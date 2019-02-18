Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

Scores

Almond-Bancroft 64, Pacelli 32

Antigo 75, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 44

Bangor 73, Cashton 57

Benton 57, Lancaster 44

Berlin 68, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 65

Big Foot 68, Whitewater 65

Brillion 53, New Holstein 47

Cameron 70, Grantsburg 58

Cassville 49, Seneca 46

Cedar Grove-Belgium 57, Two Rivers 37

Central Wisconsin Christian 61, Madison Country Day 43

Clear Lake 83, Solon Springs 43

Colfax 59, Northwood 46

Columbus Catholic 79, Neillsville 75

Crivitz 62, Coleman 50

Dodgeville 61, Lancaster 57

Dominican 77, The Prairie School 68

Edgerton 68, Clinton 22

Edgewood 48, Fort Atkinson 29

Elkhorn Area 67, Portage 47

Frederic 42, Clayton 39

Freedom 57, Clintonville 51

Gibraltar 56, Sevastopol 53

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 60, Oconto 52

Gresham Community 66, Tri-County 54

Hilbert 49, Chilton 41

Hustisford 72, Valley Christian 29

Iola-Scandinavia 87, Winneconne 50

Ithaca 60, Weston 52

Janesville Parker 74, Badger 55

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Catholic Central 46

Kimberly 72, Appleton West 61

La Crosse Central 96, Aquinas 43

Lake Mills 77, Cambridge 59

Lincoln 44, Cochrane-Fountain City 33

Little Chute 82, Waupaca 47

Lomira 69, Horicon 61

Marathon 66, Wausau West 51

Marinette 90, Luxemburg-Casco 77

Markesan 53, Fall River 43

McDonell Central 51, Fall Creek 41

McFarland 73, Jefferson 70

Melrose-Mindoro 68, Whitehall 63

Menomonie 71, Chippewa Falls 65

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 73, Milwaukee Pulaski 51

Milw. Washington 83, Milwaukee Riverside University 54

Mineral Point 57, Darlington 54

Mondovi 55, Elk Mound 51

Mount Horeb 67, Beaver Dam 61

New Auburn 56, Cornell 32

New Glarus 94, Waterloo 62

Nicolet 84, Whitefish Bay 57

Northwestern 74, Barron 46

Omro 58, Adams-Friendship 38

Osseo-Fairchild 91, Augusta 72

Parkview 82, Black Hawk 74

Phelps 79, White Lake 36

Plymouth 69, Campbellsport 29

Potosi 67, Pecatonica 36

Pulaski 70, Notre Dame 64

Randolph 81, Cambria-Friesland 69

Roncalli 57, Howards Grove 37

Sauk Prairie 62, Waunakee 50

Shullsburg 50, River Ridge 27

Somerset 65, Baldwin-Woodville 57

Southern Door 92, Algoma 41

St. Marys Springs 66, Oakfield 53

Stockbridge 88, Saint Lawrence Seminary 46

Stratford 61, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 48

Wauzeka-Steuben 63, De Soto 43

West Allis Central 79, West Allis Nathan Hale 64

West Bend East 68, Port Washington 55

Westby 71, Prairie du Chien 65

Wild Rose 58, Port Edwards 53

Williams Bay 67, Delavan-Darien 52

Wilmot Union 77, Shoreland Lutheran 61

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 60, Mayville 44

Wisconsin Dells 82, Poynette 61

Wrightstown 52, Denmark 49

Xavier 83, New London 73

Box Scores

Menomonie 71, Chi-Hi 65

Menomonie304171
Chi-Hi323365

Menomonie: Ethan Wurtzel 21, Dylan Boecker 6, Davis Barthen 8, Jace Kressin 18, Sam Sleichert 10, Jake Ebert 8. (24 13-17 22 71).

Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 4, Luke Franz 6, Nolan Hutzler 3, Nick Bruder 2, Joe Reuter 12, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 13, Tyler Robarge 25. (24 10-25 15 65).

3-Pointers—Menomonie (10): Wurtzel 5, Barthen 1, Kressin 2, Sleichert 2. Chi-Hi (7): Franz 2, Hutzler 1, Reuter 3, Rogers-Schmidt 1.

