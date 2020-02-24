Local Scoreboard: Monday, February 24
agate

Local Scoreboard: Monday, February 24

{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Belleville 62, Pardeeville 49

Belmont 52, Pecatonica 43

Birchwood 94, Mellen 81

Chilton 61, Hilbert 51

Clear Lake 72, Webster 48

Cuba City 77, New Glarus 57

D.C. Everest 95, Newman Catholic 57

Durand 53, Fall Creek 39

Edgerton 65, East Troy 61

Elk Mound 58, Bloomer 52

Gilman 58, Greenwood 49

Hastings, Mich. 92, Prescott 82

Hudson 80, New Richmond 63

Lodi 81, Portage 59

Luck 79, Turtle Lake 59

McFarland 66, Brodhead 53

Middleton 56, Monona Grove 53

Neillsville 68, Columbus Catholic 55

Oostburg 71, Sheboygan Christian 25

Seymour 65, Freedom 60

Shoreland Lutheran 83, Williams Bay Faith Christian 62

Stratford 60, Edgar 32

Two Rivers 77, Random Lake 51

Williams Bay 72, Albany 54

Girls Basketball

Antigo 38, Northland Pines 33

Mellen 49, Bayfield 28

Lourdes Academy 59, Williams Bay Faith Christian 13

Box Scores

Elk Mound 58, Bloomer 52

Bloomer223052
Elk Mound243458

Bloomer: Dalton Cook 9, Austin Thur 9, Connor Crane 3, Carter Rubenzer 8, Trent Tozer 4, Charlie Herrick 11, Leif Iverson 8. (19 4-9 17 52).

Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 25, Ben Heath 7, Nate Lew 7, Cade Hanson 6, Blaze Todd 3, Michael Jenson 10. (18 14-20 12 58).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (10): Cook 3, Thur 2, Crane 1, Herrick 3, Iverson 1. Elk Mound (8): Bohl 5, Heath 1, Jenson 2.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Elk Mound: none.

New Auburn 71, Prairie Farm 46

New Auburn323971
Prairie Farm182846

New Auburn: Matt Elmhorst 2, Triton Robey 16, Michael Pederson 7, Domonic Johnson 1, Nick Walker 3, Ethan Lotts 4, Tristen Harder 23, Ethan Patz 13, Aaron Hinton 2. (27 12-22 8 71).

Prairie Farm: Jacob Stewart 9, Tyler Rassbach 7, Elec Kjelstad 5, Nik Whitman 10, Tyler Kahl 7, Jacob Rassbach 8. (20 1-8 15 46).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (5): Robey 4, Pederson 1. Prairie Farm (5): Stewart 3, Klefstad 1, Kahl 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Prairie Farm: none.

Cadott 65, Flambeau 44

Cadott392665
Flambeau232144

Cadott: Tegan Ritter 7, Eddie Mittermeyer 11, Brad Irwin 4, Ben Steffes 2, Cole Sopiarz 10, Mason Poehls 21, Mitchel Drilling 10. (27 3-3 N/A 65).

Flambeau: Harley Opachan 12, Riley Ewer 7, Nick Derfus 6, Blake Moore 3, Dawson Kauffman 2, Dakota Miller 12, Dalton Lebal 2. (16 9-14 N/A 44).

3-Pointers—Cadott (8): Ritter 1, Mittermeyer 1, Sopiarz 2, Poehls 4. Flambeau (3): Ewer 1, Moore 1, Miller 1.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Flambeau: none.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
2-22 Prep Wrestling Sectional Roundup: Chi-Hi's Kaz finishes second at 160 pounds, advances to Division 1 individual state tournament
High-school

2-22 Prep Wrestling Sectional Roundup: Chi-Hi's Kaz finishes second at 160 pounds, advances to Division 1 individual state tournament

Chi-Hi senior wrestler Ross Kaz battled through the consolation bracket to take second place on Saturday at 160 pounds and advance to next week's Division 1 state individual wrestling championships. Bloomer/Colfax's Sawyer Best and Bowen Rothbauer, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee's Blaine Brenner and Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag, Nelson Wahl and Brady Spaeth also took home sectional championships on the way to state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News