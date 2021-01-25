 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Monday, January 25
Local Scoreboard: Monday, January 25

Scores

Boys Basketball

Adams-Friendship 55, River Valley 47

Albany 60, Palmyra-Eagle 59

Almond-Bancroft 53, Port Edwards 51

Arcadia 41, Westby 34

Bay Port 78, Green Bay Preble 58

Bayfield 51, Butternut 41

Big Foot 79, Turner 69

Birchwood 55, Winter 41

Black Hawk 58, Barneveld 35

Blair-Taylor 70, Cochrane-Fountain City 49

Bonduel 62, Weyauwega-Fremont 58

Bruce 68, Shell Lake 43

Cambridge 73, Wisconsin Heights 64

Cameron 70, Spooner 35

Darlington 70, New Glarus 58

De Pere 63, Sheboygan North 53

Denmark 94, Oconto Falls 61

Durand 47, Elk Mound 39

East Troy 52, Edgerton 45

Eau Claire Memorial 80, Chippewa Falls 77

Edgar 51, Stratford 37

Ellsworth 59, Osceola 45

Fall River 79, Johnson Creek 61

Fond du Lac 66, Oshkosh West 63

Gilmanton 65, Lincoln 41

Gresham Community 77, Menominee Indian 69

Ithaca 61, Kickapoo 49

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 67, Dominican 66

Lake Holcombe 51, Greenwood 42

Lake Mills 87, Waterloo 34

Lodi 43, Columbus 42

Marion 58, NE Wis. Christian Home School 43

Marshall 58, Berlin 44

Melrose-Mindoro 56, Eleva-Strum 49

Melrose-Mindoro 74, Independence 59

Milton 50, Edgewood 47

Mineral Point 68, Cambridge 63

Mondovi 58, Elmwood/Plum City 57

Monroe 91, Janesville Craig 53

Moose Lake/Willow River, Minn. 94, Ashland 63

Neillsville 79, Gilman 24

Newman Catholic 66, Lakeland 48

North Crawford 49, Hillsboro 19

Oregon 66, Monona Grove 56

Portage 73, Dodgeville 39

Prentice 55, Assumption 48

Racine Lutheran 53, Catholic Central 38

Racine St. Catherine's 90, Shoreland Lutheran 50

Randolph 76, Montello 39

Randolph 86, Palmyra-Eagle 46

Reedsville 57, Manitowoc Lutheran 41

Rhinelander 66, Northland Pines 53

Rice Lake 57, Menomonie 53

Royall 61, Riverdale 43

Saint Francis 97, Williams Bay Faith Christian 66

Seymour 56, Hortonville 53

Sheboygan Christian 88, Mishicot 44

Shiocton 88, Menominee Indian 38

Solon Springs 53, Frederic 50

Southwestern 59, Potosi 56

Spring Valley 49, Glenwood City 42

St. John's NW Military Academy 95, University School of Milwaukee 53

Stevens Point 60, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59

The Prairie School 87, Kenosha Christian Life 34

Three Lakes 88, Gillett 40

Tomah 80, La Crosse Logan 46

Unity 41, Siren 32

Unity 58, Ladysmith 37

Valley Christian 58, Dodgeland 56

Watertown 67, Oakfield 40

Waunakee 76, Mount Horeb 44

Waupaca 82, Marinette 58

Waupun 67, Ripon 60

Wausaukee 53, Lena 50

Wauwatosa West 64, Milwaukee Lutheran 61

West Allis Central 76, Pius XI Catholic 70

West Salem 71, Luther 49

Westosha Central 82, Delavan-Darien 51

Whitehall 72, Augusta 54

Whitewater 58, Jefferson 47

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Tomahawk 37

Girls Basketball

Amherst 76, Menominee Indian 35

Baldwin-Woodville 50, River Falls 37

Bangor 58, Melrose-Mindoro 33

Belmont 53, Potosi/Cassville 44

Black Hawk 78, Barneveld 39

Blair-Taylor 73, Gilmanton 23

Bloomer 59, Ladysmith 48

Bonduel 61, Shiocton 30

Brookfield East 71, Wauwatosa East 33

