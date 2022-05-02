 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Monday, May 2

Baseball

Bloomer 13, Unity 3 (6 inn.)

Unity    030     000      3       2      3
Bloomer    052     132     13     10     0

WP—Collin Crane (4 IP, 8 K, 2 BB). LP—J. Tilton (2 IP, 2 K, 4 BB)

Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Jay Ryder 2-3 (2 R, 2 RBI, SB), Keegan Yohnk 3-4, 2 RBI), Zeke Strand 2-4 (R, 2 RBI), Marcus Harlestad 1-2 (2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB).

Softball

Chi-Hi 19, Rice Lake 0 (3 inn.)

Chi-Hi    (13)06         19     14     0
Rice Lake    000     0        0      1

WP—Hannah Aldrich (2 IP, 5 K, 0 BB). LP—L. Halvorson (2 IP, 1 K, 4 BB)

Leading Hitters—Chi-Hi: Makenna Johnston 1-2 (3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB), Paige Steinmetz 1-1 (2 R, 2 RBI), Addison Frenette 1-2 (2 R), Olivia Bero 1-2 (R, HR, 3 RBI), Madisyn Bauer 2-2 (2 R, 2B, 4 RBI), Camryn Fjelstad 1-3 (2 R), Basia Olson 2-2 (2 R, HR, 4 RBI), Hannah Aldrich 1-1 (2 RBI), Piper Kukuk 1-1 (R, 3B, RBI).

