Scores

Boys Basketball

Brookfield East 58, Eau Claire Memorial 57

Catholic Memorial 80, Xavier 70

Fennimore 68, Black Hawk 33

Lake Mills 73, Jefferson 45

Lakeside Lutheran 62, Badger 42

Lincoln 51, Luther 45

Madison La Follette 69, Brookfield Central 52

McDonell Central 53, Saint Thomas More 34

Menasha 79, St. Mary Catholic 75

New London 75, Waupaca 32

Pacelli 69, Amherst 61

Randolph 77, North Fond du Lac 44

River Ridge 56, Iowa-Grant 42

Roncalli 54, Oshkosh North 52

Sauk Prairie 73, Dodgeville 54

Sheboygan Area Luth. 70, Edgerton 69

Tomah 94, Ashland 70

Cochrane-Fountain City 57, Winona Cotter, Minn. 50

Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 60, Prairie du Chien 54

Rochester Mayo, Minn. 84, Holmen 65

Girls Basketball

Black Hawk 62, Madison La Follette 44

Kettle Moraine 94, West Allis Central 17

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 54, Whitefish Bay 38

Menomonie 56, Merrill 54

Pius XI Catholic 62, Rhinelander 42

Racine Lutheran 81, Amherst 47

Winneconne 53, Omro 30

Prairie du Chien 55, Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 30

Boys Hockey

Avalanche 8, Madison La Follette 2

Baldwin-Woodville 7, Monona Grove 2

Beaver Dam 4, Amery 2

Chippewa Falls 1, Fargo South/Shanley, N.D. 0

Edgewood 7, Eau Claire Memorial 5

Greendale 4, Tomah/Sparta 1

Madison Memorial 4, West Salem 1

Madison West 4, Oshkosh 1

Northland Pines 8, Janesville 0

Somerset 4, Beloit Memorial 0

Sun Prairie 6, Homestead 4

Waunakee 6, River Falls 1

Wausau West 1, Neenah/Hortonville 0

Mankato West, Minn. 4, De Pere 1

Brookfield Academy 6, Spring Lake Park, Minn. 1

University School of Milwaukee 1, Minneapolis, Minn. 0

Eau Claire North 3, Bloomington Kennedy, Minn. 2

North Shore Storm, Minn. 3, Rice Lake 2

Hayward 3, Rochester John Marshall, Minn. 2

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Black River Falls 0

Eau Claire North/Memorial/Altoona 1, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 0

Sioux Falls Flyers, S.D. 9, Brookfield 7

Central Wisconsin 4, Totino-Grace, Minn. 1

Metro Lynx 3, St. Croix Valley Fusion 1

Box Scores

Boys Basketball

McDonell 55, Saint Thomas More 34

McDonell213455
Saint Thomas More92534

McDonell: Logan Hughes 4, Jake Siegenthaler 10, JD Bohaty 18, Trent Witkowski 6, Dan Anderson 1, Max Hauser 2, Tanner Opsal 4, Eion Kressin 8, Isaac Bleskachek 2. (19 13-15 17 55).

Saint Thomas More: Daniel Higgins 2, Micah Causey 15, Noah Reindl 3, Isaiah Malison 2, Drew Reindl 2, Nick Felske 5, Jaylan Johnson 2. (12 6-14 13 34).

3-Pointers—McDonell: (4): Siegenthaler 1, Bohaty 3. Saint Thomas More (1): Veindl 1.

Fouled Out—McDonell: Kressin. Saint Thomas More: none.

Girls Basketball

Homestead 55, Chi-Hi 46

Chi-Hi222446
Homestead312455

Chi-Hi: Alexis Zenner 6, Caelan Givens 18, Kirsten Johnson 1, Alisia Palms 4, Ashley Hanley 5, Aaliyah McMillan 12. (19 6-9 15 46).

Homestead: McKenna Marolla 3, Daja Young 6, Grace Mueller 13, Braylin Smith 15, Zoe Mueller 2, Khendel Rotison 10, Delaney Buzzell 6. (21 6-12 11 55).

3-Pointers—Chi-Hi: (2): McMillan 2. Homestead (7): Marolla 1, Mueller 1, Smith 2, Rotison 2, Buzzell 1.

Fouled Out—Chi-Hi: McMillan. Homestead: none.

Boys Hockey

Chi-Hi 1, Fargo South/Shanley 0

Chi-Hi1001
Fargo South/Shanley0000

First Period—Chi-Hi: Isaac Frenette (Isaac Lindstrom, Nick Carlson), 14:36.

Shots on Goal—Chi-Hi: 15-14-13-42. Fargo South/Shanley: 8-3-8-19. Saves—Chi-Hi: Bridger Fixmer 8-3-8-19. Fargo South/Shanley: Zach Sandy 14-14-13-41. Penalties—Chi-Hi: 5-10:00. Fargo South/Shanley: 1-2:00.

Girls Hockey

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 4, Black River Falls 0

Black River Falls0000
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie2024

First Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Joey Schemenauer (Sidney Polzin, Kendall Rudiger), 9:30.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Addie Frenette (Marley Sterling, Alexa Wickland), 11:25, PP.

Second Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Marley Sterling (Addie Frenette, Abigail Martin), 3:28.

Third Period—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Kendall Rudiger (Madelyn Hebert), 10:29.

Shots on Goal—Black River Falls: 6-5-14-25. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: 10-7-9-26. Saves—Black River Falls: Josie Mathison 8-7-7-22. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: Haley Frank 6-5-14-25. Penalties—Black River Falls: 6-12:00. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie: x-x:00. Fond du Lac: 4-8:00.

