Local Scoreboard: Monday, February 24

Scores
Boys Basketball
Belleville 62, Pardeeville 49
Belmont 52, Pecatonica 43
Birchwood 94, Mellen 81
Chilton 61, Hilbert 51
Clear Lake 72, Webster 48
Cuba City 77, New Glarus 57
D.C. Everest 95, Newman Catholic 57
Durand 53, Fall Creek 39
Edgerton 65, East Troy 61
Elk Mound 58, Bloomer 52
Gilman 58, Greenwood 49
Hastings, Mich. 92, Prescott 82
Hudson 80, New Richmond 63
Lodi 81, Portage 59
Luck 79, Turtle Lake 59
McFarland 66, Brodhead 53
Middleton 56, Monona Grove 53
Neillsville 68, Columbus Catholic 55
Oostburg 71, Sheboygan Christian 25
Seymour 65, Freedom 60
Shoreland Lutheran 83, Williams Bay Faith Christian 62
Stratford 60, Edgar 32
You have free articles remaining.
Two Rivers 77, Random Lake 51
Williams Bay 72, Albany 54
Girls Basketball
Antigo 38, Northland Pines 33
Mellen 49, Bayfield 28
Lourdes Academy 59, Williams Bay Faith Christian 13
Box Scores
Elk Mound 58, Bloomer 52
|Bloomer
|22
|30
|52
|Elk Mound
|24
|34
|58
Bloomer: Dalton Cook 9, Austin Thur 9, Connor Crane 3, Carter Rubenzer 8, Trent Tozer 4, Charlie Herrick 11, Leif Iverson 8. (19 4-9 17 52).
Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 25, Ben Heath 7, Nate Lew 7, Cade Hanson 6, Blaze Todd 3, Michael Jenson 10. (18 14-20 12 58).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (10): Cook 3, Thur 2, Crane 1, Herrick 3, Iverson 1. Elk Mound (8): Bohl 5, Heath 1, Jenson 2.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Elk Mound: none.
New Auburn 71, Prairie Farm 46
|New Auburn
|32
|39
|71
|Prairie Farm
|18
|28
|46
New Auburn: Matt Elmhorst 2, Triton Robey 16, Michael Pederson 7, Domonic Johnson 1, Nick Walker 3, Ethan Lotts 4, Tristen Harder 23, Ethan Patz 13, Aaron Hinton 2. (27 12-22 8 71).
Prairie Farm: Jacob Stewart 9, Tyler Rassbach 7, Elec Kjelstad 5, Nik Whitman 10, Tyler Kahl 7, Jacob Rassbach 8. (20 1-8 15 46).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (5): Robey 4, Pederson 1. Prairie Farm (5): Stewart 3, Klefstad 1, Kahl 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Prairie Farm: none.
Cadott 65, Flambeau 44
|Cadott
|39
|26
|65
|Flambeau
|23
|21
|44
Cadott: Tegan Ritter 7, Eddie Mittermeyer 11, Brad Irwin 4, Ben Steffes 2, Cole Sopiarz 10, Mason Poehls 21, Mitchel Drilling 10. (27 3-3 N/A 65).
Flambeau: Harley Opachan 12, Riley Ewer 7, Nick Derfus 6, Blake Moore 3, Dawson Kauffman 2, Dakota Miller 12, Dalton Lebal 2. (16 9-14 N/A 44).
3-Pointers—Cadott (8): Ritter 1, Mittermeyer 1, Sopiarz 2, Poehls 4. Flambeau (3): Ewer 1, Moore 1, Miller 1.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Flambeau: none.