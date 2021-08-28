 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Saturday, August 28
Local Scoreboard: Saturday, August 28

Scores and Standings

Big Rivers Conference Football Standings

Big Rivers Conference W L W L
Chippewa Falls 0 0 2 0
Menomonie 0 0 2 0
New Richmond 0 0 2 0
Eau Claire North 0 0 1 1
Hudson 0 0 1 1
Rice Lake 0 0 1 1
Eau Claire Memorial 0 0 0 2
Superior 0 0 0 2

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls 10, D.C. Everest 9

Eau Claire North 20, La Crosse Logan 14

Friday's Games

Menomonie 29, Holmen 9

Stevens Point 43, Superior 0

La Crosse Central at Eau Claire Memorial (postponed)

Hudson 29, River Falls 28

Northwestern 28, Rice Lake 20

New Richmond 33, Somerset 14

Saturday's Game

La Crosse Central 48, Eau Claire Memorial 21

Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-Man Football Standings

CWWC W L W L
Gilman 0 0 1 0
McDonell 0 0 1 0
Alma Center Lincoln 0 0 1 0
New Auburn 0 0 0 0
Phillips 0 0 0 0
Bruce 0 0 0 1

Thursday's Game

McDonell 54, Bowler/Gresham 14

Gilman 41, Tri-County 0

Friday's Games

Greenwood at New Auburn (canceled)

Wausau Newman 48, Bruce 8

Phillips at Port Edwards (delayed)

Alma Center Lincoln 36, Marion/Tigerton 8

Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings

Cloverbelt W L W L
Durand 0 0 2 0
Eau Claire Regis 0 0 2 0
Stanley-Boyd 0 0 2 0
Elk Mound 0 0 1 1
Mondovi 0 0 1 1
Neillsville/Granton 0 0 0 1
Fall Creek 0 0 0 2
Osseo-Fairchild 0 0 0 2

Friday's Games

Marathon at Stanley-Boyd (suspended)

Saint Croix Central 35, Elk Mound 20

Altoona 46, Osseo-Fairchild 12

Neillsville/Granton at Loyal (delayed)

Durand 38, Prescott 22

Mondovi at Osceola

Augusta at Fall Creek (suspended)

Saturday's Game

Stanley-Boyd 35, Marathon 7

Neillsville/Granton at Loyal (canceled)

Eau Claire Regis 49, Bloomer 0

Dunn-St. Croix Conference Football Standings

Dunn-St. Croix W L W L
Boyceville 0 0 2 0
Cadott 0 0 1 1
Clear Lake 0 0 1 1
Colfax 0 0 1 1
Glenwood City 0 0 1 1
Turtle Lake 0 0 1 1
Spring Valley 0 0 1 1
Elmwood/Plum City 0 0 0 1

Friday's Games

Cadott at Pittsville (postponed)

Boyceville 36, Cameron 0

Colfax at Eleva-Strum (postponed)

Turtle Lake at Stevens Point Pacelli (canceled)

Elmwood/Plum City at Blair-Taylor (postponed)

Glenwood City 15, Barron 8

Webster 28, Clear Lake 6

Spring Valley 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

Saturday's Games

Cadott 6, Pittsville 0 (OT)

Colfax 42, Eleva-Strum 0

Monday's Game

Elmwood/Plum City at Blair-Taylor

Heart O'North Conference Football Standings

Heart O'North W L W L
Cumberland 0 0 2 0
Northwestern 0 0 2 0
Barron 0 0 1 1
Spooner 0 0 1 1
Bloomer 0 0 0 2
Cameron 0 0 0 2
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0 0 0 2
Saint Croix Falls 0 0 0 2

Friday's Games

Northwestern 28, Rice Lake 20

Glenwood City 15, Barron 8

Boyceville 36, Cameron 0

Spring Valley 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

Cumberland 50, Ladysmith 19

Spooner 31, Hayward 8

Grantsburg 34, Saint Croix Falls 27

Saturday's Game

Eau Claire Regis 49, Bloomer 0

Rogue Independent Conference 8-Man Football Standings

Rogue Independent 8-Man W L W L
Athens 0 0 1 0
Thorp 0 0 1 0
Almond-Bancroft 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 1
Lake Holcombe 0 0 0 1
Owen-Withee 0 0 0 1

Thursday's Game

Prairie Farm 24, Cornell 0

Friday's Games

Thorp 6, Lake Holcombe 0

Athens 36, Owen-Withee 0

Almond-Bancroft at Flambeau (postponed)

