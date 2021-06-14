 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Monday, June 14
Local Scoreboard: Monday, June 14

Softball

Chi-Hi 7, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Eau Claire Memorial     000     000     0     0     2     4
Chi-Hi    102121X7     9     1

WP—Hannah Aldrich 7 IP, 10 K, 0 BB). LP—C. Berg (6 IP, 1 K, 1 BB).

Leading Hitters—Chi-Hi: Makenna Johnston 2-3 (2 R, SB), Madyson Baker 2-3 (2B, 2 RBI), Paige Steinmetz 2-2 (R, 3B, 3 RBI).

McDonell 16, Owen-Withee 1 (3 inn.)

Owen-Withee     100       1     0     5
McDonell    475  16    11   1

WP—Maggie Craker (3 IP, 6 K, 3 BB). LP—Grayce Bottlemy (2.2 IP, 3 K, 3 BB).

Leading Hitters—McDonell: Becca Baier 2-2 (R, SB), Maggie Craker 2-3 (2 R, RBI), Kennedy Willi 2-3 (2 R, 2 RBI), Josie Witkowski 2-3 (3 R, 2B, 2 RBI), Emma Setlter 2-3 (R, 2B, 3 RBI).

Bloomer 14, Stanley-Boyd 2 (5 inn.)

Stanley-Boyd     020     00       2     3     2
Bloomer    0(12)11X 14    9    3

WP—Emily Kuehl (3 IP, 4 K, 0 BB). LP—Ashly Zastrow (3.2 IP, 2 K, 4 BB).

Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Tori Jenneman 1-3 (R, 3 RBI), Calley Olson 1-3 (R, 2B), Delaney Zwiefelhofer 3-3 (3 R, 2 RBI, 2B), Laikyn Maidment 2-2 (2 R, RBI).

Cadott 3, Augusta 2

Cadott     110     010     0     3     10     1
Augusta    10100002      3      7

WP—Makenna Barone (7 IP, 16 K, 6 BB). LP—Samantha Winsce (7 IP, 5 K, 1 BB).

Leading Hitters—Cadott: Lauryn Goettl 2-4 (R), Meadow Barone 2-4, Eva Enestvedt 2-3.

Glenwood City 14, Colfax 1 (5 inn.)

Colfax     010     00      1     6     5
Glenwood City     0086X 14    8    0

WP—Maddie Oehlke (5 IP, 6 K, 1 BB). LP—Anna Geissler (3 IP, 6 K, 4 BB).

Leading Hitters—Colfax: Marissa Harmon 2-3, Ella Peterson 1-2 (R, HR, RBI). Glenwood City: Ryeah Oehlke 3-3 (3 R, 4 RBI, HR), Maddie Oehlke 2-3 (2 R, RBI), Delanie Fayerweather 1-2 (2 R, 2B), Alex Peterson 2-3 (R, RBI).

