Try 1 month for 99¢
Stock Basketball Photo
Buy Now

Boys Basketball

Scores

Berkeley Prep, Fla. 66, Hamilton 53

Blair-Taylor 76, Cashton 40

Brookfield Academy 61, Mineral Point 59

Kettle Moraine 62, Marquette University 56

Osseo-Fairchild 82, Eleva-Strum 50

Peshtigo 69, Crivitz 50

River Ridge 48, Iowa-Grant 45

Sauk Prairie 66, Dodgeville 35

Sheboygan North 84, Whitewater 51

The Prairie School 64, Kenosha Bradford 52

Xavier 69, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 65

Young Coggs Prep 82, Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 74

Box Scores

Bloomer 61, Altoona 55

Bloomer322961
Altoona243155

Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 6, John Bleskacek 11, Zach Ruf 11, Bradley Sarauer 27, Loren Stolt 6. (22 14-20 16 61).

Altoona: Keshawn Harris 5, Jacob Nelson 7, Gage Turner 8, Evan Moos 6, Carter Temberg 2, Gage Eisold 12, Reese Martin 4, Jake Meyer 11. (22 9-13 20 55).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (3): C. Ruf 1, Bleskacek 2. Altoona (2): Turner 2.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Altoona: Turner.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Altoona 67, Osceola 64

De Pere 45, West De Pere 40

East Troy 72, West Allis Central 24

Ellsworth 50, Ashland 37

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51, Bloomer 37

Gilmanton 50, Cornell 40

Mayville 51, Palmyra-Eagle 38

Milwaukee DSHA 58, Hartford Union 27

Northwestern 73, Minneapolis Edison, Minn. 34

Pacelli 49, Wautoma 11

Superior 53, Rhinelander 48

The Prairie School 66, Kenosha Bradford 55

West Bend West 57, Kiel 42

Box Scores

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51, Bloomer 37

G-E-T203151
Bloomer162147

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau: Kate Kulas 4, Macy Doerr 1, Molly Schmitz 7, Alexa Hammond 2, Lexi Wagner 26, Rachel Amoth 9, Olivia Zielke 2. (13 21-29 21 51).

Bloomer: Chloee Swartz 3, Samantha Buchholtz 2, Abby Zeman 1, Elle Kramschuster 3, Vanessa Jenneman 3, Emma Seibel 3, Isabella Jenneman 5, Sierra Raine 17. (12 10-21 21 37).

3-Pointers—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (4): Schmitz 2, Wagner 2. Bloomer (3): Kramschuster 1, Seibel 1, Raine 1.

Fouled Out—Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau: Zielke. Bloomer: Kramschuster.

Boys Hockey

Scores

Amery 7, Milton 0

Avalanche 5, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 4

Coon Rapids, Minn. 3, River Falls 1

Eau Claire Memorial 7, Loyola, Ill. 1

Greendale 6, Stoughton 2

Janesville 8, Fond du Lac 3

Monona Grove 4, Lakeland 2

Neenah/Hortonville 4, Notre Dame 3, OT

Rhinelander/Three Lakes 4, Sheboygan 1

Somerset 2, Brookfield STARS 1

Sun Prairie 3, Middleton 2, OT

Verona Area 6, Edgewood 1

West Bend 3, Waupaca 2

Whitefish Bay 8, Pacelli 4

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 5, DeForest 2

Fox Cities 3, North St. Paul, Minn. 2, OT

Eau Claire North 9, Lake of the Woods, Minn. 1

Hudson 3, Breck, Minn. 1

Girls Hockey

Scores

Brookfield 3, Wisconsin Valley Union 1

Lakeland/Tomahawk 4, Northland Pines 2

Onalaska 6, Metro Lynx 3

St. Croix Valley Fusion 6, Superior 0

Viroqua 3, Lakeshore Lightning 2

Blaine, Minn. 6, Central Wisconsin 1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.