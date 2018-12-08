Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

Scores

Bloomer 60, Thorp 48

New Glarus 71, Mauston 22

Prescott 89, Durand 56

Shawano Community 74, Clintonville 62

Wrightstown 75, Brown Deer 62

Box Scores

Chi-Hi 48, Stevens Point 46

Stevens Point232346
Chi-Hi212748

Stevens Point: Nolan Blair 12, Travis Johnson 7, Austin Beyer 1, Darren Swicker 2, Evan Vollendorf 10, Nate Streveler 12, Joe Bergquist 2. (14 15-21 20 46).

Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 8, Luke Franz 6, Nolan Hutzler 6, Joe Reuter 6, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 10, Tyler Robarge 12. (15 14-24 16 48).

3-Pointers—Stevens Point (3): Vollendorf 1, Streveler 2. Chi-Hi (4): Franz 1, Hutzler 2, Reuter 1.

Fouled Out—Stevens Point: Johnson. Chi-Hi: Nelson.

Bloomer 60, Thorp 48

Bloomer273360
Thorp183048

Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 18, John Bleskacek 8, Zach Ruf 9, Bradley Sarauer 13, Caleb Rothbauer 5, Charles Herrick 5, Loren Stolt 2. (19 19-32 15 60).

Thorp: Wyatt Denzine 4, Thomas Stewart 3, Ryan Jacque 10, Anthony Hunt 7, Ryan Stunkel 4, Ethan Reis 12, Isaac Soumis 8. (16 9-15 22 48).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): C.Ruf 2, Bleskacek 2, Herrick 1. Thorp (5): Hunt 2, Reis 3.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: Bleskacek. Thorp: Stunkel.

Girls Basketball

Scores

Antigo 39, Tomahawk 26

Argyle 73, North Crawford 29

Baraboo 47, Mount Horeb 34

Beaver Dam 71, Sauk Prairie 30

Boscobel 50, Iowa-Grant 38

Catholic Central 54, Saint Thomas More 41

Lake Country Lutheran 62, Heritage Christian 46

Madison East 68, Janesville Parker 44

Martin Luther 71, Racine St. Catherine's 39

New Glarus 71, Mauston 22

Prairie du Chien 54, Luther 18

Reedsburg Area 54, DeForest 52

Shawano Community 58, Clintonville 51

Boys Hockey

Scores

Hayward 3, Rice Lake 0

Homestead 6, Avalanche 4

Milton 3, Viroqua 0

Mosinee 3, East Merrill 2

Neenah/Hortonville 6, Antigo 2

Northland Pines 10, New Richmond 1

Onalaska/La Crosse 8, Madison Memorial 4

Rhinelander 1, Ashwaubenon 0

Stevens Point 1, Bay Port 0

Waukesha 10, Greendale 1

West Bend 4, Fox Cities 0

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 7, Tomahawk 2

WSFLG Blizzard 13, Chequamegon/Phillips 7

Girls Hockey

Scores

Central Wisconsin 5, St. Croix Valley Fusion 2

Fox Cities 7, Brookfield 6, OT

Box Scores

Chi-Hi/Menomonie 3, Bay Area 3

Bay Area21003
Chi-Hi/Menomonie03000

First Period—BA: #2 (Kallianne Mikesch, Madison Anderson), 3:32, PP.

BA: Maddie Gibson, 12:38.

Second Period—CH/M: Ella Ausman, 1:00, PP.

CH/M: Megan Klass (Sidney Polzin, Kendall Rudiger), 3:38, PP.

CH/M: Madelyn Hebert, 3:57.

BA: Anderson (Josie Bender), 7:19.

Saves—Bay Area: Janna Christophersen 5-9-8-5-30. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 9-13-11-2-38. Shots on Goal—Bay Area: 11-14-11-2-41. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 5-12-8-5-30. Penalties—Bay Area: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 5-10:00.

