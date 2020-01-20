Scores
Boys Basketball
Bangor 86, New Lisbon 46
Bloomer 56, Colfax 35
Kiel 72, Howards Grove 66
Seymour 69, Roncalli 59
Girls Basketball
Bloomer 49, Elk Mound 45
Clintonville 72, Waupaca 52
Freedom 75, Oconto Falls 47
Lancaster 52, Fennimore 35
Little Chute 64, Marinette 41
Milton 49, Jefferson 36
Potosi 53, Seneca 43
River Falls 56, Prescott 53
Wonewoc-Center 44, La Farge 42
Boys Hockey
Lakeland 2, Medford Area 0
Waupun 9, Milton 0
Girls Hockey
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 5, Western Wisconsin 1
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Bloomer 56, Colfax 35
|Colfax
|16
|19
|35
|Bloomer
|30
|26
|56
Colfax: Zach Rindy 3, Cole Seehaver 12, Noah Albricht 2, Tyler Hallquist 4, Ed Hydkovich 4, Drew Gibson 8, Bryce Sikora 2. (13 4-8 6 35).
Bloomer: Austin Thur 11, Marcus Harelstad 2, Connor Crane 9, Carter Rubenzer 11, Charlie Herrick 6, Leif IVerson 13, Fritz Ullom 4. (23 6-7 12 56).
3-Pointers—Colfax (5): Seehaver 2, Hallquist 1, Gibson 2. Bloomer (4): Thur 1, Crane 1, Iverson 2.
Fouled Out—Colfax: none. Bloomer: none.
New Auburn 63, Birchwood 56
|Birchwood
|25
|31
|56
|New Auburn
|27
|36
|63
Birchwood: Matthew Marcinske 31, Ryan Kupper 8, Dylan Schultz 3, Preston Herricks 8, Logan Saldana 6. (21 7-11 19 56).
New Auburn: Matt Elmhorst 6, Triton Robey 15, Michael Pederson 11, Nick Walker 4, Tristen Harder 17, Ethan Patz 10. (23 12-19 12 63).
3-Pointers—Birchwood (7): Marcinske 4, Schultz 1, Herricks 2. New Auburn (5): Robey 2, Pederson 3.
Fouled Out—Birchwood: Saldana. New Auburn: none.
Lake Holcombe 70, Prentice 59
|Lake Holcombe
|36
|34
|70
|Prentice
|26
|33
|59
Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 5, Colton Minnick 13, Josh Jones 15, Jarred Jiskra 18, Kaden Kinney 14, Kaden Crank 15. (21 22-34 19 70).
Prentice: Trent Heikkinen 7, Reese Isaacson 2, Alex Schantner 8, Josh Jast 12, Brady Sidenbender 2, Ashton Makovsky 2, Peyton Enders 26. (18 18-24 27 59).
3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (7): Minnick 1, Jones 1, Jiskra 2, Flater 1, Crank 1.
Fouled out—Lake Holcombe: Jones. Prentice: Heikkinen, Isaacson, Makovsky, Enders.
Girls Basketball
McDonell 53, Neillsville 41
|Neillsville
|20
|21
|41
|McDonell
|31
|22
|53
Neillsville: Bella Opelt 8, Alli Schoengarth 16, Jaden Barth 12, Teegham Mahoney 2, Terren Stockheimer 3. (14 6-9 15 41).
McDonell: Destiny Baughman 4, Maggie Craker 13, Marley Hughes 8, Anna Geissler 13, Lauryn Deetz 15. (16 14-18 14 53).
3-Pointers—Neillsville (7): Opelt 1, Schoengarth 2, Barth 3, Stockheimer 1. McDonell (7): Craker 3, Hughes 2, Geissler 2.
Fouled Out—Neillsville: Schoengarth. McDonell: none.
Bloomer 49, Elk Mound 45
|Elk Mound
|11
|34
|45
|Bloomer
|22
|27
|49
Elk Mound: Tori Blaskowski 9, Hailey Blaskowski 8, Olivia Schreiber 7, Sophie Cedarblade 13, Taya Schaefer 8. (16 6-11 14 45).
Bloomer: Abby Zeman 2, Rylie Jarr 3, Vanessa Jenneman 3, Emma Seibel 5, Leah Score 11, Larissa Fossum 13, Cayce Grambo 4, Abby Iverson 8. (17 10-13 15 49).
3-Pointers—Elk Mound (7): T. Blaskowski 1, H. Blaskowski 1, Schreiber 2, Cedarblade 3. Bloomer (5): Jarr 1, Jenneman 1, Score 3.
Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Bloomer: none.
Stanley-Boyd 48, Augusta 47
|Augusta
|16
|31
|47
|Stanley-Boyd
|23
|25
|48
Augusta: Chloe Jacobs 6, Phoenix Knuth 6, Camryn Grunewald 7, Hannah King 12, Bri Krueger 2, Kennedy Schroeder 14. (19 3-5 15 47).
Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 19, Mallory Gustafson 2, Lily Hoel 12, Teagen Becker 12, Marissa Gustafson 3. (20 5-16 14 48).
3-Pointers—Augusta (6): Jacobs 2, Knuth 2, Grunewald 2. Stanley-Boyd (3): Becker 2, Mar. Gustafson 1.
Fouled Out—Augusta: none. Stanley-Boyd: Hoel.
New Auburn 36, Birchwood 32
|Birchwood
|12
|20
|32
|New Auburn
|13
|23
|36
Birchwood: Abby Greisen 2, Alyssa Langham 18, Chloe Streit 10, Maddie Manka 2. (10 12-29 19 32).
New Auburn: Garazi Aldama 7, Aliya North 4, Evelyn Cody 8, Autumn Palmer 2, Zoey Rada 11, Violet Hyke 4. (11 13-27 22 36).
3-Pointers—Birchwood (0): none. New Auburn (1): Cody 1.
Fouled Out—Birchwood: Greisen, Manka. New Auburn: Faith Baker.