Boys Basketball
Scores
Almond-Bancroft 64, Pacelli 32
Antigo 75, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 44
Bangor 73, Cashton 57
Benton 57, Lancaster 44
Berlin 68, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 65
Big Foot 68, Whitewater 65
Brillion 53, New Holstein 47
Cameron 70, Grantsburg 58
Cassville 49, Seneca 46
Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Two Rivers 37
Central Wisconsin Christian 61, Madison Country Day 43
Clear Lake 83, Solon Springs 43
Colfax 59, Northwood 46
Columbus Catholic 79, Neillsville 75
Crivitz 62, Coleman 50
Dodgeville 61, Lancaster 57
Dominican 77, The Prairie School 68
Edgerton 68, Clinton 22
Edgewood 48, Fort Atkinson 29
Elkhorn Area 67, Portage 47
Frederic 42, Clayton 39
Freedom 57, Clintonville 51
Gibraltar 56, Sevastopol 53
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 60, Oconto 52
Gresham Community 66, Tri-County 54
Hilbert 49, Chilton 41
Hustisford 72, Valley Christian 29
Iola-Scandinavia 87, Winneconne 50
Ithaca 60, Weston 52
Janesville Parker 74, Badger 55
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Catholic Central 46
Kimberly 72, Appleton West 61
La Crosse Central 96, Aquinas 43
Lake Mills 77, Cambridge 59
Lincoln 44, Cochrane-Fountain City 33
Little Chute 82, Waupaca 47
Lomira 69, Horicon 61
Marathon 66, Wausau West 51
Marinette 90, Luxemburg-Casco 77
Markesan 53, Fall River 43
McDonell Central 51, Fall Creek 41
McFarland 73, Jefferson 70
Melrose-Mindoro 68, Whitehall 63
Menomonie 71, Chippewa Falls 65
Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 73, Milwaukee Pulaski 51
Milw. Washington 83, Milwaukee Riverside University 54
Mineral Point 57, Darlington 54
Mondovi 55, Elk Mound 51
Mount Horeb 67, Beaver Dam 61
New Auburn 56, Cornell 32
New Glarus 94, Waterloo 62
Nicolet 84, Whitefish Bay 57
Northwestern 74, Barron 46
Omro 58, Adams-Friendship 38
Osseo-Fairchild 91, Augusta 72
Parkview 82, Black Hawk 74
Phelps 79, White Lake 36
Plymouth 69, Campbellsport 29
Potosi 67, Pecatonica 36
Pulaski 70, Notre Dame 64
Randolph 81, Cambria-Friesland 69
Roncalli 57, Howards Grove 37
Sauk Prairie 62, Waunakee 50
Shullsburg 50, River Ridge 27
Somerset 65, Baldwin-Woodville 57
Southern Door 92, Algoma 41
St. Marys Springs 66, Oakfield 53
Stockbridge 88, Saint Lawrence Seminary 46
Stratford 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 48
Wauzeka-Steuben 63, De Soto 43
West Allis Central 79, West Allis Nathan Hale 64
West Bend East 68, Port Washington 55
Westby 71, Prairie du Chien 65
Wild Rose 58, Port Edwards 53
Williams Bay 67, Delavan-Darien 52
Wilmot Union 77, Shoreland Lutheran 61
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 60, Mayville 44
Wisconsin Dells 82, Poynette 61
Wrightstown 52, Denmark 49
Xavier 83, New London 73
Box Scores
Menomonie 71, Chi-Hi 65
|Menomonie
|30
|41
|71
|Chi-Hi
|32
|33
|65
Menomonie: Ethan Wurtzel 21, Dylan Boecker 6, Davis Barthen 8, Jace Kressin 18, Sam Sleichert 10, Jake Ebert 8. (24 13-17 22 71).
Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 4, Luke Franz 6, Nolan Hutzler 3, Nick Bruder 2, Joe Reuter 12, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 13, Tyler Robarge 25. (24 10-25 15 65).
3-Pointers—Menomonie (10): Wurtzel 5, Barthen 1, Kressin 2, Sleichert 2. Chi-Hi (7): Franz 2, Hutzler 1, Reuter 3, Rogers-Schmidt 1.
