Local Scoreboard: Saturday, August 28

Scores and Standings
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Menomonie
|0
|0
|2
|0
|New Richmond
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Eau Claire North
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hudson
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rice Lake
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Superior
|0
|0
|0
|2
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls 10, D.C. Everest 9
Eau Claire North 20, La Crosse Logan 14
Friday's Games
Menomonie 29, Holmen 9
Stevens Point 43, Superior 0
La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial (postponed)
Hudson 29, River Falls 28
Northwestern 28, Rice Lake 20
New Richmond 33, Somerset 14
Saturday's Game
La Crosse Central 48, Eau Claire Memorial 21
Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|CWWC
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Gilman
|0
|0
|1
|0
|McDonell
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thursday's Game
McDonell 54, Bowler/Gresham 14
Gilman 41, Tri-County 0
Friday's Games
Greenwood at New Auburn (canceled)
Wausau Newman 48, Bruce 8
Phillips at Port Edwards (delayed)
Alma Center Lincoln 36, Marion/Tigerton 8
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Durand
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Elk Mound
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mondovi
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neillsville/Granton
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fall Creek
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0
|0
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Marathon at Stanley-Boyd (suspended)
Saint Croix Central 35, Elk Mound 20
Altoona 46, Osseo-Fairchild 12
Neillsville/Granton at Loyal (delayed)
Durand 38, Prescott 22
Mondovi at Osceola
Augusta at Fall Creek (suspended)
Saturday's Game
Stanley-Boyd 35, Marathon 7
Neillsville/Granton at Loyal (canceled)
Eau Claire Regis 49, Bloomer 0
Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Boyceville
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Cadott
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Clear Lake
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colfax
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Glenwood City
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Turtle Lake
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Spring Valley
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|0
|0
|1
Friday's Games
Cadott at Pittsville (postponed)
Boyceville 36, Cameron 0
Colfax at Eleva-Strum (postponed)
Turtle Lake at Stevens Point Pacelli (canceled)
Elmwood/Plum City at Blair-Taylor (postponed)
Glenwood City 15, Barron 8
Webster 28, Clear Lake 6
Spring Valley 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
Saturday's Games
Cadott 6, Pittsville 0 (OT)
Colfax 42, Eleva-Strum 0
Monday's Game
Elmwood/Plum City at Blair-Taylor
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Cumberland
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Barron
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Spooner
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bloomer
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cameron
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Saint Croix Falls
|0
|0
|0
|2
Friday's Games
Northwestern 28, Rice Lake 20
Glenwood City 15, Barron 8
Boyceville 36, Cameron 0
Spring Valley 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
Cumberland 50, Ladysmith 19
Spooner 31, Hayward 8
Grantsburg 34, Saint Croix Falls 27
Saturday's Game
Eau Claire Regis 49, Bloomer 0
Rogue Independent Conference 8-Man Football Standings
|Rogue Independent 8-Man
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Athens
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Thorp
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Almond-Bancroft
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lake Holcombe
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Owen-Withee
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thursday's Game
Prairie Farm 24, Cornell 0
Friday's Games
Thorp 6, Lake Holcombe 0
Athens 36, Owen-Withee 0
Almond-Bancroft at Flambeau (postponed)
Monday's Game
Almond-Bancroft at Flambeau
Statewide Scores
Assumption 22, Auburndale 18
Bay Port 28, Notre Dame 14
Brookwood 14, Viroqua 7
Cadott 6, Pittsville 0
Cashton 53, Hillsboro 8
Colby 38, Spencer 0
Colfax 42, Eleva-Strum 0
Denmark 31, New London 6
Escanaba, Mich. 42, Antigo 28
Freedom 44, Fox Valley Lutheran 0
Hortonville 32, West De Pere 29, 2OT
La Crosse Central 48, Eau Claire Memorial 21
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 32, Suring 6
Loyola, Ill. 42, Marquette University 14
Menominee, Mich. 38, Kewaunee 27
Neenah 35, Menasha 21
Newman Catholic 48, Bruce 8
Oconto Falls 34, Clintonville 22
Regis 49, Bloomer 0
Shawano 40, Marinette 14
Stanley-Boyd 35, Marathon 7
Stratford 9, Edgar 8
Wild Rose 41, Living Word Lutheran 22
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 13, Chilton 6
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Iola-Scandinavia 14
Box Scores
Eau Claire Regis 49, Bloomer 0
|Bloomer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
First Quarter—Eau Claire Regis: Alex Leis 8 run (Run failed), 6:10.
