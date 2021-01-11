Local Scoreboard: Monday, January 11

Scores
Boys Basketball
Benton 67, Argyle 49
Berlin 61, Wautoma 57
Blair-Taylor 63, Whitehall 51
Bowler/Gresham 65, Pittsville 53
Brillion 54, Hilbert 26
Cedar Grove-Belgium 41, Mishicot 25
Chippewa Falls 57, Medford Area 47
Columbus Catholic 46, Greenwood 39
Drummond 41, Mercer 23
Edgerton 68, Turner 61
Elcho 74, White Lake 30
Holmen 62, Mauston 40
Hudson 70, River Falls 65
Hurley 54, Solon Springs 42
Hurley 78, Mellen 41
Iola-Scandinavia 69, Shiocton 62
Johnson Creek 77, Montello 56
Kaukauna 92, Seymour 87
Kaukauna 96, Pius XI Catholic 78
Kettle Moraine 65, Waukesha North 40
Kewaunee 77, Sevastopol 37
Kiel 72, Howards Grove 58
Lake Holcombe 70, Boyceville 45
Lake Mills 58, Sauk Prairie 47
Manitowoc Lutheran 52, Sheboygan Christian 39
Medford Area 56, Northland Pines 51
Medford Area 62, Mosinee 51
Melrose-Mindoro 81, Augusta 74
Menasha 79, Winneconne 60
Milton 83, Turner 52
Monticello 65, Belleville 54
Mukwonago 74, New Berlin West 62
New Glarus 63, Dodgeville 48
Northwestern 97, Kenosha Christian Life 51
Osseo-Fairchild 69, McDonell Central 47
Ozaukee 48, Random Lake 44
Peshtigo 61, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 49
Port Edwards 51, Almond-Bancroft 46
Poynette 64, Baraboo 40
Regis 58, Mondovi 45
Rhinelander 55, Lakeland 47
Rhinelander 70, Tomahawk 30
Ripon 75, Watertown Luther Prep 63
River Falls 60, Eau Claire North 45
Seymour 58, New London 50
Shawano 59, Crivitz 40
Shoreland Lutheran 62, Dominican 61
South Shore 51, Chequamegon 48
Southern Door 79, Gibraltar 69
Sparta 56, Baraboo 38
Spring Valley 66, Mondovi 50
St. Croix Falls 60, Ladysmith 51
Watertown 76, Janesville Craig 53
Weyauwega-Fremont 54, Rosholt 49
Whitefish Bay 65, Hartford Union 49
Whitewater 54, Big Foot 52
Wild Rose 75, Tri-County 8
Girls Basketball
Almond-Bancroft 47, Port Edwards 36
Arcadia 64, Black River Falls 43
Assumption 85, Marathon 45
Auburndale 35, Stratford 31
Augusta 66, Glenwood City 64
Baldwin-Woodville 62, Saint Croix Central 33
Bangor 66, Brookwood 20
Barron 43, Cumberland 16
Columbus Catholic 63, Greenwood 18
Crandon 77, Florence 36
Crivitz 59, Lena 50
De Pere 78, Sheboygan South 31
Deerfield 46, Johnson Creek 34
Edgar 65, Newman Catholic 26
Fort Atkinson 67, Johnson Creek 35
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 54, Luther 40
Gillett 57, Wausaukee 28
Iowa-Grant 45, Benton 31
Janesville Craig 66, Milton 37
Kaukauna 69, Appleton North 43
Laconia 58, Markesan 45
Lake Holcombe 59, Bruce 48
Lancaster 60, Argyle 56
Mercer 40, Chequamegon 23
Neillsville 71, Loyal 27
New Auburn 44, Bruce 32
New Berlin Eisenhower 57, Oregon 33
Northwestern 72, Cameron 52
Oconto 53, Sturgeon Bay 41
Onalaska 57, Sparta 56
Osseo-Fairchild 54, McDonell Central 47
Pacelli 51, Wild Rose 48
Phillips 72, Abbotsford 39
Racine Lutheran 67, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 51
Rhinelander 70, Tomahawk 30
Shiocton 61, Menominee Indian 36
Somerset 53, Amery 51
St. Marys Springs 76, Lourdes Academy 33
Two Rivers 62, Chilton 15
Waunakee 59, Oconomowoc 23
Waupun 73, Campbellsport 27
Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Seneca 20
White Lake 37, Marion 31
Winneconne 59, North Fond du Lac 50
Wisconsin Dells 60, River Valley 35
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 57, Medford 47
|Chi-Hi
|23
|24
|57
|Medford
|31
|26
|47
Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 24, Jake Spaeth 4, Keion Twyman 10, Jacob Walczak 5, Mason Monarski 14. (20 7-13 14 57).
