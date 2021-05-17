Local Scoreboard: Monday, May 17

Baseball
McDonell 13, Osseo-Fairchild 12
|Osseo-Fairchild
|230
|500
|2
|12 11 9
|McDonell
|222
|610
|X
|13 11 3
WP—Keegan Galvez (3 IP, 2 K, 1 BB). LP—Garrett Koxlien (3.3 IP, 6 K, 3 BB). SV—Noah Hanson (0.1 IP, 1 K, 0 BB).
Leading Hitters—Osseo-Fairchild: Brice Shimon 2-5 (2 R, 2 RBI), Wyatt Ramseier 2-2 (R, 3 RBI, 2B), Luke Frase 2-4 (R, RBI). McDonell: Noah Hanson 2-5 (R, 2 RBI), Eddie Mittermeyer 2-3 (R, 3 RBI, 2B), Chase Berg 2-2 (R, 2B, RBI), Keegan Galvez 2-4 (R, RBI).
Bloomer 10, Altoona 1
|Altoona
|000
|100
|0
|1 1 1
|Bloomer
|040
|510
|X
|10 11 3
WP—Ethan Rothbauer (5 IP, 8 K, 4 BB). LP—Kyle Rasmussen (3.2 IP, 2 K, 6 BB).
Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Ethan Rothbauer 2-5 (R, 3 3B, 5 RBI), Jay Ryder 2-3 (R, RBI), Keegan Yohnk 3-4 (RBI, 2B).
Athens 22, Cadott 3 (5 inn.)
|Cadott
|011
|00
|2 0 1
|Athens
|456
|7X
|22 12 1
WP—#31 (3 IP, 0 K, 5 BB). LP—Ethan West (1.1 IP, 1 K, 5 BB).
Leading Hitters—Athens: #31 4-4 (2 R, 5 RBI), #8 3-3 (3 R, 5 RBI).
Spring Valley 8, Colfax 0
|Spring Valley
|300
|012
|2
|8 5 0
|Colfax
|000
|000
|0
|0 4 1
WP—#28 (7 IP, 13 K, 2 BB). LP—Caden Erickson (6 IP, 5 K, 3 BB).
Leading Hitters—Spring Valley: #2 2-4 (2 R), #6 2- (2 R, RBI). Colfax: Drew Gibson 2-3.
Softball
Cadott 9, Athens 3
|Cadott
|001
|213
|2
|9 11 3
|Athens
|200
|001
|0
|3 3 4
WP—Makenna Barone (7 IP, 13 K, 3 BB). LP—Siarra Hart (5 IP, 4 K, 6 BB).
Leading Hitters—Cadott: Calli Bremness 3-3 (R, RBI, 2B), Morgan Moldrem 1-4 (2B, RBI), Olivia Goodman 1-5 (2 R). Athens: Siarra Hart 2-3 (RBI, 2B).
Neillsville 17, Stanley-Boyd 3 (6 inn.)
|Neillsville
|240
|146
|17 18 0
|Stanley-Boyd
|020
|100
|3 5 3
LP—Ashly Zastrow (6 IP, 3 K, 3 BB).
Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Monica Derks 1-3 (2B, RBI), Ashly Zastrow 1-2 (2B).
Colfax 12, Spring Valley 11
|Spring Valley
|010
|621
|1
|11 11 3
|Colfax
|040
|411
|2
|12 8 6
WP—Mallory Field (3 IP, 2 K, 2 BB). LP—Maddie Shafer (7 IP, 8 K, 9 BB).
Leading Hitters—Spring Valley: Kenzie White 2-4 (R), Charli Vanasse 3-4 (R, RBI). Colfax: Bailey Bradford 2-3 (R, 2 BB), Jada Anderson 1-4 (2 R, HR, 2 RBI), Mallory Field 2-3 (2 R, 3 RBI), Jenna Goodell 1-3 (R, 2 RBI).