Cambria-Friesland 55, Hustisford 53

Cashton 47, Royall 35

Clintonville 51, Denmark 43

Coleman 62, Wausaukee 25

Colfax 54, Elk Mound 38

Cumberland 43, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42

Deerfield 40, Fall River 39

Delavan-Darien 42, Burlington 30

Dodgeville 55, Highland 39

Flambeau 46, Bruce 40

Franklin 83, Milwaukee Academy of Science 79

Freedom 79, Marinette 33

Granton 41, Owen-Withee 30

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 43, Sturgeon Bay 28

Hayward 50, Spooner 13

Howards Grove 52, Oostburg 44

Hurley 59, Butternut 32

Janesville Craig 82, Milton 56

Janesville Parker 57, Stoughton 52

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 45, Catholic Central 28

Kewaunee 69, Algoma 19

Lake Holcombe 42, New Auburn 24

Lakeland 56, Edgar 44

Lakeside Lutheran 72, Shullsburg 46

Living Word Lutheran 63, Saint Francis 25

Menasha 68, Xavier 60

Mishicot 73, St. Mary Catholic 54

New London 34, Shawano 28

Oostburg 43, Manitowoc Lutheran 41

Pittsville 40, Almond-Bancroft 34

Port Edwards 60, New Lisbon 43

Poynette 63, Wautoma 38

Prairie Farm 73, Turtle Lake 26

Regis 52, Pacelli 25

Sheboygan Area Luth. 57, Reedsville 30

Sheboygan Falls 40, Cedar Grove-Belgium 39

Siren 54, Solon Springs 33

Southern Door 58, Oconto 51

St. Marys Springs 58, New Holstein 37

Suring 46, Crivitz 42

Three Lakes 68, White Lake 5

Tomah 70, La Crosse Logan 69

Turner 52, Big Foot 29

Unity 62, Luck 22

Waupaca 63, Luxemburg-Casco 38

West De Pere 71, Green Bay East 29

Westosha Central 52, The Prairie School 34

Wild Rose 67, Tri-County 26

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 80, Chi-Hi 77

Chi-Hi   403777 
Eau Claire Memorial   354580 

Chi-Hi: Joe Reuter 34, Jake Spaeth 3, Keion Twyman 4, Jacob Walczak 26, Mason Monarski 4, Christian Crumbaker 6. (23 19-26 19 77).

Eau Claire Memorial: Will Boser 20, Landen Van Grunsven 5, Tyler McBride 7, Sam Klages 6, Marco Ebeling 2, LJ Wells 40. (27 20-27 21 80).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (12): Reuter 3, Spaeth 1, Walczak 6, Crumbaker 2. Eau Claire Memorial (6): Boser 2, Van Grunsven 1, Klages 2, Wells 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Eau Claire Memorial: none.

Lake Holcombe 51, Greenwood 42

Greenwood281442
Lake Holcombe   232851

Greenwood: Xander Hinker 5, Weston Schmitz 15, Cooper Bredlau 12, Rogan Travis 3, Nathan Revier 2, Jonah Hinker 5. (17 6-9 13 42).

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 8, Colton Minnick 2, Dylan Bowen 6, Riley Gingras 12, Kaden Crank 15, Will Kliegle 8. (19 10-15 12 51).

3-Pointers—Greenwood (2): Bredlau 2. Lake Holcombe (3): Bowen 2, Flater 1.

Fouled Out—Greenwood: none. Lake Holcombe: Crank.

Durand 47, Elk Mound 39

Elk Mound   211839 
Durand   212645 

Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 6, Ben Heath 11, Nate Lew 4, Kaden Russo 8, Antonion Meyer 6, Michael Jenson 4. (14 5-9 20 39).

Durand: Dawson Kurth 6, Simon Bauer 9, Ethan Anibas 2, Blaine Bauer 3, Joey Biesterveld 9, Gunnar Hurlburt 3, Caden Berger 7, Ethan Fedie 3, Ethan Hurlburt 3. (15 12-21 14

3-Pointers—Elk Mound (6): Bohl 2, Heath 1, Russo 2, Jenson 1. Durand (X): name.

Fouled Out—Elk Mound: Bohl. Durand: none.

