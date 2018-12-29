Boys Basketball
Scores
Berkeley Prep, Fla. 66, Hamilton 53
Blair-Taylor 76, Cashton 40
Brookfield Academy 61, Mineral Point 59
Kettle Moraine 62, Marquette University 56
Osseo-Fairchild 82, Eleva-Strum 50
Peshtigo 69, Crivitz 50
River Ridge 48, Iowa-Grant 45
Sauk Prairie 66, Dodgeville 35
Sheboygan North 84, Whitewater 51
The Prairie School 64, Kenosha Bradford 52
Xavier 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 65
Young Coggs Prep 82, Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 74
Box Scores
Bloomer 61, Altoona 55
|Bloomer
|32
|29
|61
|Altoona
|24
|31
|55
Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 6, John Bleskacek 11, Zach Ruf 11, Bradley Sarauer 27, Loren Stolt 6. (22 14-20 16 61).
Altoona: Keshawn Harris 5, Jacob Nelson 7, Gage Turner 8, Evan Moos 6, Carter Temberg 2, Gage Eisold 12, Reese Martin 4, Jake Meyer 11. (22 9-13 20 55).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (3): C. Ruf 1, Bleskacek 2. Altoona (2): Turner 2.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Altoona: Turner.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Altoona 67, Osceola 64
De Pere 45, West De Pere 40
East Troy 72, West Allis Central 24
Ellsworth 50, Ashland 37
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51, Bloomer 37
Gilmanton 50, Cornell 40
Mayville 51, Palmyra-Eagle 38
Milwaukee DSHA 58, Hartford Union 27
Northwestern 73, Minneapolis Edison, Minn. 34
Pacelli 49, Wautoma 11
Superior 53, Rhinelander 48
The Prairie School 66, Kenosha Bradford 55
West Bend West 57, Kiel 42
Box Scores
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51, Bloomer 37
|G-E-T
|20
|31
|51
|Bloomer
|16
|21
|47
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau: Kate Kulas 4, Macy Doerr 1, Molly Schmitz 7, Alexa Hammond 2, Lexi Wagner 26, Rachel Amoth 9, Olivia Zielke 2. (13 21-29 21 51).
Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 3, Samantha Buchholtz 2, Abby Zeman 1, Elle Kramschuster 3, Vanessa Jenneman 3, Emma Seibel 3, Isabella Jenneman 5, Sierra Raine 17. (12 10-21 21 37).
3-Pointers—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (4): Schmitz 2, Wagner 2. Bloomer (3): Kramschuster 1, Seibel 1, Raine 1.
Fouled Out—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau: Zielke. Bloomer: Kramschuster.
Boys Hockey
Scores
Amery 7, Milton 0
Avalanche 5, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 4
Coon Rapids, Minn. 3, River Falls 1
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Loyola, Ill. 1
Greendale 6, Stoughton 2
Janesville 8, Fond du Lac 3
Monona Grove 4, Lakeland 2
Neenah/Hortonville 4, Notre Dame 3, OT
Rhinelander/Three Lakes 4, Sheboygan 1
Somerset 2, Brookfield STARS 1
Sun Prairie 3, Middleton 2, OT
Verona Area 6, Edgewood 1
West Bend 3, Waupaca 2
Whitefish Bay 8, Pacelli 4
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 5, DeForest 2
Fox Cities 3, North St. Paul, Minn. 2, OT
Eau Claire North 9, Lake of the Woods, Minn. 1
Hudson 3, Breck, Minn. 1
Girls Hockey
Scores
Brookfield 3, Wisconsin Valley Union 1
Lakeland/Tomahawk 4, Northland Pines 2
Onalaska 6, Metro Lynx 3
St. Croix Valley Fusion 6, Superior 0
Viroqua 3, Lakeshore Lightning 2
Blaine, Minn. 6, Central Wisconsin 1
