. Catherine's 54, Burlington 49
Southwestern 53, Boscobel 39
Sun Prairie 60, Madison West 15
Watertown Luther Prep 70, Palmyra-Eagle 31
Wauzeka-Steuben 55, Highland 48
Webster 58, Frederic 55
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52, Shiocton 47
Boys Hockey
D.C. Everest 5, Baraboo/Portage 1
West Bend 4, Beloit Memorial 1
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Lake Holcombe 91, Gilman 53
|Lake Holcombe
|49
|42
|91
|Gilman
|14
|39
|53
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 28, Josh Jones 6, Jarred Jiskra 12, Brendan Anders 2, Dylan Bowen 1, Kaden Kinney 18, Kaden Crank 24. (36 10-16 10 91)
Gilman: Blake Wisocky 6, Andrew Hecker 25, Jordan Goebel 10, Isaac Wininger 6, Grant McFadden 2, Ethan Grunseth 4. (19 5-11 13 53).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (9): Flater 5, Kinney 3, Crank 1. Gilman (10): Hecker 5, Wisocky 2, Goebel 3.
Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. Gilman: none.
Girls Basketball
Prentice 53, Lake Holcombe 49
|Prentice
|20
|33
|53
|Lake Holcombe
|26
|23
|49
Prentice: Leah Thums 1, Serena Moore 3, Kaitlyn Erickson 2, McKenna Isaacson 15, Kiandra Hartmann 4, Brook Peterson 2, Kaelyn Isaacson 24, Megyn Eiser 2. (19 10-16 10 53).
Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 1, Megan Lechleitner 7, Allison Golat-Hattamer 14, Brooke Lechleitner 20, Justine Kane 3, Josi Elmberg 1, Carly Vavra 2. (20 4-14 12 49).
3-Pointers—Prentice (5): Moore 1, K. Isaacson 4. Lake Holcombe (5): M. Lechleitner 2, Golat-Hattamer 2, Kane 1.
Fouled Out—Prentice: none. Lake Holcombe: none.
Prairie Farm 70, New Auburn 27
|New Auburn
|10
|17
|27
|Prairie Farm
|43
|27
|70
New Auburn: Kaylee Boortz 2, Evelyn Cody 4, Abby Sykora 2, Autumn Palmer 10, Faith Baker 3, Zoey Rada 5, Violet Hyke 1. (12 2-5 13 27).
Prairie Farm: Avery Hansen 7, Camryn Christopherson 2, Makaylin Christenson 13, Marnie Kahl 12, Eryn Bates 21, Sydney Rassbach 6, Sydney Junkans 7. (28 9-22 10 70).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (1): Rada 1. Prairie Farm (3): Kahl 1, Bates 2.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Prairie Farm: none.