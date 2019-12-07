{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Altoona 71, Elk Mound 57

Bloomer 57, Cadott 45

Brookfield Central 72, Milwaukee Madison 58

Clear Lake 54, Fall Creek 50

Cudahy 57, Waterford 56

Dakota, Ill. 53, Shullsburg 30

DeForest 65, Beaver Dam 57

Eau Claire North 71, New Richmond 58

Gilmanton 77, Granton 11

Lodi 76, Richland Center 71

Marquette University 68, Milw. Washington 53

McDonell Central 38, Colfax 36

Onalaska 73, Mount Horeb 45

Osseo-Fairchild 69, Elmwood/Plum City 58

Saint Lawrence Seminary 46, Cristo Rey Jesuit 34

Sheboygan Falls 81, Shorewood 77

Stoughton 58, Milton 48

Unity 63, Glenwood City 21

Waunakee 56, Sauk Prairie 37

Wild Rose 53, Wauzeka-Steuben 45

Girls Basketball

Evanston Township, Ill. 65, Beaver Dam 57, 2OT

Gilmanton 58, Granton 30

Hudson 41, D.C. Everest 21

Janesville Craig 47, Verona Area 37

Kenosha Christian Life 40, Westlake, Ill. 31

La Crosse Logan 66, Winona, Minn. 34

Martin Luther 70, The Prairie School 21

Onalaska 54, DeForest 48

Southern Door 75, Oconto 30

Wisconsin Dells 63, Mauston 23

Boys Hockey

Arrowhead 4, Eau Claire Memorial 3

Beaver Dam 4, Oregon 1

De Pere/West De Pere 7, Baldwin-Woodville 0

DeForest 5, Avalanche 1

Fond du Lac 6, Sheboygan 2

Fond du Lac Springs 5, Onalaska/La Crosse 4

Kingsford, Mich. 5, Ashland 2

Lakeland 7, Waupaca 0

Northland Pines 7, Eau Claire North 3

Notre Dame 9, Edgewood 1

Waupun 7, Appleton United 0

Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 6, Homestead 1

Girls Hockey

Arrowhead 3, Northern Edge 1

Black River Falls 4, Icebergs 3

Cap City Cougars 13, Beaver Dam 1

Central Wisconsin 6, Onalaska 3

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 3, Bay Area 2

Fox Cities 4, Lakeshore Lightning 2

Metro Lynx 4, USM 0

Rock County 2, Viroqua 0

Superior 5, International Falls, Minn. 2

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Bloomer 57, Cadott 45

Bloomer342357
Cadott182745

Bloomer: Dalton Cook 11, Austin Thur 9, Connor Crane 5, Carter Rubenzer 12, Trent Tozer 3, Charlie Herrick 2, Leif Iverson 9, Cael Iverson 4, Fritz Ullom 2. (23 4-8 8 57).

Cadott: Tegan Ritter 7, Edward Mittermeyer 3, Brad Irwin 6, Ben Steffes 6, Cole Sopiarz 12, Mason Poehls 5, Mitchell Drilling 6. (17 5-6 13 45).

3-Pointers—Bloomer (7): Cook 1, Thur 3, Rubenzer 2, Tozer 1. Cadott (6): Ritter 1, Mittermeyer 1, Steffes 2, Sopiarz 1, Poehls 1.

Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Cadott: none.

McDonell 38, Colfax 36

Colfax191736
McDonell201838

Colfax: Zach Rindy 3, Cole Seehaver 5, Ed Hydukovich 15, Brady Lawrence 3, Mitch Reisdorf 6, Hunter Rebak 2. (12 4-X 14 36).

McDonell: Logan Hughes 5, Jake Siegenthaler 12, JD Bohaty 4, Trent Witkowski 3, Eion Kressin 10, Caleb Thornton 4. (11 12-X 12 38).

3-Pointers—Colfax (4): Seehaver 1, Hydukovich 1, Brady Lawrence 1, Reisdorf 1. McDonell (4): Hughes 1, Siegenthaler 2, Thornton 1.

Fouled Out—Colfax: none. McDonell: none.

Spring Valley 60, Stanley-Boyd

Spring Valley322860
Stanley-Boyd292251

Spring Valley: Trevor Stangl 3, Michael Bauer 6, Colton Kotval 5, Brady Bednarek 8, Aaron Borgerding 10, Tyler Bowman 8, Cade Hannack 5, Kaleb Olson 2, Connor Ducklow 13. (22 8-14 19 60).

Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 15, Cooper Nichols 2, Mike Karlen 6, Brady Potaczek 12, Lucas Smith 5, Jake Schneider 1, Brady Ingersoll 3, Spencer Booth 7. (15 14-23 16 51)

3-Pointers—Spring Valley (8): Stangl 1, Kotval 1, Bednarek 1, Borgerding 1, Bowman 2, Hannack 1, Ducklow 1. Stanley-Boyd: Hause 3, Karlen 1, Smith 1.

Fouled Out—Spring Valley: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.

Prescott 55, Thorp 39

Prescott292655
Thorp231639

Prescott: Dylan Malmlov 5, Jordan Malmlov 9, Mason Holte 2, Parker Nielsen 22, Jacob Doffing 16, Wyatt Holum 1. (23 3-X 12 55)

Thorp: Aidan Rosemeyer 3, #23 5, Ethan Reis 21, Jon Slagoski 3, Aidan Reis 2, Isaac Soumis 7. (14 6-X 10 39).

3-Pointers—Prescott (5): D. Malmlov 1, J. Malmlov 3, Nielsen 1. Thorp (5): Rosemeyer 1, E. Reis 4.

Fouled Out—Prescott: none. Thorp: none.

