Local Scoreboard: Monday, May 2

Taylor Mosher, Olivia Sedlacek, Emma-lyn Stephenson and Brooklyn Sandvig made history on Friday evening as the broke a 36-year old school record in the 400-meter relay in a victory at the Rice Lake Invitational.
The Chi-Hi softball team scored at least six runs in each inning of a 21-0 shutout at Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday evening. Makenna Johnston had three hits including an inside-the-park home run and drove in five for the unbeaten Cards.
The Cadott softball team scored a combined 25 runs in 12 innings Tuesday, defeating Stanley-Boyd 11-8 in game one of a doubleheader and grabbed a 14-5 lead in game two before it was suspended due to darkness.
The 21st Annual Chi-Hi Athletic Booster Club Extravaganza took place on Saturday evening at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. To date the event has raised more than $1.3 million to support Chi-Hi athletics.