{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Argyle 43, Ithaca 33

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 45

Hastings, Mich. 92, Prescott 82

Marshfield 53, Chippewa Falls 35

Mondovi 53, Thorp 45

Niagara 47, Goodman 44

Oconto Falls 80, Marinette 64

Royall 57, Riverdale 32

Tomahawk 54, Fall River 49

Waupun 58, Valders 40

Girls Basketball

Antigo 51, Tomahawk 19

Appleton North 70, Wausau West 54

Ellsworth 75, Spring Valley 61

Ladysmith 46, Mondovi 33

Madison West 53, Milwaukee Madison 26

Milwaukee Early View 37, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 12

Mineral Point 73, Southwestern 31

Neillsville 56, Augusta 20

St. Croix Falls 46, Barron 23

Boys Hockey

Mosinee 6, DeForest 0

Girls Hockey

Icebergs 3, Beaver Dam 0

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Marshfield 53, Chi-Hi 35

Chi-Hi132235
Marshfield282553

Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 15, Joe Reuter 11, Jake Spaeth 2, Nick Bruder 3, Jacob Walczak 2, Mason Monarski 2. (16 2-5 13 35).

Marshfield: Addison Hill 17, Sam Hinson 8, Anthony Posteluk 2, Joey Goettl 18, Kyle Tremelling 6, Wyatt LeMoine 2. (18 9-11 8 53).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (1): Reuter 1. Marshfield (8): Hill 2, Hinson 2, Goettl 4.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Bruder. Marshfield: none.

Girls Basketball

Cadott 52, Whitehall 21

Cadott242852
Whitehall101121

Cadott: Olivia Goodman 3, Elly Eiler 3, Lauryn Goettl 6, McKenzie Prokupek 6, Abby Eiler 9, Autumn Bremness 3, Meadow Barone 2, Jada Kowalczyk 14, Paisley Kane 6. (19 4-6 9 52).

Whitehall: Ariel Koxlien 6, Olivia Youngbauer 9, Mykensie Beighley 4, Nylah Lisowski 2. (8 2-8 8 21).

3-Pointers—Cadott (10): Goodman 1, E. Eiler 1, Goettl 2, Prokupek 2, A. Eiler 3, Bremness 1. Whitehall (3): Youngbauer 3.

Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Whitehall: none.

Medford 63, Stanley-Boyd 55

Medford283563
Stanley-Boyd233255

Medford: Sierra Hanson 11, Rynn Ruesch 17, Autumn Krause 14, Brynn Rau 3, Marissa Fronk 16, Katie Brehm 2. (21 14-19 14 63).

Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 2, Leslie Derks 7, Kayte Licht 2, Mallory Eslinger 3, Lily Hoel 18, Teagen Becker 12, Marissa Gustafson 11. (22 3-8 19 55).

3-Pointers—Medford (7): Hanson 1, Krause 3, Rau 1, Fronk 2. Stanley-Boyd (8): Derks 1, Eslinger 1, Becker 3, Gustafson 3.

Fouled Out—Medford: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Bruce 40, New Auburn 29

New Auburn191029
Bruce251540

New Auburn: Emily Elmhorst 2, Evelyn Cody 2, Katie Reimer 2, Faith Baker 6, Zoey Rada 15. (11 2-4 13 29).

Bruce: Lauren Sturzl 4, Alex Granica 4, Michaela Hopkins 8, Nina DeJesus 6, Halle Anderson 11, Capri Strom 7. (15 7-12 8 40).

3-Pointers—New Auburn (5): Rada 3, Baker 2. Bruce (3): Nina 2, Capri 1.

Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Bruce: none.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0