Fouled Out—Menomonie: Kressin, Sam Zbornik. Chi-Hi: Nelson.

McDonell 51, Fall Creek 41

McDonell203151
Fall Creek152641

McDonell: Cory Hoglund 18, JD Bohaty 12, Jaebin Bourget 2, Eion Kressin 14, Charlie Bleskachek 5. (17 11-12 15 51).

Fall Creek: Marcus Cline 8, Joey Kinderman 10, Sean Bochman 2, David Anderson 5, Andrew Kleinhans 2, Brady Nicks 9, Taylor Anders 3, Luke Olson 2. (15 6-11 15 41).

3-Pointers—McDonell (6): Hoglund 2, Bohaty 4. Fall Creek (4): Cline 1, Kinderman 2, Nicks 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Fall Creek: Kinderman.

Eau Claire Immanuel 57, Cadott 25

Eau Claire Immanuel253257
Cadott17825

Eau Claire Immanuel: Ryan Zimmerman 23, Isaiah Plath 7, Ethan Sydow 4, Toby Czysz 4, Paul Schierenbeck 4, Britten Rutz 6, Noah Sydow 8, Daniel Hein 2. (20 10-16 57).

Cadott: Noah Kahl 7, Nate Schley 2, Coy Bowe 4, Mason Poehls 6, Dylan Davis 6, Ryan Swenson 2, Hunter Raske 4. (11 1-4 13 25).

3-Pointers—Eau Claire Immanuel (7): Zimmerman 5, Plath 1, Schierenbeck 1. Cadott (2): Kahl 1, Poehls 1.

Fouled Out—Eau Claire Immanuel: none. Cadott: none.

Edgar 46, Stanley-Boyd 27

Stanley-Boyd101727
Edgar182846

Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 7, Jordan McKnight 5, Clayton Carlson 3, Willy Reynolds 5, Tristan Harris 2, Noah Gillingham 5. (10 4-8 24 27).

Edgar: Drew Guden 7, Karson Butt 8, Konnor Wolf 11, Austin Dahlke 7, Kyle Brewster 12, Brayden Baumgartner 1. (12 19-31 9 46).

3-Pointers—Stanley-Boyd (3): Schmelzer 2, Reynolds 1. Edgar (3): Wolf 1, Dahlke 1, Brewster 1.

Fouled Out—Stanley-Boyd: Gillingham. Edgar: none.

New Auburn 56, Cornell 32

Cornell171532
New Auburn263856

Cornell: Austin Bowe 1, Raistlin Spangler 2, Caleb Balow 9, Ryan Larson 8, Wyatt Willmarth 2, Ty Anderson 8. (12 5-13 17 32).

New Auburn: Caleb Edinger 13, Michael Pederson 19, Domonic Johnson 2, Nick Walker 2, Aaron Hinton 3, Tristen Harder 7, Ethan Patz 7, Ethan Harder 4. (23 9-19 13 56).

3-Pointers—Cornell (3): Bowe 1, Anderson 2. New Auburn (2): Pederson 2.

Fouled Out—Cornell: Kyle Glaus. New Auburn: none.

Lake Holcombe 68, Bruce 55

Bruce312455
Lake Holcombe363268

Bruce: Dexter Roatch 2, Dan Brockman 3, Connor Checkalski 17, Kevin Brockman 24, Brady Gauthier 5, Kurt Chafer 4. (22 10-12 16 55)

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 16, Josh Jones 11, Colton Minnick 8, Kaden Kinney 9, Tristen Jones 4, Kaden Crank 20. (28 6-7 11 68).

3-Pointers—Bruce (2): Checkalski 1, Gauthier 1. Lake Holcombe (6): Flater 2, J. Jones 1 Minnick 2, Crank 1.

Fouled Out—Bruce: Checkalski. Lake Holcombe: none.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Milwaukee King 83, Milwaukee Vincent 55

New Glarus 94, Waterloo 62

Prentice 74, Chequamegon 20

Saint Croix Central 44, Somerset 28

Sun Prairie 53, Verona Area 45

Wausaukee 41, Oneida Nation 38

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.