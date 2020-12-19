Local Scoreboard: Saturday, December 19

Scores
Boys Basketball
Ashland 66, Spencer 41
Baraboo 49, Portage 44
Beaver Dam 68, Mosinee 51
Cambria-Friesland 57, Palmyra-Eagle 54
Cedar Grove-Belgium 68, St. Mary Catholic 64
Dodgeland 65, Johnson Creek 43
Dominican 80, Saint Francis 67
Edgewood 76, Darlington 64
Fall River 52, Stockbridge 50
Fennimore 75, Prairie du Chien 46
Gibraltar 67, Algoma 27
Hamilton 93, Catholic Memorial 68
Highland 68, Albany 58
Janesville Craig 84, Oconomowoc 79
Kiel 77, North Fond du Lac 43
Kohler 53, Howards Grove 49
Ladysmith 50, Cumberland 47
Living Word Lutheran 61, Kenosha Christian Life 32
Lourdes Academy 86, Laconia 73
Luther 63, Sparta 43
Manitowoc Lutheran 57, Ozaukee 56
Martin Luther 85, Saint Thomas More 62
Mineral Point 62, Aquinas 59
New Berlin West 69, West Allis Nathan Hale 63
Niagara 58, Saint Thomas Aquinas 53
Nicolet 64, West Bend West 37
Oostburg 75, Hilbert 29
Oshkosh West 77, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56
Port Edwards 97, Tigerton 34
Reedsville 60, Chilton 59
Rio 65, Horicon 43
River Falls 92, Prescott 65
Sheboygan Area Luth. 81, Sheboygan Christian 39
Siren 54, Mellen 42
St. John's NW Military Academy 83, West Allis Central 62
The Prairie School 79, Wilmot Union 63
Wauwatosa East 83, Hartford Union 57
Wauwatosa West 55, Oak Creek 47
Xavier 73, Valders 44
Girls Basketball
Albany 67, Highland 52
Amherst 68, Iola-Scandinavia 45
Homestead 54, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48
Kaukauna 74, Cedarburg 69
Kimberly 82, West De Pere 63
Laconia 54, Grafton 45
Lake Country Lutheran 64, The Prairie School 27
New Glarus 63, Belleville 29
Northland Pines 58, Tomahawk 44
Northwestern 62, Hayward 53
Palmyra-Eagle 51, Cambria-Friesland 45
Plymouth 41, Whitefish Bay 30
Port Edwards 45, Tigerton 34
Portage 42, Baraboo 34
Prairie du Chien 60, Fennimore 24
Regis 56, Columbus Catholic 40
Shullsburg 49, River Ridge 31
St. Marys Springs 45, Waterloo 30
Watertown 53, Edgewood 39
Waukesha West 58, Waukesha North 21
Waupun 25, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 22
Wauzeka-Steuben 51, Potosi/Cassville 45
Wrightstown 84, Clintonville 39
Box Scores
Girls Basketball
Stevens Point 69, Chi-Hi 40
|Stevens Point
|33
|36
|69
|Chi-Hi
|20
|20
|40
Stevens Point: Kendra Czerneski 3, Brittany Beadles 6, Abby Jossie 2, Avery Lilly 5, Kylie Klismith 4, Tahlia Moe 11, Zoe Fink 15, Emma Jossie 15, Lauren Strasman 8. (26 9-19 14 69).
Chi-Hi: Savannah Hinke 2, Emily Hakes 13, Clare Matott 2, Abbi Nelson 2, Shannon Lindner 11, Brooklyn Sandvig 8, Ava Reuter 2. (16 5-11 17 40).
3-Pointers—Stevens Point (8): Czerneski 1, Lilly 1, Moe 1, Fink 3, E. Jossie 2. Chi-Hi (3): Hakes 2, Lindner 1.
Fouled Out—Stevens Point: none. Chi-Hi: none.
