Local Scoreboard: Monday, January 18
agate

Local Scoreboard: Monday, January 18

Scores

Boys Basketball

Arcadia 53, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44

Big Foot 77, Williams Bay 64

Cameron 69, Ladysmith 60

Campbellsport 47, Kewaskum 35

Chippewa Falls 81, Superior 51

Clear Lake 64, Glenwood City 36

Clear Lake 69, Clayton 20

Colby 58, Loyal 48

Coleman 86, Goodman/Pembine 46

Columbus Catholic 71, Neillsville 67

Cuba City 70, Lodi 50

Cumberland 60, Barron 41

Darlington 71, Mineral Point 59

De Soto 54, North Crawford 47

Deerfield 64, Johnson Creek 34

Dodgeville 78, Clinton 45

Fall Creek 78, Thorp 49

Fox Valley Lutheran 58, Marinette 40

Freedom 74, Denmark 34

Greenwood 81, Gilman 39

Gresham Community 63, Three Lakes 40

Hillsboro 62, Iowa-Grant 58

Howards Grove 46, Sheboygan Christian 37

Hustisford 78, Valley Christian 32

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, Dominican 49

Kiel 67, Two Rivers 63

Little Chute 51, Waupaca 26

Luck 54, Siren 47

Luther 73, Westby 28

Marathon 77, Mosinee 68

Marshall 81, Wisconsin Heights 76

Martin Luther 76, Racine Lutheran 55

Mauston 68, Westby 53

McDonell Central 71, Cadott 32

Medford Area 59, Menomonie 44

Mercer 54, Phelps 39

Mineral Point 72, Fennimore 59

Monroe 78, Stoughton 50

Mukwonago 71, Waukesha North 55

New Holstein 61, Two Rivers 41

Northland Pines 64, Tomahawk 41

Northwood 62, Prairie Farm 29

Oconto 63, Chilton 48

Portage 67, Baraboo 52

Prentice 54, Tomahawk 37

Saint Thomas Aquinas 65, Twin Cities Academy, Minn. 53

Seneca 49, Platteville 47

Seymour 76, Green Bay West 30

Sheboygan North 73, Green Bay Southwest 64

St. Marys Springs 89, Oakfield 83

Valley Christian 61, Montello 57

Waunakee 74, Oak Creek 57

Wautoma 83, Montello 37

Westfield Area 70, Wautoma 63

Whitefish Bay 57, Slinger 23

Whitehall 95, Independence 61

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 63, Appleton West 57

Girls Basketball

Albany 77, Johnson Creek 43

Appleton East 81, Appleton West 68

Argyle 57, Barneveld 51

Baldwin-Woodville 43, Somerset 38

Berlin 42, Ripon 33

Brillion 42, Roncalli 33

Brodhead 56, East Troy 34

Clear Lake 63, Clayton 31

Clinton 73, Big Foot 49

Clintonville 57, Waupaca 52

Colfax 73, Boyceville 41

Columbus 80, Fall River 31

De Pere 59, Sheboygan South 32

DeForest 52, Dodgeville 37

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53, Gilmanton 34

Edgerton 66, Whitewater 47

Elk Mound 36, Durand 31

Flambeau 53, Bruce 24

Frederic 49, Lac Courte Oreilles 26

Freedom 66, Oconto Falls 22

Gilman 44, Greenwood 31

Homestead 59, Nicolet 53

Howards Grove 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 22

Hudson 65, Superior 43

Independence 67, Alma/Pepin 27

Kenosha Christian Life 46, Hope 23

Kewaunee 70, Southern Door 51

Kiel 67, Lomira 33

La Crosse Central 71, Tomah 56

Lakeland 61, Antigo 42

Lakeland 61, Medford Area 50

Little Chute 42, Marinette 28

Lourdes Academy 58, Manawa 31

Luxemburg-Casco 45, Little Chute 27

Luxemburg-Casco 62, Denmark 57

McFarland 61, Turner 53

Medford Area 80, Tomahawk 13

Menasha 55, Seymour 46

Mineral Point 64, Darlington 47

Mishicot 76, Random Lake 45

New Glarus 69, Deerfield 38

New London 56, Omro 43

Oshkosh North 51, Green Bay East 10

Ozaukee 61, Hilbert 56

Pardeeville 61, Cambria-Friesland 57

Pewaukee 63, Wisconsin Lutheran 39

Pius XI Catholic 78, West Allis Central 13

Potosi/Cassville 73, Southwestern 41

Poynette 40, Markesan 33

Racine St. Catherine's 52, The Prairie School 42

Rib Lake 42, Chequamegon 6

Riverdale 70, Wisconsin Heights 65

Saint Thomas More 58, The Prairie School 52

Shiocton 55, Menominee Indian 25

South Milwaukee 47, Hamilton 37

Suring 66, Niagara 46

Tigerton 42, Marion 9

Union Grove 60, Badger 49

Valders 48, Sheboygan Falls 24

Wausau East 60, Mosinee 56

Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Seneca 21

West De Pere 68, Seymour 48

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 81, Superior 51

Superior   183351
Chi-Hi384381

Superior: Draden Jensen 6, Johnny Rhodes 4, Shane Leask 5, Jake Edwards 3, Evan Bennett 10, Isaac Dimitovich 4, Robert Olson 10, Kaden Kimmes 9. (19 9-14 13 51).

Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 24, Jackson Tomczak 2, Jake Spaeth 9, Keion Twyman 5, Gavin Goodman 2, Jacob Walczak 22, Mason Monarski 13, Christian Crumbaker 1, Kansas Smith 3. (32 5-8 18 81).

3-Pointers—Superior (4): Jensen 2, Leask 1, Olson 1. Chi-Hi (12): Reuter 3, Spaeth 1, Walczak 6, Monarski 1, Smith 1.

Fouled Out—Superior: none. Chi-Hi: none.

Medford 59, Menomonie 44

Medford312859
Menomonie   232144

Medford: Peyton Kuhn 26, Joey Sullivan 8, Logan Baumgartner 16, Nate Retterath 6, Brady Hupf 3. (10-16 14 59). 

Menomonie: Noah Feddersen 11, Devauntaye Parker 2, Zach Etzbach 2, Brock Thornton 10, Clayton Fanetti 13, Logan Hollinger 2, Trevin Kressin 4. (17 7-10 19 44).

3-Pointers—Medford (9): Kuhn 4, Sullivan 1, Baumgartner 3, Retterath 1. Menomonie (3): Feddersen 1, Fanetti 2

Fouled Out—Medford: none. Menomonie: Parker.

McDonell 71, Cadott 32

Cadott171532
McDonell   353671

Cadott: Nolan Blum 1, Tegan Ritter 4, Brad Irwin 6, Cole Sopiarz 12, Dylan Drehemel 2, Blake Irwin 3, Andy Falkenberg 4. (11 6-12 10 32).

McDonell: Eddie Mittermeyer 12, Logan Hughes 10, Max Hauser 5, Jake Siegenthaler 16, Dan Anderson 9, Luke Newton 9, Tanner Opsal 8, Joey Janus 2. (28 4-6 14 71).

3-Pointers—Cadott (4): Sopiarz 3, Bl. Irwin 1. McDonell (12): Mittermeyer 2, Hughes 2, Hauser 1, Siegenthaler 4, Anderson 3.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. McDonell: none.

Barron 48, Bloomer 43

Bloomer   212243
Barron232548

Bloomer: Dalton Cook 11, Domanyck Schwarzenberger 13, Marcus Harelstad 10, Connor Crane 9. (16 4-5 14 43).

Barron: Sam Baumgard 10, Aaron Williams 9, Regan Vruwink 4, Caiden LaLiberty 3, Braden Wirth 7, Carter LaLiberty 15. (15 9-13 7 48).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): Cook 2, Schwarzenberger 2, Crane 1. Barron (6): Baumgard 2, Williams 3, Wirth 1.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: Harelstad. Barron: none.

Fall Creek 78, Thorp 49

Thorp183149
Fall Creek  294978

Thorp: Ryan Raether 7, Aiden Rosemeyer 20, Jaxon Hurst 6, Brad Hempelman 3, Jesse Windl 2, Zach Tieman 9, Shawn Hughes 2. (19 1-2 18 49).

Fall Creek: Nathan Sorensen 4, Brock Laube 1, Isaiah Kaufman 7, Teigan Ploeckelman 19, Cameron Martzke 8, Soren Johnson 9, Luke Olson 17, Bo Vollrath 11, Jacob Pritzl 2. (29 18-26 9 78).

3-Pointers—Thorp (10): Rosemeyer 6, Hurst 2, Hempelman 1, Tieman 1. Fall Creek (2): Olson 1, Martzke 1

Fouled Out—Thorp: none. Fall Creek: none.

Girls Basketball

Bloomer 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45

Bloomer372461
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser   153045

Bloomer: Kyra Schwarzenberger 2, Paige Jacobs 2, Danielle Latz 12, Bella Seibel 11, Leah Score 14, Madison Faschingbauer 3, Abby Iverson 15. (22 6-9 15 61).

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Kora Claflin 10, Olivia Schofield 6, Emma Sather 13, Madeleine Schofield 10. (9 26-35 12 45).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (4): Seibel 3, Faschingbauer 1. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (0): none.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: none.

