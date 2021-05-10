Local Scoreboard: Monday, May 10

Baseball
Bloomer 5, Stanley-Boyd 1
|Bloomer
|002
|010
|2
|5 7 0
|Stanley-Boyd
|000
|001
|0
|1 4 0
WP—Jay Ryder (7 IP, 9 K, 1 BB). LP—Takashi Hasabi (4 IP, 3 K, 1 BB).
Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Ethan Rothbauer 3-3 (3 R, 2B), Keegan Yohnk 1-3 (2 RBI). Stanley-Boyd: Carter Vait 2-3 (2B).
Boyceville 5, Spring Valley 0
|Spring Valley
|000
|000
|0
|0 5 2
|Boyceville
|000
|005
|X
|5 6 4
WP—Jacob Granley (2 IP, 2 K, 1 BB). LP—Bauer (5.2 IP, 9 K, 4 BB).
Leading Hitters—Spring Valley: Bauer 2-4 (2 2B). Boyceville: Trett Joles 3-4 R, GS, 4 RBI), Trevor Hollister 1-2 (R, 2B, BB).
Mondovi 9, Colfax 4
|Mondovi
|002
|000
|7
|9 12 4
|Colfax
|201
|010
|0
|4 2 2
WP—#9 (1.2 IP, 2 K, 0 BB). LP—Jamison Flatland (0.2 IP, 0 K, 3 BB).
Leading Hitters—Colfax: Hunter Rebak 1-3 (2B, RBI).
Softball
Augusta 18, Stanley-Boyd 1 (5 inn.)
|Stanley-Boyd
|010
|00
|1 4 7
|Augusta
|238
|5X
|18 9 0
LP—Emma Felmlee (3 IP, 4 K, 4 BB).
Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Monica Derks 1-2 (R, 3B), Diana Nitz 1-1 (RBI).
Elmwood/Plum City 3, Elk Mound 1
|Elk Mound
|000
|000
|1
|1 7 1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|002
|010
|X
|3 3 0
LP—McKenna Diermeier (6 K, 4 BB).
Leading Hitters—Elk Mound: McKenna Diermeier 2-4 (RB, RBI), Hannah Larson 3-3, Lauren Garnett 1-3 (R, 2B)
Mondovi 5, Colfax 0
|Mondovi
|000
|200
|3
|5 6 2
|Colfax
|000
|000
|0
|0 0 2
WP—#24 (7 IP, 15 K, 2 BB). LP—Anna Geissler (7 IP, 10 K, 1 BB).
Leading Hitters—Mondovi: #9 2-4 (R, 2B, RBI).