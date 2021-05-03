Local Scoreboard: Monday, May 3

Baseball
Bloomer 11, Somerset 1 (5 inn.)
|Somerset
|000
|10
|1 1 4
|Bloomer
|600
|41
|11 8 4
WP—Jack Strand (5 IP, 8 K, 1 BB). LP—Bell (0.2 IP, 0 K, 5 BB).
Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Jay Rider 2-3 (2 R, 2 RBI), Jack Strand 2-3 (R, 2B, 2 RBI), Connor Crane 1-4 (2 RBI, 2B).
Spring Valley 2, Elk Mound 1 (8 inn.)
|Spring Valley
|000
|001
|01
|2 2 2
|Elk Mound
|000
|010
|00
|1 5 4
WP—Stans (3.2 IP, 4 K, 4 BB). LP—Ryan Bohl (8 IP, 5 K, 1 BB).
Leading Hitters—Spring Valley: Deppa 1-4 (2 R, 2B). Elk Mound: Ryan Bohl 3-5 (R, 2B), Ethan Johnson 2-4.
Boyceville 24, Elmwood/Plum City 1 (5 inn.)
|Elmwood/Plum City
|100
|00
|1 3 2
|Boyceville
|(10)18
|5X
|24 15 1
WP—Trevor Hollister (4 IP, 9 K, 1 BB). LP—B. Gilles (0.2 IP, 1 K, 4 BB).
Leading Hitters—Elmwood/Plum City: name. Boyceville: Trett Joles 2-4 (4 R, HR, 2B, 7 RBI, SB), Connor Sempf 3-3 (5 R, RBI), Walker Retz 3-4 (2 R, HR, 3 RBI), Jacob Granley 3-4 (2 R, 6 RBI, HR, 2B), Tyler Dormanen 1-1 (2 RBI).
Softball
Shell Lake 2, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 1
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|100
|000
|0
|1 3 1
|Shell Lake
|010
|000
|1
|2 6 0
WP—Kianna Kidder (7 IP, 12 K, 5 BB). LP—Izzy Clark (6.2 IP, 14 K, 0 BB).
Leading Hitters—Lake Holcombe/Cornell: Izzy Clark 1-3 (RBI, BB). Shell Lake: Chloe Zebro 2-3 (R), Candace Skattebo 2-3 (R, 3 3B, RBI).
Glenwood City 10, Colfax 0 (6 inn.)
|Colfax
|000
|000
|0 1 1
|Glenwood City
|310
|051
|10 7 0
WP—Anna Geissler (2 IP, 3 K, 4 BB). LP—Maddie Oehlke (6 IP, 10 K, 0 BB).
Leading Hitters—Colfax: Bailey Bradford 1-2. Glenwood City: Maddie Oehlke 3-4 (R, RBI), Ryeah Oehlke 2-4 (2 R, HR, 3 RBI).