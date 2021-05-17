 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Monday, May 17
Baseball

McDonell 13, Osseo-Fairchild 12

Osseo-Fairchild    230     500     2     12     11     9
McDonell     222610 X13     11     3

WP—Keegan Galvez (3 IP, 2 K, 1 BB). LP—Garrett Koxlien (3.3 IP, 6 K, 3 BB). SV—Noah Hanson (0.1 IP, 1 K, 0 BB).

Leading Hitters—Osseo-Fairchild: Brice Shimon 2-5 (2 R, 2 RBI), Wyatt Ramseier 2-2 (R, 3 RBI, 2B), Luke Frase 2-4 (R, RBI). McDonell: Noah Hanson 2-5 (R, 2 RBI), Eddie Mittermeyer 2-3 (R, 3 RBI, 2B), Chase Berg 2-2 (R, 2B, RBI), Keegan Galvez 2-4 (R, RBI).

Bloomer 10, Altoona 1

Altoona    000     100     0     1     1     1
Bloomer     040510X10   11    3

WP—Ethan Rothbauer (5 IP, 8 K, 4 BB). LP—Kyle Rasmussen (3.2 IP, 2 K, 6 BB).

Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Ethan Rothbauer 2-5 (R, 3 3B, 5 RBI), Jay Ryder 2-3 (R, RBI), Keegan Yohnk 3-4 (RBI, 2B).

Athens 22, Cadott 3 (5 inn.)

Cadott    011     00      2     0     1
Athens     4567X 22   12    1

WP—#31 (3 IP, 0 K, 5 BB). LP—Ethan West (1.1 IP, 1 K, 5 BB).

Leading Hitters—Athens: #31 4-4 (2 R, 5 RBI), #8 3-3 (3 R, 5 RBI).

Spring Valley 8, Colfax 0

Spring Valley    300     012     2     8     5     0
Colfax     00000000     4     1

WP—#28 (7 IP, 13 K, 2 BB). LP—Caden Erickson (6 IP, 5 K, 3 BB).

Leading Hitters—Spring Valley: #2 2-4 (2 R), #6 2- (2 R, RBI). Colfax: Drew Gibson 2-3.

Softball

Cadott 9, Athens 3

Cadott    001     213     2      9      11     3
Athens     20000103      3       4

WP—Makenna Barone (7 IP, 13 K, 3 BB). LP—Siarra Hart (5 IP, 4 K, 6 BB).

Leading Hitters—Cadott: Calli Bremness 3-3 (R, RBI, 2B), Morgan Moldrem 1-4 (2B, RBI), Olivia Goodman 1-5 (2 R). Athens: Siarra Hart 2-3 (RBI, 2B).

Neillsville 17, Stanley-Boyd 3 (6 inn.)

Neillsville    240     146      17     18     0
Stanley-Boyd     020100 3       5       3

LP—Ashly Zastrow (6 IP, 3 K, 3 BB).

Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Monica Derks 1-3 (2B, RBI), Ashly Zastrow 1-2 (2B).

Colfax 12, Spring Valley 11

Spring Valley    010     621     1      11      11      3
Colfax     040411212       8       6

WP—Mallory Field (3 IP, 2 K, 2 BB). LP—Maddie Shafer (7 IP, 8 K, 9 BB).

Leading Hitters—Spring Valley: Kenzie White 2-4 (R), Charli Vanasse 3-4 (R, RBI). Colfax: Bailey Bradford 2-3 (R, 2 BB), Jada Anderson 1-4 (2 R, HR, 2 RBI), Mallory Field 2-3 (2 R, 3 RBI), Jenna Goodell 1-3 (R, 2 RBI).

