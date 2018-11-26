New Auburn 64, Granton 32
|Granton
|13
|19
|32
|New Auburn
|33
|31
|64
New Auburn: Ethan Patz 17, Michael Pederson 17, Tristan Harder 12, Nick Walker 5, Aaron Hinton 5, Ethan Harder 3, Derrick Taylor 2, Brady Bischel 2, Triton Robey 1. (27 6-17 14 64).
Granton: Noah McConkey 15, Teagan Friedeman 9, Rick Bartsch 5, Dillon Muraski 3. (10 10-15 17 32).
3-Pointers— New Auburn (4): Pederson 3, Patz 1. Granton (2): McConkey 1, Bartsch 1.
Fouled Out—New Auburn: none. Granton: McConkey.
Colfax 62, Thorp 60
|Colfax
|30
|32
|62
|Thorp
|25
|35
|60
Colfax: George Scharlau 24, Ben Thompson 16, Luke Heidorn 9, Ed Hydukobich 7, Jackson Hellmann 3, Zach Rindy 3. (22 9-14 16 62).
Thorp: Ethan Reis 20, Ryan Stunkel 10, Ryan Jaque 9, Anthony Hunt 7, Isaac Soumis 7, Thomas Stewart 4, Caleb Chirhart 3. (21 10-15 17 60).
3-Pointers— Colfax (8): Scharlau 4, ,Thompson 2, Heidorn 1, Hellmann 1. Thorp (8): Reis 4, Chirhart 1, Jaque 1, Stewart 1.
