Boys Basketball
Scores
Bloomer 60, Thorp 48
New Glarus 71, Mauston 22
Prescott 89, Durand 56
Shawano Community 74, Clintonville 62
Wrightstown 75, Brown Deer 62
Box Scores
Chi-Hi 48, Stevens Point 46
|Stevens Point
|23
|23
|46
|Chi-Hi
|21
|27
|48
Stevens Point: Nolan Blair 12, Travis Johnson 7, Austin Beyer 1, Darren Swicker 2, Evan Vollendorf 10, Nate Streveler 12, Joe Bergquist 2. (14 15-21 20 46).
Chi-Hi: Alex Nelson 8, Luke Franz 6, Nolan Hutzler 6, Joe Reuter 6, Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 10, Tyler Robarge 12. (15 14-24 16 48).
3-Pointers—Stevens Point (3): Vollendorf 1, Streveler 2. Chi-Hi (4): Franz 1, Hutzler 2, Reuter 1.
Fouled Out—Stevens Point: Johnson. Chi-Hi: Nelson.
|Bloomer
|27
|33
|60
|Thorp
|18
|30
|48
Bloomer: Caleb Ruf 18, John Bleskacek 8, Zach Ruf 9, Bradley Sarauer 13, Caleb Rothbauer 5, Charles Herrick 5, Loren Stolt 2. (19 19-32 15 60).
Thorp: Wyatt Denzine 4, Thomas Stewart 3, Ryan Jacque 10, Anthony Hunt 7, Ryan Stunkel 4, Ethan Reis 12, Isaac Soumis 8. (16 9-15 22 48).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (5): C.Ruf 2, Bleskacek 2, Herrick 1. Thorp (5): Hunt 2, Reis 3.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: Bleskacek. Thorp: Stunkel.
Girls Basketball
Scores
Antigo 39, Tomahawk 26
Argyle 73, North Crawford 29
Baraboo 47, Mount Horeb 34
Beaver Dam 71, Sauk Prairie 30
Boscobel 50, Iowa-Grant 38
Catholic Central 54, Saint Thomas More 41
Lake Country Lutheran 62, Heritage Christian 46
Madison East 68, Janesville Parker 44
Martin Luther 71, Racine St. Catherine's 39
Prairie du Chien 54, Luther 18
Reedsburg Area 54, DeForest 52
Shawano Community 58, Clintonville 51
Boys Hockey
Scores
Hayward 3, Rice Lake 0
Homestead 6, Avalanche 4
Milton 3, Viroqua 0
Mosinee 3, East Merrill 2
Neenah/Hortonville 6, Antigo 2
Northland Pines 10, New Richmond 1
Onalaska/La Crosse 8, Madison Memorial 4
Rhinelander 1, Ashwaubenon 0
Stevens Point 1, Bay Port 0
Waukesha 10, Greendale 1
West Bend 4, Fox Cities 0
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 7, Tomahawk 2
WSFLG Blizzard 13, Chequamegon/Phillips 7
Girls Hockey
Scores
Central Wisconsin 5, St. Croix Valley Fusion 2
Fox Cities 7, Brookfield 6, OT
Box Scores
Chi-Hi/Menomonie 3, Bay Area 3
|Bay Area
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Chi-Hi/Menomonie
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
First Period—BA: #2 (Kallianne Mikesch, Madison Anderson), 3:32, PP.
BA: Maddie Gibson, 12:38.
Second Period—CH/M: Ella Ausman, 1:00, PP.
CH/M: Megan Klass (Sidney Polzin, Kendall Rudiger), 3:38, PP.
CH/M: Madelyn Hebert, 3:57.
BA: Anderson (Josie Bender), 7:19.
Saves—Bay Area: Janna Christophersen 5-9-8-5-30. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: Haley Frank 9-13-11-2-38. Shots on Goal—Bay Area: 11-14-11-2-41. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 5-12-8-5-30. Penalties—Bay Area: 4-8:00. Chi-Hi/Menomonie: 5-10:00.
