Boys Basketball
Scores
Appleton North 69, Menasha 49
Belleville 78, Parkview 60
Brookfield Academy 69, Lake Country Lutheran 66
Cochrane-Fountain City 59, Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 58
Elk Mound 58, Saint Croix Central 51
Hilbert 49, Brillion 46
Mount Horeb 67, River Valley 46
Oregon 78, Dodgeville 60
Osseo-Fairchild 73, Arcadia 57
Ozaukee 66, St. Mary Catholic 58
Pardeeville 74, Madison Abundant Life 29
Plymouth 51, Oostburg 50
Randolph 75, Waterloo 57
Rib Lake 94, Gilman 65
Sevastopol 69, Algoma 43
Seymour 72, Sheboygan Falls 68
Sheboygan North 67, Ashwaubenon 42
Southern Door 63, Sturgeon Bay 38
Southwestern 53, Lancaster 41
Stratford 70, Colby 47
Superior 85, Duluth Marshall, Minn. 55
Xavier 76, Shawano Community 48
Box Scores
Athens 63, Stanley-Boyd 56
|Athens
|29
|34
|63
|Stanley-Boyd
|23
|33
|56
Athens: Cam Ford 24, Seth Coker 20, Liam Weller 7, Derek Czech 5, Javon Penney 4, Dayne Diethelm 3. (19 25-34 15 63).
Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 22, Clayton Carlson 8, Noah Gillingham 8, Tristan Harris 7, Willy Reynolds 5, Bryce Lingen 4, Jordan McKnight 2. (21 9-12 18 56).
3-Pointers—Athens (9): none. Stanley-Boyd (5): Schmelzer 3, Reynolds 1, Lingen 1.
Fouled Out—Athens: none. Stanley-Boyd: Carlson.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Albany 66, Benton 38
Appleton East 66, Neenah 46
Beaver Dam 74, Reedsburg Area 36
Black Hawk 59, Riverdale 18
Elkhorn Area 63, Big Foot 44
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 74, Blair-Taylor 38
Howards Grove 37, Cedar Grove-Belgium 31
La Farge 45, New Lisbon 40
Menomonie 64, Regis 63
Mineral Point 72, New Glarus 57
Pecatonica 42, Weston 38
Rib Lake 94, Gilman 65
Seneca 37, Wonewoc-Center 28
Wauzeka-Steuben 54, Potosi/Cassville 45
Whitewater 39, Fort Atkinson 38
Wrightstown 70, Kewaunee 57
Boys Hockey
Scores
Monona Grove 6, Stoughton 5
Girls Hockey
Scores
Eau Claire Area 3, Western Wisconsin 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.