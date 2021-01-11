 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Monday, January 11
Local Scoreboard: Monday, January 11

Scores

Boys Basketball

Benton 67, Argyle 49

Berlin 61, Wautoma 57

Blair-Taylor 63, Whitehall 51

Bowler/Gresham 65, Pittsville 53

Brillion 54, Hilbert 26

Cedar Grove-Belgium 41, Mishicot 25

Chippewa Falls 57, Medford Area 47

Columbus Catholic 46, Greenwood 39

Drummond 41, Mercer 23

Edgerton 68, Turner 61

Elcho 74, White Lake 30

Holmen 62, Mauston 40

Hudson 70, River Falls 65

Hurley 54, Solon Springs 42

Hurley 78, Mellen 41

Iola-Scandinavia 69, Shiocton 62

Johnson Creek 77, Montello 56

Kaukauna 92, Seymour 87

Kaukauna 96, Pius XI Catholic 78

Kettle Moraine 65, Waukesha North 40

Kewaunee 77, Sevastopol 37

Kiel 72, Howards Grove 58

Lake Holcombe 70, Boyceville 45

Lake Mills 58, Sauk Prairie 47

Manitowoc Lutheran 52, Sheboygan Christian 39

Medford Area 56, Northland Pines 51

Medford Area 62, Mosinee 51

Melrose-Mindoro 81, Augusta 74

Menasha 79, Winneconne 60

Milton 83, Turner 52

Monticello 65, Belleville 54

Mukwonago 74, New Berlin West 62

New Glarus 63, Dodgeville 48

Northwestern 97, Kenosha Christian Life 51

Osseo-Fairchild 69, McDonell Central 47

Ozaukee 48, Random Lake 44

Peshtigo 61, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 49

Port Edwards 51, Almond-Bancroft 46

Poynette 64, Baraboo 40

Regis 58, Mondovi 45

Rhinelander 55, Lakeland 47

Rhinelander 70, Tomahawk 30

Ripon 75, Watertown Luther Prep 63

River Falls 60, Eau Claire North 45

Seymour 58, New London 50

Shawano 59, Crivitz 40

Shoreland Lutheran 62, Dominican 61

South Shore 51, Chequamegon 48

Southern Door 79, Gibraltar 69

Sparta 56, Baraboo 38

Spring Valley 66, Mondovi 50

St. Croix Falls 60, Ladysmith 51

Watertown 76, Janesville Craig 53

Weyauwega-Fremont 54, Rosholt 49

Whitefish Bay 65, Hartford Union 49

Whitewater 54, Big Foot 52

Wild Rose 75, Tri-County 8

Girls Basketball

Almond-Bancroft 47, Port Edwards 36

Arcadia 64, Black River Falls 43

Assumption 85, Marathon 45

Auburndale 35, Stratford 31

Augusta 66, Glenwood City 64

Baldwin-Woodville 62, Saint Croix Central 33

Bangor 66, Brookwood 20

Barron 43, Cumberland 16

Columbus Catholic 63, Greenwood 18

Crandon 77, Florence 36

Crivitz 59, Lena 50

De Pere 78, Sheboygan South 31

Deerfield 46, Johnson Creek 34

Edgar 65, Newman Catholic 26

Fort Atkinson 67, Johnson Creek 35

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 54, Luther 40

Gillett 57, Wausaukee 28

Iowa-Grant 45, Benton 31

Janesville Craig 66, Milton 37

Kaukauna 69, Appleton North 43

Laconia 58, Markesan 45

Lake Holcombe 59, Bruce 48

Lancaster 60, Argyle 56

Mercer 40, Chequamegon 23

Neillsville 71, Loyal 27

New Auburn 44, Bruce 32

New Berlin Eisenhower 57, Oregon 33

Northwestern 72, Cameron 52

Oconto 53, Sturgeon Bay 41

Onalaska 57, Sparta 56

Osseo-Fairchild 54, McDonell Central 47

Pacelli 51, Wild Rose 48

Phillips 72, Abbotsford 39

