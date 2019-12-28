Scores
Boys Basketball
Brookfield East 58, Eau Claire Memorial 57
Catholic Memorial 80, Xavier 70
Fennimore 68, Black Hawk 33
Lake Mills 73, Jefferson 45
Lakeside Lutheran 62, Badger 42
Lincoln 51, Luther 45
Madison La Follette 69, Brookfield Central 52
McDonell Central 53, Saint Thomas More 34
Menasha 79, St. Mary Catholic 75
New London 75, Waupaca 32
Pacelli 69, Amherst 61
Randolph 77, North Fond du Lac 44
River Ridge 56, Iowa-Grant 42
Roncalli 54, Oshkosh North 52
Sauk Prairie 73, Dodgeville 54
Sheboygan Area Luth. 70, Edgerton 69
Tomah 94, Ashland 70
Cochrane-Fountain City 57, Winona Cotter, Minn. 50
Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 60, Prairie du Chien 54
Rochester Mayo, Minn. 84, Holmen 65
Girls Basketball
Black Hawk 62, Madison La Follette 44
Kettle Moraine 94, West Allis Central 17
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 54, Whitefish Bay 38
Menomonie 56, Merrill 54
Pius XI Catholic 62, Rhinelander 42
Racine Lutheran 81, Amherst 47
Winneconne 53, Omro 30
Prairie du Chien 55, Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 30
Boys Hockey
Avalanche 8, Madison La Follette 2
Baldwin-Woodville 7, Monona Grove 2
Beaver Dam 4, Amery 2
Chippewa Falls 1, Fargo South/Shanley, N.D. 0
Edgewood 7, Eau Claire Memorial 5
Greendale 4, Tomah/Sparta 1
Madison Memorial 4, West Salem 1
Madison West 4, Oshkosh 1
Northland Pines 8, Janesville 0
Somerset 4, Beloit Memorial 0
Sun Prairie 6, Homestead 4
Waunakee 6, River Falls 1
Wausau West 1, Neenah/Hortonville 0
Mankato West, Minn. 4, De Pere 1
Brookfield Academy 6, Spring Lake Park, Minn. 1
University School of Milwaukee 1, Minneapolis, Minn. 0
Eau Claire North 3, Bloomington Kennedy, Minn. 2
North Shore Storm, Minn. 3, Rice Lake 2
Hayward 3, Rochester John Marshall, Minn. 2
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Black River Falls 0
Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 1, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 0
Sioux Falls Flyers, S.D. 9, Brookfield 7
Central Wisconsin 4, Totino-Grace, Minn. 1
Metro Lynx 3, St. Croix Valley Fusion 1
Box Scores
Boys Basketball
McDonell 55, Saint Thomas More 34
|McDonell
|21
|34
|55
|Saint Thomas More
|9
|25
|34
McDonell: Logan Hughes 4, Jake Siegenthaler 10, JD Bohaty 18, Trent Witkowski 6, Dan Anderson 1, Max Hauser 2, Tanner Opsal 4, Eion Kressin 8, Isaac Bleskachek 2. (19 13-15 17 55).
Saint Thomas More: Daniel Higgins 2, Micah Causey 15, Noah Reindl 3, Isaiah Malison 2, Drew Reindl 2, Nick Felske 5, Jaylan Johnson 2. (12 6-14 13 34).
3-Pointers—McDonell: (4): Siegenthaler 1, Bohaty 3. Saint Thomas More (1): Veindl 1.
Fouled Out—McDonell: Kressin. Saint Thomas More: none.
Girls Basketball
Homestead 55, Chi-Hi 46
|Chi-Hi
|22
|24
|46
|Homestead
|31
|24
|55
Chi-Hi: Alexis Zenner 6, Caelan Givens 18, Kirsten Johnson 1, Alisia Palms 4, Ashley Hanley 5, Aaliyah McMillan 12. (19 6-9 15 46).
Homestead: McKenna Marolla 3, Daja Young 6, Grace Mueller 13, Braylin Smith 15, Zoe Mueller 2, Khendel Rotison 10, Delaney Buzzell 6. (21 6-12 11 55).
3-Pointers—Chi-Hi: (2): McMillan 2. Homestead (7): Marolla 1, Mueller 1, Smith 2, Rotison 2, Buzzell 1.
Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: McMillan. Homestead: none.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 1, Fargo South/Shanley 0
|Chi-Hi
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Fargo South/Shanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
First Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Isaac Lindstrom, Nick Carlson), 14:36.
Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 15-14-13-42. Fargo South/Shanley: 8-3-8-19. Saves—Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 8-3-8-19. Fargo South/Shanley: Zach Sandy 14-14-13-41. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 5-10:00. Fargo South/Shanley: 1-2:00.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Black River Falls 0
|Black River Falls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
|2
|0
|2
|4
First Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Joey Schemenauer (Sidney Polzin, Kendall Rudiger), 9:30.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Addie Frenette (Marley Sterling, Alexa Wickland), 11:25, PP.
Second Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Marley Sterling (Addie Frenette, Abigail Martin), 3:28.
Third Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kendall Rudiger (Madelyn Hebert), 10:29.
Shots on Goal—Black River Falls: 6-5-14-25. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 10-7-9-26. Saves—Black River Falls: Josie Mathison 8-7-7-22. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Haley Frank 6-5-14-25. Penalties—Black River Falls: 6-12:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: x-x:00. Fond du Lac: 4-8:00.