Scores
Boys Basketball
Argyle 43, Ithaca 33
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 45
Hastings, Mich. 92, Prescott 82
Marshfield 53, Chippewa Falls 35
Mondovi 53, Thorp 45
Niagara 47, Goodman 44
Oconto Falls 80, Marinette 64
Royall 57, Riverdale 32
Tomahawk 54, Fall River 49
Waupun 58, Valders 40
Girls Basketball
Antigo 51, Tomahawk 19
Appleton North 70, Wausau West 54
Ellsworth 75, Spring Valley 61
Ladysmith 46, Mondovi 33
Madison West 53, Milwaukee Madison 26
Milwaukee Early View 37, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 12
Mineral Point 73, Southwestern 31
Neillsville 56, Augusta 20
St. Croix Falls 46, Barron 23
Boys Hockey
Mosinee 6, DeForest 0
Girls Hockey
Icebergs 3, Beaver Dam 0
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Marshfield 53, Chi-Hi 35
|Chi-Hi
|13
|22
|35
|Marshfield
|28
|25
|53
Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 15, Joe Reuter 11, Jake Spaeth 2, Nick Bruder 3, Jacob Walczak 2, Mason Monarski 2. (16 2-5 13 35).
Marshfield: Addison Hill 17, Sam Hinson 8, Anthony Posteluk 2, Joey Goettl 18, Kyle Tremelling 6, Wyatt LeMoine 2. (18 9-11 8 53).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (1): Reuter 1. Marshfield (8): Hill 2, Hinson 2, Goettl 4.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Bruder. Marshfield: none.
Girls Basketball
Cadott 52, Whitehall 21
|Cadott
|24
|28
|52
|Whitehall
|10
|11
|21
Cadott: Olivia Goodman 3, Elly Eiler 3, Lauryn Goettl 6, McKenzie Prokupek 6, Abby Eiler 9, Autumn Bremness 3, Meadow Barone 2, Jada Kowalczyk 14, Paisley Kane 6. (19 4-6 9 52).
Whitehall: Ariel Koxlien 6, Olivia Youngbauer 9, Mykensie Beighley 4, Nylah Lisowski 2. (8 2-8 8 21).
3-Pointers—Cadott (10): Goodman 1, E. Eiler 1, Goettl 2, Prokupek 2, A. Eiler 3, Bremness 1. Whitehall (3): Youngbauer 3.
Fouled Out—Cadott: none. Whitehall: none.
Medford 63, Stanley-Boyd 55
|Medford
|28
|35
|63
|Stanley-Boyd
|23
|32
|55
Medford: Sierra Hanson 11, Rynn Ruesch 17, Autumn Krause 14, Brynn Rau 3, Marissa Fronk 16, Katie Brehm 2. (21 14-19 14 63).
Stanley-Boyd: Aaliyah Moore 2, Leslie Derks 7, Kayte Licht 2, Mallory Eslinger 3, Lily Hoel 18, Teagen Becker 12, Marissa Gustafson 11. (22 3-8 19 55).
3-Pointers—Medford (7): Hanson 1, Krause 3, Rau 1, Fronk 2. Stanley-Boyd (8): Derks 1, Eslinger 1, Becker 3, Gustafson 3.
Fouled Out—Medford: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Bruce 40, New Auburn 29
|New Auburn
|19
|10
|29
|Bruce
|25
|15
|40
New Auburn: Emily Elmhorst 2, Evelyn Cody 2, Katie Reimer 2, Faith Baker 6, Zoey Rada 15. (11 2-4 13 29).
Bruce: Lauren Sturzl 4, Alex Granica 4, Michaela Hopkins 8, Nina DeJesus 6, Halle Anderson 11, Capri Strom 7. (15 7-12 8 40).
3-Pointers—New Auburn (5): Rada 3, Baker 2. Bruce (3): Nina 2, Capri 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Bruce: none.