Monday's Game

Almond-Bancroft at Flambeau

Statewide Scores

Assumption 22, Auburndale 18

Bay Port 28, Notre Dame 14

Brookwood 14, Viroqua 7

Cadott 6, Pittsville 0

Cashton 53, Hillsboro 8

Colby 38, Spencer 0

Colfax 42, Eleva-Strum 0

Denmark 31, New London 6

Escanaba, Mich. 42, Antigo 28

Freedom 44, Fox Valley Lutheran 0

Hortonville 32, West De Pere 29, 2OT

La Crosse Central 48, Eau Claire Memorial 21

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 32, Suring 6

Loyola, Ill. 42, Marquette University 14

Menominee, Mich. 38, Kewaunee 27

Neenah 35, Menasha 21

Newman Catholic 48, Bruce 8

Oconto Falls 34, Clintonville 22

Regis 49, Bloomer 0

Shawano 40, Marinette 14

Stanley-Boyd 35, Marathon 7

Stratford 9, Edgar 8

Wild Rose 41, Living Word Lutheran 22

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 13, Chilton 6

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Iola-Scandinavia 14

Box Scores

Eau Claire Regis 49, Bloomer 0

Bloomer00000
Eau Claire Regis    0    0    0    0    0

First Quarter—Eau Claire Regis: Alex Leis 8 run (Run failed), 6:10.

Eau Claire Regis: Carson Tait 8 pass from Kendon Krogman (Alex Erickson kick), 1:40.

Second Quarter—Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 15 run (Erickson kick), 1:56.

Third Quarter—Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 16 run (Erickson kick), 9:08.

Eau Claire Regis: Gus Theisen 37 pass from Kendon Krogman (Rockow run), 8:48.

Eau Claire Regis: Jack Weisenberger 13 run (Erickson kick), 3:02.

Fourth Quarter—Eau Claire Regis: Evrett Tait 8 run (Erickson kick), 10:05.

Rushing—Bloomer: Marcus Harelstad 15-35, Kionte Peterson 2-1, Jay Ryder 9-(-1), Keegan Yohnk 5-(-2), Ben Miller 3-(-23). Eau Claire Regis: Zander Rockow 7-60, Jake Weisenberger 2-16, Alex Leis 3-14, Colton Mohr 1-14, Casey Erickson 2-12, Owen Weisenberger 1-9, Evrett Tait 1-8, Alex Picco 2-7, Alex Burdick 1-4, Gus Theisen 1-3, Chase Kostka 1-3, Josh Brickner 1-2, Alex Figy 1-(-2). Passing—Bloomer: none. Eau Claire Regis: Kendon Krogman 4-9-92-2-0, Griffin Kristo 1-1-18-0-0, Brandon Myher 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Bloomer: none. Eau Claire Regis: Carson Tait 3-59, Gus Theisen 2-51. Total Yards—Bloomer: 10-0-10. Eau Claire Regis: 150-110-260.

Cadott 6, Pittsville 0 (OT)

Cadott0    0    0    0     6     6
Pittsville    0000     00

Overtime—Tegan Ritter 25 run.

Rushing—Cadott: Tegan Ritter 7-57, Gavin Tegels 6-31, Kaleb Sonnentag 5-28, Tristan Drier 7-9, Nick Fasbender 7-9, Jordan Peters 2-(-5), Easton Goodman 1-(-5). Passing—Cadott: Gavin Tegels 6-17-38-0-0. Receiving—Cadott: Ryan Sonnentag 2-32, Tristan Drier 2-0, Tegan Ritter 1-2. Total Yards—Cadott: 115-27-142. Pittsville: 72-70-142.

Stanley-Boyd 35, Marathon 7

Marathon0    7    0     0     0
Stanley-Boyd    01414735

Second Quarter—Marathon: Matt Annis 3 run (Jaden Koeller kick), 4:36.

Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 7 pass from Carsen Hause (Jacob Nesterick pass from Brady Potaczek), 4:01.

Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 2 run (kick failed).

Third Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Brady Potaczek 36 pass from Carsen Hause (Pass failed), 10:59.

Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 26 pass from Carsen Hause (Cooper Nichols pass from Logan Burzynski), 7:39.

Fourth Quarter—Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 3 run (Hause kick), 9:50.

Rushing—Marathon: Matt Annis 37-133, Nathan Hanke 13-27, Mason Seehafer 2-(-4), Ben Robbins 4-(-25). Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 9-40, Jacob Nesterick 5-31, Cooper Nichols 5-26, Chase Sturm 3-15, Landon Karlen 2-11, Jared Fitzl 3-5. Passing—Marathon: Ben Robbins 6-15-55-0-1. Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 9-16-18-6-3-0, Logan Burzynski 1-1-3-0-0, Brady Potaczek 1-1-8-0-0, Jacob Nesterick 0-1-0-0-0. Receiving—Marathon: Matt Annis 4-31, Nathan Hanke 1-14, Griffin Treankler 1-10. Stanley-Boyd: Cooper Nichols 6-100, Brady Potaczek 2-50, Landon Karlen 1-24, Jacob Nesterick 1-8, Lucas Smith 1-4. Total Yards—Marathon: 131-55-186. Stanley-Boyd: 128-197-325.

