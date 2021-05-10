 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Scoreboard: Monday, May 10
agate

Local Scoreboard: Monday, May 10

{{featured_button_text}}

Baseball

Bloomer 5, Stanley-Boyd 1

Bloomer    002     010     2     5     7     0
Stanley-Boyd     00000101     4     0

WP—Jay Ryder (7 IP, 9 K, 1 BB). LP—Takashi Hasabi (4 IP, 3 K, 1 BB).

Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Ethan Rothbauer 3-3 (3 R, 2B), Keegan Yohnk 1-3 (2 RBI). Stanley-Boyd: Carter Vait 2-3 (2B).

Boyceville 5, Spring Valley 0

Spring Valley    000     000     0     0      5      2
Boyceville     000005X5      6      4

WP—Jacob Granley (2 IP, 2 K, 1 BB). LP—Bauer (5.2 IP, 9 K, 4 BB).

Leading Hitters—Spring Valley: Bauer 2-4 (2 2B). Boyceville: Trett Joles 3-4 R, GS, 4 RBI), Trevor Hollister 1-2 (R, 2B, BB).

Mondovi 9, Colfax 4

Mondovi    002     000     7     9      12      4
Colfax     20101004       2       2

WP—#9 (1.2 IP, 2 K, 0 BB). LP—Jamison Flatland (0.2 IP, 0 K, 3 BB).

Leading Hitters—Colfax: Hunter Rebak 1-3 (2B, RBI).

Softball

Augusta 18, Stanley-Boyd 1 (5 inn.)

Stanley-Boyd    010     00      1     4     7
Augusta     2385X 18    9    0

LP—Emma Felmlee (3 IP, 4 K, 4 BB).

Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Monica Derks 1-2 (R, 3B), Diana Nitz 1-1 (RBI).

Elmwood/Plum City 3, Elk Mound 1

Elk Mound    000      000      1      1     7     1
Elmwood/Plum City     002010X3     3     0

LP—McKenna Diermeier (6 K, 4 BB).

Leading Hitters—Elk Mound: McKenna Diermeier 2-4 (RB, RBI), Hannah Larson 3-3, Lauren Garnett 1-3 (R, 2B)

Mondovi 5, Colfax 0

Mondovi    000     200     3     5     6     2
Colfax     00000000     0     2

WP—#24 (7 IP, 15 K, 2 BB). LP—Anna Geissler (7 IP, 10 K, 1 BB).

Leading Hitters—Mondovi: #9 2-4 (R, 2B, RBI).

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, May 4
High-school

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, May 4

Local baseball and softball box scores from Tuesday's prep action. Chi-Hi and Bloomer baseball as well as Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd softball were among winners on Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News