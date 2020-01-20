{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Boys Hockey

Lakeland 2, Medford Area 0

Waupun 9, Milton 0

Girls Hockey

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 5, Western Wisconsin 1

Bloomer 56, Colfax 35

Colfax161935
Bloomer302656

Colfax: Zach Rindy 3, Cole Seehaver 12, Noah Albricht 2, Tyler Hallquist 4, Ed Hydkovich 4, Drew Gibson 8, Bryce Sikora 2. (13 4-8 6 35).

Bloomer: Austin Thur 11, Marcus Harelstad 2, Connor Crane 9, Carter Rubenzer 11, Charlie Herrick 6, Leif IVerson 13, Fritz Ullom 4. (23 6-7 12 56).

3-Pointers—Colfax (5): Seehaver 2, Hallquist 1, Gibson 2. Bloomer (4): Thur 1, Crane 1, Iverson 2.

Fouled Out—Colfax: none. Bloomer: none.

New Auburn 63, Birchwood 56

Birchwood253156
New Auburn273663

Birchwood: Matthew Marcinske 31, Ryan Kupper 8, Dylan Schultz 3, Preston Herricks 8, Logan Saldana 6. (21 7-11 19 56).

New Auburn: Matt Elmhorst 6, Triton Robey 15, Michael Pederson 11, Nick Walker 4, Tristen Harder 17, Ethan Patz 10. (23 12-19 12 63).

3-Pointers—Birchwood (7): Marcinske 4, Schultz 1, Herricks 2. New Auburn (5): Robey 2, Pederson 3.

Fouled Out—Birchwood: Saldana. New Auburn: none.

Lake Holcombe 70, Prentice 59

Lake Holcombe363470
Prentice263359

Lake Holcombe: Brock Flater 5, Colton Minnick 13, Josh Jones 15, Jarred Jiskra 18, Kaden Kinney 14, Kaden Crank 15. (21 22-34 19 70).

Prentice: Trent Heikkinen 7, Reese Isaacson 2, Alex Schantner 8, Josh Jast 12, Brady Sidenbender 2, Ashton Makovsky 2, Peyton Enders 26. (18 18-24 27 59).

3-Pointers—Lake Holcombe (7): Minnick 1, Jones 1, Jiskra 2, Flater 1, Crank 1.

Fouled out—Lake Holcombe: Jones. Prentice: Heikkinen, Isaacson, Makovsky, Enders.

McDonell 53, Neillsville 41

Neillsville202141
McDonell312253

Neillsville: Bella Opelt 8, Alli Schoengarth 16, Jaden Barth 12, Teegham Mahoney 2, Terren Stockheimer 3. (14 6-9 15 41).

McDonell: Destiny Baughman 4, Maggie Craker 13, Marley Hughes 8, Anna Geissler 13, Lauryn Deetz 15. (16 14-18 14 53).

3-Pointers—Neillsville (7): Opelt 1, Schoengarth 2, Barth 3, Stockheimer 1. McDonell (7): Craker 3, Hughes 2, Geissler 2.

Fouled Out—Neillsville: Schoengarth. McDonell: none.

Bloomer 49, Elk Mound 45

Elk Mound113445
Bloomer222749

Elk Mound: Tori Blaskowski 9, Hailey Blaskowski 8, Olivia Schreiber 7, Sophie Cedarblade 13, Taya Schaefer 8. (16 6-11 14 45).

Bloomer: Abby Zeman 2, Rylie Jarr 3, Vanessa Jenneman 3, Emma Seibel 5, Leah Score 11, Larissa Fossum 13, Cayce Grambo 4, Abby Iverson 8. (17 10-13 15 49).

3-Pointers—Elk Mound (7): T. Blaskowski 1, H. Blaskowski 1, Schreiber 2, Cedarblade 3. Bloomer (5): Jarr 1, Jenneman 1, Score 3.

Fouled Out—Elk Mound: none. Bloomer: none.

Stanley-Boyd 48, Augusta 47

Augusta163147
Stanley-Boyd232548

Augusta: Chloe Jacobs 6, Phoenix Knuth 6, Camryn Grunewald 7, Hannah King 12, Bri Krueger 2, Kennedy Schroeder 14. (19 3-5 15 47).

Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 19, Mallory Gustafson 2, Lily Hoel 12, Teagen Becker 12, Marissa Gustafson 3. (20 5-16 14 48).

3-Pointers—Augusta (6): Jacobs 2, Knuth 2, Grunewald 2. Stanley-Boyd (3): Becker 2, Mar. Gustafson 1.

Fouled Out—Augusta: none. Stanley-Boyd: Hoel.

New Auburn 36, Birchwood 32

Birchwood122032
New Auburn132336

Birchwood: Abby Greisen 2, Alyssa Langham 18, Chloe Streit 10, Maddie Manka 2. (10 12-29 19 32).

New Auburn: Garazi Aldama 7, Aliya North 4, Evelyn Cody 8, Autumn Palmer 2, Zoey Rada 11, Violet Hyke 4. (11 13-27 22 36).

3-Pointers—Birchwood (0): none. New Auburn (1): Cody 1.

Fouled Out—Birchwood: Greisen, Manka. New Auburn: Faith Baker.