Racine Lutheran 67, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 51

Rhinelander 70, Tomahawk 30

Shiocton 61, Menominee Indian 36

Somerset 53, Amery 51

St. Marys Springs 76, Lourdes Academy 33

Two Rivers 62, Chilton 15

Waunakee 59, Oconomowoc 23

Waupun 73, Campbellsport 27

Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Seneca 20

White Lake 37, Marion 31

Winneconne 59, North Fond du Lac 50

Wisconsin Dells 60, River Valley 35

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 57, Medford 47

Chi-Hi232457
Medford   312647

Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 24, Jake Spaeth 4, Keion Twyman 10, Jacob Walczak 5, Mason Monarski 14. (20 7-13 14 57).

Medford: Peyton Kuhn 2, Logan Baumgartner 30, Ty Baker 5, Owen Wipf 7, Brady Hupf 3. (17 7-13 18 47).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (10): Reuter 3, Twyman 2, Walczak 1, Monarski 4. Medford (6): Baumgartner 5, Wipf 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Medford: Baker.

McDonell 69, Osseo-Fairchild 47

McDonell363369
Osseo-Fairchild   291847

McDonell: Eddie Mittermeyer 10, Logan Hughes 14, Jake Siegenthaler 16, Dan Anderson 12, Landon Moulton 2, Gavin Dorn 2, Tanner Opsal 13. (24 14-20 16 69).

Osseo-Fairchild: Kaden Hasz 10, Brice Shimon 9, Garrett Koxlien 23, Dayne Vojtik 2, Garrett Loesel 3. (19 6-9 20 47).

3-Pointers—McDonell (7): Mittermeyer 2, Hughes 1, Anderson 3, Siegenthaler 1. Osseo-Fairchild (3): Hasz 1, Shimon 1, Loesel 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: none. Osseo-Fairchild: none.

Girls Basketball

Osseo-Fairchild 54, McDonell 47

McDonell182947
Osseo-Fairchild  233154

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 7, Marley Hughes 11, Anna Geissler 12, Lauryn Deetz 10, Emily Cooper 7. (15 8-12 20 47).

Osseo-Fairchild: Lacey Frase 5, Brooke McCune 18, Dezaray Eisberner 2, Madison Hugdahl 10, Mariah Steinke 6, Eleice Dahl 10, Taylor Gunderson 3. (19 16-28 12 54).

3-Pointers—McDonell (9): Hughes 3, Geissler 2, Deetz 2, Cooper 2. Osseo-Fairchild (0): none.

Fouled Out—McDonell: Abagail Petranovich. Osseo-Fairchild: none.

New Auburn 44, Bruce 32

New Auburn   202444
Bruce221032

New Auburn: Autumn Palmer 5, Evelyn Cody 3, Katie Reimer 11, Zoey Rada 11, Madee Trowbridge 2, Morgan Berg 12. (18 8-13 10 44).

Bruce: Rheanna Hopkins 3, Alex Granica 1, Vida Smith 5, Kaela Anderson 8, Capri Strom 15. (11 6-17 12 32).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (0): none. Bruce (4): Hopkins 1, Strom 3.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Bruce: none.

Fall Creek 54, Stanley-Boyd 34

Fall Creek371754
Stanley-Boyd  201434

Fall Creek: Katie Kent 5, Gianna Vollrath 12, Tori Marten 3, Hannah Ming 3, Emily Madden 4, Mackensy Kolpien 19, Emma Ryan 8. (23 5-11 9 54).

Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 2, Leslie Derks 8, Emily Brenner 1, Kayte Licht 4, Hannah Hause 4, Lily Hoel 10, Teagen Becker 2, Mallory Eslinger 3. (16 1-5 14 34).

3-Pointers—Fall Creek (3): Kent 1, Kolpien 1, Ryan 1. Stanley-Boyd (1): Eslinger 1.

Fouled Out—Fall Creek: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

