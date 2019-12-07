Scores
Boys Basketball
Altoona 71, Elk Mound 57
Bloomer 57, Cadott 45
Brookfield Central 72, Milwaukee Madison 58
Clear Lake 54, Fall Creek 50
Cudahy 57, Waterford 56
Dakota, Ill. 53, Shullsburg 30
DeForest 65, Beaver Dam 57
Eau Claire North 71, New Richmond 58
Gilmanton 77, Granton 11
Lodi 76, Richland Center 71
Marquette University 68, Milw. Washington 53
McDonell Central 38, Colfax 36
Onalaska 73, Mount Horeb 45
Osseo-Fairchild 69, Elmwood/Plum City 58
Saint Lawrence Seminary 46, Cristo Rey Jesuit 34
Sheboygan Falls 81, Shorewood 77
Stoughton 58, Milton 48
Unity 63, Glenwood City 21
Waunakee 56, Sauk Prairie 37
Wild Rose 53, Wauzeka-Steuben 45
Girls Basketball
Evanston Township, Ill. 65, Beaver Dam 57, 2OT
Gilmanton 58, Granton 30
Hudson 41, D.C. Everest 21
Janesville Craig 47, Verona Area 37
Kenosha Christian Life 40, Westlake, Ill. 31
La Crosse Logan 66, Winona, Minn. 34
Martin Luther 70, The Prairie School 21
Onalaska 54, DeForest 48
Southern Door 75, Oconto 30
Wisconsin Dells 63, Mauston 23
Boys Hockey
Arrowhead 4, Eau Claire Memorial 3
Beaver Dam 4, Oregon 1
De Pere/West De Pere 7, Baldwin-Woodville 0
DeForest 5, Avalanche 1
Fond du Lac 6, Sheboygan 2
Fond du Lac Springs 5, Onalaska/La Crosse 4
Kingsford, Mich. 5, Ashland 2
Lakeland 7, Waupaca 0
Northland Pines 7, Eau Claire North 3
Notre Dame 9, Edgewood 1
Waupun 7, Appleton United 0
Wisconsin Dells/Reedsburg 6, Homestead 1
Girls Hockey
Arrowhead 3, Northern Edge 1
Black River Falls 4, Icebergs 3
Cap City Cougars 13, Beaver Dam 1
Central Wisconsin 6, Onalaska 3
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 3, Bay Area 2
Fox Cities 4, Lakeshore Lightning 2
Metro Lynx 4, USM 0
Rock County 2, Viroqua 0
Superior 5, International Falls, Minn. 2
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Bloomer 57, Cadott 45
|Bloomer
|34
|23
|57
|Cadott
|18
|27
|45
Bloomer: Dalton Cook 11, Austin Thur 9, Connor Crane 5, Carter Rubenzer 12, Trent Tozer 3, Charlie Herrick 2, Leif Iverson 9, Cael Iverson 4, Fritz Ullom 2. (23 4-8 8 57).
Cadott: Tegan Ritter 7, Edward Mittermeyer 3, Brad Irwin 6, Ben Steffes 6, Cole Sopiarz 12, Mason Poehls 5, Mitchell Drilling 6. (17 5-6 13 45).
3-Pointers—Bloomer (7): Cook 1, Thur 3, Rubenzer 2, Tozer 1. Cadott (6): Ritter 1, Mittermeyer 1, Steffes 2, Sopiarz 1, Poehls 1.
Fouled Out—Bloomer: none. Cadott: none.
McDonell 38, Colfax 36
|Colfax
|19
|17
|36
|McDonell
|20
|18
|38
Colfax: Zach Rindy 3, Cole Seehaver 5, Ed Hydukovich 15, Brady Lawrence 3, Mitch Reisdorf 6, Hunter Rebak 2. (12 4-X 14 36).
McDonell: Logan Hughes 5, Jake Siegenthaler 12, JD Bohaty 4, Trent Witkowski 3, Eion Kressin 10, Caleb Thornton 4. (11 12-X 12 38).
3-Pointers—Colfax (4): Seehaver 1, Hydukovich 1, Brady Lawrence 1, Reisdorf 1. McDonell (4): Hughes 1, Siegenthaler 2, Thornton 1.
Fouled Out—Colfax: none. McDonell: none.
Spring Valley 60, Stanley-Boyd
|Spring Valley
|32
|28
|60
|Stanley-Boyd
|29
|22
|51
Spring Valley: Trevor Stangl 3, Michael Bauer 6, Colton Kotval 5, Brady Bednarek 8, Aaron Borgerding 10, Tyler Bowman 8, Cade Hannack 5, Kaleb Olson 2, Connor Ducklow 13. (22 8-14 19 60).
Stanley-Boyd: Carsen Hause 15, Cooper Nichols 2, Mike Karlen 6, Brady Potaczek 12, Lucas Smith 5, Jake Schneider 1, Brady Ingersoll 3, Spencer Booth 7. (15 14-23 16 51)
3-Pointers—Spring Valley (8): Stangl 1, Kotval 1, Bednarek 1, Borgerding 1, Bowman 2, Hannack 1, Ducklow 1. Stanley-Boyd: Hause 3, Karlen 1, Smith 1.
Fouled Out—Spring Valley: none. Stanley-Boyd: none.
Prescott 55, Thorp 39
|Prescott
|29
|26
|55
|Thorp
|23
|16
|39
Prescott: Dylan Malmlov 5, Jordan Malmlov 9, Mason Holte 2, Parker Nielsen 22, Jacob Doffing 16, Wyatt Holum 1. (23 3-X 12 55)
Thorp: Aidan Rosemeyer 3, #23 5, Ethan Reis 21, Jon Slagoski 3, Aidan Reis 2, Isaac Soumis 7. (14 6-X 10 39).
3-Pointers—Prescott (5): D. Malmlov 1, J. Malmlov 3, Nielsen 1. Thorp (5): Rosemeyer 1, E. Reis 4.
Fouled Out—Prescott: none. Thorp: none.