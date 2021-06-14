Local Scoreboard: Monday, June 14

Softball
Chi-Hi 7, Eau Claire Memorial 0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|000
|000
|0
|0 2 4
|Chi-Hi
|102
|121
|X
|7 9 1
WP—Hannah Aldrich 7 IP, 10 K, 0 BB). LP—C. Berg (6 IP, 1 K, 1 BB).
Leading Hitters—Chi-Hi: Makenna Johnston 2-3 (2 R, SB), Madyson Baker 2-3 (2B, 2 RBI), Paige Steinmetz 2-2 (R, 3B, 3 RBI).
McDonell 16, Owen-Withee 1 (3 inn.)
|Owen-Withee
|100
|1 0 5
|McDonell
|475
|16 11 1
WP—Maggie Craker (3 IP, 6 K, 3 BB). LP—Grayce Bottlemy (2.2 IP, 3 K, 3 BB).
Leading Hitters—McDonell: Becca Baier 2-2 (R, SB), Maggie Craker 2-3 (2 R, RBI), Kennedy Willi 2-3 (2 R, 2 RBI), Josie Witkowski 2-3 (3 R, 2B, 2 RBI), Emma Setlter 2-3 (R, 2B, 3 RBI).
Bloomer 14, Stanley-Boyd 2 (5 inn.)
|Stanley-Boyd
|020
|00
|2 3 2
|Bloomer
|0(12)1
|1X
|14 9 3
WP—Emily Kuehl (3 IP, 4 K, 0 BB). LP—Ashly Zastrow (3.2 IP, 2 K, 4 BB).
Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Tori Jenneman 1-3 (R, 3 RBI), Calley Olson 1-3 (R, 2B), Delaney Zwiefelhofer 3-3 (3 R, 2 RBI, 2B), Laikyn Maidment 2-2 (2 R, RBI).
Cadott 3, Augusta 2
|Cadott
|110
|010
|0
|3 10 1
|Augusta
|101
|000
|0
|2 3 7
WP—Makenna Barone (7 IP, 16 K, 6 BB). LP—Samantha Winsce (7 IP, 5 K, 1 BB).
Leading Hitters—Cadott: Lauryn Goettl 2-4 (R), Meadow Barone 2-4, Eva Enestvedt 2-3.
Glenwood City 14, Colfax 1 (5 inn.)
|Colfax
|010
|00
|1 6 5
|Glenwood City
|008
|6X
|14 8 0
WP—Maddie Oehlke (5 IP, 6 K, 1 BB). LP—Anna Geissler (3 IP, 6 K, 4 BB).
Leading Hitters—Colfax: Marissa Harmon 2-3, Ella Peterson 1-2 (R, HR, RBI). Glenwood City: Ryeah Oehlke 3-3 (3 R, 4 RBI, HR), Maddie Oehlke 2-3 (2 R, RBI), Delanie Fayerweather 1-2 (2 R, 2B), Alex Peterson 2-3 (R, RBI).