Girls Basketball

Bloomer 59, Ladysmith 48

Ladysmith   291948 
Bloomer   263359 

Ladysmith: Brittney Wiles 4, Emerson Clark 4, Raemalee Smith 22, Holly Rands 3, Allison Clark 5, Kamia Silva 10. (15 10-14 13 48).

Bloomer: Paige Jacobs 3, Danielle Latz 12, Karissa Petska 2, Bella Seibel 6, Leah Score 14, Madison Faschingbauer 12, Abby Iverson 10. (22 4-8 9 59).

3-Pointers—Ladysmith (8): Smith 4, Rands 1, Clark 1, Silva 2. Bloomer (11): Jacobs 1, Seibel 2, Score 4, Faschingbauer 4.

Fouled Out—Ladysmith: none. Bloomer: none.

Lake Holcombe 42, New Auburn 24

Lake Holcombe   212142 
New Auburn   51924 

Lake Holcombe: Karly Kirkman 8, Emma Lechleitner 10, Allison Golat-Hattamer 5, Brooke Lechleitner 10, Ella Hartzell 4, Carly Vavra 5. (11 20-32 9 42).

New Auburn: Aliya North 2, Evelyn Cody 2, Shaylynn Perry 2, Katie Reimer 2, Zoey Rada 16. (9 3-7 17 24).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (0): none. New Auburn (3): Rada 3.

Fouled Out—Lake Holcombe: none. New Auburn: none.

Colfax 54, Elk Mound 38

Colfax   322254 
Elk Mound   251338 

Colfax: Abby Irwin 4, Addisyn Olson 10, Bailey Bradford 8, Madi Barstad 13, Emilee Burcham 4, Jasmine 4, Jasmine Paulus 2, Mckenna Shipman 7, Rylee Parker 2. (22 5-7 14 54).

Elk Mound: Lydia Levra 4, Isabella Hollister 2, Tori Blaskowski 9, Kallee Rhude 2, Olivia Schreiber 4, Stella Rhude 16, Madisyn Mohr 1. (13 11-21 9 38).

3-Pointers—Colfax (5): Olson 1, Bradford 2, Barstad 1, Shipman 1. Elk Mound (1): Blaskowski 1.

Fouled Out—Colfax: none. Elk Mound: none.

Boys Hockey

Hudson 6, Chi-Hi 0

Chi-Hi   0000
Hudson   2226

First Period—Hudson: Carter Mears (Bryce Handberg), 4:03.

Hudson: Ben Parent (Carter Mears, Bryce Handberg), 12:52, PP.

Second Period—Hudson: Alex Pottratz (Easton Schultz), 2:33.

Hudson: Sam Ross (Zach Kochendorfer, Matthew Mauer), 5:17.

Third Period—Hudson: Sam Ross (Matthew Mauer), 2:49.

Hudson: Zach Kochendorfer (Sam Ross), 4:13.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 3-8-9-20. Hudson: 15-19-7-41. Saves—Chi-Hi: name Landen Rubenzer 13-17-5-35. Hudson: Alex Ripplinger 3-8-9-20. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 7-22:00. Hudson: 4-8:00.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 6, Hudson 2

Hudson1102
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie   3036

First Period—CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Ella Ausman, Abigail Martin), 8:02, PP.

Hudson: Nikki Olund (Hattie Carr, Aubrey Ross), 9:44.

CF/M: Alexa Wickland (Abigail Martin), 12:27.

CF/M: Ella Ausman (Sidney Polzin), 16:03.

Second Period—Hudson: Nikki Olund (Hattie Carr), 15:01.

Third Period—CF/M: Paige Steinmetz (Sidney Polzin), 14:48.

CF/M: Brianna Buonincontro (Joey Schemenauer), 15:51, empty.

CF/M: Sidney Polzin (Paige Steinmetz, Ella Ausman), 16:27.

Shots on Goal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 7-4-8-18. Hudson: 3-14-11-28. Saves—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Caroline O'Dell 2-13-11-26. Hudson: Amelia Halunen 4-4-5-13. Penalties—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 5-10:00. Hudson: 3-6:00.

