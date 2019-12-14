Scores
Boys Basketball
Bay Port 80, St. John's NW Military Academy 68
Beaver Dam 89, Menasha 79
Belleville 76, Poynette 58
Blair-Taylor 91, Hillsboro 62
Brookfield Academy 88, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 62
Catholic Central 39, Living Word Lutheran 36
Chippewa Falls 63, Stevens Point 58
East Troy 77, Milw. Washington 50
Edgewood 58, Lakeside Lutheran 49
Freedom 64, Turner 51
Hayward 66, Northland Pines 56
Kaukauna 88, Green Bay Southwest 65
La Crosse Central 81, Milwaukee Madison 42
Lake Mills 93, Valders 66
Madison Memorial 97, Madison East 88
Marquette University 79, Catholic Memorial 71
Mauston 56, Tomah 50
McDonell Central 70, Assumption 37
Middleton 67, Madison West 53
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 68, Saint Lawrence Seminary 55
Onalaska 71, DeForest 59
Pacelli 70, Columbus Catholic 56
Racine Lutheran 73, Shoreland Lutheran 46
Regis 61, Aquinas 47
Rio 53, Lincoln 52
Shiocton 76, Brillion 54
Sun Prairie 84, Janesville Parker 71
Thorp 62, Whitehall 44
Waukesha North 62, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 54
Winona Cotter, Minn. 54, Newman Catholic 32
Wrightstown 75, Mineral Point 70
Martin Luther College Classic West Lutheran, Minn. 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 43
Girls Basketball
Assumption 56, McDonell Central 46
Blair-Taylor 75, Hillsboro 60
Catholic Central 39, Living Word Lutheran 36
Dodgeland 51, Palmyra-Eagle 32
Duluth Marshall, Minn. 71, Ashland 39
Gillett 41, Suring 40
Greenfield 64, Green Bay East 41
Howards Grove 49, Sheboygan Falls 32
Kee, Lansing, Iowa 49, Seneca 35
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 74, Westosha Central 55
La Crosse Central 46, New Richmond 43
Monroe 77, Oregon 72
Oakfield 48, Sheboygan Area Luth. 31
Prescott 59, Cochrane-Fountain City 33
Racine Lutheran 70, Union Grove 59
Superior 53, Cloquet, Minn. 34
University School of Milwaukee 64, Kenosha Christian Life 17
Wilmot Union 72, Racine Case 62
Winona Cotter, Minn. 54, Newman Catholic 32
Cuba City 46, Monticello, Iowa 37
Dubuque, Hempstead, Iowa 36, Prairie du Chien 33
Boys Hockey
Antigo 4, West Salem/Bangor 2
Appleton United 4, Waukesha 2
Arrowhead 6, Janesville 0
Greendale 14, Kenosha 0
Lakeland 4, Amery 1
Mankato East/Loyola, Minn. 3, New Richmond 0
Marquette University 9, Brookfield STARS 4
Somerset 6, Menomonie 4
Waupaca 6, Fox Cities 2
Girls Hockey
Moose Lake Area, Minn. 5, Superior 3
Northland Pines 3, Black River Falls 0
Onalaska 3, Warbirds 1
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 63, Stevens Point 58
|Chi-Hi
|40
|23
|63
|Stevens Point
|24
|34
|58
Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 15, Joe Reuter 19, Jake Spaeth 4, Nick Bruder 9, Jacob Walczak 10, Mason Monarski 6. (20 16-23 15 63).
Stevens Point: Brenden Klish 2, James Jacobs 12, Austin Beyer 3, Gavin Hyer 5, Evan Vollendorf 17, Bryce Pelky 6, Nate Streveler 13. (21 13-17 20 58).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (7): Rogers-Schmidt 1, Reuter 3, Bruder 1, Walczak 1, Monarski 1. Stevens Point (3): Vollendorf 2, Streveler 1
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Bruder. Stevens Point: Beyer.
McDonell 70, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 37
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|17
|20
|37
|McDonell
|41
|29
|70
Wis. Rapids Assumption: Francis Matott 1, Ryan Shaw 5, Dennis Matott 9, Bryson Galbreath 6, Reed Duellman 8, Jack Klatt 6, Alec Sullivan 1, Nick Leberg 1. (14 4-7 12 37).
McDonell: Logan Hughes 7, Jake Siegenthaler 13, JD Bohaty 18, Trent Witkowski 3, Dan Anderson 6, Max Hauser 6, Aidan Misfeldt 1, Eion Kressin 8, Caleb Thornton 3, Isaac Bleskachek 3, Joe Janus 2. (25 5-8 11 70).
3-Pointers—Wis. Rapids Assumption (5): D. Matott 1, Duellman 2, Klatt 2. McDonell (12): Siegenthaler 3, Bohaty 3, Witkowski 1, Anderson 2, Hauser 2, Thornton 1.
Fouled Out—Wis. Rapids Assumption: none. McDonell: none.
Thorp 62, Whitehall 44
|Whitehall
|16
|28
|44
|Thorp
|31
|31
|62
Whitehall: Devon McCune 8, Johnny Thorn 4, James Breska 13, Isaac Skoyen 3, Ian Pank 3, Brandon Dick 13. (17 4-14 17 44)
Thorp: Aidan Rosemeyer 3, Jack Syryczak 2, Zander Rockow 6, Ethan Reis 19, Jon Slagoski 8, Aidan Reis 9, Isaac Soumis 15. (24 6-14 15 62).
3-Pointers—Whitehall (6): Breska 4, McCune 1, Skoyen 1. Thorp (8): E. Reis 5, I. Soumis 2, A. Reis 1.
Fouled Out—Whitehall: Skoyen. Thorp: none.
Girls Basketball
Chi-Hi 82, Stevens Point 75
|Chi-Hi
|41
|41
|82
|Stevens Point
|35
|40
|75
Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 6, Alexis Zenner 7, Caelan Givens 19, Kirsten Johnson 2, Alisia Palms 5, Ashley Hanley 12, Aaliyah McMillan 27, Savannah Hinke 4. (30 13-17 23 82). .
Stevens Point: Kendra Czerneski 3, Shaye Solinsky 6, Faith Weddle 2, Emma Raikowski 3, Avery Lilly 2, Kylie Klismith 4, Hailey Carlson 6, Tahlia Moe 5, Zoe Fink 16, Leah Earnest 28 (28 10-24 14 75). .
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (9): Givens 1, Palms 1, Hanley 3, McMillan 4. Stevens Point (9): Czerneski 1, Raikowski 1, Moe 1, Fink 5, Earnest 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Stevens Point: none.