Fouled Out—Menomonie: Kressin, Sam Zbornik. Chi-Hi: Nelson.
McDonell 51, Fall Creek 41
|McDonell
|20
|31
|51
|Fall Creek
|15
|26
|41
McDonell: Cory Hoglund 18, JD Bohaty 12, Jaebin Bourget 2, Eion Kressin 14, Charlie Bleskachek 5. (17 11-12 15 51).
Fall Creek: Marcus Cline 8, Joey Kinderman 10, Sean Bochman 2, David Anderson 5, Andrew Kleinhans 2, Brady Nicks 9, Taylor Anders 3, Luke Olson 2. (15 6-11 15 41).
3-Pointers—McDonell (6): Hoglund 2, Bohaty 4. Fall Creek (4): Cline 1, Kinderman 2, Nicks 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Fall Creek: Kinderman.
Eau Claire Immanuel 57, Cadott 25
|Eau Claire Immanuel
|25
|32
|57
|Cadott
|17
|8
|25
Eau Claire Immanuel: Ryan Zimmerman 23, Isaiah Plath 7, Ethan Sydow 4, Toby Czysz 4, Paul Schierenbeck 4, Britten Rutz 6, Noah Sydow 8, Daniel Hein 2. (20 10-16 57).
Cadott: Noah Kahl 7, Nate Schley 2, Coy Bowe 4, Mason Poehls 6, Dylan Davis 6, Ryan Swenson 2, Hunter Raske 4. (11 1-4 13 25).
3-Pointers—Eau Claire Immanuel (7): Zimmerman 5, Plath 1, Schierenbeck 1. Cadott (2): Kahl 1, Poehls 1.
Fouled Out—Eau Claire Immanuel: none. Cadott: none.
Edgar 46, Stanley-Boyd 27
|Stanley-Boyd
|10
|17
|27
|Edgar
|18
|28
|46
Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 7, Jordan McKnight 5, Clayton Carlson 3, Willy Reynolds 5, Tristan Harris 2, Noah Gillingham 5. (10 4-8 24 27).
Edgar: Drew Guden 7, Karson Butt 8, Konnor Wolf 11, Austin Dahlke 7, Kyle Brewster 12, Brayden Baumgartner 1. (12 19-31 9 46).
3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (3): Schmelzer 2, Reynolds 1. Edgar (3): Wolf 1, Dahlke 1, Brewster 1.
Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Gillingham. Edgar: none.
New Auburn 56, Cornell 32
|Cornell
|17
|15
|32
|New Auburn
|26
|38
|56
Cornell: Austin Bowe 1, Raistlin Spangler 2, Caleb Balow 9, Ryan Larson 8, Wyatt Willmarth 2, Ty Anderson 8. (12 5-13 17 32).
New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 13, Michael Pederson 19, Domonic Johnson 2, Nick Walker 2, Aaron Hinton 3, Tristen Harder 7, Ethan Patz 7, Ethan Harder 4. (23 9-19 13 56).
3-Pointers—Cornell (3): Bowe 1, Anderson 2. New Auburn (2): Pederson 2.
Fouled Out—Cornell: Kyle Glaus. New Auburn: none.
Lake Holcombe 68, Bruce 55
|Bruce
|31
|24
|55
|Lake Holcombe
|36
|32
|68
Bruce: Dexter Roatch 2, Dan Brockman 3, Connor Checkalski 17, Kevin Brockman 24, Brady Gauthier 5, Kurt Chafer 4. (22 10-12 16 55)
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 16, Josh Jones 11, Colton Minnick 8, Kaden Kinney 9, Tristen Jones 4, Kaden Crank 20. (28 6-7 11 68).
3-Pointers—Bruce (2): Checkalski 1, Gauthier 1. Lake Holcombe (6): Flater 2, J. Jones 1 Minnick 2, Crank 1.
Fouled Out—Bruce: Checkalski. Lake Holcombe: none.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Milwaukee King 83, Milwaukee Vincent 55
New Glarus 94, Waterloo 62
Prentice 74, Chequamegon 20
Saint Croix Central 44, Somerset 28
Sun Prairie 53, Verona Area 45
Wausaukee 41, Oneida Nation 38