Eau Claire Regis: Carson Tait 8 pass from Kendon Krogman (Alex Erickson kick), 1:40.
Second Quarter—Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 15 run (Erickson kick), 1:56.
Third Quarter—Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 16 run (Erickson kick), 9:08.
Eau Claire Regis: Gus Theisen 37 pass from Kendon Krogman (Rockow run), 8:48.
Eau Claire Regis: Jack Weisenberger 13 run (Erickson kick), 3:02.
Fourth Quarter—Eau Claire Regis: Evrett Tait 8 run (Erickson kick), 10:05.
Rushing—Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 15-35, Kionte Peterson 2-1, Jay Ryder 9-(-1), Keegan Yohnk 5-(-2), Ben Miller 3-(-23). Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 7-60, Jake Weisenberger 2-16, Alex Leis 3-14, Colton Mohr 1-14, Casey Erickson 2-12, Owen Weisenberger 1-9, Evrett Tait 1-8, Alex Picco 2-7, Alex Burdick 1-4, Gus Theisen 1-3, Chase Kostka 1-3, Josh Brickner 1-2, Alex Figy 1-(-2). Passing—Bloomer: none. Eau Claire Regis: Kendon Krogman 4-9-92-2-0, Griffin Kristo 1-1-18-0-0, Brandon Myher 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Bloomer: none. Eau Claire Regis: Carson Tait 3-59, Gus Theisen 2-51. Total Yards—Bloomer: 10-0-10. Eau Claire Regis: 150-110-260.
Cadott 6, Pittsville 0 (OT)
|Cadott
|0
|0
|0
|0 6
|6
|Pittsville
|0
|0
|0
|0 0
|0
Overtime—Tegan Ritter 25 run.
Rushing—Cadott: Tegan Ritter 7-57, Gavin Tegels 6-31, Kaleb Sonnentag 5-28, Tristan Drier 7-9, Nick Fasbender 7-9, Jordan Peters 2-(-5), Easton Goodman 1-(-5). Passing—Cadott: Gavin Tegels 6-17-38-0-0. Receiving—Cadott: Ryan Sonnentag 2-32, Tristan Drier 2-0, Tegan Ritter 1-2. Total Yards—Cadott: 115-27-142. Pittsville: 72-70-142.
Stanley-Boyd 35, Marathon 7
|Marathon
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Stanley-Boyd
|0
|14
|14
|7
|35
Second Quarter—Marathon: Matt Annis 3 run (Jaden Koeller kick), 4:36.
Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 7 pass from Carsen Hause (Jacob Nesterick pass from Brady Potaczek), 4:01.
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 2 run (kick failed).
Third Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 36 pass from Carsen Hause (Pass failed), 10:59.
Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 26 pass from Carsen Hause (Cooper Nichols pass from Logan Burzynski), 7:39.
Fourth Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 3 run (Hause kick), 9:50.
Rushing—Marathon: Matt Annis 37-133, Nathan Hanke 13-27, Mason Seehafer 2-(-4), Ben Robbins 4-(-25). Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 9-40, Jacob Nesterick 5-31, Cooper Nichols 5-26, Chase Sturm 3-15, Landon Karlen 2-11, Jared Fitzl 3-5. Passing—Marathon: Ben Robbins 6-15-55-0-1. Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 9-16-18-6-3-0, Logan Burzynski 1-1-3-0-0, Brady Potaczek 1-1-8-0-0, Jacob Nesterick 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Marathon: Matt Annis 4-31, Nathan Hanke 1-14, Griffin Treankler 1-10. Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 6-100, Brady Potaczek 2-50, Landon Karlen 1-24, Jacob Nesterick 1-8, Lucas Smith 1-4. Total Yards—Marathon: 131-55-186. Stanley-Boyd: 128-197-325.