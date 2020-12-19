 Skip to main content
Local Scoreboard: Saturday, December 19
Scores

Boys Basketball

Ashland 66, Spencer 41

Baraboo 49, Portage 44

Beaver Dam 68, Mosinee 51

Cambria-Friesland 57, Palmyra-Eagle 54

Cedar Grove-Belgium 68, St. Mary Catholic 64

Dodgeland 65, Johnson Creek 43

Dominican 80, Saint Francis 67

Edgewood 76, Darlington 64

Fall River 52, Stockbridge 50

Fennimore 75, Prairie du Chien 46

Gibraltar 67, Algoma 27

Hamilton 93, Catholic Memorial 68

Highland 68, Albany 58

Janesville Craig 84, Oconomowoc 79

Kiel 77, North Fond du Lac 43

Kohler 53, Howards Grove 49

Ladysmith 50, Cumberland 47

Living Word Lutheran 61, Kenosha Christian Life 32

Lourdes Academy 86, Laconia 73

Luther 63, Sparta 43

Manitowoc Lutheran 57, Ozaukee 56

Martin Luther 85, Saint Thomas More 62

Mineral Point 62, Aquinas 59

New Berlin West 69, West Allis Nathan Hale 63

Niagara 58, Saint Thomas Aquinas 53

Nicolet 64, West Bend West 37

Oostburg 75, Hilbert 29

Oshkosh West 77, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56

Port Edwards 97, Tigerton 34

Reedsville 60, Chilton 59

Rio 65, Horicon 43

River Falls 92, Prescott 65

Sheboygan Area Luth. 81, Sheboygan Christian 39

Siren 54, Mellen 42

St. John's NW Military Academy 83, West Allis Central 62

The Prairie School 79, Wilmot Union 63

Wauwatosa East 83, Hartford Union 57

Wauwatosa West 55, Oak Creek 47

Xavier 73, Valders 44

Girls Basketball

Albany 67, Highland 52

Amherst 68, Iola-Scandinavia 45

Homestead 54, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48

Kaukauna 74, Cedarburg 69

Kimberly 82, West De Pere 63

Laconia 54, Grafton 45

Lake Country Lutheran 64, The Prairie School 27

New Glarus 63, Belleville 29

Northland Pines 58, Tomahawk 44

Northwestern 62, Hayward 53

Palmyra-Eagle 51, Cambria-Friesland 45

Plymouth 41, Whitefish Bay 30

Port Edwards 45, Tigerton 34

Portage 42, Baraboo 34

Prairie du Chien 60, Fennimore 24

Regis 56, Columbus Catholic 40

Shullsburg 49, River Ridge 31

St. Marys Springs 45, Waterloo 30

Watertown 53, Edgewood 39

Waukesha West 58, Waukesha North 21

Waupun 25, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 22

Wauzeka-Steuben 51, Potosi/Cassville 45

Wrightstown 84, Clintonville 39

Box Scores

Girls Basketball

Stevens Point 69, Chi-Hi 40

Stevens Point333669
Chi-Hi202040

Stevens Point: Kendra Czerneski 3, Brittany Beadles 6, Abby Jossie 2, Avery Lilly 5, Kylie Klismith 4, Tahlia Moe 11, Zoe Fink 15, Emma Jossie 15, Lauren Strasman 8. (26 9-19 14 69).

Chi-Hi: Savannah Hinke 2, Emily Hakes 13, Clare Matott 2, Abbi Nelson 2, Shannon Lindner 11, Brooklyn Sandvig 8, Ava Reuter 2. (16 5-11 17 40).

3-Pointers—Stevens Point (8): Czerneski 1, Lilly 1, Moe 1, Fink 3, E. Jossie 2. Chi-Hi (3): Hakes 2, Lindner 1.

Fouled Out—Stevens Point: none. Chi-Hi: none.

