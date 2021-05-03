 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Monday, May 3
agate

Local Scoreboard: Monday, May 3

Baseball

Bloomer 11, Somerset 1 (5 inn.)

Somerset    000   10    1    1    4
Bloomer60041 11   8   4

WP—Jack Strand (5 IP, 8 K, 1 BB). LP—Bell (0.2 IP, 0 K, 5 BB).

Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Jay Rider 2-3 (2 R, 2 RBI), Jack Strand 2-3 (R, 2B, 2 RBI), Connor Crane 1-4 (2 RBI, 2B).

Spring Valley 2, Elk Mound 1 (8 inn.)

Spring Valley    000    001    01    2    2    2
Elk Mound000010001    5    4

WP—Stans (3.2 IP, 4 K, 4 BB). LP—Ryan Bohl (8 IP, 5 K, 1 BB).

Leading Hitters—Spring Valley: Deppa 1-4 (2 R, 2B). Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 3-5 (R, 2B), Ethan Johnson 2-4.

Boyceville 24, Elmwood/Plum City 1 (5 inn.)

Elmwood/Plum City    100    00     1    3    2
Boyceville    (10)185X 24  15  1

WP—Trevor Hollister (4 IP, 9 K, 1 BB). LP—B. Gilles (0.2 IP, 1 K, 4 BB).

Leading Hitters—Elmwood/Plum City: name. Boyceville: Trett Joles 2-4 (4 R, HR, 2B, 7 RBI, SB), Connor Sempf 3-3 (5 R, RBI), Walker Retz 3-4 (2 R, HR, 3 RBI), Jacob Granley 3-4 (2 R, 6 RBI, HR, 2B), Tyler Dormanen 1-1 (2 RBI).

Softball

Shell Lake 2, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 1

Lake Holcombe/Cornell    100    000    0    1    3    1
Shell Lake01000012    6    0

WP—Kianna Kidder (7 IP, 12 K, 5 BB). LP—Izzy Clark (6.2 IP, 14 K, 0 BB).

Leading Hitters—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Izzy Clark 1-3 (RBI, BB). Shell Lake: Chloe Zebro 2-3 (R), Candace Skattebo 2-3 (R, 3 3B, RBI).

Glenwood City 10, Colfax 0 (6 inn.)

Colfax    000    000     0    1    1
Glenwood City    310051 10   7   0

WP—Anna Geissler (2 IP, 3 K, 4 BB). LP—Maddie Oehlke (6 IP, 10 K, 0 BB).

Leading Hitters—Colfax: Bailey Bradford 1-2. Glenwood City: Maddie Oehlke 3-4 (R, RBI), Ryeah Oehlke 2-4 (2 R, HR, 3 RBI).

