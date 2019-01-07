Try 1 month for 99¢
Boys Basketball

Scores

Appleton North 69, Menasha 49

Belleville 78, Parkview 60

Brookfield Academy 69, Lake Country Lutheran 66

Cochrane-Fountain City 59, Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 58

Elk Mound 58, Saint Croix Central 51

Hilbert 49, Brillion 46

Mount Horeb 67, River Valley 46

Oregon 78, Dodgeville 60

Osseo-Fairchild 73, Arcadia 57

Ozaukee 66, St. Mary Catholic 58

Pardeeville 74, Madison Abundant Life 29

Plymouth 51, Oostburg 50

Randolph 75, Waterloo 57

Rib Lake 94, Gilman 65

Sevastopol 69, Algoma 43

Seymour 72, Sheboygan Falls 68

Sheboygan North 67, Ashwaubenon 42

Southern Door 63, Sturgeon Bay 38

Southwestern 53, Lancaster 41

Stratford 70, Colby 47

Superior 85, Duluth Marshall, Minn. 55

Xavier 76, Shawano Community 48

Box Scores

Athens 63, Stanley-Boyd 56

Athens293463
Stanley-Boyd233356

Athens: Cam Ford 24, Seth Coker 20, Liam Weller 7, Derek Czech 5, Javon Penney 4, Dayne Diethelm 3. (19 25-34 15 63).

Stanley-Boyd: LJ Schmelzer 22, Clayton Carlson 8, Noah Gillingham 8, Tristan Harris 7, Willy Reynolds 5, Bryce Lingen 4, Jordan McKnight 2. (21 9-12 18 56).

3-Pointers—Athens (9): none. Stanley-Boyd (5): Schmelzer 3, Reynolds 1, Lingen 1.

Fouled Out—Athens: none. Stanley-Boyd: Carlson.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Albany 66, Benton 38

Appleton East 66, Neenah 46

Beaver Dam 74, Reedsburg Area 36

Black Hawk 59, Riverdale 18

Elkhorn Area 63, Big Foot 44

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 74, Blair-Taylor 38

Howards Grove 37, Cedar Grove-Belgium 31

La Farge 45, New Lisbon 40

Menomonie 64, Regis 63

Mineral Point 72, New Glarus 57

Pecatonica 42, Weston 38

Rib Lake 94, Gilman 65

Seneca 37, Wonewoc-Center 28

Wauzeka-Steuben 54, Potosi/Cassville 45

Whitewater 39, Fort Atkinson 38

Wrightstown 70, Kewaunee 57

Boys Hockey

Scores

Monona Grove 6, Stoughton 5

Girls Hockey

Scores

Eau Claire Area 3, Western Wisconsin 0

