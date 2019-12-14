{{featured_button_text}}

Scores

Boys Basketball

Bay Port 80, St. John's NW Military Academy 68

Beaver Dam 89, Menasha 79

Belleville 76, Poynette 58

Blair-Taylor 91, Hillsboro 62

Brookfield Academy 88, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 62

Catholic Central 39, Living Word Lutheran 36

Chippewa Falls 63, Stevens Point 58

East Troy 77, Milw. Washington 50

Edgewood 58, Lakeside Lutheran 49

Freedom 64, Turner 51

Hayward 66, Northland Pines 56

Hayward Co-op 66, Northland Pines 56

Kaukauna 88, Green Bay Southwest 65

La Crosse Central 81, Milwaukee Madison 42

Lake Mills 93, Valders 66

Madison Memorial 97, Madison East 88

Marquette University 79, Catholic Memorial 71

Mauston 56, Tomah 50

McDonell Central 70, Assumption 37

Middleton 67, Madison West 53

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 68, Saint Lawrence Seminary 55

Onalaska 71, DeForest 59

Pacelli 70, Columbus Catholic 56

Racine Lutheran 73, Shoreland Lutheran 46

Regis 61, Aquinas 47

Rio 53, Lincoln 52

Shiocton 76, Brillion 54

Sun Prairie 84, Janesville Parker 71

Thorp 62, Whitehall 44

Waukesha North 62, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 54

Winona Cotter, Minn. 54, Newman Catholic 32

Wrightstown 75, Mineral Point 70

Martin Luther College Classic West Lutheran, Minn. 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 43

Girls Basketball

Assumption 56, McDonell Central 46

Blair-Taylor 75, Hillsboro 60

Catholic Central 39, Living Word Lutheran 36

Dodgeland 51, Palmyra-Eagle 32

Duluth Marshall, Minn. 71, Ashland 39

Gillett 41, Suring 40

Greenfield 64, Green Bay East 41

Howards Grove 49, Sheboygan Falls 32

Kee, Lansing, Iowa 49, Seneca 35

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 74, Westosha Central 55

La Crosse Central 46, New Richmond 43

Monroe 77, Oregon 72

Oakfield 48, Sheboygan Area Luth. 31

Prescott 59, Cochrane-Fountain City 33

Racine Lutheran 70, Union Grove 59

Superior 53, Cloquet, Minn. 34

University School of Milwaukee 64, Kenosha Christian Life 17

Wilmot Union 72, Racine Case 62

Winona Cotter, Minn. 54, Newman Catholic 32

Cuba City 46, Monticello, Iowa 37

Dubuque, Hempstead, Iowa 36, Prairie du Chien 33

Boys Hockey

Antigo 4, West Salem/Bangor 2

Appleton United 4, Waukesha 2

Arrowhead 6, Janesville 0

Greendale 14, Kenosha 0

Lakeland 4, Amery 1

Mankato East/Loyola, Minn. 3, New Richmond 0

Marquette University 9, Brookfield STARS 4

Somerset 6, Menomonie 4

Waupaca 6, Fox Cities 2

Girls Hockey

Moose Lake Area, Minn. 5, Superior 3

Northland Pines 3, Black River Falls 0

Onalaska 3, Warbirds 1

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 63, Stevens Point 58

Chi-Hi402363
Stevens Point243458

Chi-Hi: Peyton Rogers-Schmidt 15, Joe Reuter 19, Jake Spaeth 4, Nick Bruder 9, Jacob Walczak 10, Mason Monarski 6. (20 16-23 15 63).

Stevens Point: Brenden Klish 2, James Jacobs 12, Austin Beyer 3, Gavin Hyer 5, Evan Vollendorf 17, Bryce Pelky 6, Nate Streveler 13. (21 13-17 20 58).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (7): Rogers-Schmidt 1, Reuter 3, Bruder 1, Walczak 1, Monarski 1. Stevens Point (3): Vollendorf 2, Streveler 1

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: Bruder. Stevens Point: Beyer.

McDonell 70, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 37

Wis. Rapids Assumption172037
McDonell412970

Wis. Rapids Assumption: Francis Matott 1, Ryan Shaw 5, Dennis Matott 9, Bryson Galbreath 6, Reed Duellman 8, Jack Klatt 6, Alec Sullivan 1, Nick Leberg 1. (14 4-7 12 37).

McDonell: Logan Hughes 7, Jake Siegenthaler 13, JD Bohaty 18, Trent Witkowski 3, Dan Anderson 6, Max Hauser 6, Aidan Misfeldt 1, Eion Kressin 8, Caleb Thornton 3, Isaac Bleskachek 3, Joe Janus 2. (25 5-8 11 70).

3-Pointers—Wis. Rapids Assumption (5): D. Matott 1, Duellman 2, Klatt 2. McDonell (12): Siegenthaler 3, Bohaty 3, Witkowski 1, Anderson 2, Hauser 2, Thornton 1.

Fouled Out—Wis. Rapids Assumption: none. McDonell: none.

Thorp 62, Whitehall 44

Whitehall162844
Thorp313162

Whitehall: Devon McCune 8, Johnny Thorn 4, James Breska 13, Isaac Skoyen 3, Ian Pank 3, Brandon Dick 13. (17 4-14 17 44)

Thorp: Aidan Rosemeyer 3, Jack Syryczak 2, Zander Rockow 6, Ethan Reis 19, Jon Slagoski 8, Aidan Reis 9, Isaac Soumis 15. (24 6-14 15 62).

3-Pointers—Whitehall (6): Breska 4, McCune 1, Skoyen 1. Thorp (8): E. Reis 5, I. Soumis 2, A. Reis 1.

Fouled Out—Whitehall: Skoyen. Thorp: none.

Girls Basketball

Chi-Hi 82, Stevens Point 75

Chi-Hi414182
Stevens Point354075

Chi-Hi: Maria Friedel 6, Alexis Zenner 7, Caelan Givens 19, Kirsten Johnson 2, Alisia Palms 5, Ashley Hanley 12, Aaliyah McMillan 27, Savannah Hinke 4. (30 13-17 23 82). .

Stevens Point: Kendra Czerneski 3, Shaye Solinsky 6, Faith Weddle 2, Emma Raikowski 3, Avery Lilly 2, Kylie Klismith 4, Hailey Carlson 6, Tahlia Moe 5, Zoe Fink 16, Leah Earnest 28 (28 10-24 14 75). .

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi (9): Givens 1, Palms 1, Hanley 3, McMillan 4. Stevens Point (9): Czerneski 1, Raikowski 1, Moe 1, Fink 5, Earnest 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: none. Stevens Point: none.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0