Medford: Peyton Kuhn 2, Logan Baumgartner 30, Ty Baker 5, Owen Wipf 7, Brady Hupf 3. (17 7-13 18 47).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (10): Reuter 3, Twyman 2, Walczak 1, Monarski 4. Medford (6): Baumgartner 5, Wipf 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Medford: Baker.
McDonell 69, Osseo-Fairchild 47
|McDonell
|36
|33
|69
|Osseo-Fairchild
|29
|18
|47
McDonell: Eddie Mittermeyer 10, Logan Hughes 14, Jake Siegenthaler 16, Dan Anderson 12, Landon Moulton 2, Gavin Dorn 2, Tanner Opsal 13. (24 14-20 16 69).
Osseo-Fairchild: Kaden Hasz 10, Brice Shimon 9, Garrett Koxlien 23, Dayne Vojtik 2, Garrett Loesel 3. (19 6-9 20 47).
3-Pointers—McDonell (7): Mittermeyer 2, Hughes 1, Anderson 3, Siegenthaler 1. Osseo-Fairchild (3): Hasz 1, Shimon 1, Loesel 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Osseo-Fairchild: none.
Girls Basketball
Osseo-Fairchild 54, McDonell 47
|McDonell
|18
|29
|47
|Osseo-Fairchild
|23
|31
|54
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 7, Marley Hughes 11, Anna Geissler 12, Lauryn Deetz 10, Emily Cooper 7. (15 8-12 20 47).
Osseo-Fairchild: Lacey Frase 5, Brooke McCune 18, Dezaray Eisberner 2, Madison Hugdahl 10, Mariah Steinke 6, Eleice Dahl 10, Taylor Gunderson 3. (19 16-28 12 54).
3-Pointers—McDonell (9): Hughes 3, Geissler 2, Deetz 2, Cooper 2. Osseo-Fairchild (0): none.
Fouled Out—McDonell: Abagail Petranovich. Osseo-Fairchild: none.
New Auburn 44, Bruce 32
|New Auburn
|20
|24
|44
|Bruce
|22
|10
|32
New Auburn: Autumn Palmer 5, Evelyn Cody 3, Katie Reimer 11, Zoey Rada 11, Madee Trowbridge 2, Morgan Berg 12. (18 8-13 10 44).
Bruce: Rheanna Hopkins 3, Alex Granica 1, Vida Smith 5, Kaela Anderson 8, Capri Strom 15. (11 6-17 12 32).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (0): none. Bruce (4): Hopkins 1, Strom 3.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Bruce: none.
Fall Creek 54, Stanley-Boyd 34
|Fall Creek
|37
|17
|54
|Stanley-Boyd
|20
|14
|34
Fall Creek: Katie Kent 5, Gianna Vollrath 12, Tori Marten 3, Hannah Ming 3, Emily Madden 4, Mackensy Kolpien 19, Emma Ryan 8. (23 5-11 9 54).
Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 2, Leslie Derks 8, Emily Brenner 1, Kayte Licht 4, Hannah Hause 4, Lily Hoel 10, Teagen Becker 2, Mallory Eslinger 3. (16 1-5 14 34).
3-Pointers—Fall Creek (3): Kent 1, Kolpien 1, Ryan 1. Stanley-Boyd (1): Eslinger 1.
Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.